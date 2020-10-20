35 Best Inexpensive Gifts for the Woman Who Has Everything

Even if she’s hard to shop for or insists that she already has everything, you can still find a meaningful gift for that special occasion. If you’re looking for inexpensive gifts for the woman who has everything, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with great gift ideas for all ages and interests.
Don’t miss our best cheap gifts for women for more budget-friendly gift ideas she’s sure to love.
Each person who plays the Wingspan Board Game acts as a bird enthusiast who tries to discover and attract the best birds to his or her aviary. A pile of 170 elegantly illustrated bird cards moves the game along. This game is best for one to five players and plays in 40 to 70 minutes.
Give her the gift of a unique evening bag with this floral clutch. The bag features decorative flowers made with satins and metal leaves and secured in place with eco-friendly glue. A magnetic clasp allows her to easily access the contents at any time. A chain strap is included, allowing her to wear the bag on her shoulder if she prefers.
Xi’an Famous Foods by Jason Wang explores the secret recipes that helped to create this iconic New York noodle shop. Along with recipes, the cookbook also features the thriving cuisine and culture of Xi’an, making it a well-rounded cookbook for the culturally curious. Fans of the restaurant will also get an inside look at how their favorite noodle joint came to be.
Not only does this Le Creuset salt and pepper shaker set add a pop of color to any kitchen or dining room, but each piece is also made with high-fired stoneware for added durability. The non-porous enamel finish keeps the shakers from chipping, cracking or staining over time. Several other colors are available.
EcoSphere is a fully closed glass ecosystem that contains shrimp, microorganisms and algae. Each species has everything it needs to survive, and only requires a room temperature between 65 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, along with a light source. Small through extra-large sizes are available.
Not only is this drinking chocolate rich and indulgent, it’s also dairy-free and is made from just two ingredients: sugar and dutch cocoa. The dark drinking chocolate features 45 percent dark cacao and can be served hot or cold. A small portion of the proceeds will go towards feeding people in need.
If she’s into traveling, you can’t go wrong with the second edition of Lonely Planet’s popular travel guide. This updated version features 200 new entries along with insight from writers, editors and industry experts around the world. From the Wales Coast Path to Lofoten Islands and Redwood National and State Parks, there’s a destination for everyone in this comprehensive guide.
These adorable earrings add a pop of color and style, making them just as suitable for special occasions and daily use. Glass crystals catch the eye and instantly elevate any outfit. A handy clip-on closure keeps the earrings secure as she goes about her day.
The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional notebooks. When she’s done drawing or writing on the pages, she can simply microwave it to start fresh. Before she does that, though, she can use her iOS or Android device to store her notes and ideas in her preferred cloud storage solution. A pen is included along with the notebook.
She can use this colorful spreader set with toast, crackers, cheese, bagels and more. Each assortment is hefty and festive and is equally suited for indoor and outdoor use. The knives are dishwasher safe and are shatter-proof and scratch-resistant.
Flight Flap makes air travel more comfortable by providing a safe and secure place to rest a phone or tablet. The stand fits onto the back of most tray tables or airplane seatbacks and folds flat when not in use. An extra-large version is available for bigger devices.
Not only is this Kate Spade New York tumbler adorable, it also features double-wall insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. The travel-friendly tumbler features a slender design that allows it to fit just about anywhere. A lock-tight lid keeps contents from spilling on the go.
The Kasa smart plug is an inexpensive solution for controlling lamps, fans, lights, humidifiers and more. Voice control, available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, adds an element of hands-free convenience to any home. This plug is simple to set up and use and requires a 2.4GHz WiFi connection to get started.
Brighten up her home with this funny dish towel. She’ll surely smile every time she sees this sweet gift. The towel is made with 100 percent cotton and features a non-toxic screen-printed ink.
She may be surprised to discover new places right around the corner with this fun National Geographic ‘My Town’ USGS Map Jigsaw Puzzle. You’ll provide her full address and zip code during checkout, and an individually made puzzle (a detailed map of her hometown) will arrive shortly after. The centerpiece is shaped like a house, which makes it easier to get started.
Give her the gift of her own family history with this personalized family tree chart. The chart is also filled with artistic illustrations and can be framed if desired. Each parchment-style paper chart exudes old-world charm and doubles as fun vintage art.
This multi-purpose mini UV light sanitizer kills up to 99.9 percent of germs within seconds. It’s also highly versatile and can be used to sanitize and deodorize everything from phones to makeup brushes, toothbrushes, jewelry, shoes and more. The UV light automatically senses when humans and pets are nearby, and will temporarily shut off until it’s safe.
Even if she already has a Vera Bradley bag, she probably doesn’t have one that’s made from recycled plastic bottles. The ReActive bag is also water repellent and can be easily wiped clean. It’s also lightweight and durable, making the bag a practical choice for busy women. Several different colors are available.
A high concentration of snail extract makes this all-in-one cream an appealing choice for brighter and more youthful skin. The cream is designed for use on the face and neck and can be applied before sunscreen. Other key ingredients include vitamins E and B5, along with organic green tea.
If she’s tired of drinking straight vodka or wants to switch up her cocktail routine, The Spirit Infusion Kit is a fun gift. She’ll find an included recipe and instruction booklet with over 70 homemade vodka infusion recipes. All the other essentials are included, such as an infusion jar, funnel, strainer and more. There’s a recipe for everyone, from Spiced Apple Cinnamon to Pomegranate, Martinis and even bacon-flavored vodka.
Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection is a treat for cake lovers and anyone who wants to try their hand at baking one delicious cake after the next. The book features over 100 recipes, ranging from sweet and simple to stunning cakes. There’s a recipe for every occasion, along with tortes, buttercreams, tiers, chiffons and more.
Azul is a family-friendly board game that involves using tiles to decorate the king’s royal palace. Every player competes for the highest score by claiming tiles and arranging them on the board to score additional points. Each round is sure to involve a different set of tiles, making this a fun game to play over and over again with friends, family and loved ones.
The Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl doesn’t just keep her favorite cereal from getting soggy. It’s also ideal for ice cream and toppings as well as yogurt and berries and even fries and ketchup. This big bowl is lightweight and deep and can be used for hot and cold foods. The cereal bowl is microwave safe and stacks for added convenience.
Aside from removing sulfites, aerating and restoring taste, the Üllo Wine Purifier removes bitter tastes and preserves aromas. This innovative wine purifier works with red and white wines. It’s also easy to disassemble and place in the dishwasher, making this a handy gift for the wine lover in your life.
Fans of Alice in Wonderland will appreciate this adorable scarf, which features a soft 100 percent cotton jersey knit. At 12 inches wide and 63 inches in circumference, this scarf is long enough to wear in many different ways. Complete the set with a pair of matching Alice in Wonderland Writing Gloves.
Once she finishes the tiny books, she can proudly put them on display. This fun set comes with a mini bookshelf along with fully illustrated instructions. Stores range from illustrated fairytales to books about butterflies and flowers, as well as blank books for her to complete.
Each batch makes four giant skull ice cubes. The skulls melt slowly to keep drinks cold for longer. From soda to fruit juice to water to cocktails, these versatile ice cubes are well suited for any occasion.
In addition to making her smile, this ceramic llama mug serves up to 14 ounces of her favorite tea. The set comes with a package of stress-relieving chamomile tea. For easy gift-giving, slide a bow on top and watch her face light up when she receives this adorable gift set.
Letters to My Future Self is a fun and meaningful gift that allows her to create a priceless memento. The idea is to write letters to yourself then seal them and wait until a future date to open them again. Each letter comes with a prompt, such as “these are my roots” and “I never want to forget this,” to help her get started.
This stunning set of blue agate coasters makes a fun housewarming or general gift. The decorative coasters are individually hand-cut and polished and feature a non-slip surface. If blue isn’t the right color for her, you’ll find these coasters in many other options.
Its warm white light makes this cherry blossom bonsai tree an inviting addition to any living space. The tree is battery operated and can also be plugged in. It’s also on a timer and can be used inside or outdoors. A pink version is also available.
This selection of flavorful teas offers something for everyone, from exotic blends to mild and relaxing flavors. Every piece is its own stunning blooming tea flower that comes to life when steeped in hot water. Each tea flower can be reused up to three times.
Instantly brighten up her kitchen or living space with this fun set of ceramic berry baskets. Each basket is made from durable stoneware and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. Additional colors are available.
BlissLights Sky Lite instantly transforms any room into a relaxing and soothing environment. She can relax in her favorite spa environment or even dine under the stars. User-friendly button controls make it easy to try out different lighting effects, adjust the brightness and more.
This adorable mug makes a unique gift idea for cat lovers. The mug is especially well suited for brewing loose leaf tea, while the fish filter prevents debris from escaping. The mug holds up to 10 ounces of tea and other beverages and is made with ceramic for durability.