27 Best Gifts for Dad Under $100: Your Ultimate List

The DeWalt Technician’s Tool Bag is a good pick for any technician, handyman, or woodworker who travels to worksites or anyone who wants to easily transport their tools.

It has great organization with loads of pockets, slots, and zippered pouches making it easy to grab exactly what you need.

But the exciting bit is the LED light. According to the American Optometric Association, after age 41 it’s common to suddenly need more light to be able to see the way we used to, so having a light conveniently right on your toolbox can become even more important as our parents’ age.

The light is positionable so it can face your workspace or shine down into the bag to better see its contents.