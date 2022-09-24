19 Best Pagan Gifts for Yule: Your Ultimate List

If you’re looking for thoughtful pagan gifts for Yule, a nice gift for a pagan is anything that particular person tends to like. It doesn’t need to be witchcore for them to love it. But if you’d like to get them something that shows that you support and accept them, then check out these best pagan gifts this Yuletide season that will make for a very pleased witch.
If they’re the type of pagans who love to collect stones and sea shells and crystals and bones (and that is every single witch I have ever met) they probably never have enough space for all their trinkets. They’ll love this Onyx Haus Crescent Moon Shelf.
Made of real wood, the floating shelf is round like the moon but sectioned off with this crescent moon shape to create seven shelves. The symbol for the triple goddess is cut into the back of the shelf for an extra bit of witchiness. It’s a perfect way to display their essential oils and crystals and mini jars of moon water and feathers and–are you getting the idea? We like to pick up little things and then have no place to put all of them. Save us from ourselves.
If a bigger shelf isn’t quite right, my partner just bought and installed this three-piece floating geometric shelf set above his altar (to hold bones and crystals of course) and they look amazing.
Whether they’re a kitchen witch (who works magic into their cooking and baking), into herbalism, or just love plants, the witch in your life will be so excited about Rise Garden’s Personal Garden Starter Kit. This easy hydroponic garden setup allows for effortless herbs, flowers, and veggies grown right on your counter. Even black thumbs can grow their own food or spell ingredients with this.
I was able to test out a media sample of this garden (with no promise of any type of review) and I’ve been using it for maybe six months now. I love it. The garden looks amazing on my countertop and I get compliments on it every time someone is over.
It takes so little effort. Fill it with water, stick in your pre-seeded pods, and turn it on. The light runs on a timer and a small indicator will flash when it’s time to add some liquid nutrients (included). We’ve been eating freshly grown salads and keeping cilantro and parsley on hand for when our Hello Fresh ingredients are less than fresh.
It’s a big upgrade from the Idoo system I was testing out before in about every way possible. Rise Gardens is more attractive with its faux woodgrain supports and white metal base compared to all plastic. It’s sturdier and feels less like I could break it just by moving it around. The visible water meter is great because there’s no guesswork or trying to lift up the plant platform to peek inside. The light is simpler (one height, no adjusting) and easy to control from the app. The app is a fun feature that walks you through cleaning, nutrients, and all that. It says it also tracks your plant growth so it can tell you when to harvest but my plants are always way behind so I don’t use it for that.
I’ve grown plants from their premade pods and I’ve also grown from my own seed stash using blank pods and both work well.
This wheel of the year wall plaque with art by Maxine Miller is cast resin with a warm, hand-painted stain. The wheel of the year is literally shaped like a wheel and there is a slot to hang it up behind each holiday so you can actually rotate your wheel as the season turns, moving the current celebration to the top.
Each spoke of the wheel points to one holiday with the name included and a beautiful carving of an image associated with that festival marking its place on the wheel. There’s holly and pine for Yule, crocuses for Imbolc, and pumpkins for Samhain, including pumpkin blossoms that are only just making tiny baby pumpkins.
The plaque is just under a foot in diameter and also comes in a darker stain and a gold metallic finish.
Help your witch friend get in on the fun of ugly Christmas sweater parties with this festive occult Christmas sweatshirt. It’s got all the features you look for in an ugly Christmas sweater with snowflakes, pine trees, reindeer, and a horned mammal that could maybe be mistaken for a reindeer from far away. When close up it’s clear that the sweatshirt features Baphomet, a ram-headed figure with a pentacle on their forehead.
If they’re a little less goat-headed god and more black cats and full moon, consider this Blessed Yule Ugly Christmas Sweater.
If they’re even more aggro, they may get a kick out of this very aggressive “We Celebrate Yule, Not Your Pathetic Chrismas” Sweater.
Similar to what I use every year for my Yule celebrations, this real tree branch holds four tea light candles, so you can light and relight your Yule log year after year even if you don’t have a fireplace. The branch is around 15 inches long and 2.5 to four inches in diameter and is sealed to protect it from water and everyday wear. It’s a real branch so every one will look a little different.
Every branch is handmade to order so it will take a couple of days to create before it ships, so watch your calendar. Man Made Wood only uses fallen trees so they re-purpose dead logs rather than cutting down trees for profit.
If keeping fire on a wooden look makes you too nervous, there are plenty of faux log candle holders made from resin.
The tea light candles aren’t included but you can get packs of tea lights for pretty cheap or you can pick up a pack of fake tea light candles if you’d rather avoid real flames.
Many witches use a Book of Shadows to mark down recipes, spells, messages, thoughts, drawings, symbols, and anything else they might need to have on paper. This handmade Leather Refillable Tree of Life Journal makes your Book of Shadows all the more magical.
The image of the World Tree has such amazing detail from the tiny acorns on the tree down to the gnarled roots you’ll want to trace with your fingers. The front cover is breathtaking enough but you have to open the journal up to view the entire image of the immense oak. A leather cord and a pewter button (with perfectly matching oak leaves and acorn) work as a closure.
The hardest part of using such a beautiful journal is knowing that eventually, it will fill up, but this is a journal cover. It slips over the cover of any 5.5 inch by 8.5 inch journal, so when you’ve filled one up, you can transfer the cover to a fresh, blank journal. This cover comes with a blank hardcover journal insert of 208 pages to start with. It’s handmade by artisans in the United States.
Unless they already have one, you pretty much can’t miss with a Candle Making Kit. The stereotype that pagans are slightly obsessed with candles is true. Many pagans use candles in their spells, but think of how much more potent it would be if you were charging the candle with intention throughout the whole process of creating it.
Plus you can put small crystals into the wax which will slowly reveal themselves. (I can’t recommend putting herbs into your homemade candles because they can and will catch fire. I speak from experience.)
The kit is perfect for beginners and comes with everything you need and easy-to-follow instructions. It includes six candle tins, two pounds of soy wax, wicks, fragrances, dyes, digital thermometer, and a melting pitcher. I’ve made candles on my own before and you have no idea how valuable that melting pitcher is. Anything wax touches pretty much belongs to wax forever. I learned this after sacrificing a Pyrex measuring cup to the forever-waxy residue.
The included fragrances are light and calming. You get sweet orange, lavender, tea tree, and peppermint. If you think your loved one would rather not have to do the work of making their candles, check out my post on the best luxury candles for more gift ideas.
These abalone burner sets are beautiful and practical. The inside of abalone shells have such a captivating iridescence and opalescence. At 5.5 inches long, these shells are a perfect size for resting smudge sticks and palo santo sticks which you burn to create a ritual, purifying incense smoke. Because these things can still be smoldering, you don’t want to set them down on just anything. This gorgeous shell can handle the heat.
You also get the collapsible cobra stand that was carved from one piece of wood and fits together as a stand for your incense burner. These are available in several different sizes and natural and stained wood stands. I featured this set as one of the best smudge kits.
Essential oils are endlessly useful, but also a nightmare-and-a-half to store. Before I invested in a proper storage box, I had mine in an old makeup case and they were so frustrating that I just wouldn’t use them. This essential oil sotrage box helps you organize, save space, and gives easy access to all of your oils quickly. If someone is at all interested in essential oils, a storage case will make their eyes shine. This case holds up to 60 oils in three organized drawers.
It comes in several sizes, all the way up to a capacity of 112 slots.
There’s a handle on top for easier carrying, which mine does not have and I really wish it did. To secure your drawers, there’s a separate panel that slots into the front holding them in place. It even has a beautiful citrus and flower design on it.
You also get a sheet of colorful labels to stick on the top of your bottles so you can identify them from above. I’ve never been able to make these work as the bottles end up being too oily for them to stick, but it’s a nice feature and would likely work on newer bottles. It has a natural wax finish and lovely dovetail edging. If you know that your friend doesn’t have many oils yet, really win their heart by pairing this with a set of essential oils.
I showed this 20 Organic Herb Set to my very witchy partner and his eyes lit up like you wouldn’t believe. For those of us who work with herbs, it can take a long time to amass the sort of collection that you dream of. This sampler is a short cut to almost every magical herb you might need.
Often we only need a small amount of a strange herb for a spell but you end up having to buy loose dried herbs by the half ounce, which is so much more than you need. These come in just under a quarter of an ounce, which isn’t a ton, but it’s perfect for a sampler.
You get to work with a nice range of herbs that it might otherwise take you years to pull together. Not all of the packets are herbs you’ve never heard of, so expect to find some peppermint and sage but you’ll also find herbs like mugwort (one of my favorites), yarrow, comfrey, and pennyroyal. I can’t think of a single witch friend who wouldn’t appreciate this herb set.
Witches love an offering dish and they’ll love this Cast Iron Offering Dish by Creative Co-Op. It’s beautifully heavy and a perfect size for crystals, coins, dried herbs, spent matches, and other sacred offerings to whatever gods they work with.
Keep in mind that this is meant as an indoor decoration as it would rust outside.
This gorgeously detailed Winter Forest Candle Pyramid by Erzgebirge Handcraft will be one of their new favorite winter decorations. The delicate colors and painstakingly carved wooden details will have them getting lost in staring at this calming piece for a long time.
Under the umbrella of the traditional German Christmas Pyramid, this one has now Christmas-specific imagery and depicts a snowy forest with deer and rabbits. It’s a perfect fusion of holiday themes.
These pyramids are powered by four taper candles set into the built-in holders. The heat from the candles spins the wheel at the top which causes the center tree to rotate. It’s pretty and also is just another symbol that the wheel of the year is always turning.
Show your pagan friend or family member that you’re thinking about them and their holiday this year with this pewter pentacle ornament. It’s a nice way to make space for them and their traditions on the family tree and to highlight the things we all have in common.
If you haven’t tried Morning Star incense yet, you need to. When we think of incense, most think of those wooden sticks with the actual fragrance part attached to it, so when you’re burning it you’re getting your incense smoke along with the smoke from burning wood.
Senko style incense, like Morning Star, gets rid of the wood all together. These are thin, sticks that are made entirely of incense so you’re only getting the pure fragrance of the incense. We use these in our home all the time and love that we don’t have to deal with throwing away sticks anymore.
Buying just one of these boxes can run you around $4 so this set of 12 is an incredible steal. You get sandalwood, pine, musk, patchouli, jasmine, rose, cedarwood, amber, vanilla, green tea, lavender and cinnamon for a total of 600 incense sticks. You should be set for a while with this collection.
There’s a small ceramic incense burner in every box, but I prefer to burn mine stuck into a small bowl of sand.
If they have an appreciation for Scandinavian traditions, your Norse witches will love displaying this Straw Yule Goat in their home this winter and winters to come. The handmade goat is around 12 inches tall and seven inches long with festive red ribbon.
We love the image of the Yule Goat but didn’t want to deal with straw so we bought ourselves this Yule Goat Pillow Cover, so that’s another option.
The Carnegie Museum of Natural History tells the story of the Yule Goat as a Swedish tradition going back to ancient times, thought to celebrate the end of the harvest and kept until Yule. The Yule Goat has evolved over time and was even once treated as a Santa Claus figure who would visit houses to ensure everything was properly decorated for Yule and deliver gifts.
For the witch in your life who works with The Mushroom People, help them bring a talisman with them everywhere they go with this mushroom pendant.
It features an abalone shell background that shifts colors in the light that offsets a forest floor full of sterling silver mushrooms of all different types, reaching up toward a yellow crescent moon.
If they’re a little more goth, check out this pendent of mushrooms growing out of a skull, or if they’re cottagecore, I love this mushrooms and snails crystal necklace.
When a sign is right, a sign is right. Remind everyone to stay on pleasant terms with The Good Neighbors with this cute little resin sign. It’s just under five inches tall so it’s a nice size for indoor or outdoor use in the garden.
The sign is hand-painted and has lovely details from the veins of the leaf to the adorable little frog. It’s a perfect addition to a gift of fairy garden supplies.
Who doesn’t want to wear their very own crystal garden around their neck? This miniature glass terrarium is filled with real, dried moss and a raw amethyst crystal. It has such a magical, fairy-land look to it.
These are all handmade and individual so yours will be unique in the world. The glass dome is about one inch tall so it’s not tiny, but I’m willing to put up with some serious chunkiness in my jewelry if it looks like this. Keep in mind that shipping times can be long so don’t wait on this.
For the pagan who loves to devour books, take a look at Ecstatic Witchcraft: Magick, Philosophy and Trance in the Shamanic Craft by Gede Parma. I own this book (bought with my own money and not for a review) and I have read it cover to cover more than once.
It’s a book that manages to be a great read for beginners and those who have been studying the craft their whole lives. The writing style is lively and approachable. You’re definitely not getting a dry, boring textbook here, but it’s still packed with exercises, techniques, rituals, and chants, as well as intriguing explanations and thoughts around on shamanic and ecstatic Witchcraft.
If you’re not familiar, ecstatic witchcraft refers to practices (chanting, journeying, dancing) that help you step outside of yourself and experience the mystery and unity around us free from our egos. Given the material, this might not be the best choice for a very young pagan.
The book is very LGBTQ inclusive, so if you’re looking for something for a queer witch friend of yours, this has it all. I am a part of the same Witchcraft tradition as the author, and the reason I came to find the Wildwood Tradition was through my love of this book.