15 Best Weed Boxes: The Ultimate List

This Kozo Smell Proof Stash Box Combo Kit stands out because it includes everything you need for a perfect sesh. Plus, it’s airtight and comes with a combination lock.

It includes a grinder, rolling tray, and odor-proof container jar.

And the included grinder isn’t just any grinder: it’s a Kozo 4-piece grinder. Many customers believe it may be the best weed grinder available today.

Kozo makes some of the most durable grinders available, like their Kozo Black4-Inch Aluminium Grinder.

The company is known for making grinders with super-sharp teeth, which grind your herb into a giant fluffy pile.

Their grinders are made from premium aluminum allow that will not break down over time. Unlike many grinders, which become more difficult to turn over time, theirs remain sharp and should continue turning smoothly for years.

Plus, the strong magnetic lid prevents accidental spills.

This traditional four-piece grinder includes a kief chamber, too.

With this kit, you’ll get that awesome grinder, along with a locking stash box, plus a rolling tray and an airtight jar. It makes sense that all of these accessories will meet the same high-quality standards that make Kozo a leader in the cannabis grinder field.