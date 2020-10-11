35 Best Gifts for Doctors: Your Ultimate List

Doctors spend their lifetime caring for others, so now it’s your turn to write them a prescription for a little fun and appreciation. If you’re stumped about the kinds of gifts to give them, we’ll help with our ultimate guide to the best gifts for doctors.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect gifts for doctors can be items that are more personal – things that they can use around their homes. This stunning wine and cheese board set is the perfect way to encourage your favorite doc to relax and enjoy life. The wine bottle shaped glass cutting board is embellished with the caduceus and it acts as the top of a beautiful wooden box that also contains a wine key, bottle stopper, drip collar, cheese knife, and fork.
Add a fresh-baked loaf of your homemade French bread and some bread dipping seasoning if you really want to impress your MD.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctors often see so much weird stuff that they’ve got a well developed and somewhat sick sense of humor. That’s when these killer coffee beans will give them a laugh and a serious caffeine jolt as well. This smooth dark roast is USDA Certified Organic and fair trade, so it fits with your doc’s code of ethics as well as their need for a great cup of joe.
For a serious buzz, Biohazard Coffee purports to be the world’s strongest coffee, with 928mg of caffeine per cup. That could get your doc through the day after a long night in the ER.
For the doc on the run, the AdirChef Grab N’ Go Personal Coffee Maker makes a tasty piping hot cup of coffee in just about a minute. It’s so light, this single serve coffee maker can fit easily into the smallest spaces, and we love it because it has its own washable and refillable tiny filter basket so they don’t have to mess with K cups or paper filters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pretty 18k rose gold plated necklace is a perfect present for the woman doctor on your list. It features a shimmery EKG pattern that lays flat against the chest, held on each side by delicate, but sturdy, rolo chains that feature welded jump rings for added breakage prevention. This necklace is gold plated stainless steel so it won’t ever rust or tarnish. The heart link on one side is a sweet reminder of your affection for her, and it hangs from an 18 chain, but also comes with a two inch extender. As a splurge get her some matching rose gold plated EKG earrings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funky art piece will be a great conversation starter at your doctor’s next party. A little bit steampunk, a little bit mad scientist, this metal wine holder features a doctor’s jacket with arms, medical bag and stethoscope that surround a standard size wine bottle, with a wild doctor’s head that fits over the bottle top. Funky and fun, it’s a great gift at under forty bucks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When your doctor wants to dress in a suit, this red silk tie is the perfect accessory to complete his ensemble. Printed with all of the tools of his trade, it carries a funny label on the back that says “trust me, I’m a doctor.” At 57 inches long, it will easily fit even a tall male doctor, or a woman doctor who likes to sport a tie.
The Heart Beats Microfiber tie is a fun take on the EKG, and this microfiber tie features more cartoonish medical images on a light green background.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctors have to keep lots of records straight, but this 32g USB flash drive will have them laughing every time they catch sight of it. The little doctor’s head pops right off to be inserted into their laptop, and with a sizeable amount of storage, they can record and store chart notes after hours and save them to their office computer in the morning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect gift for a doctor with a sense of humor. Being a doctor is serious business, so if you’re looking for a gift that can lighten up your doc’s few minutes of free time, this hilarious collection of cartoons from The New Yorker will definitely give them a lighthearted look at their profession. With 85 cartoons from the magazine’s most renowned and distinguished cartoonists, this collection is a keeper to be shared among colleagues and patients alike.
Logic, wit and timeless truths are the stuff of doctoring legends, and the book Kill as Few Patients as Possible is another great option for your fave physician. It’s filled with uplifting essays on the challenges and joys of the profession.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This clever desk clock is a perfect gift for your doctor’s office, giving them a quick glance at the time, without being so impolite as to check their watch when they’re with patients. The small size is perfect, as it doesn’t take up much room, but the clock face is large enough to be easily seen. It features a doctor’s most used tools of the trade, artistically scattered across the clock base as well as a caduceus that anchors the design.
A beautiful pocket watch is another ideal gift, and this classic timepiece is designed with your doctor in mind. The mixed metal watch cover features a gold tone patterned outer rim, which frames an antique silver tone caduceus. The watch face features minutes, hours and that all important second hand. It comes with a 14.5 inch fob to make it practical as well as useful.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your MD so busy they barely have time to look up, let alone check the weather forecast? This cool storm glass weather predictor features a clear raindrop shaped glass vessel with water and chemicals inside that crystalize in different formations depending on the weather ahead. It sits on a pretty wooden base that also includes a digital interior thermometer.
This cool weather station is based on principles that are centuries old, yet they’re one of the hottest gift items of the year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Great for a doctor’s driveway or an office wall, this doctor parking sign offers up a thought provoking penalty for stealing your doc’s parking spot. This 10 x 14 inch sign is made of sturdy aluminum so it’s suitable for outdoor use. It comes pre-drilled with screw holes for mounting on a post or wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hospital air can be terribly dry, irritating sensitive sinuses and making anyone feel pretty uncomfortable. Imagine what’s it’s like for healthcare professionals who spend a huge amount of time in that environment. Doctor gifts that offer a bit of relief are a welcome addition to their office, or clinic, and can add not just moisture to the air, but a bit of calming aromatherapy too.
The InnoGear Aromatherapy Ultrasonic Cool Mist Diffuser is a #1 Amazon Best Seller for a reason. It’s affordable, at just a little over twenty five bucks, and it has all sorts of nifty features. Seven mood lights help lift spirits and relieve anxiety. and this diffuser can add a little or a robust amount of cool mist into any room. Using the latest ultrasonic technology, it breaks up water and essential oil into micro particles.
Because it doesn’t use heat, essential oil quality is preserved and delivered in a cool, even mist. This essential oil diffuser is the perfect gift idea for doctors, for relaxing, calming, energizing, and sleeping. The minimalist wood grain design easily fits any home or office.
Toss in the Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Top Eight Essential Oils pack to deliver aromatherapy results as soon as your doctor opens their Christmas presents. The 18 Essential Oils Gift Pack delivers even more specific options for mental and physical well-being.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctors spend a lot of time on their feet, so by the end of a long day their dogs are feeling the pain. This wooden foot roller and massager is a great gift your doctor can keep under their desk so they can slip off their shoes while recording chart notes and give their feet a relaxing massage. The rollers are designed for deep kneading action to help to relieve plantar faciitis and alleviate arch and heel pain with regular use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When so many doctors spend the day in scrubs, it might be fun to step in style with some doctor-like socks. Give your fave physician’s feet a prescription for fun with these graphic print Meds socks from Socksmith. These women’s crew socks come in either black or cornflower blue, and they’re printed with pills, prescription bottles, stethoscopes, and a few hilarious hypodermics.
These are perfect for all medical professionals and professional hypochondriacs. The Hot Sox Women’s Medical Crew Socks feature another graphic print filled with scrubs, x-rays, bandages and doctor’s kits, and you can get these cute crews for men as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Doctors’ hands take a beating. Constant washing with anti-bacterial soap can be unbelievably drying. Keep your doctor’s hands soft and smooth with this Burt’s Bees almond and milk hand cream. Naturally rich and moisturizing, this emollient hand cream uses sweet almond oil, vitamin E and naturally protective beeswax to keep hands from chapping. Did we mention it also has a delicious natural scent?
Another nice small set of gifts for doctors is the Burt’s Bees Classic Bee Tin Holiday Gift Set that features all-natural hand salve, lip balm and cuticle cream packed in a cute holiday motif.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One way to make sure your doctor thinks of you fondly is with this beautiful glass blown Christmas ornament. Each year at the holidays they’ll always think of you as they unwrap this special doctor gift. It features a traditional black doctor’s bag that’s been hand painted, and hand glittered to perfection with a sparkly stethoscope hung over the top.
The resin doctor’s coat ornament is a clever creation by artist Kurt Adler, and Ornament Central has an awfully cute woman doctor ornament with terrific little handpainted details.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s hardly anything as soothing as a nice, hot cup of tea, and we’re sure that your search gift search should land on this lovely box from Tea Forté. Not only is this tea delicious, but it’s downright cute. The little pyramid infusers are adorable, and each one feels like a tiny Christmas present on its own.
This pretty assortment includes five festive tea blends including: Rum Raisin Biscotti, Sweet Orange Spice, Winter Chai, Spiced Ginger Rum, and Harvest Apple Spice. The mind fairly races with the delicious possibilities. Plus, this tea assortment comes so beautifully packaged, you won’t need to worry about wrapping it. Just deliver and disappear like an elf in the night.
If thirty bucks is above your budget, and you’re buying doctor gifts for a number of your family physicians, the Tea Forté Warming Joy Petite Presentation Box is another fun gift and it’s under $20.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s hard for us to imagine a quiet moment in a doctor’s life, but if there was one, it would most likely be instantly filled up with non-stop thoughts, worries and to do lists. While most clinicians recognize the value of meditation, few are practicing it with regularity. It could be they simply don’t think they have time, or it may be they just don’t find meditation very approachable. (We understand that.)
Dan Harris’ book, 10% Happier, is a hilarious read that might just change their mind. And the fact that the author was a former ABC Nightline news anchor, gives it even more credibility. Whether your doctor gift is a hardbound version of the book, or you opt for the book on CD, this introduction to the trials and ridiculously funny tribulations of learning to meditate is as worthy for the entertainment factor, as it is for the wisdom of the story it weaves.
If it turns out your favorite physician already practices meditation, a Tibetan Singing Bowl is a Christmas gift idea that calms the mind, and soothes the soul.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every office loves getting snack baskets during the holiday season, but doctor’s offices are hectic and often breaks for them and their staff get missed due to heavy workloads. This gorgeous assortment of nuts is as delicious as it looks with a great blast of healthy proteins for a work weary medical team.
This heart healthy gift box has an awesome selection of delicious nuts including: Roasted Salted Almonds, Pistachios, Cashews, Raw Walnuts, Hot Cajun Mix, Honey-Glazed Peanuts, and Honey-Glazed Pecans. It’s a seriously sweet deal too, at under $30.
If you’re looking to combine fruit and nuts in one Christmas gift basket, the Golden State Fruit Pacific Coast Classic Dried Fruit Tray combines the most popular dried fruits with fresh almonds and pistachios.
Fresh fruit is always a welcome treat during the day, and a box of Golden State Comice Pears would be a delightful option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Made similarly to miniature mousepads, this cool set of six drink coasters makes a great gift for your favorite doc. They’re printed with everything from a skull to a skeleton hand, along with other bones and vital organs. This fun six pack comes in a nifty metal tin with a clear top, so they’re easy to store and grab on a moment’s notice. The rubber neoprene construction prevents slipping and keeps wood surfaces safe from moisture.
You can get this same seriously interesting design in a set of six refrigerator magnets that also make a fund doctor gift that’s less than ten bucks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We know doctors lead busy lives, so the Echo Dot smart speaker is a terrific gift. Every good doc could use a virtual assistant like Alexa to give them quick updates on the news, traffic, weather, and sports when they don’t have time to log onto a computer.
This tiny tech toy is affordable and performs an amazing number of tasks on command. Perhaps your doctor’s favorite thing will be to ask for some relaxing music while updating chart notes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s truth to the old saying that laughter is the best medicine, this clever coffee mug is a great doctor gift, especially for someone newly out of medical school. Young doctors are especially time-starved, so a dose of humor and a little caffeine will go a long way toward making their day better. Funny gifts are especially good, because doctors always seem so darned serious, don’t they?
For the doctor who’s constantly challenged by patients who love to self-diagnose online, this clever coffee mug delivers the sage advice “please don’t confuse your Google search with my medical degree.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re struggling to find the right words of appreciation for the doctor in your life, this personalized art print says it all. The 16 x 20 inch wall hanging uses some super superlatives to describe your doc, and what’s cool is that you can have it personalized with their name at the top. The fun chalkboard style is trendy and fun, and imprinted on canvas over a stretcher so it’s ready to hang right away as comes with a sawtooth hanger already attached.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ever notice how your doctor is searching for a pen? These smiley stethoscope ballpoint pens are a fun addition to your doc’s office for both patients and staff. Each features a whimsical smiley face, and the little stethoscope acts as the pen clip. Give them to your favorite physician along with a pack of bandaid sticky notes.
Another fun idea is this wicked looking group of syringe pens that deliver a shot of ink on demand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every doctor knows a glass of red wine at the end of the day is a great way to maintain heart health as well as relax. Tickle your doc’s fancy with this set of six wine charms, each featuring a different medical theme. These clever trinkets will give your doctor a smile everytime they relax, and who knows? They might even take better care of you because of it.
These Medic Themed Wine Charms are another cute option, with a little more serious looking designs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The self therapy recommendations on this funny notepad are just what the doctor ordered. While it might not take a medical degree to discern whether your issues stem from original sin or early weaning, these funny notepads are great for your doc to use on family and friends who all too often keep asking for a little free medical advice. The Paper Voodoo Knock Knock Notepad has even more good ways your doctor can channel their inner witch doctor to pay back their patients who are a total pain!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Even your favorite doctor needs time to act out their aggressions and frustrations with a little creative coloring, and this snarky adult coloring book just might do the trick. It recalls the worst days of medical school, residency and practice with hilarious and complex images that will surely put the current day’s stressors right out of their mind.
Get them some cool colored pencils or watercolor pens and wrap them together to show your appreciation for their long days, hard nights, and often difficult circumstances.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your chiropractor is regularly cracking jokes, along with your bones, this hilariously sarcastic tee shirt from CafePress is a perfect Christmas gift for him. While he might not want to wear it in front of every patient, he’ll appreciate the good belly laugh as well as the 100 percent comfy cotton in this tee. I got mine as a sample from CafePress, and the innuendo is much appreciated among my snarkier friends.
Another warming thought for the Christmas holidays is the gift of a nice bottle of Scotch or bourbon. In keeping with the funny gift theme, a handy little flask that reads “In Case Of Difficult Relatives” could be a real lifesaver.
Lack of snacks can create another dire medical situation, Hanger. That’s why the HANGRY MAN KIT is a perfect funny gift idea for your doc and his team.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We all know doctors write a lot. More than a lot, so this year up the ante on your gifts for doctors with a gorgeous Parker Fountain Pen. As sophisticated and beautiful as it is functional, this impressive writing instrument delivers a smooth, consistent, flawless writing experience.
The durable nib tactfully accommodates varying angles of pressure for a continuous flow of ink. Hand assembled, it features a striking iridescent pearl lacquer body and a chiseled stainless steel cap, with a shiny and matte faceted geometric pattern.
Even though we’re a fan of the fountain pen, your doc might not be, so in that case we’d recommend the Parker Sonnet Rollerball Pen in elegant black and gold. These pens are so beautiful, they’d even make a pocket protector look stylish. You should totally add one, as a silly addition to these great doctor gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those Saturdays when your doctor isn’t doing rounds, perhaps they like to hit farmer’s markets or Whole Foods for the week’s worth of fresh fruits, veggies and more. This natural canvas tote is a function and reusable grocery bag they can cart all their fun food finds in, or simply use to cart their extra stuff to the office on a regular day. It’s made of washable fabric and can be used for years.
For the doctor you’re sweet on, get a similar canvas tote with a playful pink heart and a stethoscope.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone knows that doctors have to keep their hands, and especially their fingernails in impeccable condition, not just for looks but for sanitary reasons too. This 12 piece nail care kit features all the tiny tools and implements to make sure their nails look perfect and stay healthy, but it also features a few extra tools like tweezers to pluck that stray nose hair and little scissors to keep crazy eyebrows in check. It all comes in a carefully laid out zipper case to keep things in perfect order.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We can’t say whether it’s reassuring or distressing to see your doctor drinking wine, but this wine glass might make you feel more at ease and your doctor feel more like a regular human who drinks wine sometimes. (They’re not always on call, after all.) This wine glass features a play on the phrase often credited to Winston Churchill with “Keep Calm I’m A Doctor” laser etched on the bowl of the glass.
Your doc might also get a chuckle out of this prescription wine glass that wisely advises one to two glass dosages per day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every good doctor know the Rx for a long day is an icy cold brew. This cute prescription bottle beer koozie is a fun small gift for doctors that will give them a chuckle and serve a purpose. The 1/8 inch thick high density polyurethane foam keeps frosty beverages cooler longer. At less than ten bucks apiece, get your doc at least a couple, and encourage him or her to follow the instructions on the prescription.
It seems to us the instructions on these koozies – Keep Calm and Drink Beer – might be just what the doctor ordered. These silicone koozies have a cool diamond pattern that gives them a secure grip, even when they’re wet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Advances in medical care have transformed our health and longevity, but it’s fun to look back on those early medical devices and see some that are just as relevant today as they were in 1889. This set of early patent prints would make great doctor gifts because they feature six different images of just such items – from hypodermic needles and thermometers to stethoscopes and sphygmomanometers (that thing they use to take your blood pressure.)
While these 8 x 10 inch sepia-tone prints don’t come framed, you could snag this set of black frames and present them ready to hang. You’d still come in at a pretty reasonable total price by framing them yourself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing you see every doctor carry without fail, it’s their stethoscope. This sterling silver necklace celebrates that medical miracle that was invented clear back in 1916. To make it even more personal, it’s designed with a bezel set simulated birthstone so you can recognize your doctor’s birth month. You can also get sterling silver stethoscope earrings to match.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’re betting it’s a frequent occurrence that your doctor grabs a cup of coffee that ends up getting cold before they can drink it. That’s when they’ll appreciate this insulated travel mug that can keep their coffee, tea or other drinks hot for hours without getting bitter or tasteless. Made from food-grade stainless steel, this double-wall insulated mug is great for cold drinks too, keeping them cold for up to 24 hours.
The cup features a splash-proof lid to prevent spills. It also fits most car cup holders. More importantly, it’s printed with a sentiment we’re sure most doctors would appreciate in the age of everyone Googling their symptoms.