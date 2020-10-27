101 Best Gifts for Men Under $25

You don’t have to shower him with an expensive gift to show how much you care. These cool and fun gifts for men won’t set you back more than $25, and are sure to please that special guy in your life. These are the best gifts for men under $25.
Oh! Nuts Marzipan Candy Fruits is a fun gift idea for the guy who loves to snack. This box is packed with an assortment of fresh and delicious fruit-shaped treats. He’ll find an assortment of fruits ranging from oranges and lemons to green apples, strawberries, nectarines and more. Each piece has its own compartment, and the tray is enclosed in an elegant display box for easy gift-giving.
Brandon Stanton, creator of New York Times bestsellers Humans of New York and Humans of New York: Stories, returns with this candid and memorable book complete with photographs and stories from subjects around the world. Humans breaks language barriers and crosses borders across the planet to bring an even more comprehensive collection of stories. There’s a relatable story for everyone in Humans.
Keeping tabs on his living space is easier with this HD indoor WiFi camera. The Wyze Cam works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so he can simply use voice commands. Night vision makes it easy to see in the dark, while two-way audio allows him to interact with friends and family. This smart home camera works with iOS and Android devices and stores video and sound clips for up to 14 days for free.
Whether he’s working out at home or on the go, The Perfect Pushup Elite will help him stay in shape and tone his body. These pushup handles rotate slightly as he moves, which in turn activates different muscles. They’re also sturdy enough to use with a weight vest and can support up to 400 pounds.
On those days when he doesn’t quite need a jacket but could use some extra warmth, this lightweight puffer vest is a satisfying choice. The vest features a full-zip front and pairs nicely with chino pants, casual button-downs, crew-neck tees and more. It’s also water-resistant and packs into the included carrying bag.
Luxury shaving kits don’t have to be expensive, as this affordable alternative proves. He’ll find everything he needs for a close and comfortable shave, including a high-quality boar bristle brush, luxury shaving soap, acrylic brush stand and an exclusive apothecary mug. This shave set contains all of his wet shave essentials.
Whether his goal is to spend weekends exploring local getaways or traveling longer distances to see the sights, The Open Road by Jessica Dunham offers 50 road trip ideas for everyone. Trips are organized by region, so he can focus on areas of the country that he wants to explore. Aside from destinations, the book also includes tips on the best local flavors, user-friendly maps, lodging options and dining for every route.
Each set of candles contains three distinct aromatherapy fragrances to enhance his man cave. Masculine scents range from Balsam Fir to Leather to Straight Razor, which smells like shaving cream. Each candle is poured by hand and will burn up to 30 hours.
If he’s into Star Wars, you can’t go wrong with this fun shirt. Each shirt features a photo of Yoda along with features sayings and scenes that any fan will appreciate. The shirt is available in several colors and is safe for the washing machine.
This five-piece collection of NIVEA essentials includes everything he needs for grooming. He’ll find face wash, body wash, protective lotion, post-shave balm and shaving gel. The entire kit is designed to smooth and soothe and is made for use on sensitive skin.
This multi-use charging station works with a wide range of iPhone models, including the 12, 11, XR, XS Max and more. It’s also compatible with other Qi-enabled phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, S9 and other models. He can also charge his Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil. This stand is adjustable and folded for added convenience.
This handy Bluetooth speaker doubles as a night light and comes loaded with useful features. For starters, Bluetooth connectivity means it’s compatible with most of his devices, including smartphones and tablets. It also supports FM radio and can be switched with the push of a button. The fact that the lights cycle through six colors makes the compact speaker a hit during parties. This speaker features a high-capacity battery that runs up to 10 hours per charge.
Even if cooking isn’t his forte, Matty Matheson’s home-style cookbook will surely inspire him to test his skills. There’s something for every chef, from basics such as Beef and Bone Marrow Stock and Seven-Layer Dip to Littleneck Clam Orecchiette, Pho Ga and Lobster Thermidor with Bearnaise and Salt and Vinegar Chips. Dessert recipes are also included for a complete meal.
Traveling light is easy with this lightweight backpack. Not only is the backpack compact and highly portable, but it’s also water-resistant and has been tested on adventures around the world. When it’s not being used, the backpack conveniently folds up to roughly the size of a sandwich.
The Hanes Ecosmart sweatshirt is made with up to five percent polyester from recycled plastic. He’ll feel cozy and comfortable in this medium weight sweatshirt when the temperatures start to drop. No matter how many times he puts it through the wash, the pill-resistant sweatshirt will still look great.
As soon as he puts his game on pause, this gaming headset holder will keep his headphones secure until he returns. The display stand works equally well for gaming and other types of headphones. Its compact design makes this headset holder a practical and convenient addition to any surface.
This exclusive whiskey stones set contains eight reusable cubes along with two coasters, a freezer tray and barman tongs. Not only will his drink stay cold, he also won’t have to deal with watered down flavor as is the case when traditional ice cubes start to melt. Rounded edges prevent glasses from getting scratched.
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey offers 50 years of insight, wisdom, life lessons and more. From fun stories to outlaw wisdom and lessons learned along the way, the Academy Award-winning actor makes this a fun read for any guy. In addition to hardcover, the book also comes in Kindle, audiobook and paperback formats.
He’ll find everything he needs to keep his beard looking great with the XIKEZAN Beard Grooming Kit. The kit includes shampoo and conditioner along with a comb, scissors, oil, balm, and a beard brush. He’ll also find an e-book with helpful tips on how to maintain his beard.
Pair the kit with the XIKEZAN Beard Straightener to make a complete gift.
If he bristles at the thought of drinking warm beer, then this gel chiller frozen pint glass is for him. All he needs to do is stick the glass in the freezer at least two hours before he wants a cold beer. Once the beer is poured, the glass will keep the beer between 43 and 53 degrees Fahrenheit.
Visit the Host store for more great cooling options, including ice cream bowls, stemless tumblers and more.
Despite its affordable price tag, this fitness tracker has plenty to offer. If he’s using it to track his physical activities, he’ll find 14 sport modes, including hiking, dancing, cycling, running, yoga and more. There’s also 24/7 heart rate monitoring along with calories burned, daily steps, workout time and more. Call and message notifications keep him in the loop when he’s out and about.
Whether he’s preparing for a trip abroad or just wants to know more about great-tasting wines from Europe, this reference book is a must. Descriptions are easy to understand for a novice wine taster, yet detailed enough to enhance blind tasting skills. The book provides ample information about various wines, and what sets them apart from the rest.
This recipe book features an array of dishes from Delish.com. In addition to hundreds of recipes, the cookbook provides helpful tips and tricks for cooks of all abilities. Some examples of what he’ll find inside are Chicken Fried Cauliflower, Margarita Cupcakes, Egg-In-A-Hole Burgers and more.
This small Lodge cast iron skillet is ideal for stovetop cooking, yet is easily portable for camping. The skillet comes pre-seasoned and can be used right away. He can use it for a variety of dishes, from stir-fry to baking and searing to sauteeing.
These meat claws by Cave Tools are super tough, and can easily shred hams, roasts, beef, brisket, chicken and more. They’re also shaped like bear paws, so he won’t lose his grip as he shreds. The claws are heat resistant and can go in the dishwasher.
A combination of activated charcoal, baking soda and organic coconut oil whitens teeth and freshens breath. This toothpaste is made with all-natural ingredients and whitens without causing tooth sensitivity. The vegan formula is fluoride-free and is made in the USA.
The RapidX X5 Car Charger is designed for use with Android and iPhone systems. Once the device is plugged in, the charger automatically detects it and provides the quickest possible charge. The charger is compatible with 12V and 24V outlets.
These affordable gloves have fingertip pads that are specifically designed for use with various touchscreen devices. They’re also designed to facilitate swiping without needing to remove the gloves. A combination of water resistance and windproof material makes the gloves suitable for even the chilliest inclement weather days.
The Beekeeper’s Naturals Cacao Superfood Honey makes a particularly thoughtful gift for any chocolate-loving and health-conscious guy in your life. The main ingredient, raw organic cacao, is full of various nutrients and antioxidants. Each jar features sustainably-sourced honey that can be used for everyting from drizzling on top of a dessert or as a sweet touch to just about any snack.
The Ripple 24/7 Personal Safety Monitoring device adds an element of safety in an emergency. The tiny device can be worn discretely on the wrist, and is designed to send out GPS life alerts in the event of an emergency. Users can disclose pre-set health information in the accompanying app.
This combination plant food is compatible with most indoor and outdoor plant varieties. Each feeding lasts up to six months, and provides various essential nutrients to keep plants healthy. Nutrients are released depending on the temperature, with a greater release during warmer growing periods.
From laptops to keyboards to cellphones, electronics tend to collect dirt and dust. Many areas can be especially tough to clean, which is where a cleaning brush can really come in handy. Soft bristles effectively remove dust and debris without scratching or marring surfaces. As an added bonus, the bristles retract for easier storage,
French press coffee makers stand out for their portability, compact size and delicious results. All that’s required is hot water, a favorite type of ground coffee and a durable press. This French press has a heat-resistant borosilicate glass construction, with a mesh filter for optimal flavor extraction. It’s also dishwasher safe and makes up to eight cups of coffee at a time.
A smooth writing pen is essential for any office. This set of pens includes four bold point pens with blue and black ink. The pens are refillable and feature a flowing ink system for smooth writing.
Baking French pastries doesn’t have to be tedious or stressful. Whether he’s a novice baker or wants to branch out a bit, this French pastry cookbook makes a thoughtful gift choice. The recipes initially start off simple, then gradually become a bit more challenging. He can choose to make everything from a pastry cream to a crème brûlée and chocolate torte.
Sharp knives are a must for any cook. The KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2 Stage Knife Sharpener is compact, affordable and available in several colors. There are two slots, each of which is clearly marked for fine or coarse sharpening. A non-slip base holds the sharpener securely on the counter.
A hands-free dog walking leash can mean more freedom for the doggie dad in your life. This leash works just as well for hands-free walking as it does for running, hiking and other activities. An adjustable waist belt ensures a comfortable fit for waists up to 42 inches. Two loop handles provide optimal control.
This portable hammock makes a budget-friendly camping choice for any outdoor adventurer. The hammock is made with a quick-drying nylon material that’s also a breeze to clean. As an added bonus, it’s fast and simple to set up, and can hold up to 300 pounds.
This smart plug pack includes two smart plugs and doesn’t require a hub to use. The WiFi-enabled switches work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control. He can schedule a timer to automatically turn on and shut off electronic devices throughout the house.
This double-tiered food steamer from Oster is ideal for poultry, fish, meat and vegetables. Its multi-level design makes it easy to steam two types of food at once. He can keep tabs on his meal with the 60-minute timer.
When the temperature drops, it’s crucial to cover up with a thermal hat. The Tough Headwear Skull Cap works equally well when worn alone for activities such as runs and rides as it does as a helmet liner for winter sports. The hat comes in several colors and features a one-size-fits-all design.
These Panasonic headphones are also available in an on-ear format. Highlights include a balanced sound, complete with powerful bass and vocals, for a well-rounded listening experience, and padded earpads for comfortable long-term wear. The cord is over six feet long for total listening flexibility.
The Snoozies Fleece Slippers feature a fleece lining and are available in several different colors. A slip-resistant sole keeps feet from sliding around. The slippers are safe for the washer and dryer, and come in various sizes.
If he’s a runner, consider giving this running belt pouch as a gift. The pouch is large enough to store a smartphone. There are also two expandable pockets, one of which is large. The belt is designed to fit snugly without bouncing or rubbing, which reduces the risk of chafing and skin irritation. The belt is waterproof for inclement weather runs.
Cooking an egg the right way can be a challenge. Enter the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, a versatile product that does everything from boiled to poached eggs, to scrambled eggs and more. The cooker is compact enough to fit nicely into a dorm or kitchen with limited space. A measuring cup is included, along with a recipe book.
Compression leggings do more than just keep muscles warm. Many tights, such as these pants, offer a compression material that can help reduce fatigue, along with some exercise-related aches and pains. These tights are designed for year-round use, and can be worn as a base layer during the coldest months.
The Anker SoundCore Mini is a compact Bluetooth speaker designed for on-the-go use. Despite its small size, however, the speaker delivers a rich and full sound. Highlights include a play time of up to 15 hours per charge, and Bluetooth 4.0 technology.
Between the limited amount of space in some vehicles and the convenience of having an easily accessible phone, a car mount holder is a practical gift idea for any smartphone owner. This mount is compatible with several smartphones and cases that measure 2.3 to 3.5 inches. The suction cup mount is easy to apply to the dashboard or windshield of most vehicles.
Whether he’s an avid hiker or could use a lightweight daypack for various adventures, consider this budget-friendly bag. Highlights include a dual-layer bottom for added durability, and breathable mesh shoulder straps. The bag comes in an array of colors and has an assortment of compartments for organization and safe storage.
He doesn’t have to give up on grilling, even if he doesn’t have much space. The compact Uten Barbecue Charcoal Grill is ideal for outdoor cooking, and is portable enough for tailgating, hiking, picnics and more. There’s enough room to cook enough food to feed up to five people.
If he’s serious about car maintenance, this Turtle Wax kit is a must. He’ll find the essentials for keeping any car looking its best, from a combination wash and wax to wax and dry. There’s also an interior and dash detailer and cleaner. Microfiber towels are included.
Scrabble is a must-have game for any board game enthusiast. Every word counts as players scramble to rack up the highest point total for the ultimate win. This game is suitable for two people as well as small groups.
The Philips Sonicare Essence Sonic Electric Toothbrush is an affordable rechargeable toothbrush that lasts up to two weeks per charge. A two-minute timer lets him know precisely when the brushing session is done. Contoured bristles provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning, while the soft-grip handle makes the toothbrush comfortable to use.
Even if the weather is foul, he can wear these Champion shorts indoors. This mesh short comes in several different colors, and features a 100 percent polyester construction. A drawstring closure holds the shorts securely in place during workouts. There are pockets on either side for storage.
This SD card comes in a variety of styles and sizes, with capacities up to 128GB. Highlights include read speeds up to 80MB/s and durable material that can withstand tough conditions. The card comes with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
The Burt’s Bees gift set is a good pick for any guy who is into natural products. Made from natural oils like coconut and sunflower oil, your groomsmen won’t have to worry about putting harsh chemicals onto their skin. The hand salve is likely the most underrated part of this gift set. It works well to keep hands moisturized and nourished, especially in harsher winter months.
The T-fal Professional Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan features a heat indicator that lets cooks know when the pan has reached its optimal cooking temperature. Aside from its nonstick interior, which is safe for use with metal utensils, the pan stands out for its even heat distribution and anti-warp construction. It’s also dishwasher safe, and is suitable for induction and all other cooking methods.
A cozy cashmere scarf can be just the accessory he needs when the temperature drops. The affordable Marino’s Winter Cashmere Feel Men Scarf features a 100 percent breathable cotton material that’s suitable for those with sensitive skin. The scarf comes in an array of colors and can be paired with just about any outfit.
A blend of bacon flavor and natural sea salt makes the Smoked Bacon Fine Sea Salt a must for any guy who can’t get enough of the smoky flavor. He can use it to boost flavor on his favorite dishes, from pasta to sauce to burgers, salmon and more. A digital cookbook with over 25 recipes is included.
The Remington Grooming Kit comes with all the grooming essentials he needs, including a detail trimmer, full-size trimmer, multi-length hair clipping comb and more. All the attachments are washable, and can be carried in the included storage pouch. Run time is roughly 65 minutes per charge.
This pack of 10 sports wipes gives him a fast and easy way to refresh after a workout. Whether he can’t immediately access a shower or he’s running late for work, he can use the wipes to eliminate odors and wipe away post-workout sweat. The wipes don’t contain alcohol, and are fragrance-free. Each wipe is individually wrapped.
This phone mount by Roam features a universal fit for all phones, including iPhone and Samsung models. The mount is specifically designed for motorcycles and bikes, and will hold phones up to 3.5 inches wide. A hard plastic construction reduces the risk of breaking.
This dual charger by RapidX works for both the car and home. There are two USB ports, so he can charge up to two devices at the same time. Maximum output is 2.4A. When it’s not in use, he can fold the prongs of the charger up for storage. LED lights make the charger easily visible at night.
Ensure he’s prepared for the unexpected with the StatGear SuperVizor XT Auto Escape Tool. The tool comes in features a cutting hook blade for seatbelts, and a window punch. Both pieces are made from stainless steel. He can easily attach the tool to any sun visor with the Velcro fastener.
This fragrance-free formula is designed to keep the boys smelling fresh all day long. The talc-free formula includes ingredients designed to naturally fight odors for ultimate protection. Scented versions are also available.
The Amazon Ethernet Adapter boosts speed and productivity by providing a solution to lagging WiFi. The adapter is currently compatible with popular Amazon products such as the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV. Once it’s set up, the adapter provides 10/100 ethernet.
This microfiber cloth by Brush Hero is designed for maximum absorbency, making it a must if he’s into car detailing. The towel comes in three sizes and absorbency levels. The cloth is made with high quality material that won’t leave streaks as it shines.
The best-selling PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock has enough juice to charge up to four Joy-Con controllers at the same time. Individual LED lights illuminate based on the charging level for each controlling, allowing him to keep tabs at a glance. This charging dock is USB-powered.
The 321 STRONG Foam Roller is a medium density roller that’s compact enough to bring to the gym, or even in a carry-on bag if he’s traveling. Highlights include massage zones that provide a similar sensation to a massage therapist’s hands, along with a surface that’s soft enough to use on the lower back and other sensitive areas. This foam roller comes in several different colors.
Each piece of biscotti in this gift basket comes with its own toppings. Options include coconut crunch, peppermint, candied almonds and more. Every biscotti is handcrafted using natural ingredients. The gift box comes ready to give, so you don’t have to worry about the wrapping.
This shaving set includes two caffeinated products: shaving cream and aftershave. Aside from caffeine, other ingredients include spearmint essential oil and aloe. Both items are made with natural ingredients that help soothe the skin and reduce shaving-induced irritation. If he travels frequently, he’ll appreciate the TSA-approved sizes.
When chilly temperatures strike, he’ll be prepared with the 180s Fleece Behind-the-Head Earmuffs. The material is wind and water resistant, making the muffs a practical choice for commuters and those who don’t let inclement weather slow them down. The earmuffs click into different positions for a more customized fit.
These classic aviators from J+S feature polarized lenses that block almost all UVA and UVB radiation. Don’t be fooled by the power price tag, as these sunglasses feature a high-quality frame made with metallic alloy. Adjustable nose pads provide a snug and secure fit.
If you have a burger-loving guy in your life, this stuffed burger press by Grillaholics could be just the right gift for him. The press works just as well for making patties as it does stuffed burgers. It’s also a versatile tool that can be used for outdoor and indoor grilling sessions.
Whether he’s into working out indoors or prefers to head outside, this water bottle by Embrava is worth taking along. This bottle has a 32-ounce capacity and is made with an eco-friendly plastic material. The flip top lid opens with the click of a button for easy access to fluids.
When he’s in the mood for movie night, he’ll want to cozy up with a delicious bowl of popcorn. All he needs to do is add 1/4 cup of his favorite kernels then put the popper in the microwave. The bowl collapses down when not in use so he can easily store it away.
He’ll have plenty of that grilled, smoky flavor with this 12 pack of cedar grilling planks. Instructions are included in case he could use a bit of help getting started. The planks are designed to be used one time each, and should be soaked up to four hours before use.
Whether he’s into tea or coffee or could just use a handy way to boil water, consider this Ovente electric kettle. The kettle features a stain-resistant glass that’s designed to withstand high heat. LED lights illuminate the kettle. At the maximum 1.5-liter capacity, it takes seven minutes at most to bring water to a boil.
Marketed as the strongest coffee in the world, this bag of ground Death Wish Coffee isn’t for the faint of heart. Each bag contains 16 ounces of adrenaline-pumping coffee. All beans are carefully selected then roasted accordingly, so he’ll receive a fresh and bold-tasting bag.
Everyone needs at least one pair of cozy fleece pants for sleeping and lounging. These pants are made with polyester mink fleece, so he’ll stay warm and cozy. An elastic waistband provides a more customized fit. The pants have a roomy fit and feature two side pockets. They’re also machine washable.
There’s something highly satisfying about grinding your own coffee. The JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder has 18 easily adjusatble settings and can grind coffee for pour over, French press, espresso, drip and other types of brew. Since it’s powered by hand, the grinder doesn’t require batteries or electricity to operate. A brushed stainless steel exterior gives the coffee grinder an upscale appearance.
This set of fragrances for men include four scents. Each canister looks like a Cuban cigar, making this set a fun gift choice for the holidays. Each piece has a different label color, so he can easily tell them apart.
The Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit has all the essentials he needs for beard hygiene and control. The beard wash features hydrating products such as soy protein and aloe, while the beard control formula has jojoba oil. A boar bristle brush is included.
Its gentle, natural formula makes this aftershave balm a popular choice for hydrating skin while keeping irritation at bay. The aftershave is also lightweight and non-greasy, making it suitable for all-day wear. If his skin is very sensitive, you can go with the sensitive skin version.
If he’s a frequent traveller who could use some help organizing his supplies, give him the gift of this Alpine Swiss travel case. The kit has plenty of room for toiletries and other essentials, including an expandable main compartment. A carrying handle makes it easy to transport the bag.
Making tortillas at home is just more fun and enjoyable. This cast iron tortilla press features a heavy duty construction for evenly pressed tortillas. It’s also low maintenance, and comes seasoned with flaxseed oil. Aside from tortillas, the press is useful for making dumplings, pie shells, arepas, empanadas and more.
Reusable utensils are more eco-friendly. The To-Go Ware Bamboo Travel Utensils come with their own carrying case, which is available in several colors. The utensils are lightweight yet sturdy, and are resistant to heat and stains. Each piece is finished with a food-safe wood oil.
Cutting boards are essential for every kitchen. Whether he could use a replacement for his current board or you want to get him set up with the essentials, consider giving him this three-piece set from Gorilla Grip. The boards come in small, medium and large sizes. Deep grooves on the side capture liquids, which helps keep messes contained. The cutting boards are reversible and can go in the dishwasher.
Getting a perfectly round scoop of ice cream is nearly impossible without the right tools. Make it easier for him to dig into and serve his favorite ice cream flavors with this ice cream scoop. The scoop comes in an assortment of colors, and stands out for its comfortable handle. Its unique shape makes this ice cream scoop sturdy enough to tackle rock hard ice creams.
This dog bed is ideal for crates, but it works equally well around the house. Several sizes are available, from 18 to 48 inches. The bed is machine washable and features a soft, comfortable syntheic material.
Roasting garlic can be tricky. The Fox Run Garlic Baker is designed to make the task simpler. The garlic baker features a durable terra cotta construction, and is safe for use in microwave and convection ovens. He can use it to roast garlic as well as bake and season it, or simply serve it fresh.
The Tikkina headlamp by Petzl has a bright 150 lumens output, along with a choice of lighting modes. The headlamp has a burn time of over 200 hours, making it suitable for outdoor activities such as running, hiking and even dog walking. Several color choices are available.
This six-pack of tea infusers features a variety of brightly colored bags that are specifically designed to hold loose leaf tea. The bags are made with durable silicone and can be washed by hand or in the dishwasher when he’s done. The rope attaches to the edge of the cup, ensuring the tea bag can be easily removed.
Having adequate visibility on the bike is essential. This set of lights inlcudes one for the front of the bike and one for the rear. Both lights are USB rechargeable and come with a charging cable. The lights are bright enough for use at dusk, dawn and even for night rides.
Seasoning oil can increase the longevity and effectiveness of cast iron cookware. This oil is made from an entirely plant-based formula. Aside from skillets, pots and pans, the oil is designed for dutch ovens, griddles, woks, grills and other cast iron surfaces. The oil helps get rid of any unwanted food odors.
Having a laptop bag is essential for protecting against potential damage. This stylish ProCase sleeve comes in several sizes, from 12 to 15.6 inches. The 13 to 13.5-inch bag is large enough to hold most 12 to 13-inch laptops. The sleeve features an eco-friendly construction and helps protect against bumps as well as dirt and debris. Several color options are available.
Even if he considers himself a master at the grill, he can still learn new recipes and techniques with this grilling cookbook by Mark Bittman. The cookbook comes in Kindle and hardcover forms, and is suitable for all skill levels. Over 1,000 recipes are included on the inside, along with simple explanations.
Cords can quickly become tangled, or even lost. This universal organizer has a spacious interior along with designated slots to hold various cables and accessories. A retention strap allows for storage of larger and heavier electronics such as chargers, external battery packs, power adapters and more. This bag is TSA approved.
The Camco TastePURE Water Filter is specifically designed for RV camping. Along with bad taste and odors, the filter removes sediment and chlorine for fresher tasting water. A built-in sediment filter also improves the taste as the water is filtered through.
This gourmet hot sauce livens the senses with a blend of chili peppers and black truffle. A bit of agave nectar adds a sweet touch to the sauce. The sauce is spicy yet flavorful, and can be used on his favorite dishes.
These protein-packed mixes are especially delicious after a demanding workout, but he can just as easily whip up some pancakes, waffles or flapjacks for any occasion. Each packet yields 14 grams of protein. They’re also made with oat and whole wheat flours, so he can enjoy a healthier treat.