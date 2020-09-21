29 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Sets: Your Ultimate List

There’s nothing quite as cozy on a chilly day as a steaming cup of tea. In summer, it’s a refreshing elixir. Whether loose leaf or bags, sorted by green, black, or herbal, a gift of tea is always a welcome present. These are the 29 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Sets.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got an Anglophile on your gift list this year, this Buckingham Palace inspired blooming tea gift set is going to delight them in a special way. The rose gold detailed porcelain handle and vented porcelain lid blend seamlessly with the modern look of this crystal clear borosilicate glass teapot.
The fancy porcelain teapot warmer uses a simple tea light candle to keep the pot warm so your giftee can watch their blooming teas unfold in a beautiful steeping process. Another royally inspired gift is the Princess of Monaco blooming tea set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The entire holiday season can be stressful for everyone. If you’ve got a special tea lover on your Christmas gift list, surprise them with this beautiful assortment of English teas from Taylors of Harrogate. Thoughtfully sourced, Taylors’ tea experts seek out the best teas from the top gardens in the world, and skillfully blend flavor-packed fruits and herbs to create delectable infusions. So good in fact, that Taylors tea has earned the Royal Warrant, as an official supplier to the Prince of Wales.
This 48 bag gift set includes English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Decaffeinated Breakfast, Lemon and Orange, Pure Assam, Green Tea with Jasmine, Organic Peppermint, and Organic Chamomile teas. Another affordable gift option from the UK is the Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company’s Scottish Collection tea gift set that includes some classics you might not have tried like Thistle Tea, Heather Tea, Whisky Tea, and Scottish Breakfast Tea.
If you’ve never been across the pond, you might not know about the other delicious treat that goes perfectly with tea. And afternoon break with a steaming cup should always include a few Hobnobs to go with it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the most clever tea gift sets we’ve seen has to be this collection from Tea Drops. These pressed organic little morsels contain finely-sourced loose leaf organic tea, raw sugar, and aromatic spices all of which instantly dissolve in your cup for a delicious drinking experience. We love that they come in cute little shapes, but our fave thing has to be the adorable slide top wooden box which we know will get repurposed for something fun once it’s empty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a perfect, somewhat manly tea gift for your boss, brother or guy friend this Christmas? The Journey Collection Tea Lovers Assortment by Wissotzky is an indulging assortment of tempting flavors and aromas, gathered from the far corners of the world that will bring out his sense of adventure. Inspired by the delectable chronicles of vast journeys since 1849, when Wissotzky’s first tea exploration set sail.
This awesome collection contains eight delicious flavors: Mango Passion, Rich Assam, Nana Mint with Ginger and Lemon, Timeless Green Tea with Jasmine, Timeless Green Tea, Amaretto Dream, Black Tea Spiced Nana Mint, and Timeless Green Tea with Nana Mint.
Since you’re buying a gift that’s for guys, you might want to include a few trinkets that aid tea making. If he’s wondering how to manage that boiling hot, dripping tea bag, the Norpro Stainless Steel Tea Bag Squeezer is a perfect enhancement to his tea making experience. Help him keep his fresh tea toasty hot with the Primula Double Wall Glass Mug and Tea Bag Buddy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Festive and fun, this brightly packaged tea sampler contains lots of holiday blends along with tea lover favorites. With 48 bags in the box, it features four bags each of 12 tea varieties: Afternoon, Apricot, Christmas Spice, Cinnamon Orange, Cinnamon Plum, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Ginger Peach, Japanese Green, Lemon, Raspberry, and White Pomegranate. For others on your gift list, you can also get the 12 Days of Christmas Coffee Sampler and a 12 Days of Christmas Cocoa Sampler too. They both have fun selections of delicious hot drinks for the whole family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the epicurious tea drinker, the true tea connoisseur comes an enchanting and unusual tea treat. This perfect little gift of an idea celebrates the history of tea from Ceylon, an exotic island that has produced the fruit of several trees on its fertile lands over the millennium.
It is this great history, ancient and vibrant culture and spirit of modern times on this wonderful island that have been blended into the black Ceylon tea presented by Basilur. Each range of Basilur tea depicts its own story related to the rich Sri Lankan heritage. It offers a unique tea drinking experience which transports discerning tea drinkers to another time and place.
Basilur tea takes you through this long journey of tea, with innovative blends and packaging while keeping 5000 year old traditions intact. This tea book is the perfect Christmas present for men or women who love to learn through experiences. Other Basilur tea books feature black and green teas, fruit teas, and teas with unusual floral notes. They all come complete with unique and fascinating histories.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tea Fortés Single Steeps Tea Chest is an expansive selection of 28 loose leaf teas and herbal infusions that would be a winter warmer for someone you love this Christmas. These teas are presented in easy to use, pre-portioned single serving pouches, and the beautiful chest has a detailed tasting menu on the inner lid to make selecting each blend easy, depending on your mood.
These loose tea singles are a convenient and simple way to prepare the perfect cup of premium loose leaf tea. Simply open the pouch, pour the contents into an infuser teapot, pour steaming hot water over the leaves, steep and enjoy the perfect cup of hot tea. If you were a real sweetie this Christmas, you might send along some delicious buttery cookies to dip in that yummy tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking much like it just came off a ship from the far east, this tea sampler from Solstice Tea Traders has been sourced from the world’s most famous regions. From Japan, to India and China, these teas have been harvested at the height of perfection to create the perfect cup of tea every time. 12 different blends come contained in tiny tins to maintain freshness, including Masala Chai, Peach Tea, Gunpowder Green Tea, Rooibos, Red Fruit Hibiscus, Sencha Green Tea, Irish Breakfast Tea, English Breakfast Tea, Blue Hibiscus, Limonello Herbal, Earl Grey, and Mirik Darjeeling.
For even more varieties, snag the Solstice Tea Traders 24 flavor sampler.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This tea gift set looks pretty enough to drink. With 80 wrapped packets of eight unique blends, they come in a gift book that’s a lovely display piece. With a mix of green and black teas, classic blends and unexpected new flavors, this tea book looks perfect on a coffee table or countertop where guests can pick their new favorites. Once these teas are sipped away, the book is refillable with all of their favorites.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have you been in search of the perfect Kosher Christmas gift? This beautiful wooden chest might fit the bill. It’s packed full of eight different blends of Kof-K Kosher certified Stash teas, in flavors that can a tea drinker from morning to night. They can get a caffeine kick with Chai spice, or relax at night with a cup of camping chamomile tea. With some of the most popular teas included, your favorite tea drinker is going to have a hard time choosing a favorite.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fresh and fragrant flower teas are popular in China, and now Chinese Tea Culture makes them available in the cutest collectible set. Each of the 11 different loose teas is contained inside an adorable reusable tin to keep them fresh. It includes blends like Red Rose, Lemon Grass, Mint, Chrysanthemum, Chamomile, Hibiscus, Saffron, Jasmine, Peach Flower, Lavender and Linden Flower. This set doesn’t come with an infuser so you might want to get one for your giftee so they can start steeping immediately.
Chinese Tea Culture also makes an herbal blend gift box as well as a sampler devoted to decaffeinated teas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got someone on your Christmas list who is a little eclectic, and a lot interesting, this cool Numi Flowering Tea Gift Set might be the perfect present. Packaged in an exotic hand-made dark mahogany bamboo case, this set is filled with six bouquets of tea leaves that blossom into a myriad of flavors, from sweet and subtle, to rich and bold. The included, stylish glass teapot is ideal for observing the flowering tea petals as they literally bloom out. This visual delight heightens the tea making experience and creates great conversation.
Need a little help getting the conversation started? Bring along Improv Wisdom, a great book to get things started. Brewing this tea requires no tea bag or strainer. Flowering teas are environmentally kind as well as easy to serve. This unique gift set includes six varieties of flowering tea: Dragon Lily: white tea with orange lily petals and osmanthus flowers which has a velvety apricot flavor. Jasmine Lovers: white tea and string of jasmine flowers, it releases honey nectar taste. Lavender Dream: white tea and crisp, aromatic lavender flowers complement a tangy hibiscus flower. Shooting Star: green tea and pink amaranth bulbs have a buttery fragrance with fruity notes. Sunset Oolong: oolong tea leaves and lily flower have a nutty richness highlighted by peach. Golden Jasmine: golden-tipped black tea scented with delicate jasmine imparts hints of chocolate.
These exceptional tasting teas are captured in unique blends that use the highest quality organic, non-GMO ingredients sourced directly from Fair Trade Certified gardens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mothers are very special people, and Christmas is such a fun time to show your mom just how much you love and appreciate her. This sweet tea and cookie collection is the perfect way to do just that. Thank her for all the wonderful things she’s done with this beautiful gift basket. It’s brimming with an assortment of gourmet cookies, favorite teas, a special keepsake picture frame and more, all presented in a “To Mom With Love” gift basket.
Order it in advance so you can put your family photo, or one of you and your mom together, in the frame ahead of time. Get some wonderful note cards and encourage each of your kids to write a special note to include in the basket. And add a wonderful letter from yourself too.
This lovely basket includes sweet buttery shortbread cookies, English Breakfast Tea, Apricot Medley Tea, Primo Dolce chocolate truffle filled cookies, Peony floral scented potpourri, peony scented bath salts, flower shaped soap petals, pink tea light candles and a keepsake picture frame.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’re looking for a Christmas gift that’s big and showy, but still warm and comforting. This Tea Lovers Care Package could be the perfect present for someone special this holiday season. This special gift collection is designed to celebrate everything tea. Starting with an elegant green and gold tea lovers detailed gift box, it includes a tea mug, a selection of premium black tea, green tea, chai tea, herbal teas and more.
It is paired with exceptionally tasty gourmet treats to enhance their tea drinking experience. These treats include a Dolcettos tiramisu pastry cookie, Heavenly Gourmet shortbread cookies, Hemingway Highland select tea, ravishing raspberry biscotti bites, Bali’s best green tea latte tea candy, Joy spiced chai tea mix, Peace vanilla chai tea mix, Longevity green tea chai tea mix, Petals lemon ice tea mix, a rock candy swizzle stick, traditional English breakfast tea, three assorted flavors of Ashby’s individual tea bags, a tea themed ceramic mug and vanilla almond tea cookie wafers.
These are artfully presented in a tea lovers gift box. To enhance the tea experience for your loved ones and friends, consider adding a little reading material to make this gift more special. The Art and Craft of Tea would be a great addition for the thinking person on your list. If your tea drinker is more into learning about the healing properties and health benefits of tea, The Ultimate Tea Guide is a terrific choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A little bit of spice and everything nice – that’s what you’ll find in this luxurious collection of festive teas from Tea Forté. These fun and different teas come in a chic, modern, cream and gold gift box that looks super spendy, when this is actually a moderately priced Christmas gift. Perfect for entertaining, or as a lovely hostess gift, the lid opens to reveal a classic collection of handcrafted, pyramid tea infusers and a detailed tea menu for easy blend selection.
This gift set includes ten infusers, two of each blend: Ginger Snap, Raspberry Ganache, Rum Raisin Biscotti, Spiced Ginger Plum, Winter Chai. Hmmm… makes me hungry just drinking about it. If you’re looking for a more impressive gift along these lines, consider the double sized Tea Forté Warming Joy collection.
Another nifty gift to go along with any of these teas, and makes a perfect stocking stuffer, is the Tea Forté ceramic tea trays that perfectly hold the infusers before and after brewing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wintertime means crisp days and chilly nights – a perfect time for a gourmet Christmas gift of Starbucks coffee, tea and sweet treats. This warm and delicious indulgence is a special way to show your love to family and friends this holiday season. It contains a bag of Starbucks Breakfast Blend coffee, Starbucks Via Italian roast instant coffee, a big, beautiful ceramic Starbucks logo mug, an assortment of Tazo teas, crunchy Starbucks biscotti, a Starbucks dark chocolate bar and Walker’s Shortbread cookies.
Now it might seem odd to combine coffee and tea, but dirty chai lovers will always regale you about the wonders of this coffee/tea combo. If you like your dirty chai iced, cold brew your Starbucks coffee and mix with cooled tea, cream and sugar. Then keep it icy cold all day in a tumbler by Corkcicle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Christmas is the perfect season to share a zen gift of tea with someone you love. There isn’t a better season to be zen, or completely at peace with another being than Christmas, right? In this lovely tea set, so simple it follows the Asian aesthetic, pure green tea leaves, jasmine and a selection of edible flowers have been hand-sewn and pressed into compact balls so they can bloom for you as they steep.
It’s the perfect gift for the tea drinker in your life. With a thermal, shock resistant glass teapot, this set is durable and heat resistant, so your giftee can set it on top of the lit tealight warmer, or pour boiling water directly into it, without any fear of shattering.
It features an ergonomic handle and anti-drip spout. If you’d like to keep the Asian inspired theme going, you could consider adding some traditional Asian dinnerware and chopsticks for future special occasion gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 80 bag assortment features a collection of teas from some of the world’s most popular tea companies including Bigelow, Celestial, Stash, Twinings, Tazo and Yogi. Nestled into a beautiful natural bamboo wooden display box with a clear top for viewing, this chest of delicious teas also contains 20 star thistle honey sticks for those who love a little natural sweetener in their tea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This fun herb tea sampler pack has so many options for tea lovers who want a hot drink without the caffeine. With 13 different tea flavors from Chamomile to Rooibos red, and Honeybush Mandarin Orange to Lemon Delight, there are delicious options for grownups and kids to enjoy. With 40 tea bags in total, this is a reasonably priced gift option, but if you want to add a special touch, package these teas in this natural bamboo tea box. It’s less than $12.
For an assortment that includes both traditional black teas along with green and herbal teas too, this 48 pack sampler of Twinings teas is a fun one too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This whimsical wicker tea cup basket is filled to overflowing with a delicious assortment of premium teas and gourmet goodies for your special someone to sip on, nibble, and enjoy this Christmas. It’s perfect for celebrating any special occasion, holiday, or simply to cheer up a friend.
After the goodies are gone, this clever basket makes an adorable storage container for your kitchen, dining room or den. Fill it with tea accessories, napkins and spoons, or slip a vase inside with a fun floral arrangement to brighten those cold winter days.
Each tea basket is crafted with attention to detail, shrink wrapped and tied with a bow for presentation, so it’s ready for gift giving without you having to wrap it – a time and money saver for sure.
This clever Christmas present includes: English Breakfast Tea, Gourmet Shortbread Cookies, Chai Spiced Tea, Amaretto White Chocolate Wafer Cookie, Dark Chocolate Wafer Cookie, Gourmet Lemon Tea Cookies, Bali’s Tea Candy, Apricot Medley Enlighteamints Tea, English Breakfast Tea, and a sampling of three premium individual tea bags, (may include herbal Japanese Green Tea, Lemon-Ginger and White Pomegranate).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift that’s clever, delicious and affordable, this little Tazo Tea gift set might be exactly what you’re looking for to fill those large stockings. It’s also the perfect sized tea set to give to friends, co-workers or even your boss. It would be the perfect Secret Santa present that stays under the $20 office limit.
For true tea lovers, Tazo Tea is one of the most popular tea brands, well-known for quality teas with depth of flavor. This adorable set comes wrapped up and ready to toss into a gift bag or just deliver it as is. It includes five Tazo tea bags, five Pure and Natural Honey Stix, five Biscoff cookies and three Nonni’s Biscotti, all wrapped up in a large white bistro style mug.
This great smaller sized present has all the fixings for delicious tea and tasty treats. If you want to extend their enjoyment of tea and the cute mug, get them some Nonni’s Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti for pure dipping pleasure, and extra Tazo tea for their birthday or other special occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Smooth and natural, whether iced or hot, this four pack of loose leaf teas from Golden Moon is certified organic, and includes four flavors of their most popular teas – Organic Rooibos, French Breakfast, Masala Chai and Mint Medley. Don’t be fooled by the size of the bags, because each includes enough loose leaf tea for 12 cups, so this tea gift set makes 48 cups total.
They’re packed in a pretty silver box with a polka dot bow, and they’re all 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan friendly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If, instead of a prepackaged tea gift set this Christmas, you want to make up your own perfect tea sampler, start with 100 of these foil-wrapped tea treats from Bigelow. With so many flavors to choose from, there will be at least one flavor everyone can enjoy.
This flavor-filled assortment includes: French Vanilla Black Tea, Green Tea Classic, Chocolate Chai Black Tea, Green Tea With Lemon, Lemon Lift Black Tea, Lemon Lift Black Tea Decaffeinated, Chamomile Mango Herbal Tea, Pomegranate Black Tea, Raspberry Royale Black Tea, Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea, Cinnamon Stick Black Tea, Earl Grey Black Tea, American Breakfast Black Tea With Honey, Earl Grey Green Tea, Vanilla Caramel Black Tea, Caramel and Coconut Black Tea, American Breakfast Black Tea, Constant Comment, American Breakfast Black Tea With Lemon, Caramel Chai Black Tea, Plantation Mint, Chamomile Vanilla And Honey Herbal Tea, Green Tea Decaffeinated, Thin Mints Herbal Tea, Apple Cider Herbal Tea, Vanilla Chai Black Tea, White Chocolate Obsession, English Teatime Black Tea, Green Tea With Pomegranate, and French Vanilla Decaffeinated.
To make your gift of tea a true treasure, get a beautiful bamboo tea box for a more dramatic presentation. If you’re looking to focus on more herbal tea infusions, consider an assortment of Stash Teas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you really want to impress a true tea lover this Christmas, get them this expansive collection of Tea Forté pyramid infusers. This impressive boxed set offers 40 infusers, two each of twenty Tea Forté blends. The open lid reveals a detailed tea menu for easy blend selection. A beautiful, reusable serving box that can be conveniently refilled with trays.
A perfect present for your boss or an impressive addition to the boardroom, this collection includes two infusers each of the following blends: Black Currant, Bombay Chai, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Estate Darjeeling, Hazelnut Truffle, Orchid Vanilla, Formosa Oolong, Green Mango Peach, Jasmine Green, Lemon Sorbetti, Sencha, White Ambrosia, White Ginger Pear, African Solstice, Blueberry Merlot, Chamomile Citron, Citrus Mint, Ginger Lemongrass, Raspberry Nectar, Sencha Green, White Ambrosia, and White Ginger Pear.
If you think this chest is a budget buster, but you love to give Tea Forté as a gift, consider the smaller presentation box or even a classic sampler that’s under fifteen bucks. To protect wood tables, consider getting a bamboo serving tray too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This assortment of fruit teas features 60 tea bags, and six different varieties of natural fruit tea. These teas are so full of color, liveliness and delicious fruit taste, plus they smell as well as look beautiful once steeped. These infusions are a fun way to have a taste of summer even in the dead of winter. They’re delicious hot or iced and they come in an enchanting hexagon box with photos and fun descriptions of each tea on the sides.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What could be more fun than a gift set of delicious tea sachets, each packaged in a tiny gift box. The mesh tea sachets are bursting with the bold taste of whole leaf tea, fine herbs and spices. This box contains two of each flavor including Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Moroccan Mint, Sencha Green, Jasmine Green, Lemongrass and Verbena, Chamomile Flowers, Ginger Peach, Indian Chai and Wild Berry. Elegant to serve and even more delicious to drink, this fun set is a perfect gift, or break it up and use the little boxes as stocking stuffers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This luxurious tea set contains six elegant containers of loose leaf tea inside a gold lined box. So different from American and English teas, this assortment includes India’s original Masala Chai, Sweet Cinnamon Spice Chai, Organic Himalayan Breakfast Black Tea, Ayurvedic Rose Herbal Green Tea Leaves, Turmeric Spice Herbal Tea Tisane, Hibiscus Rush Herbal Tea Tisane. These unique and different blends would get the tea lover on your list out of their rut, and ready to kick start the day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know how the English love their tea, and this Ahmad Tea gift set delivers 60 foil wrapped tea bags ready to delight your tea lover this year. This set contains six fresh and flavorful fruity, responsibly sourced teas including mango, strawberry and kiwi, black currant, lemon and lime, raspberry and pomegranate, and peach and passionfruit. Sounds mouthwatering, doesn’t it?
For someone who prefers more traditional tea blends, the Classic Tea Gift Set contains Ceylon, English breakfast, cardamom, Earl Grey, English tea No. 1, and evening decaffeinated. They also have a Green Tea Gift Set. These tea sets are among the most well priced at less than $10 per collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A selection of limited edition holiday teas are paired with a beautiful Kati steeping up and an infuser that clips right to the side. The cup has a lid to keep things hot while steeping, and once ready, the infuser can be set on the lid. This pretty set in red features snowflakes on the cup, and it contains 10 assorted, pre-portioned single serving pouches, with the perfect measure for a 12 ounce cup or pot of tea.
If you’d rather choose a set that feels perfect for year round use, you can also get the Kati cup with cherry blossoms or lotus flowers. They all make beautiful gifts for just $30 apiece.
These are the Best Tea Gift Sets for Christmas
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$59.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$11.49
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$16.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$39.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$28.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$13.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$25.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$27.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$19.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$32.60
|Shop now at Amazon