51 Best Anniversary Gifts for Parents

While anniversary gifts are traditionally exchanged between marital partners, there are a plethora of reasons for you to join in the celebration by getting an anniversary gift for your parents. Whether they are tackling a major milestone or just starting on their matrimonial journey, show them you support their love with one of the best anniversary gifts around.
As a coupled camper myself, I was shocked that I had not heard of the OmniCore MoonPhase LoveSeat Camping Chair sooner in my life. After all, why wouldn’t you want to cuddle with your significant other by the fireside? If your parents are like me and my partner, then they’ll absolutely love this brilliant camping innovation, and it will leave them wondering why they were ever using individual camping chairs to begin with.
Making new memories will be so much easier for your parents with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera, which brings back instant photos in a stylish, retro package. Clicking this fully manual camera is leagues more fun than snapping a phone picture and you end up with a physical copy that can be cherished and treasured. This is definitely one of the best anniversary gifts for parents.
With so many precious memories to celebrate, it can be hard to choose just one or two to have framed. That’s why I recommend the Aluratek 8 LCD Digital Picture Frame for celebrating something as long-lasting as marriage. Just note that this picture frame does not have internal memory so you will need to prepare an SD card or USB drive with media ahead of time.
Flowers are an ideal anniversary gift for your parents, as they are a thoughtful way to show your love for both of them. If at all possible, we recommend ordering flowers from a local florist, but if convenience is a must-have for you, then you can actually order these Signature Roses and Alstroemeria from Benchmark Bouquets on Amazon.
These fresh-cut stems are delivered straight from the farm to your front door and they come as blooms to ensure the longest possible life for the flowers. And best of all, the flowers ship with a glass vase so you have a way to display them right out of the box.
Maybe you can’t afford a full-on spa day for your parents’ anniversary. But that’s okay. You can always make them feel like they’ve brought the spa home with these luxurious His and Hers Waffle Robe Set. These soft cotton robes are perfect for cool and warm weather and have matching embroidery to show who’s who in the relationship.
If your parents are looking for more outdoor activities to share together, consider getting them a Kulana Lua Tandem Beach Cruiser Bike. According to this informative article from Welovecycling.com, tandem bicycling has been a romantic activity since the 19th century and is still popular to this day.
This 7-speed cruiser is comfortable and easy to ride, making it a great ride for both beginner and amateur cyclists. Its single-speed drive train makes for low maintenance too, so they won’t have to invest a serious amount of time into upkeep either.
You don’t have to buy mom and dad plane tickets to show them it’s time they take a vacation. Instead, you could drop the hint with a new set of two Samsonite Freeform Hardside Rolling Bags. These 21-inch carry-on bags are built ultra-light and ultra-durable, so they are sure to be an upgrade from whatever they were using before.
If you are looking for a cute way to capture some of your parents’ best marital memories, it doesn’t get any cuter than this Image3D RetroViewer Plus Custom Reel kit. This Red RetroViewer ships with a gift card to make your own custom image reel on their website, which you can either make for your parents or let them choose their own memories. If you want to do the former (which I recommend), then note that Image3D has a 5-day turnaround time for custom reels, so you’ll want to prep this one in advance if you want to have it ready on their anniversary day.
If your parents have a similar morning routine of each making a cup of coffee, then it might be nice to recognize the intimacy that this can create by doing so together. This adorable Kissing Cats Coffee Mug Set will encourage your folks to make a shared experience out of their coffee-drinking ritual, which will help strengthen their bond over time and keep their marriage going strong.
This Custom Anniversary License Plate is a great gift to celebrate any romantic occasion, but especially your parents’ 10th anniversary. That’s because the 10th anniversary is traditionally the tin/aluminum anniversary, meant to symbolize the solidity of their bond. This plate can be custom-ordered to have their wedding date made from real decommissioned license plates. You even get to choose the states!
Depending on how long your parents have been together, they could probably use some help keeping their relationship fresh and exciting. Consider this Wicker Picnic Basket for Two, which opens up the option of having a romantic picnic on a whimsy. Not only would having a one-on-one meal at the park break up their everyday routine but it will also provide them an opportunity to bond deeper over a new experience.
A good marriage is like a fine Bordeaux. It only gets better with time. If your parents are saving the good stuff for their next anniversary, then consider this HB Design Countertop Wine Rack as a stylish way to age and display their most prized bottles. This rack holds up to 9 standard-size wine bottles, plus you can easily store oversized bottles on the top.
No matter how long your parents have been together, there are always more adventures to be had. If, however, they need some ideas to keep their adventurous spirit flowing, then they may need The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition.
This handy manual is chock full of 50 date ideas and includes time and budget guidelines to pick the right date for the right occasion. Some of these dates can be enhanced with the addition of a subscription box service and a polaroid camera from The Adventure Challenge but neither of these is necessary for any of the adventures included.
Whether your parents love to entertain guests or simply one another, the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine is sure to make for some memorable evenings. This handy device is designed for use with pre-portioned mixer capsules that make perfect mixologist-approved cocktails in your choice of strength. And it has fancy glass containers for storing up to 5 spirits of their choosing. Is it excessively fancy? Yes. Is it too fancy for your parents? That’s entirely up to you.
If your folks could use more outlets for outdoor fun, it doesn’t get much better than the Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak. This seaworthy two-seater can handle mild waters and modest currents thanks to its included metal paddles and detachable skeg, though you’d certainly be better of with a hardshell kayak for anything more intense.
This kayak is incredibly popular among our editors and as such, it also appears in our roundup of the best gifts for your wife.
Valentine’s Day gifts are a great source of inspiration if you’re stumped trying to find a tasteful anniversary gift for your parents. That’s why I recommend gifting them this Godiva Heart Tin with Assorted Wrapped Chocolates. That’s because Godiva makes top-quality chocolate truffles that they’ll truly savor. This tin includes a selection of three flavors: Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Caramel, and Dark Chocolate Strawberry.
When you’re married with kids, staying in and binging on some TV is a much more appealing date proposition than actually going out to see a movie. But you can still make Netflix and chill a fun and unique experience for your folks with this AuKing Mini Projector.
Despite its portable form factor, this mini projector can throw an image between 32 and 170 inches in size, that way your parents can turn any blank wall into a new viewing space. It has a 1080p resolution and a 2000:1 contrast ratio too, so it looks pretty decent for the price. Just pair it with your favorite streaming device or game console and you are good to go.
If your parents’ home cooking game has been set on simmer for a while, maybe it’s time to turn things up with a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Cocotte. Not only is this heart-shaped gift a touching reminder of your parents’ slow-cooking love but it also efficiently conducts and retains heat. Ask any foodie, Le Creuset makes game-changing cocottes and it works just as great in the oven as it does on the stovetop.
It’s an accomplishment to make it even one year into marriage. And that’s why your parents deserve to treat themselves to life’s finest meats and cheeses using a Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set. This premium three-drawer cheeseboard has space for all of their favorite charcuterie elements as well as hidden storage for the included knife set. Pair this with some fine ingredients and you’ve got an easy afternoon date.
The HeaDot Deep Tissue Massage Gun is the next best thing after taking your parents out for a proper spa date. And not only is this rechargeable cheaper but it is also a gift that keeps on giving. They can use it to massage each other or themselves with the help of 10 different massager heads and 30 different speed modes.
Since your parents already raised you, then you can safely assume that they will have enough patience to raise a small indoor garden. But just in case, why not make it as easy as possible for them with the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden?
This hydroponic growing station has a built-in LED light and several smart sensors that will alert you when you need to add more nutrients or water. This kit comes with seeds to grow Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint, plus they can easily re-up when they are ready for more.
I think this Ooni Fyra Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is a great anniversary gift for your parents because not only is making pizza from scratch a great bonding experience but, hey, everyone loves pizza. The Ooni Fyra is beautiful and portable so you can leave it in the yard to class up the space or take it along on your next nature trip for the ultimate glamping experience.
This version uses a gravity-fed pellet hopper to reach temperatures up to 950°F in just 15 minutes. It adds a smoky, aromatic woody flavor to food and makes for easy cleanup as well. Plus, that means you get to enjoy homemade pizza every time they use it.
Even if your parents go camping only once in a while, a sturdy hammock like the Wise Owl Double Camping Hammock is a must-have. Hanging between two trees with your loved one is the pinnacle of relaxation, and they can do so in comfort with this double-wide model. This hammock comes with everything you need to set up, including two carabiners, a set of tree straps, and the hammock itself.
Surprise is a key element to any good date, which is exactly what makes the DateBox Club Monthly Subscription Box so magical. You never know exactly what you are going to get in a DateBox but you can be sure that its contents will elevate an ordinary evening into a memorable one. Each DateBox offers a fully planned experience such as a DIY project, game night, a cooking activity, or a fun couple’s challenge. And so there’s no pressure on them, you can gift your folks a single month’s box as a test run. If they love it (and they probably will), they can sign up to get a new one the next month.
Diplomacy is an important part of keeping any marriage strong, which is why I recommend this Foodie Dice No. 1 Set for any couple who can’t settle on what to eat for dinner. Instead of drawing straws, why not leave the night’s menu to fate?
This set comes with a die to determine your meal’s protein, cooking method, grain/carb, herb, and a bonus ingredient. Now if only there was a die to see who has to do the dishes.
If your parents aren’t the type to revel in romanticism, then you can’t go wrong with a simple gift like this Numi Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set. There is a flavor for every occasion in this gift box, and the different teas are separated by the mood that they best evoke. Don’t worry, there is no sappy love flavor to make the gift feel cheesy. It’s simply an elevated tea experience for brewing afficionados.
Books may have brought your parents together, but what keeps their books together? These gorgeous Cork & Mill Marble Bookends. They are a great decoration piece that can elevate some of the most important books on their bookshelf, maybe even the ones that brought them together.
With technology dominating so much of our daily lives, I am so grateful for fun board games like Azul to keep face-to-face interaction a regular part of my day. Azul is a strategic tile drafting game that is quick to learn but challenging to master, making it a great game for your parents to bond over. It supports 2 to 4 players as well, so almost the whole family can join in on the fun.
While love may be your parents’ favorite source of warmth, the Solo Stove may make a close second. This unique fire pit uses a double-wall structure to reduce the amount of smoke you get from burning wood. I’ve received a sample unit and the smoke-reducing design is legit. It’s also a beautiful fire pit all-around. Its stainless steel material takes on a nice patina over time (and you can learn more about the process over at Solo Stove’s blog).
While your parents might not want to spend their anniversary day doing a puzzle, this BetterCo. 1000-Piece Milky Way Puzzle is a great everyday activity for your parents to do together whenever they are bored. This vibrantly colorized shit is an actual photo from the NASA Hubble telescope but there are plenty of other puzzle options if your parents share other interests.
If your parents are usually too busy to cook meals at home, consider making their life a lot easier for their anniversary with a Hello Fresh Gift Card. You can put a money amount of your choice towards one of the most popular meal subscription boxes out there, and help your parents prepare delicious home-cooked meals using perfectly-portioned ingredients.
They can choose recipes based on preferences like vegetarian or pescatarian, as well as choose the number of dishes to be delivered each week. And don’t worry about any of the complications that come with subscription boxes. They can order their meals month by month or defer a week of deliveries if needed.
For the couple that craves their own personal pints every night, the Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker is a must-have kitchen gadget. Making delicious home-churned ice cream is a trivial task with this nifty device. Simply add in the basic ingredients and you’ll have ice cream of your flavor preference in as little as 20 minutes. It can also be used to make gelato, frozen yogurt, and sorbet.
This beautiful “Grow Old With Me” Brass Sundial is a perfect reminder of how precious the time your parents have spent together truly is. The full inscription reads, “Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be” and it is from a classic poem by Robert Browning. Gifting this for your parents may be putting words in their mouths, but it’s safe to say that if they’ve made it this far, they’ll be together for life!
Ovid once said, “Wine prepares the heart for love, unless you take too much.” That’s exactly why the Secura Electric Wine Opener is a dangerous toy. It makes opening another bottle of wine dangerously easy thanks to its one-button execution. It also has enough battery power to open 30 bottles on one charge.
Is there a more perfect way to celebrate an anniversary than with a candle-lit dinner? If you can’t provide the dinner, at least provide the candles with this Nuptio Candlestick Holders 3-Set. This set of candlesticks is made with a golden brass that goes well with most any midcentury aesthetic. Just note that candles are not included so you should order some tall taper candles to complete the package. And if you haven’t set candles in a candlestick before, brush up on this article from Home Guides on how to make sure your candles stay standing up straight.
Nothing says “I am secure with my relationship” quite like a matching pair of Crocs. Not only are these lovably ugly (yet so charming) shoes comfortable but they also indicate that the wearer is in no way looking for any sort of extramarital romance or flirting. On the contrary, these are quintessential mom or dad shoes.
One Question a Day for You & Me by Aimee Chase is a great way for your parents to grow their relationship one day at a time. This journal offers couples of all ages questions to reflect on and provides them space to record their answers. My favorite part about this book is that it has enough questions for three years of journaling, which gives them a wide window to see how their answers change with time.
Though these Smarthouse Salt and Pepper Shakers are quite fancy, there isn’t anything inherently romantic about them. But then again, maybe your parents’ marriage isn’t all lovey dovey either. If that’s the case, then may I suggest that these stainless steel shakers can also be used to tell your parents to spice things up a little?
The family that drinks together stays together, and that should be indicative of your parents’ rock-solid relationship. This HomeWetBar Custom Wine Cork Shadow Box is a great way to celebrate the wines that bond them, and you can have it custom engraved with your family name right on the glass window. Just note that it doesn’t ship with any corks, so have a bottle of wine ready to get them started.
For those who study astrology, there is a world of meaning behind the arrangement of the stars in the sky. That is why this Personalized Star Map makes such a thoughtful gift. By sending the creators the date, time, and geographic coordinates of your parents’ wedding ceremony, you can get a beautiful visual rendition of the celestial sphere during that magical moment. Even if the deeper meaning alludes them, this star map still makes a thoughtful and beautiful anniversary gift.
This gift is also particularly relevant for first anniversaries, which are traditionally the “paper anniversary.”
If your parents are empty nesters like mine, then there is a chance that they never shifted away from cooking family-sized meals every night. And eating leftovers that often is a woeful burden. If that is the case, then they need to read some recipes out of One Pan, Two Plates, a no-nonsense cookbook by Carla Snyder.
This book is loaded with simple, complete, and flavorful meals that can be prepared in just one pot or pan. That means less cleanup, less mess, and, yes, fewer leftover meals too. Keep an eye out for fan favorites like Balsamic Braised Chicken Thighs with Figs and Creamy Polenta or Thyme-Rubbed Salmon with Shallots and Caramelized Cauliflower “Risotto.”
If you really want to pamper your parents for their anniversary, then you have a number of high-end gift basket options available through gourmetgiftbaskets.com. My top suggestion, though, would be the Champagne & Truffles Gift Basket, which will absolutely blow them away.
This mouth-watering bundle ships with an assortment of treats including key lime coolers by Dulion, a white chocolate truffle bar by Lindt, assorted truffles by Lindt, French chocolate truffles by truffle basket, chocolate caramel Grahams by Annalie’s Chocolates, and Belgian chocolates by Annalie’s Chocolates. You also get your choice of several high-end champagnes. And it all comes in a gorgeous faux leather basket.
If your parents want every special dinner to feel like their wedding night all over again, then you can wow them with this pair of genuine Swarovski Crystalline Toasting Flutes. Yes, they are expensive but they will absolutely elevate any dining experience. The clear crystal that fills the stems and the faceted clear crystal base of each catches the light perfectly, making them light up with that twinkle that just makes you think of love.
Just because your parents like to stay in most nights doesn’t mean that they can’t enjoy a good date night. Case in point, you can gift them this “Under the Stars” date in a box Date Night In. This box is filled with activities, snacks, and recipe ideas for a fun stargazing-themed date that doesn’t require your parents to leave the house! It comes in a normal and faith-based version, both of which include romance, adventure, and a little light-hearted fun.
If your folks have been dreaming of having their own hot tub but haven’t been willing to commit the space, then consider surprising them with the Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub. This 4-person spa can easily be put out seasonally as it is fully inflatable using the same pump that powers the jets.
It has 120 bubble jets and a water heater that goes up to 104 degrees, so it is no slouch in the performance department either. Just be aware that owning a hot tub is requires a commitment of space and maintenance so make sure they are aware of both of these factors before you actually surprise them with a gift this significant.
Don’t you ever wish you could fit your whole immediate family under one ultra-plush blanket? You just might be able to pull that dream off with the YardsBee Extra Large Blanket. This blanket is 120 x 120 inches. That equates to 100 square feet of breathable microfiber, or nearly double the size of a standard king-size blanket or comforter. It’s perfect for the couple who likes to sleep on the far opposite ends of the bed.
Bird watching is a great activity for empty-nester parents because it creates a sense of excitement every time they look out the window. And yes, there is a free pun up in there. The Mrcrafts Window Bird Feeder is an inexpensive yet well-built birdhouse that is made from clear plastic. That way your parents get a front-row seat to some social bird action while they relax on the couch.
This Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it makes for an undeniably unique way for your parents to commemorate their love. This kit comes with everything they would need to craft their own plaster statue of them holding hands. Just be thankful their hands is the only thing they want to make silicone molds of.
If your parents have a special song that brings them together, then this Custom Sound Wave Art Print is a clever way to celebrate that bond. Simply send the manufacturers a sound file of your choice and you’ll receive a high-quality canvas print with a custom message of your choice. Just note that although this ships with a frame, you have to frame it yourself, so plan ahead.
If you can’t afford to get your folks a full spa day for their anniversary, then bring the spa vibes to them with this Home Spa Gift Basket. It has honey almond shower gel (240ml), bubble bath (240ml), body lotion(120ml), bath salt(100g), bath bomb, and a bath puff. Plus, it is all beautifully packaged in an elegant woven basket.
This Willow Tree Hand-Painted Anniversary Figure is a beautiful way to commemorate the love between a man and a woman. It is a great option for people who don’t have the woodcarving skills of their own to make thoughtful wooden statues. Sorry for assuming your woodcarving skills, but hey, if you could make a piece like this would you really need a gift guide for your parents’ anniversary?