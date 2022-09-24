19 Best Pagan Gifts for Yule: Your Ultimate List

Whether they’re a kitchen witch (who works magic into their cooking and baking), into herbalism, or just love plants, the witch in your life will be so excited about Rise Garden’s Personal Garden Starter Kit. This easy hydroponic garden setup allows for effortless herbs, flowers, and veggies grown right on your counter. Even black thumbs can grow their own food or spell ingredients with this.

I was able to test out a media sample of this garden (with no promise of any type of review) and I’ve been using it for maybe six months now. I love it. The garden looks amazing on my countertop and I get compliments on it every time someone is over.

It takes so little effort. Fill it with water, stick in your pre-seeded pods, and turn it on. The light runs on a timer and a small indicator will flash when it’s time to add some liquid nutrients (included). We’ve been eating freshly grown salads and keeping cilantro and parsley on hand for when our Hello Fresh ingredients are less than fresh.

It’s a big upgrade from the Idoo system I was testing out before in about every way possible. Rise Gardens is more attractive with its faux woodgrain supports and white metal base compared to all plastic. It’s sturdier and feels less like I could break it just by moving it around. The visible water meter is great because there’s no guesswork or trying to lift up the plant platform to peek inside. The light is simpler (one height, no adjusting) and easy to control from the app. The app is a fun feature that walks you through cleaning, nutrients, and all that. It says it also tracks your plant growth so it can tell you when to harvest but my plants are always way behind so I don’t use it for that.

I’ve grown plants from their premade pods and I’ve also grown from my own seed stash using blank pods and both work well.