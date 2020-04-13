15 Best Grooming Devices for Manscaping

Times have definitely changed when it comes to body hair on both men and women. Trimming and keeping a clean area down there can be a tricky obstacle for most guys and about 80% of those fellas have had an accident while trimming, clipping and shaving their nether regions. If you are one of those guys then you know the feeling of sheer terror when you nick, cut or snip a sensitive area. Luckily Manscaped has dedicated its entire brand to keeping men safe while also keeping them neat and tidy.

The Nuts & Bolts 2.0 trimmer from Manscaped is a great addition to your daily or semi-daily routine. Just as important as brushing your teeth and shaving your face, most men need to add trimming their body hair to their regimen. The kit includes the lawnmower trimmer, ball deodorant and trimming mat which also doubles as bathroom reading material. The LawnMower 2.0 Trimmer is super powerful and comes complete with a built-in auto-adjust guard to protect your sensitive skin. The Crop Preserver Ball Deodorant is specifically designed to moisturize and soothe skin. The trimming mats are disposable and make for an entertaining read when you aren’t trimming.

IF you dig the featured product, the Lawnmower, ball deodorant and trimming mat package you should also check out the two other kits that are available. The Trim & Snip 2.0 kit comes with a travel-size scissors and nail clipper kit as well as an electric Trimmer and trimming mats. There is also a package called the Perfect Package which comes with the trimming mats, travel-size grooming products and Hair & Body Wash, Ball Toner, Ball Deodorant and travel bag to keep everything together.