5 Best Mushroom Teas to Support Your Wellness Journey (2019)

This Four Sigmatic Mushroom Matcha stands out because it contains Four Sigmatic’s dual-extracted, responsibly-sourced Lion’s Mane — and it’s delicious. (I tried it.)

It tastes like matcha. In recent years, matcha has exploded among wellness-minded consumers as an antioxidant-packed coffee alternative. Matcha is green tea that is shaded while it’s growing, so the nutrients in the tea leaves become more concentrated.

Your brain, too, may feel more concentrated after drinking this matcha blend.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Lion’s Mane mushroom extract has “neurotrophic” properties. It helps your neurons grow. Which is neat, because neurons are literally the cells we use to think. Neurons are the cells that carry information around our brains and bodies.

In layman’s terms, this means you can think of Lion’s Mane “like a hug for your brain,” Danielle tells me.

(For the sake of transparency: Danielle and I live in the same town, and we often run into each other at awesome parties. But I have no other relationship to Four Sigmatic. Other than being a fan.)

All of Four Sigmatic’s mushrooms are “dual-extracted.” This means they use both a tincture process — using alcohol to extract certain beneficial compounds, for over a month — and a hot-water extraction process, over a period of several weeks.

This is critical. Without this time-consuming extraction process, you can’t expect your functional mushrooms to give you any benefits.

“You’d basically just be getting some fiber,” Danielle said.

That’s because mushroom cell walls contain chitin — and human bodies don’t contain any enzymes that can break down chitin. So if you ate your functional mushrooms raw, all the beneficial compounds would be trapped inside those chitin-coated cell walls.

Today, some cost-cutting functional mushroom companies don’t even dual-extract, Danielle tells me. (So when you’re buying functional mushroom supplements, make sure they’re dual-extracted.)

Since the compounds in Four Sigmatic products are already extracted, this means you don’t necessarily need to combine them with hot water.

So get creative! (Danielle sometimes sprinkles her packets on coconut ice cream.)

However you choose to prepare it, this Matcha with Lion’s Mane can support your mental energy. So if you have a million emails to return — or a term paper to write, or a spreadsheet to finish — this is the mushroom tea for you.