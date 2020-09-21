29 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Sets: Your Ultimate List

29 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Sets: Your Ultimate List

There’s nothing quite as cozy on a chilly day as a steaming cup of tea. In summer, it’s a refreshing elixir. Whether loose leaf or bags, sorted by green, black, or herbal, a gift of tea is always a welcome present. These are the 29 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Sets.

These are the Best Tea Gift Sets for Christmas

1
palace inspired blooming tea set
Teabloom Buckingham Palace Teapot & Flowering Tea Gift Set
$59.95 Shop now at Amazon
2
tea, tea gifts, tea gift baskets, gift baskets, gourmet gift baskets, gift hampers, holiday gift baskets, gift basket ideas, Taylors of Harrogate
Amazon’s Choice: Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box
$11.49 Shop now at Amazon
3
instant organic pressed tea
Tea Drops Instant Organic Pressed Teas
$16.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
Wissotzky Tea, The Journey Collection
$39.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
Christmas tea sampler
12 Days of Christmas Tea Sampler
$28.99 Shop now at Amazon
6
tea, tea gifts, tea gift baskets, gift baskets, gourmet gift baskets, gift hampers, holiday gift baskets, gift basket ideas, basilur
Basilur, Tea Book Collection
$13.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
Tea Forté Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Chest
$25.00 Shop now at Amazon
8
Loose Leaf Tea sampler
Solstice Tea Traders Ultimate Tea Sampler
$27.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
world blend tea gift set
Tea Story: A Tea Lover’s Giftset
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
10
stash tea in a wooden chest
Stash Tea Eight Flavor Tea Chest
$32.60 Shop now at Amazon
