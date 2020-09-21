29 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Sets: Your Ultimate List

The entire holiday season can be stressful for everyone. If you’ve got a special tea lover on your Christmas gift list, surprise them with this beautiful assortment of English teas from Taylors of Harrogate. Thoughtfully sourced, Taylors’ tea experts seek out the best teas from the top gardens in the world, and skillfully blend flavor-packed fruits and herbs to create delectable infusions. So good in fact, that Taylors tea has earned the Royal Warrant, as an official supplier to the Prince of Wales.

This 48 bag gift set includes English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Decaffeinated Breakfast, Lemon and Orange, Pure Assam, Green Tea with Jasmine, Organic Peppermint, and Organic Chamomile teas. Another affordable gift option from the UK is the Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company’s Scottish Collection tea gift set that includes some classics you might not have tried like Thistle Tea, Heather Tea, Whisky Tea, and Scottish Breakfast Tea.

If you’ve never been across the pond, you might not know about the other delicious treat that goes perfectly with tea. And afternoon break with a steaming cup should always include a few Hobnobs to go with it.