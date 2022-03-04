51 Best Anniversary Gifts for Parents

While anniversary gifts are traditionally exchanged between marital partners, there are a plethora of reasons for you to join in the celebration by getting an anniversary gift for your parents. Whether they are tackling a major milestone or just starting on their matrimonial journey, show them you support their love with one of the best anniversary gifts around.

Should You Buy Anniversary Gift for Your Parents?

While giving an anniversary gift to your betrothed is a longstanding tradition with customary year-by-year themes (as explained by MarthaStewart.com), the tradition is not so clear-cut for other family members. So is it "normal" to buy an anniversary gift for your parents?

It depends. Your parents probably won't expect an anniversary gift from you but they would certainly appreciate the gesture. This is especially true if they are having an anniversary party or if they are celebrating a particularly meaningful milestone such as their 10-year anniversary or their 25-year anniversary. But convention or not, there is certainly nothing unusual about celebrating your parents' long-lasting union, as long as you select a tasteful gift.

What Should You Get Your Parents for Their Anniversary?

The answer to this question depends on a few key factors. One of the most important questions is how long have your parents been married?

If they are newlyweds just starting a life together, then you may want to help furnish their shared spaces like the kitchen or the entertainment space. Gifting them a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Cocotte will cement the kitchen as a place where they can bond over home-cooked meals. Likewise, gifting them a AuKing Mini Projector will show them how to find fun in unexpected places (like the wall in your backyard).

If, however, your parents have been going strong for several decades, then you may wish to opt for a gift that keeps things fresh. I recommend several date-in-a-box type gifts in this list, including the DateBox Club Monthly Subscription Box and the "Under the Stars" Box by Date Night In.

Another thing to keep in mind is how old are your parents? The Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak is a great adventure waiting to happen for younger parents, but maybe not for those who are over the hill. On the other hand, empty-nesters will love this Mrcrafts Window Bird Feeder while younger parents might not have the time to stop and watch the birds play in their backyard.

One more thing to keep in mind is your family's budget. If your parents scrimp and save to get by, you should stick to modest gifts like this HB Design Countertop Wine Rack or Home Spa Gift Basket. Conversely only spring for a fancy set of Swarovski Crystalline Toasting Flutes if your parents won't sweat the price tag.

The last and most important factor is your parents' personal tastes. Nobody will know your parents better than you so I'll leave it at that. But whatever their sensibilities are, you'll be sure to find something in this gift roundup, which I've compiled to have a little something for everybody.

