15 Best Weed Boxes: The Ultimate List

You’re a prepared toker. You’ve got your herb, your lighter, your rolling papers. Now you just need a weed box to put everything in.
(Pro tip: A weed stash box also makes a great stoner gift.)
The best weed stash boxes are usually smell-proof and shock-absorbent. Read on to discover the best weed boxes available right now.
1. Best with Everything Included: Kozo Smell Proof Stash Box Combo Kit
Cons:
- Includes rolling tray, Kozo grinder, and airight jar
- Includes a lock
- Kozo is known for high-quality weed grinders
- Comes in 4 colors
- Includes 60-day money back guarantee
- Rolling tray is small
- The lock is not actually part of the box (but you can use the included combo lock to lock box)
- 2-inch grinder doesn't grind as much herb at once as larger grinders
This Kozo Smell Proof Stash Box Combo Kit stands out because it includes everything you need for a perfect sesh. Plus, it’s airtight and comes with a combination lock.
It includes a grinder, rolling tray, and odor-proof container jar.
And the included grinder isn’t just any grinder: it’s a Kozo 4-piece grinder. Many customers believe it may be the best weed grinder available today.
Kozo makes some of the most durable grinders available, like their Kozo Black4-Inch Aluminium Grinder.
The company is known for making grinders with super-sharp teeth, which grind your herb into a giant fluffy pile.
Their grinders are made from premium aluminum allow that will not break down over time. Unlike many grinders, which become more difficult to turn over time, theirs remain sharp and should continue turning smoothly for years.
Plus, the strong magnetic lid prevents accidental spills.
This traditional four-piece grinder includes a kief chamber, too.
With this kit, you’ll get that awesome grinder, along with a locking stash box, plus a rolling tray and an airtight jar. It makes sense that all of these accessories will meet the same high-quality standards that make Kozo a leader in the cannabis grinder field.
Find more Kozo Smell Proof Stash Box Combo Kit information and reviews here.
2. Best With Keys (Instead of Combo Lock): Kozo Wood Stash Box Kit With Grinder & Glass Jar
Cons:
- Similar to Kozo stash kit reviewed above, but it's cheaper
- Still comes with awesome Kozo aluminum grinder
- Locks with key (instead of combo lock)
- This style of lock has one big problem for stoners: You can't lose the key
- Smaller rolling tray than Kozo's aluminum kit
- The rolling tray looks so small it might be impractical for actually rolling joints
This Kozo Wood Stash Box Kit is similar to the excellent Kozo stash box kit reviewed above — but it’s cheaper.
This cheaper Kozo model is made out of wood (instead of aluminium, like the more expensive model above).
Unlike the more expensive Kozo box kit, this one does not include a combo lock. Instead, it features a lock with a key.
The problem here is obvious: You can’t lose the key. (Stoners are notorious for losing things like their keys.)
It would be a huge bummer if you lost the keys, and locked yourself out of your own stash box.
But if you don’t think that will be an issue for you, then this package deal has all the same benefits of the legendary Kozo stash kit above. And you’ll get to save a few bucks.
One of the best things about a Kozo stash box kit is that it comes with a Kozo grinder. We think this brand’s grinders are some of the best available right now (unless you spring for an electric weed grinder, of course).
So enjoy the rolling tray, UV-resistant glass jar for storing your herb, and the 2.5 inch grinder, all of which fit neatly inside your awesome locking stash box.
3. Best for Parents: STASHLOGIX Silverton Locking Bag With Odor Control
Cons:
- Three-digit combo lock (Parent-approved!)
- Odor absorbing activated carbon packet
- Customizable inner containers
- Great customer service
- Odors may not be entirely blocked (especially near lock pad)
- Some users struggled with locking functionality (but contact customer service!)
- More expensive than some models
This STASHLOGIX Silverton Locking Bag With Odor Control stands out because of the “activated bamboo charcoal” odor-absorbing packet, as well as the user-friendly three-digit combo lock.
It also features several adjustable dividers, so you can adjust the padded sections to fit the size of your pipe (or other cannabis accessories).
Plus, the harder exterior will help protect your glass items (while still being flexible enough to organize how you want).
This stash box has hundreds of positive reviews. Customers rave about the lock (which is easy to use), and the effectiveness of the charcoal lining, which traps odors inside.
Reading the reviews, this stash box seems to be particularly well-loved by parents.
Maybe that’s because it doesn’t really look like a stash box. Nothing about the exterior of the box suggests anything about what’s inside.
This would be a great gift for any cannabis-loving parents in your life. For other gift ideas, check out our guide to the best stoner gifts.
-
4. Best Smell-Proof Box: Cloudten Medium Smell Proof Case
Cons:
- Durable shell with customizable interior foam cores
- Rubber lining creates odor-proof seal
- Has easy latch system
- Not large enough to fit large pieces, like a bong
- Small for a "medium"
- Not waterproof
This Cloudten Medium Smell Proof Case has a rubber seal to prevent odors from escaping. It’s completely airtight, so it includes a pressure-release screw.
It has a foam-lined lid and two foam cores, so it absorbs shock. You can rest assured that your glass pipes won’t break. But they also might not fit — it only fits up to 6.25″ x 3.37″ x 2.25″. So it can fit a pipe or a Pax vaporizer, but only the smallest bubblers. (Get the best bubbler for your needs with our guide.)
Find more SMOKESAFE Medium Smell Proof Case information and reviews here.
-
5. Best for Long-Term Cannabis Storage or Curing: Herb Guard One-Ounce Airtight Container
Cons:
- Large enough to fit up to 1 ounce
- Doesn’t let in UV rays
- Made of glass (the preferred storage material of most cannabis connoisseurs)
- Discreet dark glass with scratch-resistant glossy finish
- Doesn’t let in UV rays
- Lid is made of plastic (unlike jar, which is glass)
- Lid is likley to break if dropped
- Slightly more expensive than some comparable models
This Herb Guard Jar is made of glass, which is the material preferred by most cannabis connoisseurs for storing and curing herb.
The glass is dark, making it both discreet and UV-resistant.
It has a sleek, professional appearance, and a scratch-resistant surface. The lid, however, is made from plastic, which dismayed some customers.
Most customers affirm that it effectively traps cannabis aromas.
And yes, it isn’t a “box,” exactly. But if you’re simply looking for the best weed containers, why limit yourself to stash boxes? Glass jars are a time-honored method of preserving cannabis.
Find more Herb Guard 1 Oz Airtight Container information and reviews here.
-
6. Best for Traveling with a Bong or Bubbler, Too: Cloudten Travel Hard Case with Dense Foam
Cons:
- Can fit bongs up to 1 ft. tall
- Keeps glass pieces safe
- You cut foam to customize for your piece
- Discreet appearance
- Not smell-proof
- Cut your foam carefully (no extra foam for a re-do)
- Not airtight
This Cloudten Travel Hard Case with Dense Foam is perfect for travel — especially if your traveling companion is a bong. Keep your glass bubblers and dab rigs safe with this heavy-duty box.
It comes with foam inserts, which you can cut into different shapes to customize it for carrying your cannabis supplies safely.
It has a discreet design, but it isn’t smell-proof. That’s the downside.
This is more ideal for the cannabis user who’s worried about protecting their best piece of glass, like their best dab rig.
Find more SMOKESAFE Travel Hard Case with Dense Foam information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Stainless Steel Container Designed For Humidity Control: CVault Airtight Container
Cons:
- Made of stainless steel
- 1/4″ thick silicone ring for airtight seal
- Containers are stackable
- Includes humidity control pack
- Stainless steel may dent or get scratched
- May not fit all your herb (only about a half ounce max)
- Stainless steel may not be your preferred material for storage/curing
The CVault Humidity Control Airtight Container stands out because it’s designed to store herb in a humidity-controlled microclimate.
Depending on the density of your herb, you can fit a quarter ounce to a half ounce of flower in this stainless steel container. You snap the latches to keep it airtight, which is great for maintaining climate-controlled freshness. It includes a Humidipak, for keeping contents fresh for longer periods of time.
If you need to fit more herb in one stainless-steel container, you can choose a larger size from this seller.
But this design may not be 100% smell-proof, according to customer reviews.
Find more Humidity Control Airtight Stash Container information and reviews here.
-
8. Best for Rugged Road Trips: Waterproof Stash Box With Magnets for Affixing to Truck Bed
Cons:
- Waterproof
- Strong magnets for worry-free storage in truck beds, etc.
- Smell-proof
- Rubber gasket sealed to lock air inside
- Inside Dimensions 7.88 Long X 3.90 Wide X 3.53 Deep
- Box is heavy
- Magnets are so strong it may be hard to pick up from truck bed
- Won't fit large bongs
This Waterproof Stash Box With Magnets stands out because it comes with two super-powerful magnets. You can put it in a truck bed, and rest assured it won’t go sliding around.
It’s also water-proof and smell-proof.
Find more Waterproof Stash Box With Magnets for Affixing to Truck Bed information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Cheap Option That Fits In Your Pocket: Tiny Portable Metal Herb Jar
Cons:
- Good for bringing a tiny amount
- Could fit well in a pocket
- Airtight seal reduces smell
- Very affordable
- Would work well for carrying concentrates
- Blocks UV light
- Very very small (some customers surprised)
- Would not fit much herb
- Does not always block strong odors entirely
This Tiny Portable Metal Herb Jar is a very affordable airtight container. It works best for people who don’t need to carry much cannabis at once. It is very small — smaller than a prescription bottle.
However, prescription bottles don’t block odors. This one does, thanks to an airtight rubber seal. It’s also made from waterproof aluminum, so it will keep your product protected from light and UV rays.
You could probably fit enough for a couple bowl packs, especially if your herb is already ground. It would also work well if you’re carrying cannabis concentrates, which take up less space than flower.
Find more Durable Multi-Use Portable Metal Herb Jar information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Inconspicuous Stash Box Meant to Look Beautiful in Your Home: Blake & Lake Wood Stash Box with Rolling Tray
Cons:
- Made of bamboo
- Simple, classic, and completely unmarked
- Smells of fresh wood
- Lid can be flipped over and turned into rolling tray
- Not odor-proof
- No locking mechanism
- Not small enough to be very portable -- designed for at-home use
This Blake & Lake Wood Stash Box with Rolling Tray stands out because it is completely unmarked, and made entirely of bamboo. Also, the lid is simply removed from the top when you want to open it. That means there are no hinges, so there’s nothing to break.
The lid fits snugly without being too tight or too loose. You can flip it over and turn it into a rolling tray, too
This box looks beautiful, with dovetail corners and satin finish.
It has plenty of room to hold all your smoking accessories, which, if you’re buying this box, we imagine are pretty classy, too. (Like you probably already now all about the best lighters for weed.)
Find more Blake & Lake Wood Stash Box with Rolling Tray information and reviews here.
-
11. Best for Evading Detection: Hair Brush with Secret Stash Container
Cons:
- Designed to fool law enforcement
- Compartment is 1.25″ x 4.5″ (could probably hold quarter ounce)
- Comes with a smell-proof bag
- Can also hide your cash
- Doesn’t function as a hairbrush
- If you have short hair (or you're bald), it may be hard to pretend you use this
- Cheaply made; may break if used as hairbrush
This Hair Brush with Secret Stash Container is a clever way to disguise your herb if you’re worried about law enforcement. It won’t fool a K9 unit, but most drug-sniffing dogs aren’t hounding after cannabis anymore. (In fact, many drug-sniffing dogs who were trained to sniff out marijuana are now being forced into early retirement, thanks to legalized weed.)
It does come with a smell-reducing baggie, if you want to enclose your herb in the baggie before hiding it in the brush.
The brush is affordable. It’s also cheaply made, so if you try to brush your hair with it, the handle might break off.
Reviewers suggest brushing your hair with it, so you lose a couple strands in the brush, to make it look more authentic. Good luck!
Find more Hair Brush Diversion Safe Stash information and reviews here.
-
12. Best for Evading Detection if You Aren't the Hairbrush Type: Speed Stick Fake Deodorant with Disguised Stash Container
Cons:
- Inconspicuous
- Small enough to fit in most bags
- Smells like deodorant, can help mask cannabis odors
- Very small
- Not odor-proof
- Can't fit much herb in it
This Speed Stick Fake Deodorant with Disguised Stash Container stands out because it’s perfect for keeping your cannabis hidden and completely undetected.
This item is similar to the sneaky hairbrush with the hidden stash container listed above. However, if you’re bald (or you have a shaved head), the hairbrush might seem suspicious to any law enforcement officer inspecting your belongings.
But the fake deodorant is unlikely to raise any alarm, regardless of your hair situation.
Find more Men’s Speed Stick Diversion Can Safe Stash information and reviews here.
-
13. Best Weed Stash Box For Not Being Discrete: Bamboo Wood Hinged Cigar Box with Pot Leaf Design
Cons:
- Made with FDA-approved food-grade material
- Pot leaf design makes a fun gift
- Made of bamboo
- Cheaply made
- Fragile
- Pot leaf decal is not always flawlessly applied
This Bamboo Wood Hinged Cigar Box with Pot Leaf Design stands out because it’s affordable for a box made of bamboo. It’s a traditional cigar box design, but with a pot leaf etched onto the lid. It makes a perfect gift for the proud stoner in your life.
-
14. Best for Vaporizer Users On The Go: Wick and Wire Stash Vape Case
Cons:
- Comes in four colors
- Has two loops on one side to secure items, and a mesh pocket on the other
- Attaches to belt loop with carabiner
- Also includes strap for wearing on shoulder
- Not odor-proof
- Relatively small
- Designed for vape pens, not actual weed
This Wick and Wire Stash Vape Case isn’t exactly a box, and it isn’t necessarily for weed. But if you use vaporizer pens while you’re on the go, you can keep all your vape supplies organized on your belt. You will look like the super prepared stoner you are.
Find more Wick and Wire Stash Vape Case information and reviews here.
-
15. Best for Long-Term Strorage of Over an Ounce: Herb Guard 2 Ounce Airtight Container
Cons:
- Holds up to two ounces of bud
- Airtight design for odor-proofing
- Made with UV-resistant glass to protect herb longer
- Lid is made of plastic (unlike rest of jar, which is made of glass)
- Lid may crack
- More expensive than normal mason jars (but provides UV blocking)
This Herb Guard 2 Ounce Airtight Container stands out because it can hold up to two ounces at once. Like other jars on this list, it is smell-proof and made of UV-resistant glass. You can store your herb for months without degrading the quality.
Glass is the material preferred for weed storage by most connoisseurs — and dark glass is superior to transparent glass because it blocks the UV rays. This costs more than some jars on this list, but it’s also larger, and it comes with a Humidipak to maintain humidity levels inside the jar.
Find more 2 Oz Airtight Container information and reviews here.
Why do I need a weed stash box?
As you become a cannabis connoisseur, you accumulate bowls, papers, dab nails, and other accessories -- not to mention your favorite cannabis strains, which you store in separate jars. This can add up to a lot of paraphernalia.
You may have noticed that several of the weed boxes reviewed above have "customizable" compartments. They contain dividers, made of foam or other materials, that you can move around to fit all your weed accessories.
For example, you may want to customize your weed box organizer to hold your grinder, your rolling papers, or even your glass pipes. (Make sure you have some foam padding!)
How to store weed properly:
Putting your weed in the best stash box won't help you keep it fresh. You also want to keep it at the right humidity level, so it doesn't get dried out or too crumbly. (Plus, you need to preserve those terpenes!)
For storage advice, check out our guide to the best weed containers.
See Also:
Best Weed Grinders That Grind Cannabis Perfectly (2020)
Best Weed Accessories for Every Cannabis Lover (2020)
