5 Best Mushroom Teas to Support Your Wellness Journey (2019)

Mushroom teas are becoming popular in the wellness world. But this isn’t the mushroom tea you tried in college. (We’re not judging.) These mushroom elixirs won’t get you high.
Instead, medicinal mushrooms like Chaga and Cordyceps are said to support everything from immune function to gut health and memory. (Preliminary studies support these claims.)
Functional mushrooms are complex, so we interviewed an expert. Danielle Ryan Broida is the National Educator at Four Sigmatic, a company on a mission to make functional mushrooms a part of your daily routine. You’ll find her advice in the article below — along with the best mushroom teas around.
1. Best For Crushing Your Goals at Work: Four Sigmatic Mushroom MatchaPrice: $24.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's delicious (I tried it, and it tastes just like high-quality matcha)
- Four Sigmatic employs a dual-extraction process with all their mushrooms (see review for details)
- Research suggests Lion's Mane extract can support brain function and mental energy
- Matcha is packed with antioxidants
- Slightly less convenient than Four Sigmatic's single-serving packets
- Only contains one functional mushroom species (Most of their products contain more)
- Some people don't love matcha (or stevia, a natural sweetener included in small amounts in this blend)
This Four Sigmatic Mushroom Matcha stands out because it contains Four Sigmatic’s dual-extracted, responsibly-sourced Lion’s Mane — and it’s delicious. (I tried it.)
It tastes like matcha. In recent years, matcha has exploded among wellness-minded consumers as an antioxidant-packed coffee alternative. Matcha is green tea that is shaded while it’s growing, so the nutrients in the tea leaves become more concentrated.
Your brain, too, may feel more concentrated after drinking this matcha blend.
According to the National Institutes of Health, Lion’s Mane mushroom extract has “neurotrophic” properties. It helps your neurons grow. Which is neat, because neurons are literally the cells we use to think. Neurons are the cells that carry information around our brains and bodies.
In layman’s terms, this means you can think of Lion’s Mane “like a hug for your brain,” Danielle tells me.
(For the sake of transparency: Danielle and I live in the same town, and we often run into each other at awesome parties. But I have no other relationship to Four Sigmatic. Other than being a fan.)
All of Four Sigmatic’s mushrooms are “dual-extracted.” This means they use both a tincture process — using alcohol to extract certain beneficial compounds, for over a month — and a hot-water extraction process, over a period of several weeks.
This is critical. Without this time-consuming extraction process, you can’t expect your functional mushrooms to give you any benefits.
“You’d basically just be getting some fiber,” Danielle said.
That’s because mushroom cell walls contain chitin — and human bodies don’t contain any enzymes that can break down chitin. So if you ate your functional mushrooms raw, all the beneficial compounds would be trapped inside those chitin-coated cell walls.
Today, some cost-cutting functional mushroom companies don’t even dual-extract, Danielle tells me. (So when you’re buying functional mushroom supplements, make sure they’re dual-extracted.)
Since the compounds in Four Sigmatic products are already extracted, this means you don’t necessarily need to combine them with hot water.
So get creative! (Danielle sometimes sprinkles her packets on coconut ice cream.)
However you choose to prepare it, this Matcha with Lion’s Mane can support your mental energy. So if you have a million emails to return — or a term paper to write, or a spreadsheet to finish — this is the mushroom tea for you.
Find more Four Sigmatic Mushroom Matcha information and reviews here.
2. Best For Supporting Gut Health: Four Sigmatic Chai Latte with Turkey Tail & ReishiPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Studies suggest Turkey Tail mushrooms can help your immune system, particularly your digestive organs
- Coconut milk powder gives this Chai a "latte" vibe (while still vegan and plant-based)
- Also includes warming spices traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine (ginger, black pepper, etc.) to further aid digestion
- Single-serving packets are easy to use
- Mushrooms are already extracted, so you don't necessarily need to mix with hot water (iced chai, anyone?)
- Caffeine-free chai, because the black tea traditionally used in chai recipes is replaced by mushrooms
- Not everyone loves the taste (some Four Sigmatic fans say this product's flavor isn't their fave)
- Due to FDA regulations, it's hard for companies to say exactly what these mushrooms can do for you
- May have sweeter taste than most Four Sigmatic blends
This Four Sigmatic Chai Latte with Turkey Tail & Reishi stands out because it’s formulated to support your gut health.
It includes Turkey Tail, a less common functional mushroom that is believed to support immunity, particularly in your digestive organs.
It’s also “one of the best-studied types of medicinal mushroom,” according to The Guardian. “Studies in humans and animals suggest that a component of turkey tail […] may stimulate the immune system,” The Guardian reports. “In clinical trials, the supplement appeared to improve survival for people with gastric or colon cancer.”
But due to FDA regulations around what supplement companies can and can’t say, Danielle was very careful, in our interview, not to overstate any health benefits of Four Sigmatic’s products, including this chai.
“It’s a great after-meal or evening option,” she said. “We like to say this one is like a ‘sweet belly rub’.”
Four Sigmatic’s Chai Latte also includes classic Ayurvedic spices (like black pepper, ginger, clove, nutmeg). These warming spices can further aid your digestive system, helping you break down whatever is in your belly.
Like all Four Sigmatic products with the word “latte” in the name, their chai latte contains coconut milk powder. This gives the beverage a “latte” feel — while still vegan and plant-based.
Most chai varieties contain caffeine, because chai is traditionally made with black tea. But in this blend, black tea is replaced by the turkey tail and reishi mushrooms, so it’s completely caffeine-free.
A chai you can drink before bed to help your digestive system? Yes, please.
Find more Four Sigmatic Chai Latte with Turkey Tail & Reishi information and reviews here.
-
3. Best New Bedtime Ritual: Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir (20 Packets)Price: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect nightime ritual (Reishi is known to promote relaxation and restful sleep)
- Slightly bitter (I added cacao and almond milk, and it tasted great - and, more importantly, made me fall asleep)
- Four Sigmatic uses only the "fruiting bodies" of the mushrooms (This matters! See review for details)
- Also includes Tulsi, an adaptogenic herb known to support a healthy stress response
- You might never go back to your normal nightcap routine (although, just to be clear, this is non habit-forming)
- Due to FDA regulations, it's hard for companies to say exactly what these mushrooms can do for you
- Some people say Reishi makes their skin feel itchy
This Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir stands out because it’s formulated to help you relax and get a good night’s rest.
I drank this in bed the other night, and fell asleep immediately. Which might not sound that impressive. But nighttime is usually when I start having lots of ideas (and feeling compelled to get out of bed and write them down — which isn’t exactly conducive to a great night’s sleep).
So if you love sleeping, and just wish it wasn’t so hard sometimes, this Reishi elixir could be perfect for you.
Full disclosure: I added some cacao powder to make it taste more like hot chocolate. But that wasn’t totally necessary. It’s not like it tasted bad before. It’s just that I like hot cocoa.
With some cacao and almond milk mixed in, this was delicious.
Each packet contains 1,500mg of organic reishi mushrooms. This blend also contains Tulsi, an adaptogenic herb known to provide stress relief.
Four Sigmatic sources every ingredient very carefully. They only use Reishi mushrooms grown on linden logs — just as nature intended.
- They also only use the fruiting bodies of the mushrooms.
This is actually pretty important when you’re choosing your mushroom supplier. As functional mushrooms become trendier, newer companies have entered the space — but they don’t all use fruiting bodies, Danielle told me.
Fruiting bodies are one part of the mushroom. Another part, called “mycelium,” grows below the surface, as a trailing network of cells.
“In the last 10 to 20 years, we’ve seen this growing trend of using mycelium in functional mushroom products, instead of the fruiting body,” Danielle explained.
Mycelium can be easily grown in a lab, on any medium (like rice or corn). This allows companies to cut costs. They simply grind up the growing medium and the mycelium, and put it in their products. There’s no way to know how much of the mushroom is in there — or how much is just the substrate it was grown on.
Today, many cost-cutting companies only use mycelium, Danielle told me. These companies can still advertise their products as containing the same species — without ever using the fruiting bodies.
But the fruiting bodies are where the beneficial compounds (called beta-glucans and terpenes) are concentrated. So while a competing product could be marketed similarly (1500mg of reishi!), it wouldn’t provide the same benefits.
This is a major problem in the world of functional mushrooms. It’s frustrating to experts like Danielle.
“I hate it because I’ll hear people say, ‘I tried mushrooms and they didn’t do anything for me,’” she said. “But they probably just tried mycelium.”
So in this list of the best mushroom teas, we’ve only included companies that use fruiting bodies.
Find more Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir (20 Packets) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Mushroom Tea for Your Skincare Routine: Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha (with Tremella Mushroom)Price: $40.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains extract of fruiting bodies of Tremella mushrooms, which have been used to aid skin complexion for thousands of years
- Also contains vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid
- Moon Juice has inspired a cult following based on their adaptogen-packed "dusts"
- More expensive than Four Sigmatic (This matcha is about $4 per serving)
- Contains other mushrooms, besides Tremella, but the company does not specify whether those species are from fruiting bodies
- General public (outside the wellness community) often likes to make fun of Moon Juice
This Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha stands out because it includes vegan collagen, in addition to a less-common mushroom extract believed to fight signs of aging in your skin.
Taking care of your skin from the inside out is a growing trend in the beauty world. Moon Juice has been at the forefront of this movement, with their herbal “dusts.”
Collagen supplements, too, have exploded in recent years — but they’re generally made from bovine products. This collagen is unique because it’s vegan.
This product contains extract of the Tremella mushroom, which has been used for thousands of years in some Asian cultures, largely because it is believed to promote youthful skin and beautify the complexion.
Today, tremella (also known as “snow mushroom”) can be found in trendy topical beauty products.
“It’s even praised for its ability to boost skin hydration when ingested,” Glamour reports.
In the beautifying matcha blend, Moon Juice only uses the fruiting bodies of the Tremella mushroom. If you’re wondering why that’s important, scroll back up the “Reishi elixir” review above — or check out our post on mushroom coffees, which explains the difference between fruiting bodies and mycelium in more detail.
Find more Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha (with Tremella Mushroom) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best For Experimenting With Each Functional Mushroom Individually: Four Sigmatic Mushroom Elixir Mix Pack (2 Each of Lion’s Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps)Price: $14.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes individual mushroom elixirs (2 packets of each of the major medicinal mushrooms)
- This makes it easy to tailor your mushroom tea to the time of day (or whatever's on your to-do list)
- All of Four Sigmatic's mushrooms are dual-extracted, and they only use fruiting bodies (not mycelium)
- All Four Sigmatic's ingredients are USDA-certified organic, vegan, and paleo
- Due to FDA regulations, it's hard for companies to say exactly what these mushrooms can do for you
- These elixirs are not formulated with other major flavors (Four Sigmatic's coffee, chai & matcha blends may have more flavor)
- These elixirs can taste too bitter for some (but add your own sweetener or nut milk!)
This Four Sigmatic Mushroom Elixir Sampler Pack stands out because these single-mushroom elixirs allow you to experiment with each of the four major medicinal mushrooms — sorry, functional mushrooms — individually.
‘Functional mushrooms’ is the new technical term used to describe these species of fungi.
“We call them functional mushrooms,” Danielle explained, “because some people may associate ‘medicinal mushrooms’ with psychedelics, similar to how people associate ‘medicinal herb’ with marijuana.”
Just to clarify: These mushrooms are not psychedelic. These mushroom teas will not get you high.
They can, however, support different aspects of your wellness journey.
You can tailor them to the time of day, or whatever’s on your agenda.
“Our philosophy is all about elevating people’s routines,” Danielle said. “So we make these products that are really easy to incorporate into your routine, at different times of the day.”
And there’s nothing easier than tearing open a single-serving packet and mixing it with hot water, for mushroom teas, or mixing it into your smoothie — or even sprinkling it on your yogurt.
Four Sigmatic’s various product lines are designed to help you either “think, chill, or protect,” Danielle said. (And the “protection” is mostly referring to your immune system.)
- Lion’s Mane, for example, can help with your mental focus, while Reishi can help you relax. Chaga supports your overall immune system, while Cordyceps can provide mental energy.
I’ve tried the Four Sigmatic Reishi Elixir in this sampler pack (and it did help me sleep — I reviewed it above). I’ll keep updating this post as I try the others!
Find more Four Sigmatic Mushroom Elixir Sampler (2 Packets Ea.) information and reviews here.
