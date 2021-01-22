15 Best Rose Bears for Valentine’s Day

Skip the predictable bouquet of roses and surprise that special someone in your life with a colorful rose bear this Valentine’s Day. These adorable bears come in a wide range of cheerful colors. Plus, they’re made with artificial flowers, so you don’t have to worry about triggering allergies to live flowers.
Looking for more great gift ideas? Shop our 101 Best Gifts for Your Girlfriend or 101 Best Gifts for Men Under $25 for more options.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise that special someone with a colorful FLOWERS rose bear made from artificial flowers. There’s no shortage of colors to choose from, as you’ll find this handmade bear in white, purple, light green and more. Each bear stands 10 inches tall and arrives fully assembled for effortless gift-giving. Whether it’s a gift for your girlfriend or another special person in your life, this small bear is sure to delight.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let that special person in your life know you’re thinking of them with this vibrant rainbow rose bear. The bear is 10 inches tall and is made with styrofoam for durability. This simple yet elegant flower teddy comes with a silk bag and is backed by a 30-day warranty for peace of mind.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable bear stands 10 inches tall and comes in an assortment of colors. An included clear gift box makes it easy to display the bear just about anywhere. The bear’s arms are open in a hugging gesture that’s sure to make your loved one smile.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Instead of the more traditional single-color bear, consider a multi-color alternative. You’ll find this rose teddy bear in several colorful varieties and solid colors. Each bear stands just over 10 inches tall and includes a gift box as well as glue and a spare flower just in case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While 10 inches seems to be the standard size for most rose bears, U UQUI offers larger 12- and 16-inch flower bears. Each bear also comes with a string of lights and its own clear gift box. The bears are made with artificial flowers and come in a wide range of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This stunning rose teddy bear stands 10 inches tall and features over 200 flowers. Each bear is made from artificial flowers and comes with its own gift box. Several other colors are available in case white isn’t your first choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Each teddy rose bear by RRBROS is made by hand using artificial flowers to form its delicate bear shape. A plastic gift box is included for effortless display. This two-toned bear features an easily visible heart-shaped design. This adorable flower teddy bear comes in a variety of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ROSEFFY rose bear is pretty in pink, but it also comes in several other colors. This rose bear is handmade using eco-friendly roses. It’s also designed to last a long time and even comes with its own plastic gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give your partner or loved ones a precious rose bear made with a variety of colorful flowers. Every bear is handmade using artificial flowers and features a colorful heart in the middle. This rose teddy stands 10 inches tall and comes with its own clear display box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With so many colors to choose from, there’s sure to be an ABrose flower bear for everyone. From burgundy to milk-white to yellow, each bear is pretty and unique. This rose bear is 10 inches tall and arrives with its own clear gift box for easy gift-giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep it simple and romantic with a traditional red, white or rose bear. Each bear is made with artificial flowers and features a combination of styrofoam and plastic for durability. An included see-through box means your recipient can proudly put the bear on display. Spare roses and glue sticks are included just in case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re searching for a colorful rose teddy bear with lights, you’ve found it in this adorable product. Each bear is handmade with foam and acrylic and arrives in a clear display box. Small details such as a crown, adorable bow tie and colorful heart help set this vibrant flower bear apart.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable rose teddy catches the eye with its vibrant synthetic roses, but its crown could be just the right accessory to bring a smile to your loved one’s face. The colorful bear is also slightly larger than your average rose teddy bear and comes with its own see-through display box. Pink and red versions are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An assortment of multi-colored blue and white roses helps set this rose teddy bear apart from the rest. If you think your loved one would prefer a different color, this bear comes in colors ranging from white to pink to black and more. Every bear comes with its own string lights. A gift box is also included for easy gift-giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If the smaller 10-inch rose teddy bear just doesn’t quite cut it, a larger 16-inch version is also available. You’ll find 10- and 16-inch versions in each color. From white to pink to purple to blue, there’s a colorful bear for everyone. A see-through box is included for displaying the bear.