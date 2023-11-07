30 Perfect Christmas Gifts for Stoners: The Ultimate List

The quest for the perfect Christmas gift often leads us down a path of conventional choices. Yet, for those with a penchant for the herbaceous delights of cannabis, the ordinary simply won’t do. The modern stoner is a connoisseur of not just quality strains but also the experience that accompanies it. From the aesthetically pleasing to the supremely functional, the world of stoner gifts has blossomed into a cornucopia of innovative and stylish products that elevate the smoking experience to an art form.

In this guide, we’re not just blowing smoke; we’re igniting a conversation about the most thoughtful, tasty, surprising, and delightful gifts that will resonate with the cannabis enthusiast in your life. Whether they revel in the ritual of rolling or seek the cutting-edge in consumption technology, we’ve curated a selection that promises to be as unique as the recipient. Below, find the best Christmas gifts for stoners in 2023, tested and tasted by Heavy’s editors.

Things You’ll Find at a Dispensary

Incredibles Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Chocolate (100MG THC)

The Incredibles Swirled Famous Banana Pudding chocolate bar is a delightful treat that captures the essence of the beloved dessert from Magnolia Bakery. This confection features creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla wafers, and ripe bananas, all swirled into a rich chocolate bar that offers a consistent and satisfying experience.

With its unique blend of flavors and reliable quality, it stands out as an ideal gift for stoners, promising an extraordinary taste that complements the mellowing effects of its cannabis extract. The attention to detail in its creation makes the Incredibles banana pudding chocolate bar a top-tier edible that’s hard to resist.

On top of that, there are tons of other flavors available, including Red Velvet, Mile High Mint (one of my favorites!), Black Cherry, and more.

Curio Wellness Terpene Infused Chews (Berry Zest)

If there’s one thing to say about Curio’s Terpene-infused chews, it’s that they are literally the best tasting gummy I’ve ever had — and that’s not just limited to infused gummies, either! The Berry Zest tastes incredible, and they’re the perfect gummies to wind down after a long day. These Indica chews are expertly formulated with Myrcene and Linalool to deliver a super calm body high, and they’ll give you the giggles.

They’re available in 5mg and 25mg doses, and right now, you can find them in Maryland and soon coming to Missouri. Hopefully, Curio will spread out quickly and make their way into New York so I can buy them every week!

Incredibles Snoozzzier Berry Infused Gummies (100MG THC+)

It should be no surprise that the first thing I’m going to say about Incredibles’ Snoozzzier Berry Infused Gummies is that they taste fantastic; there’s no odd flavoring, no cloying sweetness, no bad aftertaste! These contain 100MG THC, 50MG CBN, and 50MG CBG, and they’re the PERFECT dose for winding down right before bed.

In fact, these are probably what sealed the Incredibles brand as an absolute MUST BUY WHEN YOU SEE THEM for me. Flavorwise, they’re a 10/10. Effectswise? Also a 10/10.

Beboe 100mg Hustle Gummies

When you want to achieve more and crave less, the Hustle Blend Gummies are your to-do list tacklers! The unique formula of THCV, THC, and CBD was intentionally designed to help you get shit done while crushing those distracting munchies. They’re not only delicious, but they also give you that ready-to-get-sh*t-done buzz that’s perfect for, well, getting sh*t done.

ROVE Moon Rock Pre-rolls

If you’re looking for a great gift for stoners on another level of being a stoner, these ROVE Moon Rock Pre-rolls are an absolute MUST to put in their stocking! These are expertly-crafted flower pre-rolls that are infused with distillate and kief for an elevated high.

These things are INCREDIBLY STRONG, and after just a few hits, you’ll start feeling the effects. In fact, I have yet to finish an entire joint in one session because they’re so potent; I can’t smoke more than half of one before tapping out, saving the rest for later.

Dogwalkers Show Dog Infused Pre-Rolls

These great infused pre-rolls from Dogwalkers are the perfect size for a mid-morning pick-me-up. They only use premium flower, and they come in an ultra-portable Altoid-size tin. These short joints are infused with top-of-class crumble for an elevated smoking experience, making them the perfect gift for stoners who prefer flower over other forms of cannabis consumption.

Not only are their .45g pre-rolls among the best available, but every purchase helps animals in need. In fact, Dogwalkers partners with four different animal rescue organizations in states where it’s currently available, including Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Illinois. To find a dispensary near you that sells them, visit Dogwalker’s official site (link above)!

Island Flower

Looking for some great flower to gift this year? Meet Island Flower’s Triangle Canyon, a balanced hybrid that’s got something for everyone. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned cannabis connoisseur, this strain is a must-try.

The Genetics

Triangle Canyon is a genetic masterpiece, born from a cross between Topanga Canyon and TK Bx1. This blend gives it a unique edge, featuring a 60% sativa and 40% indica genetic makeup. So you’re getting a well-rounded experience that appeals to a broad range of users.

The THC

Worried about potency? Don’t be. With a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, Triangle Canyon is versatile enough for both beginners and experienced users. It’s strong enough to give them that euphoric high but not too overpowering.

The Flavor & Aroma

Let’s talk flavors. Triangle Canyon doesn’t disappoint. It’s got a peppery kick, followed by a slight berry aftertaste. But that’s not all; it also features earthy, citrus, and sweet notes. The dominant terpene, myrcene, adds to its unique aroma and offers potential therapeutic benefits.

The High

Ready for giggles and tingles? This strain induces a sense of euphoria that’ll have you smiling in no time. It starts as a head high from your temples and then moves down your body for complete relaxation. It’s the perfect brief pick-me-up after a long day followed by a relaxing body high.

Island Flower’s Triangle Canyon cannabis is a versatile, well-balanced strain that offers a unique blend of flavors and a fantastic head high that works its way down to your entire body. They’ll love the unique peppery berry flavor.

Beboe Inspired Disposable Vape Pen: Reviewed

The Inspired 500mg Vape Pen by Beboe is your go-to for a light, bright, and downright delightful vaping experience. Designed for those chill early afternoons and social vibes, this pen is more than just a pretty face. It’s got the science to back it up, boasting a socially-dosed 65% THC potency. It’s also got a designer minor cannabinoid cocktail that’s got a whopping 12% CBG and 7% CBD. So, you’re not just getting high; you’re getting a well-rounded, full-bodied experience.

But what’s also super impressive about this Beboe disposable vape pen is its premium look and feel. This thing feels like you’re holding one of those astronaut pens that Seinfeld told us about. But it has a rose gold colorway and cool designs on it. Cool.

A Balanced High

The Inspired Vape Pen gives you a euphoric, wakeful, and creative high that’s clear-headed. So, you can enjoy your buzz without feeling like you’re floating off into space. It’s the perfect balance that lets you see the world through Beboe’s rose-tinted glasses.

Flavor Explosion

Get ready for a burst of citrus, bright, and tangy flavors that’ll dance on your taste buds. The terpene highlights include Limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and pinene, making every puff a flavorful journey. It has a citrusy flavor that’s followed up by a berry aftertaste.

Socially-Dosed THC

With a 65% THC potency, this vape pen is perfect for social settings. It’s strong enough to give you that euphoric feeling but not too overpowering that you can’t enjoy a good conversation.

Designer Cannabinoid Cocktail

The 12% CBG and 7% CBD in this pen mean you’re getting more than just a THC high. CBG is known for its potential benefits like mood regulation and anti-inflammatory properties, while CBD keeps you grounded.

Who Is It For?

If they’re someone who loves to socialize, enjoys a balanced high, and appreciates the finer things in life, then the Inspired 500mg Vape Pen is for them. Whether they’re a vaping veteran or a newbie looking for something special, this pen has a premium look, feel, and effects that they’re really going to love.

Useful Things for the Cannabis Consumer

LEVO II Cannabis Oil Infusion Machine

The LĒVO II is a phenomenal kitchen appliance. I’ve been making my own cannabis coconut oil for years. (I like to have a batch on hand, so I can add it to tea, cookies, pasta dishes — basically anything.) Before I owned a LĒVO II, I’d always have to spend hours with a complicated set-up that involved a makeshift double-boiler. (If you try to infuse oil directly on your stovetop, you will probably burn it.) It was always such a chore, and I avoided it because I just hated cleaning up.

Then the LĒVO II entered my life. It looks like any standard kitchen appliance — but it’s genius. You put your herb into a metal pod with a silicone cap. Then the LĒVO II starts with a decarb cycle. Your LĒVO II will alert you when that the cycle is over, less than an hour later. When you hear it make a cheerful sound, you know that your THC has been activated. Then you add your oil of choice. (I like coconut oil, but olive oil, honey or butter are great options, too.)

A few hours later, when the infusion cycle is over, the machine beeps, and you place a jar below the spout. Then you simply press a button, and watch the machine dispense your beautiful green oil neatly into your jar.

Clean-up is minimal.

If you know someone who makes their own cannabis edibles (or wants to!), they will be beyond thrilled with this gift. It would also make a perfect gift for a medical marijuana patient who relies on edibles. (And it would help them save a ton of money — buying edibles at a dispensary is very expensive.)

If you think this would be the perfect gift, but it’s out of your budget, check out our guide to the best herbal infusers, where you’ll find some cheaper options, too.

Kryo Glycerin Beaker Bong

Buy it at Hemper

No doubt about it, the Kryo Glycerin Beaker Bong is one of the coolest bongs I’ve had the pleasure of using – pun absolutely intended. This sleek piece of smoking equipment has quickly become a standout favorite in my collection, and let me break it down for you.

This is a well-made glass bong that sits comfortably in your hand, making it easy to pass around without any awkward fumbles. You won’t find yourself constantly readjusting your grip, and that means a more relaxed and enjoyable session. But the real star of the show here is the exceptional airflow. The hits you get from this bong are smooth as silk, and it’s like a breath of fresh air every time. Whether they’re a seasoned pro or a newbie, they’ll appreciate just how effortless it is to take a hit with this bad boy.

Kryo’s bong is not just a performer; it’s also an absolute head-turner. Its sleek design and clear glass with a touch of blue give it a modern and impressive look. Trust me, it’s sure to strike up a conversation with whoever you’re smoking with. Their friends will be asking, “Where did you get that awesome bong?”

The Kryo Glycerin Beaker Bong is a top-tier glass bong and makes a great addition to any smoker’s arsenal, making it one of the best gifts for stoners this year.

PAX Mini Dry Herb Vape

Buy it from PAX | $120

The PAX Mini dry vaporizer is the latest innovation from the renowned PAX Labs, a company that has consistently set the bar high for dry herb vaporization. This sleek and compact device is designed for discretion and portability, without compromising on the quality of the vaping experience. It features a simplified one-button interface that makes it incredibly user-friendly, even for those new to vaporizers. The PAX Mini heats up in a flash, delivering smooth, consistent vapor with each draw. Its oven is perfectly sized to pack just the right amount of herb, ensuring that each session is fresh and satisfying.

As a Christmas gift, the PAX Mini dry vaporizer is a standout choice for cannabis lovers. Its minimalist design is not only appealing but also practical, fitting comfortably in the palm of your hand or slipping easily into a pocket or purse. The ease of use is a huge plus, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite strains without the learning curve that comes with more complex devices. Moreover, the PAX Mini’s efficiency in heating and its battery life make it an excellent companion for those cozy winter evenings or social gatherings. It’s a gift that offers a premium, hassle-free experience to the cannabis connoisseur in your life, ensuring their merry-making is as smooth as the vapor it produces.

Wake & Bake Coffee Mug

Buy it on Amazon | $24

This wake and bake coffee mug is perfect for the stoner who loves smoking a bowl while drinking their morning cup of joe. It includes a fully functioning bowl in the handle, which is great for when you aren’t fully functioning yourself. (It’s perfect for when you want to both drink coffee and smoke pot, but don’t want to carry too many things to the breakfast table at once.)

Tectonic9 Herb Grinder with Vibrating Electric Dispenser

Best for the High-Tech Stoner who Smokes Flower

Buy it on Amazon | $56

This Tectonic9 Manual Herb Grinder with Electric Dispenser is perfect for the high-tech stoner who smokes actual weed (instead of concentrates).

They’ll love the vibrating electric dispenser. You don’t even have to unscrew the grinder (or make a mess) to access your fluffy, perfectly ground herb.

Full disclosure: I received a free grinder to test out, and I was impressed. We felt it was the perfect grinder to use with Volcano vaporizers, because you can vibrate your perfect ground herb through the dispenser, directly into your herb chamber.

The vibration feature helps prevent any ground herb from getting stuck in the dispenser.

For more information, check out our guide to choosing the best weed grinder.

Carbon-Lined Odor-Cancelling Stash Bag

Buy it on Amazon | $23

For the Stoner Who Brings Weed to Work:

Do you have a friend or family member who’s super professional at the office, but always forgets they have a baggie of weed in their coat pocket? This carbon-lined stash bag is perfect for them. The carbon lining absorbs smell, so it’s totally smell-proof.

Bringing weed to the office is usually frowned upon. Help your friend get that promotion, with this handy gift.

For more, check out our guide to the best weed stash box options available.

O-Pen Sesh 510 e-rig

Shop Now | $200

The O-Pen Sesh 510 e-rig is a sleek, portable electronic rig designed to cater to the needs of vaping aficionados. This device stands out in the market with its compatibility with 510-threaded cartridges, which are among the most commonly used in the vaping community. The O-Pen Sesh 510 is engineered for those who prioritize ease of use without compromising on the quality of their vaping experience. It features a straightforward one-button operation system, allowing users to toggle through heat settings with a simple click, ensuring that each session is tailored to their personal preference.

The e-rig’s compact design makes it an ideal companion for on-the-go use, while its robust build quality can withstand the rigors of daily use. The battery life is impressive, providing ample power for extended sessions between charges. Additionally, the O-Pen Sesh 510 e-rig comes with a USB charging port, making it convenient to recharge anywhere. The device also boasts a pre-heat function, which is perfect for preparing thicker oils and delivering a smooth, consistent hit every time.

As a Christmas gift, the O-Pen Sesh 510 e-rig is a thoughtful choice for vape lovers who appreciate the finer details in their vaping journey. Its universal cartridge compatibility means they can enjoy a wide range of oil concentrates, making it a versatile addition to their collection. The e-rig’s ease of use and high-quality vapor production ensure that even the most discerning vape enthusiasts will be delighted with its performance. Furthermore, its elegant design and durable construction make it a present that not only looks impressive under the Christmas tree but also promises to be a reliable fixture in their vaping repertoire for years to come. Whether they’re seasoned vapers or new to the scene, the O-Pen Sesh 510 e-rig is a gift that will surely bring a festive cheer to their holiday season.

Dr. Dabber XS Nano Portable Vaporizer

Buy it from Dr. Dabber | $160

The Dr. Dabber XS Nano Portable Vaporizer would be the perfect gift for anyone who loves to dab on the go. If you know someone who would appreciate flavorful, smooth dabs on their adventures, get them the Nano XS. At just under seven inches tall, it’s the smallest, most portable e-rig produced by Dr. Dabber.

But don’t be fooled by its small size. Thanks to the quartz heating dish and the lighting-quick heat-up time, you’ll be enjoying the same smooth, clean dabs you would expect with a much larger e-rig.

(Full Disclosure: I received a free unit to test out.)

With an amazing battery life that can last up to 35 heating cycles on a single charge, the Nano XS is perfect for adventures.

Dr. Dabber XS Khalifa Kush Dab Rig

Buy it from Dr. Dabber | $160

When you hear the name Khalifa Kush, you instantly think of the iconic rapper Wiz Khalifa, right? Well, guess what? Dr. Dabber has teamed up with the Khalifa Kush Brand to bring you something extraordinary—the Dr. Dabber x Khalifa Kush XS. This limited edition dab rig is a fusion of top-notch vaporizer technology and the legendary Khalifa Kush legacy. So, let’s dive into what makes this bad boy so special.

Mesmerizing Thermo-Chromatic Technology

One of the coolest features of this dab rig is its thermo-chromatic reaction. As you enjoy your favorite concentrates, the sleek black exterior changes to a vibrant yellow. Yeah, you read that right! It’s like having a mini light show right in your hand.

Stylish Matching Bag

But wait, there’s more! The Dr. Dabber x Khalifa Kush XS comes with a matching bag that also changes color when exposed to heat. It’s not just a bag; it’s a statement piece that complements your exceptional taste in vaporizers.

Performance That’s Off the Charts

This isn’t just a pretty face; it’s a powerhouse. The Dr. Dabber x Khalifa Kush XS offers an unparalleled vaporizing experience. Whether you’re into wax, diamonds, or any other cannabis concentrates, this rig has got you covered. With precision temperature control ranging from 475°-625° and a heat-up time of just 9-12 seconds, you’re in for a treat.

More Than Just a Dab Rig

This collaboration is more than just about vaping; it’s a celebration of a shared vision and a commitment to empowering the cannabis community. It’s all about authenticity, freedom, and the unapologetic pursuit of self-expression.

Specs and Features

Material : Concentrate

Temperature Range : 475°-625°

Heat-Up Time : 9-12 seconds

Hits Per Charge : Up to 35 heating cycles

Charge Time : 30-60 minutes

Warranty : 1 year on battery, charger, and electrical components

So, why should you get them the Dr. Dabber x Khalifa Kush XS? First off, it’s a limited edition, making it a true collector’s item. Secondly, it’s backed by a 1-year warranty, so you know you’re investing in quality. But most importantly, it offers an experience like no other—from its mesmerizing color-changing features to its superior performance. This dab rig isn’t just a device; it’s a lifestyle.

OTTO Electric Grinder and Joint Roller

Buy it on Amazon | $117

This OTTO Electric Grinder & Joint Roller will literally create perfectly rolled joints for you, on-demand.

I received a free one to test out. Before receiving it, I’d wondered: Who needs this device?

When I tried it, I realized: Me. I needed this. It’s awesome.

(It’s also perfect for anyone with hand tremors, injuries, or other motor function challenges.)

It’s also perfect for anyone who hates to lose a single crumb of cannabis while rolling a joint. Or anyone with OCD, who will obsess about that invisible piece of weed that got lost in the carpet. With the OTTO, there’s absolutely no mess.

This is also perfect for any stoner with a cannabis allergy — which is actually more common than you might think. Reports of marijuana allergies are on the rise. Like many cross-reactive plant allergies, they can suddenly pop up later in life, after years of exposure.

That’s actually why I don’t roll joints myself. But with this machine’s sleek design, I enjoyed my joints, while feeling like a savvy stoner from the future.

So get your favorite stoner an electric grinder and joint roller now.

Hemper Candy Cane XL Bong Box

Buy it From Hemper | $250

The Hemper Candy Cane XL Bong Box is a comprehensive set designed to delight cannabis enthusiasts with a penchant for high-quality smoking accessories. This box is packed with a variety of items to enhance the smoking experience, including the centerpiece Hemper Candy Cane XL Bong, which promises smooth hits with a festive twist. The set also includes HEMPER Tech Alcohol Freshwipes for easy cleaning, The Keeper by Hemper for storing herbs, OCB Cones, and an assortment of Clipper Lighters for convenience. For those who prefer a more refined experience, the 14 mm Male Quartz High Airflow Male Banger and the Thermo Chromic Quartz Banger with Color Changing Crystals offer a high-tech approach to consumption. Additional accessories such as the Christmas Tree Glass Carb Cap, Candy Cane Dab Tool, and WHITE RHINO FLIP CHILLUM complement the set, while practical items like Ozium Spray, HEMPER Aluminum Grinder, and Smokebuddy Original Personal Air Filter ensure a complete and enjoyable session. The box is rounded off with HEMPER Tech Snapcap Alcohol Swabs, Cotton buds, Organic Beeswax Hempwick, and various rolling supplies and hemp cones for a full spectrum of smoking preferences.

As a Christmas gift, the Hemper Candy Cane XL Bong Box stands out as an exceptional choice for stoners. Not only does it encapsulate the festive spirit with its candy cane-themed bong, but it also provides a treasure trove of high-quality accessories that cater to both the aesthetic and practical needs of cannabis users. The variety of items ensures that whether your giftee is a seasoned smoker or new to the scene, they’ll find something within this box to enhance their holiday celebrations. It’s a thoughtful way to acknowledge their hobby with a touch of Christmas cheer, making it a memorable gift that’s likely to be used and appreciated long after the holiday season has passed.

The Cannabis Grow Bible

Buy it on Amazon | $36

The Cannabis Grow Bible (Third Edition) is the perfect gift for any stoner who’s interested in growing — whether they’ve been growing for years, or even if they’re just starting to think about building out a grow (or planting a crop outdoors).

This book, now in its third edition, is considered the definitive guide to growing cannabis. It covers everything a grower (or aspiring grower) could want to know.

High-end marijuana growers around the world swear by this legendary marijuana grow book.

Even if your favorite cannabis-cultivating stoner already knows everything there is to know about marijuana horticulture, they’ll appreciate this addition to their bookshelf. Or their coffee table!

If you think they might already have this top-selling grow bible, check out our guide to the other best marijuana grow books.

American Weigh Digital Scale

Best for the Microdosing Stoner

Buy it on Amazon | $19

Scales: They’re not just for drug dealers anymore. Experts predict that microdosing cannabis will be a huge industry trend. (Microdosing means consuming cannabis in tiny amounts, that aren’t enough to actually get you stoned.)

If your friend keeps talking about microdosing (like, if they take it really seriously, and keep experimenting to find their perfect dose), they’ll love having a home scale like this. They may determine that their perfect microdose is .1 grams — and this scale can get that specific.

Black Leaf Bong w/ Birdcage Percolator

Buy it from GlassCity | $93

This Black Leaf bong is perfect for the user who’s super laid-back — literally. Its bent-kneck design makes it ideal for toking while reclining on the couch. Or watching Netflix in bed. (We’re not judging.)

If you enjoy lounging horizontally, this bent-neck shape can be an important feature. Otherwise, with a traditional straight-tube bong, you’ll be tilting it towards you, changing the water level in your bong. When you accidentally lower your water level, your smoke could bypass the water entirely.

This would defeat the whole purpose of using a bong: Filtering your smoke through water. (That, and making a fun bubbling noise.)

But with this percolator bong, you’ll always get plenty of bubbling filtration — and you don’t even have to sit up. If that sounds insignificant now, you might feel differently after five bong hits.

‘The Food Has Weed In It’ Apron

For the Stoner Chef

Buy it on Amazon | $17

This apron embroidered with “The Food Has Weed In It” is perfect for anyone who loves to cook with cannabis.

(Or even if they don’t — it’s a fun joke for them and their guests!)

If they do like to cook with cannabis, check out the cannabis infusion machine at the top of this list!

Once you’ve made a batch of canna-butter (or canna-coconut oil), you can easily add your favorite cannabinoids to virtually any meal. Here’s to the chef!

AC Infinity Advance Grow System Grow Tent Kit

Best for Aspiring Growers

Buy it on Amazon | $390

If someone in your life really wants to start growing weed at home, but they don’t really know how, the AC Infinity Advance Grow System Grow Tent Kit would be an incredible, life-changing gift.

This kit, which comes with everything you need to start growing in a small space at home, also includes “smart” technology and a Bluetooth-capable app. Your budding horticulturalists will be able to monitor and automate their grow process with the touch of a button.

Grow tents are incredible for newbie growers, and smart grow tent kits, which come with everything you need, are even better.

High Art 1,000-Piece Weed Puzzle: ‘A Budtender in His Shop’

Buy it on Amazon | $20

This High Art 1,000-Piece Puzzle: “A Budtender in His Shop” is perfect for any stoner who loves jigsaw puzzles.

And even if they don’t love puzzles yet, pandemic times can force us to take up new hobbies.

This puzzle features a subversive, cannabis-fueled wink at an iconic piece of art. So it’s also perfect for any stoned art history majors!

Great Stocking Stuffers for Weed-Lovers

Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers

These Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers stand out because they’re the iconic gold rolling papers.

The Shine brand is practically synonymous with luxury gold rolling papers. They are definitely the best-known name in the market.

When you purchase a pack of Shine papers, you’ll receive two sheets. Just two. (So basically, don’t entrust this rolling task friend who’s never rolled a joint before.)

They measure 1.25 inches, and include a hemp base. This means they burn slowly, allowing you to fully enjoy how outrageously bougie you’ve suddenly become.

Shine includes a certificate stating their legitimacy and purity. Because you wouldn’t want knock-off gold rolling papers.

Full Disclosure: I received some Shine products to test out, and smoking a gold joint really does make you feel like a baller.

Funny Stoner Socks

These funny stoner socks would be perfect for any loved ones who will be lounging around on the couch over the holidays. They’re particularly funny for a stoner who often hangs out with family during the holidays — and whose cannabis habit is the family joke.

For more ideas, check out our guide to the best crazy Christmas socks.

Rainbow Dab Tool (2-pack)

This pair of rainbow dab tools is perfect for your friend who loves dabbing. Like, a lot.

Because they probably already have a dab tool — but it may often be sticky, and covered with resin. Get them these two as backups!

Bonus: The rainbow colors are fun to look at after several dabs.

Glass Cannabis Leaf Ornament

This Glass Cannabis Leaf Ornament would be perfect on any stoner’s Christmas tree.

If you know a stoner who loves celebrating festive traditions, give them this ornament. They’ll enjoy it every year when they decorate their tree!

Empty Vegan Weed Capsules

Some advanced stoners prefer to make their own edibles. Maybe they make weed butter for baked goods. (If so, check out the herbal infuser on this list!)

But if they’re more health-conscious, and they don’t want to eat a brownie every time they want to get stoned, maybe they’d prefer to put their own CBD or THC oil into their own capsules.

If you know a stoner who is this kind of health-conscious purist, get them these capsules, so they can make their own medicine.