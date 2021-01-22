15 Best Rose Bears for Valentine’s Day

Skip the predictable bouquet of roses and surprise that special someone in your life with a colorful rose bear this Valentine’s Day. These adorable bears come in a wide range of cheerful colors. Plus, they’re made with artificial flowers, so you don’t have to worry about triggering allergies to live flowers.

What Is a Rose Bear?

A rose bear is a creative alternative to the overdone bouquet of red roses. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day, a birthday, or another special occasion, present your loved one with a colorful rose bear. 

Not only are rose teddy bears affordable, they're also made with artificial materials. Unlike live roses, these rose teddy bears don't need to be discarded after a few sort weeks.


Are Rose Teddy Bears Made with Real Roses?

The rose teddy bears on our list are made with artificial roses. The roses might not be real, but they're designed to look as life-like as possible. Whether your loved one suffers from allergies or simply prefers a gift that will last a lifetime, a rose bear is a practical choice.


How Much Do Rose Bears Cost?

Even if you're on a tight budget, you can still find an affordable rose bear that won't hurt your wallet. The rose bears on our list generally fall within a similar price range. You might expect to pay slightly more for a larger bear or one that comes with extras, such as string lights, a crown or an upscale gift box.

