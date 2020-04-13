Studies show that men and women prefer a nicely groomed area below the belt. Studies also show that the majority of men have had an “accident” while manscaping. Keep things fresh, clean and safe with one of these 15 best grooming devices for manscaping your most sensitive areas.
Phillips Norelco has been designing and perfecting grooming tools since the 1940s. The electric shaver revolutionized men’s grooming and has been a preferred method for head shaving and body trimming since. The brand makes some seriously intuitive and high-quality products that are designed to make your personal grooming experience easy as pie. For the busy, active man, getting through the morning routine needs to be simple and quick. No guy wants to spend his entire day trimming body hair and private parts. So Phillips Norelco put together the featured trimmer to make life easier for all the men that buy their product.
The dual-sided handle allows you to shave or trim all of your body zones with one easy to use tool. The top of the trimmer features a classic electric band trimmer that cuts hair down to the skin from stubble or a little bit longer. The bottom of the trimmer features a trimmer with an adjustable blade to get your hair to the exact desired length. There are 5 adjustable lengths that utilize self-sharpening blades. The handle features an ergonomic grip that is easy to hold and control. The clippers are waterproof for use in the shower or at the sink. After charging for an hour the battery will last a full 80 minutes, plenty of time to get your body hair under control. Pair your new grooming tool with a hygiene gel and change your routine for the better.
Times have definitely changed when it comes to body hair on both men and women. Trimming and keeping a clean area down there can be a tricky obstacle for most guys and about 80% of those fellas have had an accident while trimming, clipping and shaving their nether regions. If you are one of those guys then you know the feeling of sheer terror when you nick, cut or snip a sensitive area. Luckily Manscaped has dedicated its entire brand to keeping men safe while also keeping them neat and tidy.
The Nuts & Bolts 2.0 trimmer from Manscaped is a great addition to your daily or semi-daily routine. Just as important as brushing your teeth and shaving your face, most men need to add trimming their body hair to their regimen. The kit includes the lawnmower trimmer, ball deodorant and trimming mat which also doubles as bathroom reading material. The LawnMower 2.0 Trimmer is super powerful and comes complete with a built-in auto-adjust guard to protect your sensitive skin. The Crop Preserver Ball Deodorant is specifically designed to moisturize and soothe skin. The trimming mats are disposable and make for an entertaining read when you aren’t trimming.
IF you dig the featured product, the Lawnmower, ball deodorant and trimming mat package you should also check out the two other kits that are available. The Trim & Snip 2.0 kit comes with a travel-size scissors and nail clipper kit as well as an electric Trimmer and trimming mats. There is also a package called the Perfect Package which comes with the trimming mats, travel-size grooming products and Hair & Body Wash, Ball Toner, Ball Deodorant and travel bag to keep everything together.
If you have ever bought yourself or someone on your shopping list a personal grooming product you know the name Panasonic. This brand is well-known, well-regarded and makes everything from trimmers to toothbrushes. If it has a smaller motor in it, Panasonic makes it. You can get grooming products for your boyfriend, husband, buddy, son, grandson, nephew and even dog grooming products by the Panasonic brand. Their grooming products last a long time and are easy and effective to use.
This personal groomer features wide angled blades for comfort and to protect you from cutting, snagging or snipping your bits. The trimmer is cordless and safe to use in the shower, which is the ideal place to get your groom on. The clipper comes with three blades to assist in controlling length, of hair, while also providing a safe and easy shaving experience. You are going to love having this tool in your arsenal and as long as you keep it charged you should be able to use it regularly in your grooming cycles.
The Remington brand is a household name and has been since its inception in 1937. The personal shaver brand focusses on men’s grooming and not much more. They have nearly perfected the design and quality of personal shavers and are a facet in bathrooms all over the world. I have personally owned multiple Remington shavers and can attest to their quality. If you keep the shavers and grooming clippers charged they won’t fail you and can be trusted any time you need to shave your head, face or body. A cleanly shaven face/head and body will look great with anything you own from sunglasses to a brand new suit.
This unique looking body grooming tool is the future of personal grooming. The dual-sided blade at the end of an ergonomically designed handheld groomer is built to give you total control over every inch of your body that you need to shave, trim and style. The blades are 60% wider than normal band blades to cover more surface area and prevent pinching and pulling of body hair. The extendable handle makes it easy to reach those hard to get at areas like your back. This device will trim body hair down to 0.2mm, which is less than typical stubble. The lithium-ion battery is rechargeable and completely waterproof for use in the shower.
If you are looking for a complete set to add to your daily routine then you most likely want something with a great name and reputation. Braun is well-known for its grooming products and has been making great grooming kits like this one for decades. For a complete shave from head to toe, you might want to use different tools for each job. One for your face and neck, one for your body and groin and another attachment for your hair, should you do your hair yourself. The 8-in-1 grooming kit is sure to handle any of your grooming needs and comes in a neat package that will definitely get the job(s) done.
The clippers are great to use before or during your shower. The hot water will help to raise the hairs and make them easier to cut without snags or tugging on your sensitive areas. It will also prevent razor burn or shave bumps, but if you have super sensitive skin you may want to invest in the Tame the Beast grooming lotions and balms set. The Braun set also features ear and nose attachments as well as a Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor. Charging the clippers for 60 minutes will get you up to 8 hours of trimming time. You will only need to charge them once every few months.
Kit includes:
- Braun clippers
- 4 combs
- Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor
- Detail trimmer
- Ear and nose trimmer
- Charging cord
The pal held electric razor for men is one of the fastest-growing items in men’s health as far as popularity is concerned. For decades men used very similar products that may have been made by different brands but all looked and performed almost exactly the same. This is a futuristic-looking item that is super reliable and comfortable on your hand and body. On top of being ergonomically designed this trimmer has a fast-moving motor and heads that will not pull at your hair which forces it out at the root.
The five fast-moving rotating heads will give you a precise shave every single time. From the top of your head to the bottom of your feet this trimmer is designed to be as efficient as possible. The trimmer comes with 5 detachable attachment tools including a beard razor, facial trimmer including head, a facial cleansing brush, silicone massage brush, and nose trimmer attachment. This trimmer is completely waterproof so if you do your grooming in the shower then this will slide into your routine perfectly. Available in the featured Blue as well as GOLD.
IF you are used to using a standard razor it can be difficult to transition to something new. The feel, the weight, and the outcome are all hard to swap out when you are looking for an upgrade on your typical grooming products and tools. Luckily the good folks at Phillips Norelco designed this product for those guys that like the feel of the classic razor but want something a little more high tech. While it looks like a standard razor it outperforms your grandfather’s and even father’s razor ten times out of ten.
The specifically designed shave head will cut both long and short hairs without pulling or tugging on growth. The rounded trimming combs provide a protective barrier between razor blades and skin and will help to prevent over shaving. The set comes with three combs that slide easily onto the razor and will give you different length options. This trimmer, or razor is waterproof so you can use it in the shower or with hot water. The blades self-sharpen so you never have to change them out or maintain them. This makes for a great gift for your husband, boyfriend, son, nephew or father.
There are a few different styles of electric shavers out there for men. This style was traditionally a face only shaver but the blades and rotary cutting system have been upgraded to handle hair on any part of your body. The floating cutter heads are incredibly precise and will trim, clip and cut your hair down to the skin with minimal irritation and now pulling or tugging at those stubborn hairs. The 3D cutter head is designed to cut hair no matter what the contour of your body is. It will follow the lines of your arms, chest, stomach, and area below the belt.
Buying this electric razor is like buying two trimmers in one. There is a pop-up precision blade on the backside of the handle which will allow you to line any area with self-sharpening steel blades. There is an LCD display that will tell you everything from when you need to clean the unit to when the battery is running low or fully charged. There is a travel lock so the unit won’t run when accidentally turned on and the LCD screen will also tell you how many minutes of usage you have left before you need to charge. After 60 minutes of charging you will get about 60 minutes of use. Suitable for wet and dry use.
What you get with purchase:
- Electric Razor
- USB charging cable
- User’s manual
- Portable bag
- Cleaning brush
Manscaped is a brand that does one thing and does it really well. They design and build the best body and private area trimmers in the game today. The company recognized that manscaping accidents were far too frequent and put all its time and energy into making products that greatly reduce the risk of having a manscaping accident. This groin hair trimmer will also trim your body hair from the neck down without issue. While it will trim your beard and facial hair, this trimmer was specifically designed for groin and pubic hair.
While the blades are perfect for getting rid of unwanted hair they are made from soft ceramic material and are built with advanced skinsafe technology. The cordless and rechargeable device is lightweight and fits perfectly into the palm of your hand for total control while clipping and trimming. It is completely waterproof and best if used before or during your shower. The blades are rustproof and are easy to snap in or unsnap for cleaning purposes. Before your initial use, charge the unit for a full 90 minutes. After initial use, you should only have to charge the unit for about 60 minutes to get a full 90 minutes of run-time.
This Kit includes:
- Lawnmower 3.0 Trimmer
- Guide comb
- Adapter and USB charger
- Charging dock
- Cleaning brush
Hybrid trimmers and shavers like this one from Phillips Norelco are the future of men’s grooming. They are small and lightweight enough to easily use and transport but powerful enough to get the job done on any kind of hair. The mix of power and the classic feel of a regular razor is super popular right now and is even getting used by professional barbers because of its precision and comfort. Why wouldn’t you want to invest in a razor that can do it all from your face to all of your sensitive parts?
The blade or cutters on this unit are super fast moving cutting 200x per second. The blade is also surrounded by glide coating and rounded tips that will lift the hair while cutting it to prevent nicks, cuts, and scratches on your sensitive skin. The days of driving to work with a tiny piece of toilet paper on a cut on your face are officially over. The blades and entire cutter are waterproof and even safe to use with shave foams or gels as well as dry. The featured option is available as well as the OneBlade Pro, which is more like a traditional set of clippers with 11 length settings, and the original OneBlade which is the trimmer without the extras seen below.
Kit includes:
- Two blades (one for face and one for the body)
- Four stubble trimming combs
- One body trimming comb
- One skin guard (for extra sensitive areas)
- Charging cord
While there are trimmers and clippers out there that are designed for the face and can be used on the other sensitive areas, the Platinum Pro by Mangroomer was specifically designed for your body, balls and any other sensitive areas. This trimmer set will shave every inch of your body including your shoulders and lower back. If you are looking for a trimmer specifically designed for back, Mangroomer has you covered. It took the brand 18 years of research and development to put this perfect shaver together boasting that this is the last set of clippers you will ever need or want to buy.
The clippers feature a band shaver on one end and traditional teeth clippers on the other. The special thing about the band trimmer is that it can be used in any direction whereas most band trimmer can only go up and down with the grain of the band. You can use this in any direction without irritation or discomfort. There is even a built-in shock absorber and flexible neck to shave different contours on your body. The side with teeth has 8 different length settings so you can shave everything from your head to your toes and achieve the length and style you are looking for without sacrifice. While this trimmer is said to be best used before showering, you can take this bad boy into the shower with you with its waterproof design. The lithium-Ion battery lasts 5x longer than standard batteries. If you buy this trimmer you can get a free bonus case with purchase (at the time of publication)
For those fellas that prefer the weight, feel and design of the original razor but need something with a little more power and precision for their nether regions, the Micro Touch Solo combines the original razor with electric power. At only 6.2 inches long it is one of the most compact and lightweight trimmers on the market. The contoured handle fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and allows you to see the entire head while you are trimming for a more precise cut.
The bare blade will trim down to the skin and the three cutting guides come with the razor to allow you to cut different lengths. The all-in-one trimmer can handle your face, neck, chest, private areas, and even legs if you desire. The shaver even features a built-in LED light that shines on whatever you are shaving. Use this shaver wet or dry and for up to 45 minutes at a time with a full charge. Combining this great trimmer with a lotion designed for manscaping specifically, like the Fresh Balls lotion is a great addition to your morning routine.
The Phillips Norelco brand is one of the most popular grooming products brands on the planet. They became one of the most popular because of the fact that their products last a long time, are easy to use and get the job done with precision and without risk. Shaving below the belt can be risky business but this brand has taken the time and effort to make shaving your private area or manscaping super easy and efficient. If you are going to trust a name to do a very sensitive job, why not trust one of the best-selling names in the business?
Featured with DualCut trimmer blades that actually sharpen themselves as they cut, you will rarely need to clean and maintain this trimmer. With 1 hour of charge you will actually get 6 hours of run time which is ample enough to only need a charge every few weeks. The featured product is the stainless steel trimmer, attachments, cleaning items and a nifty little case that holds everything together. There is an option to buy all the gear without the “premium” case and that is the Stainless Multigroom 9000 Trimmer.
Included with kit:
- Steel trimmer
- Steel precision trimmer
- Nose and ear trimmer
- Extra-wide hair trimmer
- Body shaver
- 3 beard trimming guards
- 2 stubble trimming guards
- 6 hair trimming guards
- 2 body trimming guards
- 1 eyebrow trimming guard
- Adjustable beard comb
- Cleaning brush
- Premium travel case
If you are looking for professional results without having to bare your bits to a stranger while laying on a table then invest in a professional groomer for your home. The Mangroomer 2.0 is a combination of electric power and classic lightweight design. If you have been using a razor with handle for your naughty bits for years and are having trouble justifying making the leap this is the product for you. It has all the classic characteristics of the old school razor but the tech and precision of the newer style groomers.
The Mangroomer 2.0 features classic cutting blades shaped like teeth and a foil blade to make sure that all areas are easily groomed without pulling or tugging at your hair and without risk of getting nicked or cut by a sharp blade. There is no worse feeling than cutting yourself while shaving your groin area. The pivoting head follows any of your body’s natural contours. The foil combined with the double-sided trimmer guarantees a clean and precise shave every time. You can use this item in the shower, with foam, wet or dry. I recommend getting yourself grooming lotions for balls to add to your routine. Check out this complete travel kit for your manscaping endeavors.
Kit includes:
- Mangroomer 2.0 trimmer
- Bonus foil
- 3 length attachment combs
- Display charging stand
While this trimmer isn’t specifically designed to manscape it does have a ton of attachments meant for the body and below the belt. This is one of those grooming products that can take care of everything. There is an attachment fro nose, ears, moustache, head, body and everything in between. This is the perfect gift idea for any guy that takes care of his own grooming. He won’t ever need to pay for a haircut again if you get him this kit, and if you are buying for yourself, you will use this it almost every day. Investing in this grooming kit will save you a ton of money in the long run. It is the best kit to pair with this Nivea gift set.
This set is completely showerproof and is actually designed to be used while in the shower or just before. Being that it is waterproof you should use it at the sink or in the shower for the best possible results. There are a ton of multi-use grooming kits out there, this one being a 12-in-1 kit s one of the most complete kits around. You could spend hundreds of dollars trying to combine the right sets with each other, or save a bit of money and invest in an all-in-one kit like this. The blades to these clippers are self-sharpening steel which means you won’t ever have to replace the blades because they get too dull. The LED screen will show you how many minutes you have left and what percentage is left in your charge. 90 minutes of charging will get you 90 minutes of use.
Included with kit:
- Nose trimmer
- Body hair trimmer
- Razor
- Full-size trimmer
- Precision hair trimmer
- Micro shaver
- 5 limit or length combs
- Storage bag
- Stand and charger
- Cleaning brush
- Blade oil