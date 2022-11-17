11 Best Gourmet Pastas You’ll Love

The good people at the culinary magazine Saveur recently had an in-house pasta tasting so they could rank their favorite dried gourmet pastas. DeCecco was the overall winner.

DeCecco was founded in Italy in 1886 and it’s still going strong in Fara San Martino in the Abruzzo region of central Italy. In 2013, it was the third-largest pasta producer in the world.

This pappardelle is a durum wheat semolina pasta that is made with eggs (free-range hens). It comes in a great looking box (i.e., this would be a nice gift for someone because it looks chef-y) that says “Made in Italy” on the front.

Pappardelle is long, flat, thin noodles that work great with a cream-based sauce (although you can use it for whatever you like, Chefy).

Note — the box contains 8.8 ounces of pasta. Most pasta recipes you see are based on using a pound of pasta, so you’ll wanna double up if you’re going by the book.