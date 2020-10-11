35 Best Gifts for Doctors: Your Ultimate List

Doctors often see so much weird stuff that they’ve got a well developed and somewhat sick sense of humor. That’s when these killer coffee beans will give them a laugh and a serious caffeine jolt as well. This smooth dark roast is USDA Certified Organic and fair trade, so it fits with your doc’s code of ethics as well as their need for a great cup of joe.

For a serious buzz, Biohazard Coffee purports to be the world’s strongest coffee, with 928mg of caffeine per cup. That could get your doc through the day after a long night in the ER.

For the doc on the run, the AdirChef Grab N’ Go Personal Coffee Maker makes a tasty piping hot cup of coffee in just about a minute. It’s so light, this single serve coffee maker can fit easily into the smallest spaces, and we love it because it has its own washable and refillable tiny filter basket so they don’t have to mess with K cups or paper filters.