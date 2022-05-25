27 Best Gifts for Dad Under $100: Your Ultimate List
Heavy may receive a commission if you purchase a product through a link on this page.

27 Best Gifts for Dad Under $100: Your Ultimate List

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Dads are notoriously hard to buy for so it’s easy to run out of ideas. We’re here to help with a range of gifts for dad under $100 so you’re bound to find something your Dad will love. For the handy dad, you can also check out gifts for woodworkers.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
27 Listed Items
  • Shop now at Amazon From Amazon

Still Not Sure About a Gift for Dad? 

They don't make it easy, do they? Maybe they even gave you the "Oh, don't get me anything," line. Which is never helpful. You know I'm going to get you something, Dad. Help me out.

If you're stumped, try to focus on your Dad's hobbies. Giving them something to make gardening easier or add to their collection of fly fishing lures will show your Dad that you take an interest in what makes them happy.

That trick might not work for all dads, so if all else fails, pick him up a safe best-dad-ever type gift and include a card in which you have written a tiny blurb about a nice memory you have of spending time with your Dad when you were little.

You'll be golden.

Read More
, , ,
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x