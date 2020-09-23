101 Best Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Need a great gift for your girlfriend? We’re here to help. Our guide to the best gifts for girlfriends is packed with cool, creative, and romantic gift ideas. If you need even more options don’t miss these best gifts for her or our best gifts for sisters.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a truly romantic gift for her, consider the GlobalRose 100 Red Roses bouquet. If 100 roses is a bit much you can also find a 50-flower version. A bouquet of assorted roses is also available. You can add a personalized gift note to surprise her with an even more meaningful gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The NINA QUEEN Silver Heart Charm makes a romantic and memorable gift for your girlfriend. The charm features authentic silver and cubic zirconia, along with intricate detailing. Even better, it arrives in an upscale gift box and is ready to give to your girlfriend.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Author Rachel Hollis offers a captivating and encouraging read for women in her New York Times bestseller, Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals. Hollis invites her readers to discover who they are and be proud of themselves, rather than defining themselves according to others. This book is suitable for women of all ages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make your date nights a little more special with the stylish Michael Kors Emmy Crossbody bag. This bag is made with Saffiano leather and comes in a variety of colors. An adjustable strap ensures a comfortable fit. A zippered interior pocket keeps contents secure, as does the interior slip pocket. The bag also has a slip pocket in front, complete with a magnetic closure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Original MakeUp Eraser removes all makeup with just water. All she needs to do is wet a section of the eraser at a time with warm water, then move the eraser in a circular motion. This makeup remover is gentle enough for sensitive skin yet expertly removes makeup, dirt and oil from every pore. The eraser is machine washable for added convenience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for an adorable and personalized gift for your girlfriend, surprise her with a message in a bottle. Each pill capsule opens up to reveal a black piece of paper inside, where you can write your own message to your girlfriend. Choose between a mixed color 90-piece jar or one with 25 light blue capsules.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This graphic scarf is a cool gift idea for any woman who loves romance and Shakespeare. This 60-inch infinity scarf contains a lovely passage from Shakespeare’s most famous play, including the quote: “My bounty is as boundless as the sea, My love as deep; the more I give to thee, The more I have, for both are infinite.” What better sentiment than that to put on a gift for your girlfriend?
Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more Literati Club scarves here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Hair Care Gift Set features sulfate-free shampoo with a color-safe formula along with a hydrating conditioner. This set works especially well for curly hair along with hair that tends to be a bit dry. However, it’s suitable for all hair types that could use some added moisture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These petite heart-shaped earrings from the Amazon Collection will instantly dress up any outfit. The earrings are crafted in a stunning 10k white gold and feature secure butterfly backs. If purple isn’t her color, you can find the earrings in many other colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your pet name for your girlfriend is “princess,” then a perfume called Princess is a stellar gift idea. This ultra-feminine scent includes notes of waterlilly, lady apple, mandarin meringue, pink guava, wild tuberose, vanilla and dark chocolate. If she’s got a little more edge to her personality, perhaps a scent like Alien by Thierry Mugler is more in line with her style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 55-inch smart TV is a solid value. She can access over 500,000 movies, TV shows and more through this Roku TV. Whatever she chooses to watch, 4K UHD picture quality makes every image look crisp and clear. The TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so she can use her voice to search for and watch her favorite content.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a cute gift that your girlfriend can wear with pride, consider giving her this ‘Sorry I’m Taken’ tee. The shirt comes in a variety of sizes and colors, and features a comfortable cotton construction. It’s also machine washable for added convenience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she need a new tablet, or a new laptop? Get her both devices in one fell swoop. The Surface Book is lightweight, thin, and comes with a Surface Pen for easy navigation. It comes with an Office 365 30-day trial so she can see how she likes the software before she buys it. If a Surface Book isn’t quite the right product tool for her, you can browse more laptops and tablets on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s your angel, she oughta have wings to match. This top is designed to be a little loose and slouchy, so if you’re not sure what size to order, you should have a little built-in wiggle room. If this shirt isn’t quite right for her, browse more cool tops and tees here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she love Star Wars as much as you? This fun winter hat is great for beating the cold, or for lazy cosplay. You can browse even more cool Star Wars apparel for men and women here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she love coffee? Like, REALLY love it? This gift basket is a great gift for any serious caffeine lover. Each basket contains four different coffees, plus some biscotti for her to nibble on. Does she need a new brewer, too? Browse our guide to the best single serve coffee makers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Each perfume in the Derek Lam 10 Crosby collection delivers a unique blend of fragrances that are reminiscent of a single street. Silent Street captures those rare moments of peace and purity in New York City with uplifting white musk notes. This bottle contains 5.9 ounces of fragrance. The scent carries over from day to night, so she won’t have to worry about reapplying when she goes out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help her channel her inner 60s supermodel with these chic, retro frames. This style comes in black and cream, or pink and tortoiseshell. If she’s got more modern sensibilities, browse more women’s sunglasses here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a cute, quirky, “just because” gift for your pregnant girlfriend? Skip the stretch mark removal cream, and go with this fun belly painting kit. This kit comes with body-safe paint, and lets you turn her growing belly into a work of art. It’s a great way to bond as a couple, and help her feel beautiful as her body changes. She’ll be really touched by your creative, whimsical gift.
Want more gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best push presents for pregnant women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The idea behind this strategic card game is that everyone needs to work together to figure out how to survive the night after surviving a plane crash. Players will work together to build a fire, create shelters, search for food and more. This card game is designed for three to six players and is best suited for ages 10 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can add your own message before checkout, making these panties a fun and romantic personalized gift for your girlfriend. The panties feature a comfortable cotton and spandex blend and run true to size. Multiple sizes are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your girlfriend have a green thumb? This cool growing kit from Plant Theatre is an unusual and clever gift idea. The kit includes everything she needs to grow five different exotic fruits: goji berries, alpine white strawberries, wild red strawberries, golden berries, and charantais melon.
Not sure if this is quite the right gift for your gal? This company’s other gardening gift sets include offbeat options like the “funky veg” kit, the cocktail garden kit, and a basic herb garden kit. You can browse more offerings from Plant Theatre here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HALM Glass Straws are a sustainable alternative to plastic drinking straws. These reusable straws have a straight and modern design, making them ideal for milkshakes, smoothies, cocktails and other beverages. The straws are made in Germany and are dishwasher safe. They can also handle cold and heat and are safe for the microwave and freezer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In addition to the GoPro HERO8 Black, this kit includes a rechargeable battery along with a curved adhesive mount, a USB-C cable and more. Video stabilization technology makes it easier to capture crisp images on the go. The Hero 8 also has live streaming in 1080p and a night lapse video mode.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch is equally stylish as it is functional. Highlights of this smartwatch include heart rate tracking and built-in Google Assistant, which is easily accessible from the wrist. This watch also lasts up to a day per charge and delivers smart notifications on the go. It also has independent GPS tracking, so there’s no need to bring a phone along to track running distances or play stored music. The watch is also swimproof and can track water-based workouts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she love the work of David Bowie? This new biographical DVD is a must-see. The filmed interviews and conversations collected together on this DVD span his entire career, and help to create a fuller picture of this complicated, talented man. If this isn’t quite right, getting her a copy of Blackstar or The Man Who Fell to Earth would also be a good idea. Bowie in Berlin is another good read that every Bowie fan should own.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your girlfriend is looking forward to bringing Alexa into her living space, the Echo Input could be the right solution. Echo Input adds the advantage of Alexa to her external speaker of choice. Once connected, she can stream her favorite music through services such as Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, as well as create to-do lists and control connected smart home devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anjelica Huston, famous for her star turns in films like The Royal Tennenbaums and Ever After, writes this memoir about one of the most exciting and creatively fulfilling period of her life. Picking up from where her memoir A Story Lately Told: Coming of Age in Ireland, London, and New York left off, this book explores her seventeen-year love affair with Jack Nicholson and the circumstances surrounding her big Oscar win for Prizzi’s Honor. If your girlfriend loves Hollywood gossip, love stories, or actor biographies, this is a book she’ll devour in one sitting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’ve surprised her with a romantic getaway to a warm and sunny destination or you simply want to give her the gift of upscale footwear, consider these Coach flip-flops. The shoes come in several colors and sizes. A faux-leather upper adds a stylish touch, while the lightly padded footbed keeps feet comfortable when walking.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pearl necklaces are a great gift idea for any special occasion. This strand of pearls is 18 inches, also known as the Princess length. The necklace is available in an assortment of pearl sizes, as well as your choice of white or yellow gold. If pearls aren’t really her thing, browse more jewelry gift ideas here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Want to get her a sensual gift for a romantic occasion? This set of massage oils will help keep things spicy in the boudoir. Use them to give her a massage before bed, or help her relieve stress after a long week. The kit includes five scents: Soaring Spirits, Pleasure Garden, Serenity, Healing Blend, and Sweet Almond.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is she always complaining that it’s cold in your apartment? Does she keep hinting that your place could use a more feminine touch? This snuggly chenille throw is a great gift idea. It comes in a huge array of colors, and measures 60 inches by 50 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that contributes to feelings of well-being and happiness. That;s why this gift is perfect for the woman who makes you happy. You can browse more unique and offbeat jewelry from this company here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Can’t find a romantic gift that really express how you feel? This “Hollabear” might be the right gift, especially if you want to make your girlfriend laugh. You can browse more hilarious Hollabears designs here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dual GPS positioning delivers accurate details. A handy Follow Me mode allows the drone to tag along during your adventures, so you don’t need to mess around with controls or buttons. The HD WiFi camera clearly captures your most fun and memorable adventures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a gag gift for your girlfriend? The WineRack is a special bra with a concealed plastic pouch that stores wine. This is a great gift for any gal who loves her wine, and wants keep her drinking on the down low. The bra itself can be machine washed, but you need to hand wash the plastic container where the wine is stored. It should come as no surprise that there’s a companion device for men, the BeerBelly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she get as excited about football as you do? These cool earrings will let her show off her team pride. The Falcons earrings are pictured above, but you can visit the link below to see all the available options for other NFL teams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your girlfriend have a problem dog? Misbehaving pets can be a huge source of stress in a relationship, so helping to curb her dog’s annoying barking is important. This “birdhouse” can be hung indoors or outdoors. It detects the sound of barking, and then emits an ultrasonic tone that only dogs can hear. If her dog has other behavioral issues, browse more dog training aids here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your girlfriend love quirky movies? This cool book is packed with original illustrations and production images from Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Moonrise Kingdom. You might also want to pair this gift with one of these Wes Anderson movies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your girlfriend stick to a gluten-free diet? This bread machine is a great gift for her, because it has special settings for gluten-free recipes. In addition, it can also make regular bread. If you want to see how this model stacks up against the competition, read our guide to the best bread machines.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a sweet, schmoopy, romantic gift? This low-cost gift is perfect for guys who need a heart-felt gift on the cheap. This journal is filled with prompts that will help you improve your relationship, and create a deeper bond. Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart. A similar option, Why I Love You: A Journal of Us, is also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Kvell Boto Storage Ottoman is a practical solution for her apartment or smaller home. Not only is there plenty of room to store everything from magazines to extra blankets to toys and other goods, the ottoman doubles as extra seating when necessary. The ottoman comes in short and tall sizes and can be found in a wide range of colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Dash grinder stands out for its sheer convenience. She can use it for salt or pepper to help season her favorite foods. An adjustable coarseness makes it easy to find the right setting for any type of food. The mill is battery operated and will start to grind with the push of a button. If aqua isn’t her favorite color, you can also find this grinder in red.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your girlfriend loves tech and crafting, combine those two passions into one thoughtful gift. This model is ideal for beginners who aren’t ready to devote a lot of space to their new hobby. This particular 3D printer works with both ABS and PLA filaments, as well as specialized materials like dissolvable PVA. This printer is ready to go right out of the box, thanks to its pre-assembled design, the included PLA filament, and a microSD card with preinstalled 3D models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Need a small gift for your petite girlfriend? This Shakespeare-inspired art print is a great addition to her home or office. The same company also makes a “Follow your dreams” print that also makes a cool gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a smartwatch that strikes the right balance between fashion and tech? Michael Kors lovers will definitely be interested in the designer’s latest smartwatch offering. The watch provides notifications for texts, calls, emails, and progress towards fitness goals. This watch works with both iOS and Android smartphones, so unless she’s still using a Windows phone, pairing watch with phone shouldn’t be a problem.
Not sure if this is the right smartwatch for the person you’re shopping for? We also love Fossil’s line of fashionable smartwatches for men and women.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What better way to say “I love you,” than with a perfume called J’adore? It’s a classic scent that’s ideal for women of all ages. This delicate, instantly recognizable fragrance is a great gift for any gal who loves fine perfume or French fashion. But if you want to see more options, our guide to the best perfumes for women is filled with other amazing gift ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your girlfriend a little bit of a slob? This book is for her. Spark Joy is one of the most popular books in Japan, and now it’s available in English. This life-affirming book is perfect for ladies who need to get organized, or those weird Type A personalities who just love organization. The book teaches the acclaimed KonMari Method, with step-by-step folding illustrations for everything from shirts to socks, plus drawings of perfectly organized drawers and closets. For anyone living with too much stuff in a small space, this book is truly helpful. To help get her started, you might also want to book her a home cleaning visit from a professional maid.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she love quirky, offbeat, or dark independent films? This DVD box set is packed with cool extras, plus classic Sundance films like Sex, Lies and Videotape, Clerks, Smoke Signals, and American Splendor. Is she a Baltimore gal? Maybe her independent movie streak runs more towards John Waters or Barry Levinson.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does your girlfriend love cooking, but hate everything in her kitchen? Help her rediscover the joy of cooking with a new set of cookware. The 12-piece cookware set boasts dual-riveted rubberized stainless steel handles and shatter-resistant glass lids, and the cookware is oven safe to 400 degrees. Consider tossing in a subscription to Rachael Ray Every Day magazine so she gets more recipe ideas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s got a sweet spot for period dramas and Irish dudes with dreamy accents, this PBS Masterpiece production is right up her alley. It’s romantic, action-packed, and sticks closely to the original books. If she’s more interested in modern British dramas, maybe a Masterpiece spy series like the Worricker trilogy would be more her speed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shopping for a girl who loves statement jewelry? These oversized earrings look awesome, and will get her lots of compliments. If you want to see other options like this, browse more jewelry from this designer here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Flowers are a great gift idea for birthdays, anniversaries, or “just because” gifts. This arrangement includes white roses, oriental lilies, hypericums, and seasonal greens. It’s a bouquet that will make all her co-workers envious. Want a more colorful bouquet option? The Fireflies at Midnight bouquet from KaBloom is a stunning orchid bouquet that’s perfect for any occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She probably already owns this album, but if she hasn’t heard it on vinyl, she’s in for a real treat. If she doesn’t already have a record player, you can pick up a suitcase turntable for under $50.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is work making her break out? The skyn ICELAND Saving Face Kit contains five different beauty products to help rejuvenate tired skin. The kit includes the company’s famous Nordic Skin Peel, along with two pairs of Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, an Icelandic Relief Eye Pen, ANTIDOTE Cooling Daily Lotion, and Glacial Face Wash. When used together, these facial products can eliminate tired eyes and improve skin tone.
If you’re looking for a less expensive gift, we also like skyn’s “skin hangover” facial kit, which is half the price, but still has great products. Need more gift ideas? Browse luxury beauty and fragrance gift sets here, or grab her a Sephora email gift card instead, and let her pick her own present.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All those $6 coffees start to add up. If your girlfriend is trying to get her finances under control, or just cut back on those expensive Starbucks runs, a fancy coffee maker can help her enjoy her favorite barista-style beverages for less. This machine from Mr. Coffee has a simple, one-touch control panel, and a reservoir for making frothed milk for lattes. An adjustable cup tray makes it easy to adjust the level of the drip pout to fill a small espresso cup at home, or a large travel mug for commuting.
Need some actual coffee beans to go with this machine? Grab something from our list of the best free trade coffee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your girlfriend’s computer running slow? It might be because she has a virus or spyware. Give her better peace of mind with a home visit from a computer expert. The expert can come to her house, or pick up her laptop at her place of business. The gift of a functional computer is pretty great, especially if she uses her computer for work.
If you are currently a student, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Student Free Trial. You’ll get six months of Prime Student for free, which includes perks like free movie streaming, free photo storage, early access to deals, free Audible content, free access to select ebooks, and free two-day shipping on over 50 million eligible items.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Does she love to sing? Then this is the perfect gift. This is a modern karaoke machine, complete with Bluetooth support. If she has old karaoke CDs, they’ll work just fine with this system, but it’s also ready to help you sing along with your favorite songs on YouTube or Pandora.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your girlfriend is obsessed with lip gloss then this Maybelline gloss could be just the right gift. For starters, it’s made with a non-stick formula. It’s also moisturizing so it won’t dry out her lips throughout the day. There’s a wide range of flavors and scents to choose from, ensuring you’ll find the right fit for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Making drinks at home just got more fun with the W&P Pineapple Cocktail Shaker. Skip the classic stainless steel cocktail shakers and put a smile on her face with this three-piece shaker. The cocktail shaker holds up to 18 ounces and is made with plated stainless steel for added durability. If copper isn’t her favorite color you’ll find plenty of other choices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disagreements over how warm or cool the room temperature should be for sleeping will finally come to an end with BedJet 3 Climate Control. A dual temperature zone makes it easy to keep one side cool and the other warm. For those who prefer to sleep cool, a ventilated cooling system helps regulate body temperature by wicking moisture away. On heating mode, users enjoy sauna-like warmth that heats up in seconds. The unit can be controlled using the accompanying app or with the two included wireless remotes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fun mug is a must for any cat lover. The design is printed on both sides of the mug and won’t fade or chip with time. The mug holds up to 11 ounces of her favorite coffee and tea and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. The fact that it arrives gift-wrapped in a gift box is an extra perk if you need a last-minute gift or prefer not to do the wrapping yourself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll gladly wear this stylish leather jacket on a date night or a fun outing with friends. The jacket is suitable for all but the warmest months of the year, making it a practical staple item in any closet. A polyester lining adds a bit of comfort and warmth for chillier temperatures. The jacket features a zipper closure and zippered pockets along the chest and waist for safe storage of her essentials. Multiple sizes and color options are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s into arts and crafts a decent pair of fabric scissors is a must. This versatile set comes with 9.5-inch dressmaking shears and a four-inch thread snip. Each piece catches the eye with a luxurious golden color. The set is handy for a variety of tasks, from quilting to tailoring to sewing, cutting patterns and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll be ready for a hot date night with these fun glitter sneakers. The shoes are made with vegan leather and have a one-inch heel. A padded footbed keeps feet comfortable during the day or night. The shoes come in several sizes and colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Instead of going out to eat, you can enjoy a romantic night in with this deluxe sushi making kit. If she’s never tried making sushi on her own, she’ll find that this kit is suitable for beginners. A PDF for beginners is included for getting started. Aside from sushi rolling mats, she’ll find chopsticks along with a paddle and spreader.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise her with this set of handcrafted copper mugs, which not only looks great but is also unique and will last a long time. Each mug is wrought and polished by hand. Thick walls provide plenty of insulation and help to keep drinks cold for extended amounts of time. The kit includes four copper mugs along with wooden coasters. The set arrives ready to give in a classic gift box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise her with a romantic getaway. Even if it’s just for a night or two, she’ll have room for all the essentials with this weekender bag. Highlights include a padded laptop compartment with enough room to fit laptops up to 15.6 inches, along with multiple pockets on the inside and outside. The bag is waterproof and has a padded shoulder strap for comfort. Several colors are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable jewelry case is ideal for storing and organizing her favorite pieces of jewelry. The case is lightweight and compact enough for travel. Whether she brings it on the go or leaves it at home, a kiss lock closure keeps contents secure. There’s enough room to store necklaces, bracelets, rings and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Apple Smart Battery Case is specifically designed for iPhone models 7 and 8. The built-in charger yields over 20 hours of battery life, including battery-draining tasks such as watching HD videos and talking. A one-piece design makes it easy to put the case on and remove it as necessary. There’s also room to connect the phone with various Lightning accessories. This phone case comes in three colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These adorable succulent pots are sure to put a smile on her face. Aside from their colorful exteriors, the pots stand out for their compact design. She can fit a small succulent or similar plant on her desk, windowsill or other compact space. If pink isn’t her color, you’ll find the pots in other hues.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fully illustrated adult coloring book makes a fun and creative outlet. The book has dozens of pages, each of which is waiting to be colored. A variety of illustrations makes the book a solid match for most skill levels.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll feel super stylish with these polarized glasses, which are specifically designed for women. The glasses feature polarized lenses that block out harmful UVA and UVB rays. The sturdy stainless steel metal frame means the glasses can go just about anywhere. Several color choices are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Treat her to a romantic lunch or dinner date while she wears these stylish shorts. The shorts are made with cotton and are most suitable for the summer months. An elastic waist keeps the shorts comfortable. She can pair the shorts with her favorite t-shirt, cropped top or jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she’s been hinting at a stylish accessory, surprise her with this eye-catching floral rose watch. The watch features a pink strap with a buckle closure along with a 3D printed floral design. The textured dial adds a delicate touch, along with rose gold-tone markers and hands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll full cozy and warm in this oversize pullover sweater dress. The top features a 100 percent acrylic material that’s soft and cozy against the skin. It’s also available in a variety of colors and sizes. The top pairs well with her favorite leggins or jeans. Side pockets provide extra storage space for smaller essentials.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
She’ll feel stylish wherever she goes with this unique shoulder bag. The large satchel features hand-painted leather material and polyester lining. A zipper closure keeps contents secure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bluetooth connectivity makes maintaining a precise temperature simpler than ever. Once the kettle is connected she can use the accompanying app to set a goal temperature, view recipes, turn the kettle on and off and more. A Bluetooth-free kettle is also available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This affordable facial cleansing brush accomplishes many tasks. For starters, its three modes provide soft, delicate and powerful cleansing. Various brush heads suit different skin types, including a soft brush for sensitive skin. The rechargeable device comes with its own wireless charging dock for added convenience. The brush automatically shuts down after 60 seconds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If she has a sweet tooth she’ll appreciate this combo variety pack. There are several biscotti flavors to sample, from Oatmeal Chip to Craisin Almond, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Oatmeal and more. The pack comes in a classic gift box and is ready to give.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable tote makes a fun shopping companion. Make a date to visit the local farmer’s market or her favorite stores. The bag is made with 100 percent cotton and is printed in the USA. Several styles are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skip the pricey drinks at the bar and spend a romantic night at home with the Cabernet Sauvignon kit. This starter kit has all the essentials and is suitable for beginners. Although it has all the essentials to make up to a gallon of her favorite wine, the kit is small enough to store in an apartment or other compact space. If Cabernet Sauvignon isn’t her favorite, try Merlo or Pinot Noir.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are popular for their superb noise-cancelling technology, built-in Alexa and stylish looks. If Rose Gold isn’t her color of choice, other options are available. These headphones feature Bluetooth technology, a noise-rejecting microphone and optimal noise cancellation for just about any environment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This elegant vanity makeup mirror fits onto most countertop spaces and stands out for its timeless frameless design. If she needs to bring it on the go she can simply detach the mirror from its base. The mirror features a 9.8-inch reflection so that she can apply makeup and take care of other personal tasks with ease.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The convenience of having the machine take care of the curling makes the CHI Air Spin N Curl a worthwhile investment for your curl-obsessed girlfriend. This curling tool is suitable for fine, medium and coarse hair. A temperature range up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit ensures curls won’t lose shape throughout the day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This diaper bag is a must for new moms. She’ll appreciate features such as a large main compartment with a zipper to keep contents secure, along with a total of nine pockets for ample storage. The bag comes with adjustable straps along with a top handle that’s easy to grab on the go. There’s even a washable cushioned changing pad.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Create, share and store your favorite memories with the Canon EOS REBEL T7i Video Creator Kit. The bundle includes the Canon EOS Rebel T7i camera with built-in WiFi connectivity along with an 18-55mm lens to capture nearly any moment. The camera settings are automatically adjusted to produce the highest quality photos in various light settings.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This eye-catching bracelet instantly adds a pop of color to any outfit. Whether you’re taking her out on a hot date or she’s gearing up for a night out with friends, the bracelet adds character to any outfit. The bracelet features Swarovski crystals and works just as well when worn on its own as it does when layered with other jewelry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This classic romantic game is based on the 1965 edition, and includes a vintage board game and parts. The game is designed for a wide range of ages and can be played with children and adults alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Store your favorite memories in this hardcover scrapbook along the way then surprise her with a completed book. Or, give her the scrapbook with blank pages to fill as you go. The book contains 80 sheets of blank paper. You can choose between white, black and light brown pages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This nourishing balm is specifically designed for the cheeks and lips. The balm is handmade in small batches in Portland, Oregon, and features a formula that’s free from parabens and sulfate. A quick swipe of color across the cheekbones or lips adds an instant pop of color. Several colors and flavors are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can never go wrong with a cozy, comfortable bathrobe. This robe is made with a blend of bamboo viscose and cotton. A shawl collar keeps the neck warm, while dual pockets provide a handy storage solution. The robe is hypoallergenic and is machine washable. Multiple sizes and colors are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This adorable pillow makes being separated for any amount of time more manageable, whether you’re in a long distance relationship or simply can’t wait to snuggle at night. The pillow comes in three sizes, including a larger king size. The soft microfiber material is also breathable, making it easy to sleep on the pillow. A digital dye process means the design won’t fade with time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A preserved flower makes a thoughtful and memorable gift for your girlfriend. The flower will last up to five years without watering. She can keep the flower in the box or remove it to use the box for storing jewelry and other small items. Several box and flower variations are available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Sleep Well balm is made with all-natural ingredients and stands out for its non-greasy formula. All she needs to do is apply the balm on her pulse points then inhale the fragrances and relax. A blend of lavender, chamomile and ylang-ylang promotes one night of peaceful sleep after the next.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for musicians, EDM composers, or any gal who likes small electronics, this cool synth is a great gift idea for those who are musically inclined. Synths can costs hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, so this little unit is quite the catch. IF you want to see more options, you can browse more tabletop synths here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Is your girlfriend a great photographer? Help her take her photos to the next level with this gorgeous Leica camera. Key features include a high-speed shutter, 4K video, and a full metal housing. Don’t have that kind of cash to spend? The next best thing is Leica M: From 1954 Until Today, a cool dual language (English and German) guide to this famous camera brand.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Give her a sweet surprise with this honey flute gift set. The set contains three 20-ounce flute jars filled with domestic honey. Flavors include Wildflower, Orange Blossom and Tupelo. The set arrives nicely packaged and ready to give.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Bluetooth pillow speaker is a must for girlfriends on the go. Its compact size and light weight makes this pillow speaker a practical choice for travelers. As an added bonus, the pillow comes with a mini remote control and is compatible with most devices. She can choose between pre-programmed nature sounds or her own music selection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your girlfriend is an avid gamer, consider giving her the gift of a gaming keyboard such as this Rosewill keyboard. A wrist rest keeps her fingers and hands comfortable even during the most intense gaming sessions. She can customize the LED lighting inside the keyboard and even adjust the brightness levels. Its ergonomic design makes the keyboard equally suitable for typing and gaming.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gorgeous glass perfume bottle features a vintage pink rose design. A pink atomizer bulb is attached to the top, along with a tassel complete with Swarovski crystal pearls. The bottle can be washed by hand and has a water-resistant finish.
What Gift Will Make My Girlfriend Happy?
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$114.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$32.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$12.15
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$99.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$20.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$12.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$24.80
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$16.50
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$61.50
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$25.45
|Shop now at Amazon