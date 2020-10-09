101 Best Luxury Gifts: The Ultimate List

They say money can’t buy happiness, but these luxury gifts are simply delightful. From designer jewelry to high-end latte machines to an electric vehicle charger, we’ve covered every budget and personality with this mega list of over 100 best luxury gifts.
The Apple Watch only gets better with time, and the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t disappoint. This generation Apple Watch is a multi-tasking personal assistant, fitness tracker, smartwatch and more. It also keeps users more in tune with their health thanks to features such as an integrated sensor to measure blood oxygen levels and writst-based ECG. Other perks include sleep tracking and the ability to listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks.
A champagne saber does more than just cleanly open the bottle for a special event, such as a holiday party or ceremonial occasion. This champagne saber is highly durable and looks just as good as it functions, down to fine details such as its elegant brushed finish and wire-wrapped handle complete with a tassel. When it’s time to enjoy that delicious bubbly bottle, the sturdy stainless steel blade is up to the task. Once the bottle is opened the saber can be returned to its elegant wooden display crate.
A few spritzes of the fruity and floral Vera Wang Princess will leave her feeling like royalty. Top notes of apple, apricot and waterlily are rounded out by vanilla, woods and amber base notes to create a soothing and intriguing fragrance that will leave her feeling confident and ready for any occasion. The 1.7-ounce spray travels easily and may even fit into her smaller evening bag, so she won’t have to worry about leaving her go-to fragrance at home.
The Segway Ninebot S is a self-balancing electronic transporter that comes with a host of features. For starters, it can go up to 10 miles per hour and has a range of nearly 14 miles. The Segway is also easy to ride and adapts to various roads for a smoother and more comfortable user experience. There’s enough power to conquer hills with a grade up to 15 percent.
From its stunning Retina display to a backlit keyboard and appealing design, this MacBook Air from Apple stands out for its looks as much as its performance. Highlights include a choice between 256 and 512GB storage space along with three exterior colors. The laptop features 8GB RAM, which is plenty for browsing the web, streaming TV shows and movies, listening to music and more. Other perks include two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports and nearly 11 hours of battery life.
This fun statement bag adds a splash of color and style to any occasion with its red lipstick motif. There’s enough room to fit a phone or a few small essentials. A magnetic closure keeps contents safe and secure, while a textile lining protects the bag’s interior.
The nine-speed Elby electric bike is just as functional as it is stylish. It’s also available in several colors. Not only can this bike reach up to 20 miles per hour with electric assistance, it can also get up to 80 miles on one charge. Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to connect a smartphone. This bike has a powerful 500-watt rear hub motor, a 2.5-inch color display and a removable battery for fast and easy charging.
Give the gift of a smart TV with the Sony X900H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This TV has all the essentials and more, including a speedy 4K HDR processor with upscaling, along with a full suite of LED lights with local dimming. Other perks include built-in Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.
D & G Light Blue by Dolce and Gabbana caters to the modern and sophisticated guy in your life. Top notes such as grapefruit peel, bergamot and mandarin, along with hints of rosewood, musk wood and oak moss, round out this fragrance’s sensuous and classy aroma. Hints of Sichuan pepper add an element of spice and surprise and can make his encounters even more meaningful.
Drinkworks is a home bar by Keurig that whips up cocktails, brews, spritzers and more. Each beverage is handily made by combining ingredients then mixing them together to produce one delicious drink after the next. The machine takes all of the guesswork out of the equation and can handle everything from classic mixes to carbonated cocktails to specialty mixers and more. Pods are sold separately.
Despite stunning features such as a sleek stainless steel case and black ceramic center links, this luxury men’s watch is just as functional as it is stylish. If he’s into water sports, he can wear this water-resistant watch during most outings, except for diving. Luminescent markers and hands make it easy to see the time in various lighting conditions. This dress watch also features a Swiss-quartz movement.
Each piece of soap in this elegant set has a different fragrance and can be used for the hands and body. Scents include Coconut Milk, Lemon Verbena, Shea, Wild Fig and more. Each bar is made with plant-based, phthalate-free ingredients. These triple-milled soaps are individually hand-wrapped in France.
The Jura E6 Automatic Coffee Center is essentially a two-part gift. Not only does it make six specialty drinks, from espresso to cappuccino and more, it also helps save time and money. This multi-drink center also stands out for its user-friendly controls and the ability to customize and brew drinks according to personal preference. An integrated grinder quickly and efficiently grinds up coffee beans.
With over 1,000 arcade games available, there will never be another dull moment. This full-size machine features a large 26-inch LED monitor with a durable and thick tempered glass top, along with a five-year warranty for extra peace of mind. Two chrome stools are included.
Each limited edition set comes with four decks of playing cards. Every card is sealed with a red tax-stamp and an imprint of the month and year. Elegant gold foil is heat-tamped onto black paper to create a sophisticated blend. The box itself is wood engraved with a laser-etched design.
This luxury pen makes a thoughtful corporate gift for men and women. Highlights include a 24K gold finish along with a Schmidt ink refill. The rollerball pen comes in its own elegant box for easy gift-giving.
A few spritzes of this signature Coach scent will instantly make her feel ready for any occasion. Notes of fresh citrus, orange blossom and cedar wood make this fragrance an alluring choice for any outing. Each size comes in an elegant Coach bottle.
The Sony Alpha A6600 is packed with features for capturing life’s most precious moments. This mirrorless camera comes with a fast hybrid autofocus for accurate and stable 4K movies, along with continuous shooting without shutter noise. A five-axis in-body optical image stabilizer ensures every image looks incredible.
Not only can this smart machine decant a bottle of wine in just seconds, innovative oxygen extraction technology helps to remove odors, dust, moisture and more, which helps to aerate the wine without added chemicals. Wine enthusiasts can use the accompanying app to set optimal decanting times, discover ideal pairings and more.
The Nanit Complete Monitor System is a must for any new parent, with features such as breathing motion monitoring that doesn’t require electronics, and available HD live stream on virtually any device. Two-way audio allows parents to speak with their baby and hear them at all times. Sound and motion notifications provide extra peace of mind.
The popular Ariela jacket quickly and easily dresses up any outfit for work, date nights and other occasions. A combination of cotton and viscose material makes the jacket a suitable choice for fluctuating temperatures, while its zip waist closure gives the blazer a classy look. She can pair this blazer with her favorite top thanks to its open front design.
Anyone who loves baking, especially pastries, will appreciate this cookbook. The cookbook stems from the James Beard award-winning baker and owner of Flour Bakery, Joanne Chang. On the inside, bakers will find recipes for everyone from beginners to experts. Bakers will find 125 recipes, ranging from Lemon Sugar Cookies to Strawberry Slab Pie, Passion Fruit Crepe Cake and more. Aside from recipes, the book also contains lessons, tips and techniques from the expert.
In addition to a microdermabrasion machine, this bundle includes a kit for the face and body. Exfoliating crystals get to work removing dead and dull skin while vacuum suction technology activates the skin for a rewarding glow. When used on a weekly basis, treatments can help minimize the appearance of fine lines, blemishes, wrinkles and more.
From margaritas to whiskey sours to classic cocktails, this machine whips up favorites with the simple push of a button. Making drinks is simple and straightforward, and involves simply inserting a cocktail capsule into the machine then selecting the preferred strength. The machine takes over from there, mixing ingredients together to create one delicious drink after the next. The machine even automatically cleans itself after each cocktail.
This stunning classic diamond tennis bracelet is sure to be the center of attention at any event. The bracelet comes in weights ranging from 2.0 carats up to 12 carats. She can pair the bracelet with matching luxury jewelry, such as these diamond stud earrings, or wear it on its own.
The Brouk and Co. Duo Travel Organizer is designed for cosmetics and jewelry. A zippered jewelry compartment provides safe storage for valuables, in addition to the two enclosed pockets. There’s also a pillow for rings and earrings. Each organizer is made of vegan leather and features a mirror. The top is lined with nylon, while the bottom features a suede lining.
A robot vacuum might not sound like the most luxurious gift idea, until you find out just what the iRobot Roomba s9+ is capable of doing. For starters, this Roomba empties itself into its dust bin. Allergy-seal bags inside the bin keep messes contained. The vacuum has extra-strong suction power for cleaning on carpets and around the home. Other highlights include the ability to set up no-go zones to keep the vacuum out of forbidden territory, and whole-level cleaning.
Marvel fans will be thrilled by this cufflink set. All of the most famous Marvel shows are represented, including Iron Man, Spiderman, Avengers, Captain America and more. This set of collectibles arrives in an upscale box that’s ready for gift-giving.
This 19-piece assortment is part of the Gold Collection from Godiva, which features renowned chocolates in luxurious gold gift boxes. All types of chocolate are included in the set, from milk to dark to white goodies. Ingredients vary and may include coconut fondant, dark chocolate ganache and more.
The Vera Bradley Lighten Up Grand Backpack is lightweight yet full of pockets, slots and more to maximize storage. The backpack has a main compartment and a separate padded laptop compartment. There are also zippered exterior pockets and slip pockets to keep smaller items secure. Adjustable straps make the backpack a comfortable choice for commutes, day trips and more. Multiple pattern choices are available.
Ted Baker’s Bhunni slipper makes a fun and elegant addition to her home or living space. Aside from a soft and luxurious velvet material, the slippers are adorned with a cute bunny face and a fuzzy pom-pom tail on the back. A microfiber outsole cushions each step.
The Ring Stick Up Cam Elite is the highest-level Stick Up cam in the family. It’s the only Stick Up cam to enjoy nonstop power over ethernet. This security camera also provides a wide 150-degree horizontal field of view. Two-way audio with noise cancellation makes it easy to communicate with guests and visitors.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a lightweight and highly portable tablet that caters to busy lifestyles. An upscale metal finish gives the tablet a truly luxurious look that’s guaranteed to impress wherever it goes. From movies to work to notes and more, a 10.5-inch sAMOLED display simplifies any task by providing vivid details and crisp images. A quad-speaker system provides an immersive listening experience, complete with Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Amazon’s Echo Buds provide an immersive listening experience, complete with Alexa voice assistance for hands-free control. The earbuds also support Siri and Google Assistant from supported devices. Bose noise reduction technology minimizes background noise for improved sound. These earbuds get up to 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, and up to five hours of music playback per charge. They’re also sweat-resistant and can be worn during workouts.
‘Taffin’ is a must-read for the jewelry lover in your life. In his first book, French jeweler James Taffin de Givenchy showcases over three hundred pieces of his collection. Givenchy is considered a connoisseur of exotic gems, making this book a must if you’re looking for unique luxury gifts for friends or family.
With 12 volts and 1000 amps, CarAIDE won’t leave your loved ones stranded. Aside from starting cars, this portable tool can break windows, cut safety belts, and be used as a flashlight. It also doubles as a power bank and has enough juice to charge a variety of smart devices. The tool is water resistant and shock resistant for added peace of mind.
Lighted makeup mirrors aren’t just reserved for make-up artists and celebrities. This mirror comes with 14 dimmable LED bulbs for expert-level makeup application. Its elegant design allows the mirror to be easily placed on a wall or tabletop. The mirror comes in white and black and is available in two sizes.
Whether he’s just entering the workforce or could use a wardrobe upgrade, consider the TAVATO Premium Men’s Gift Tie Set. He’ll instantly look the part for any occasion with this complete set, which contains three neckties and pocket handkerchiefs. He’ll also find tie clips and cufflinks. Several colors are available.
There’s enough room to accommodate a 70-inch flat panel TV on top of this stand, which helps keeps any living space cozy and warm. A multi-function remote provides full control over the heat settings without having to get up. This TV stand comes with several open shelves for storage and organization. An elegant black painted finish provides an upscale touch to any living space. The stand can be used with or without the flame.
A little bit goes a long way with the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Treatment. Just a drop or two can lead to skin that glows and instantly appears brighter. The product can be left on the skin up to 10 minutes as a facial treatment.
A cozy fleece robe makes a thoughtful gift for just about anyone. This robe comes in an assortment of colors, and is available for men and women. Aside from its plush microfiber fleece construction, the robe stands out for its generously sized hood, which keeps the skin warm while absorbing excess water. Large storage pockets in the front provide plenty of room to stash keys, snacks and other essentials.
An elegant embroidered rose design elevates these classic Dr. Martens boots to a whole new level. The leather boot is just as comfy as it is stylish, thanks to its air-cushioned soles and soft material. Eight eyelets provide a snug and secure fit.
This virtual reality system distances itself from competitors with features such as room-scale virtual reality and an adjustable headset with a variety of eye relief adjustments for long-term use. Included wireless controllers help make any virtual reality experience complete with natural interactions. Innovative base station tracking technology enhances any virtual reality experience by determining the exact location of the headset and controllers so that users can interact with their virtual room.
This vibrating facial cleansing brush leaves skin looking its best. Not only does the brush provide deep cleaning, it also exfoliates and massages as it goes. Users can choose between three available modes. The unit is fully waterproof and can be used in the shower.
Fossil Gen 5 is a smart and stylish watch that does a little bit of everything. For starters, it has heart rate tracking to monitor workouts. The watch is also swimproof and has built-in GPS to track distance. Bluetooth technology lets users stay in touch even on the go. Customizable dials allow for a more personalized appearance.
With active noise cancellation and a handy charging case, the AirPods Pro makes a great gift for that busy person in your life. There’s also a transparency mode for tuning into the environment. These headphones have three tapered tips for a customized fit and are resistant to sweat and water. When fully charged the case provides up to 24 hours of battery life.
The classic metal frame and various lens colors ensure these Michael Kors sunglasses will instantly elevate any outfit she wears. Choose between many different frame and lens colors to find the best fit for her personal style. Rubber-tipped arms keep these aviators in place at all times. A matte metallic trim around the edges gives these sunglasses an upscale appearance.
This built-in wine cellar has enough space for up to 116 bottles of wine, making it a thoughtful gift for any wine enthusiast. It’s designed to be used as a built-in or freestanding wine cellar and features dual zone storage to keep red and white wine at the ideal temperature. A custom gold LED light on the inside comes with several brightness settings for full control over the display. Other components include a three-rail sliding shelf system for quick and easy access to the wine along with a reversible stainless steel door.
There’s enough room to accommodate two people, as this romantic luxury bath caddy comes with extendable sides. Non-slip grips keep the caddy from sliding during baths. Highlights include a waterproof holder for a book or tablet along with slots for wine glasses and removable trays to stash accessories. A soap holder is also included.
With its 6-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, direct drive transmission, and a choice between 10 speeds, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a must-have for anyone who loves to bake. Highlights include a multipurpose attachment hub with more than 15 attachment options and a bowl lift design with planetary mixing action for thorough ingredient incorporation. This stand mixer comes in 10 distinct colors and makes an attractive addition to any kitchen counter.
The Steve Madden Softside Spinner Suitcase Set features three pieces, including a carry-on, larger bag and a bag for under the seat. The largest bag weighs 10 pounds, which makes this lightweight set a must for any frequent traveler. Each bag is made with a soft yet durable polyester fabric. Features such as 360 spinner wheels and a handy telescopic push button handle ensures the set will accommodate the needs of any traveler.
The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer is an updated version of the popular Ray-Ban Wayfarer Classic. This newest version features a smaller frame and an eye shape that’s a little bit softer. The glasses come with a plastic frame and non-polarized lenses. You can find these unisex glasses in several different colors and sizes.
The Iron Ranger boot, handcrafted in the USA, is designed just as much for demanding outdoor work as it is for comfort and style. This men’s boot comes with contrast stitching along with a cap toe and a lace-up closure. It also features a durable premium quality leather material and is available in a variety of colors. The sole is non-marking and oil-resistant. High polish hooks and eyelets add a classy touch.
Hand warmer pockets and full insulation are just some features that help set this Helly Hansen men’s jacket apart. Whether he’s dressing for his commute to work or an afternoon outdoors in the middle of winter, he’ll appreciate this jacket’s waterproof and windproof construction. The material is also breathable and helps regulate body temperature. Hand warmer pockets keep hands warm even on the coldest days. This jacket has a water repellent treatment and several exterior pockets for safe storage of personal belongings.
Maybe she has a winter getaway planned, or is simply thinking about what she’ll wear during the warmer months. This stylish Trina Turk swimsuit is made from nylon and elastane, and is available in several different colors. The suit features a pull-on closure and removable soft cups. A ruffle detail adds a feminine touch to this one-piece swimsuit.
No matter how intense or demanding the game, this racing office chair is designed to maximize comfort without sacrificing performance. There’s a retractable footrest along with a flat and wide seat with soft padding. Adjustable lumbar support with massage takes his or her gaming experience to the next level. This chair also has a 360-degree swivel, adjustable arms and adjustable height.
Personalized coaching and built-in brush head sensors are just some of the noteworthy features of this smart electric toothbrush. Once it’s connected to the app, users will enjoy real-time feedback for complete oral health care. There’s a gentle reminder when someone brushes too hard. Users can also choose from several types of brushes, including those for plaque control and gum care. The toothbrush is Android and iOS compatible, and will work with Bluetooth 4.0-enabled devices.
Having a stylish go-to sweater when it gets chilly outside is a must. This Polo Ralph Lauren has a half-zip closure with a leather pull tab, along with the brand’s signature pony embroidered on the chest. The sweater comes in several different colors and sizes.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB rays guards against rays that can prematurely age the skin (UVA) and those that can cause sunburn (UVB). The same source recommends an SPF of at least 30, which keeps roughly 97 percent of UVB rays at bay. This sunscreen has SPF 30 protection, and is geared for use on the face and neck in the mornings. It’s also tinted and protects against UVA and UVB rays.
If you’re looking for an upscale gift for someone who loves to travel, the Samsonite Omni PC is a good choice. This luggage set contains 20, 24 and 28-inch spinners. The largest spinner weighs over 10 pounds, while the smallest one weighs just over six pounds. TSA-approved locks help keep content safe and secure. The luggage is made with lightweight polycarbonate material, complete with a scratch-resistant micro-diamond texture.
This premium golf gift set has all the essentials (and more) to satisfy the golfer in your life. Aside from three golf balls and 20 tees, the kit comes with a microfiber towel, ball marker, divot tool, ball liner and pen and a groove tool. Even better, the classy box looks good on its own or wrapped in your paper of choice for easy gift-giving.
Some facial scrubs can be downright harsh. This daily scrub for men sweeps away debris and dull surface cells for cleaner and smoother skin. There are three types of exfoliants for effective exfoliation without irritating the skin. The formula is gentle enough to use once a day on the face and neck.
This all-purpose carryall is just begging to go on the next adventure. The bag is waterproof and highly durable. In fact, the material is even puncture-proof. The bag is spacious enough to hold all the essentials and more. Several color choices are available.
It doesn’t take much effort to transform an outfit with this sleek leather jacket. This women’s leather jacket features a cropped length and a fitted silhouette, along with a modern asymmetrical zip closure. A polyester lining makes the jacket suitable for chillier nights, while the full leather shell adds a stylish touch.
This retro-style Bluetooth turntable provides the best of both worlds, combining a fun retro style with modern conveniences such as Bluetooth streaming and USB encoding. The turntable has an AM/FM radio with a backlit tuner along with a built-in CD player. Several color options are available.
Righties and lefties alike will appreciate this laser gaming mouse. The mouse contains nine fully programmable buttons along with built-in memory. A powerful processor keeps games running smoothly.
Bored pets can cause a lot of trouble. Help out that desperate pet owner in your life with the gift of Cheerble, a fully automatic and interactive ball for pets. The Blue Wicked Ball is made for cats and dogs, and is highly durable for unlimited play time. The ball is waterproof and easy to clean. Cat owners may prefer the Wool Wicked Ball.
The Gaggia Brera Super Automatic Espresso Machine is compact enough to fit on most kitchen countertops, yet it still delivers the same results you would expect from a super-automatic espresso machine. A full 15 bars of pressure produces an authentic espresso each time. All you need to do is choose your desired espresso strength and length, then let the machine take over. Other features include automatic circuit cleaning, a built-in ceramic grinder and a descaling alarm that lets you know when you need to descale.
From medical emergencies to simply keeping tabs on loved ones, this personal emergency response tag is useful for many different people. Vibrations allow the user to know when alerts have been received. The tag will also stream live audio in the event of an emergency. Users will also enjoy access to a subscription-free app.
With its shimmering metallic thread and elegant scarf buckle, this evening shawl instantly glams up any outfit for an evening out. The versatile accessory doubles as a cover-up for many different occasions, including weddings, parties and special events. A buckle secures the scarf in place. Multiple colors are available.
This satin PJ set from Alexander Del Rossa caters to men who want to feel pampered. The satin material feels luxurious against the skin without adding extra weight. The set comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable for added convenience.
This wine gift set makes a fun and memorable present for the wine enthusiast in your life. The set comes with all the essentials for a fun night in, including a double insulated stainless steel wine tumbler and a pair of cozy combed cotton socks. A handy key bottle opener is also included, along with a stainless steel straw and a splash-resistant lid.
As its name implies, this curling wand creates long-lasting curls with a single pass. The curling iron features a 1.25-inch ceramic clip barrel and five adjustable heat settings. It’s also suitable for global use and automatically converts from 100 to 240 volts as needed. A swivel cord prevents tangles and twists when styling.
Most dog owners enjoy spoiling their furry friends but may feel reluctant to splurge on pricier items. Help out the pet parent in your life with this ultra-plush dog bed, which is suitable for pets up to 60 pounds. The bed sits a few inches off the floor to keep pets away from drafts. The cushion cover can be removed and washed as needed.
Dinner parties are much more fun with the right dinnerware. This 12-piece kate spade new york set includes four dinner plates, four accent plates and four 12-ounce mugs. Each piece is made with chip-resistant stoneware for enhanced durability.
The SOUNDBOKS 2 declares itself the loudest wireless Bluetooth speaker. With an output of 122 decibels, there’s plenty of sound to energize parties and other events. The speaker features Bluetooth connectivity and will last up to 40 hours per battery pack. A wireless design makes it easy to transport the speaker.
A leather watch band can instantly transform any watch from dull to fab. Choose between a variety of BARTON watch bands, each of which features crocodile or alligator embossed styling. The bands come in a variety of colors, lengths and widths to fit a large number of watches.
Not only does this gel primer yield smoother skin, it can also help reduce wrinkles. The primer also stands out for its lightweight formula, and is suitable for nearly every type of skin, including dry and sensitive skin. The primer can be used with another NuFACE device or on its own for hydration.
New parents might not want to spend a fortune on essentials for baby. This UPPAbaby bundle includes a full-size infant stroller and car seat bundle. Both the seat and bassinet come with a shield to protect against bugs and rain to help keep baby as content as possible.
In the hierarchy of best Vitamix blenders, the Vitamix 7500 finds itself at the top of the list. For starters, its 2.2 horsepower engine is capable of blending any whole-food ingredient. There are also 10 variable speeds to manually control texture every time. The 7500 series comes with a radial cooling fan and a thermal protection system to keep interior components from getting overheated.
This elegant dinnerware set features a timeless design complete with butterflies and floral designs. Each piece is made of durable chip-resistant porcelain and can readily transition from the freezer to the oven to the table. The dinnerware set is designed to serve six and includes dinner plates, salad plates and mugs.
Every item in this spa gift set is fully natural and organic. Aside from body oil, the set contains body butter, scrub and lip balm. The sets are made in small batches.
Aside from plenty of secure storage space for the latest smartphone, this crossbody bag has even more room for the essentials. The leather bag comes with two slip pockets, 16 card slots and one zippered main pocket with polyester lining. Several different color options are available.
This heated foam roller is a step above your average foam roller. That’s because it provides up to 30 minutes of heat therapy on top of the relief from tight and sore muscles that the best foam rollers provide. Heat therapy provides deep heat as the roller massages the muscles, which boosts muscle recovery and helps release myofascial trigger points. The roller heats up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit and is microwavable.
This highly versatile makeup brush works with cream, liquid and powder makeups. It’s also handy for primer and moisturizer. The brush is compact enough to take on the go, yet has densely packed velvety bristles for an airbrush-like effect. An angular, dome-shaped surface allows makeup and moisturizer to blend seamlessly into the skin.
Whistle GO Explore is the ultimate GPS pet tracker for adventurous pets. The tracker builds on the Whistle GO GPS tracker with the addition of an IPX 8 waterproof rating, which allows the tracker to be submerged up to six feet, along with a built-in light for better visibility at night. The battery also lasts twice as long, with an estimated run time of 20 days per charge.
When you think of luxury gifts to buy for someone else, an electric toothbrush might not be the first option that comes to mind. The Oral-B Genius 8000 is a game-changer, though, with impressive features such as visual feedback on brushing pressure, built-in pressure alert to keep gums safe and an array of LED lights for a more personalized brushing experience.
This 14K white bold tennis bracelet easily dresses up an outfit for a special occasion. The seven-inch bracelet features three carats of diamonds. This Amanda Rose Collection bracelet is certified by the American Gem Society.
Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4X is designed for use by men and women. The hair removal device uses laser hair removal technology, much like you would find at a dermatology office. However, this hair removal laser can be a more convenient and cost-effective alternative. This laser hair removal device works with most skin and hair tones, and is designed for use on the face and body.
Hints of white gardenia, patchouli, brown sugar and red berries round out the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance for women. A few spritzes of this eau de toilette will leave her feeling refreshed and invigorated. While the fragrance is suitable for year-round use, it’s especially well suited for spring and summer.
The CATAPULT PLAYR Smart Soccer Tracker is a fun gift idea for the soccer player in your life. This smart tracker contains a built-in GPS tracker to help analyze each player’s performance. Aside from distance, speed, power and spring, the tracker also measures positioning and intensity for personalized feedback. Players can also compare their stats with fellow soccer players, including professionals, to see how they measure up.
She can wear these pieces of jewelry individually or as an elegant set for a night out. Akoya pearls are renowned for their deep luster and high quality. The necklace features a high-quality 14K gold clasp, and the recipient can even choose between a gold or yellow clasp. The length of the necklace and bracelet can be adjusted if necessary by bringing the pieces to a local jewelry store. Each piece comes with its own genuine cultured pearl guarantee that verifies the source and quality of the pearls.
The DJI Mavic Mini is super lightweight at 249 grams, but it’s plenty powerful and comes fully loaded with features such as support for 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K quad HD videos. As an added bonus, the person in control of the drone can choose to slow down its flight speed and movements to precisely capture footage. The drone has a flight time of roughly 30 minutes per session.
Between slouching at the desk and bending over our phones throughout the day, most of us suffer from poor posture. The Upright GO 2 makes a handy gift idea for anyone suffering from back pain and poor posture. Gentle vibrations let the user know when slouching occurs. Users can stay connected via the accompanying app and training plan.
This toiletry bag from Vetelli is made with cruelty-free vegan leather. A canvas lining on the inside makes the bag easier to clean, which is a big plus after a full day of traveling. As an added bonus, the leather is also water resistant. The bag measures 8″x12″ when closed, making it an ideal size for carrying on or stashing in a suitcase.
The Kensington Parka by Canada Goose is long and slender, making it a stylish choice for colder climates. In fact, it’s so well insulated that the jacket is recommended for use down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit. This Canada Goose jacket is resistant to water and wind and is filled with duck down for ultimate warmth. From walking around the city to hitting the ski slopes for the day, this versatile jacket is ready for even the most brutal weather conditions.
This combination electric kettle and tea maker is a gift that appeals to tea lovers and beyond. The water heater gets up to the appropriate temperature for a wide range of teas, from green to Russian to black tea, Turkish tea and more. A stainless steel infuser keeps impurities at bay while optimizing flavor. A 3.2-liter capacity is plenty for multiple servings.
Its microsuede cover makes this bean bag chair a luxurious seating option for people of any age. The lounger comes in several sizes, from three feet to seven feet. Not only is the cover machine washable, but the polyester inner cover is durable enough to still use while the outer cover is in the wash. The chair comes in several colors and is built to withstand daily use by humans and pets alike.
We all know someone who could use a bit more relaxation. This zero-gravity full-body chair delivers with its innovative massage system. A built-in scanner detects every user’s body size for a customized massage. Full-body massage technology promotes relaxation and stress release.
The GhostBed ensures a good night’s sleep with features such as a removable plush cover that promotes temperature regulation and a high-density foam base layer for added support. The gel memory foam layer offers comfort and softness while keeping the skin comfortable and dry throughout the night. It also reduces nighttime movement while minimizing pressure with embedded gel beads. The top layer consists of high-quality latex material that contours to the body.