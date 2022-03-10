11 Best Gas Masks for Your Money

Whether you are an end of the world prepper or you are a first responder a gas mask can be an invaluable asset to your gear. The original gas mask was invented in 1847 and while there have been a few tweaks since then, the foundation remains very similar to the original model. You have a lot of other things on your mind so we have done all the research to make your gas mask shopping so much easier.
Full Face Organic Vapor Gas MaskPrice: $99.97Pros:
Cons:
- Great reviews
- Tinted lenses
- Comfortable
- Adjustable
- Easy to operate
- Somewhat pricey
- Only two colors
- One size option
This is a multi-option full-face respirator that is one of the best that money can buy. This gas mask has a tone of great reviews and is the perfect gift for anyone stocking up for the end of the world. Now, of course, there are practical uses for this mask including, painting, chemical peeling, attending protests, and so much more.
It is crazy to think that we are using a similar gas mask to the original mask made in the 1840s. While the gas mask featured as the “editor’s choice” in this list is a far cry from the O.G. mask, it still has some striking similarities. When chemical warfare began in 1915 it was an updated version of this mask that was given out to soldiers fighting against chemical attacks.
This mask in particular can protect you from vapors, chemicals, and particulates in the air. The mask has tinted lenses that are thick, which would help defend against pepper sprays and smoke bombs. This mask is also similar to the mask that most firemen wear across the country. With a reasonable price tag and the ability to protect you from so much, this gas mask is a great choice for anyone in the market.
Find more Full Face Organic Vapor Gas Mask information and reviews here.
3M Ultimate FX Full RespiratorPrice: $204.95Pros:
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Lightweight
- Heavy duty filters
- Comfortable
- Durable
- One color
- Price point
- Filters not included
3M is one of the most recognized brands on the planet because they do a bit of everything. From Duct tapes to respirators to face masks the brand has its hand in tons of protective gear. From modest beginnings a century ago to a Fortune 500 company, 3M has major staying power. This respirator is designed to handle painting and cleaning gigs but can be fitted for heavier lifting.
There are a bunch of great filters out there but if you are going to be investing in a 3M mask I recommend going with the filters designed for that specific mask. Here are the most popular filters to turn this respirator into a full-blown gas mask. The valve will release warm air and carbon dioxide keeping the wearer cool and comfortable for an entire work shift.
Find more 3M Ultimate FX Full Respirator information and reviews here.
EROCK 15 in 1 Full Face RespiratorPrice: $49.99Pros:
Cons:
- Complete mask setup
- Use right out of the box
- Large field of view
- Anti-fog lens
- Easy to clean
- One size only
- No warranty
- One color option
One of the more complete face mask setups on this list is right here and it comes with filters, but if you need more you can buy them here. The EROCK 15 in 1 gas mask comes with everything you need to unpack and go. It has one of the biggest eye lenses on this list and is a mix between a gas mask and skiing goggles. The anti-fog feature on the lens is a nice touch too. Not having to worry about obstructed vision is a huge relief to anyone that finds themselves needing to wear a mask like this.
With a double tank type of mask, the breathing resistance is minimal so you can breathe normally even with smoke and debris in the air. The one size fits all adjustable rubber strap will fit most head sizes and this seems to be a similarity to most gas masks. There is an exhalation valve that opens and relieves the extra carbon dioxide with minimal effort.
Included with purchase:
1 x full face respirator
2 x filter boxes
2 x 501 filter cover
10 x 5N11 filters cotton
Find more EROCK 15 in 1 Full Face Respirator information and reviews here.
Dräger X-plore 5500 Full-Face Gas MaskPrice: $208.80Pros:
Cons:
- Large field of view
- Comfortable
- Durable
- Easy to clean
- Great reviews
- Pricier than others
- Filters not included
- One color/size choice
Drager has designed a really cool-looking gas mask with their X-Plore 5500 version featured here. The only real downfall to this mask is that there are no cartridges included with purchase. However, Heavy has done the hard work for you. You can find the cartridges that go with this mask right here. There are other filters out there that work with this mask, but getting the ones DESIGNED for this mask is the best bet. And they are relatively inexpensive too.
This mask boasts a large 180-degree field of view and an easy to clean, scratch-resistant lens. OSHA certified and extremely durable, this mask is ideal for painters, warehouse workers, firefighters, first responders, and end of the world preppers. Regardless of the need, it doesn’t hurt to have a reliable face mask, or 3, in the house just in case. Here are some of the gigs that require a mask like this.
Find more Dräger X-plore 5500 Full-Face Gas Mask information and reviews here.
HAOX Reusable Gas MaskPrice: $42.99Pros:
Cons:
- Full mask kit
- Large face lens
- Anti-fog technology
- Comfortable
- Lightweight
- Only available in one color
- More filters needed
- Limited warranty
If you are looking for a gas mask but want something that is more budget conscience then this is the right choice, with extra filters readily available. This mask is a great purchase for someone stocking up on supplies and can also be worn every day by first responders. The anti-fog lens is pretty standard across the board with large lens gas masks. The mask is not affected by temperature or humidity which makes it super easy to wear.
Made of lightweight silicone, the comfort of the mask is something that the manufacturer paid close attention to. For folks that work with chemicals all day or for firefighters that run into burning buildings all day, this mask is incredibly comfortable. There is a comprehensive list below of what exactly comes with the purchase of this mask.
Included with purchase:
1x full-face mask
2x replaceable filter cartridge
2x caps
2x particulate cotton filter
Find more HAOX Reusable Gas Mask information and reviews here.
MIRA SAFETY M CBRN Full Face MaskPrice: $259.95Pros:
Cons:
- Durable
- Multiple colors
- Great reviews
- Comes with drinking system
- Lightweight
- Filters not included
- Price point
- One size only
Shopping for a face mask that comes in multiple colors and is reusable can be really painstaking. That is why we have done all the research and found masks like this, which are complete masks that need little maintenance and are extremely durable. While the filters are not included, there are some that are meant to be used with this mask, however, you can find different brands of filters that will still fit with this setup.
The 180-degree field of view is a nice touch and the lens is anti-fog so no need to take the mask off repeatedly to clean. The silicone rubber adjustable headpiece makes this one of the more comfortable masks on the market. There is an added bonus to this mask. The built-in speech diaphragm makes it easier than ever to communicate with colleagues and the people around you.
Find more MIRA SAFETY M CBRN Full Face Mask information and reviews here.
Organic Vapor Gas Cover P 6800Price: $47.99Pros:
Cons:
- Complete set
- Comfortable
- Anti-fog
- Durable
- Easy to clean
- A little heavier than others
- One color
- Not designed for larger heads
This list is your one-stop-shop place for the best of the best in gas masks and gas mask accessories. Now, you can buy a gas mask and then go buy the gear that goes with it like filters and cartridges OR you can buy a complete setup that has everything you need. This is one of those complete setups that has everything for you to wear this mask minutes after taking it out of the box.
This mask pairs with over a dozen different filters that you can find on Amazon. Here are a few of the best filters to use with this gas mask. The neoprene headgear is comfy and fits most head sizes. The lens won’t fog up on your no matter how long you wear it. The filters and pads are easy to put in and take out. There are tons of different colors out there to choose from too.
Find more Organic Vapor Gas Cover P 6800 information and reviews here.
Half Face Cover Gas Mask with Safety GlassesPrice: $23.88Pros:
Cons:
- Added comfort
- Less expensive than other models
- Great reviews
- Versatile
- For big and small jobs
- One size only
- Limited color options
- Extra filters needed
The one common complaint about gas masks is that you have to take the whole unit off to scratch and itch or to get a little relief from wearing it. This mask comes in two parts. There are safety goggles that you will see in most warehouses and production lines and then there is the respirator that goes over the nose and mouth. Each piece can be removed separately for maximum comfort.
With everything you need to use right in the box, this is one of the more popular options for folks that aren’t looking for the full mask. The half mask is a great purchase option for companies that need to buy in bulk and already have safety goggles handed out to employees. This mask will remove over 90% of particulates and gasses to make it easy to breathe in hard to breathe places. It is also easy to clean and is reusable saving on the cost of disposable masks.
Package includes:
1x Half Face Cover
1x safety goggles
2 x Filter boxes
8 x Filters Cotton
2 x Plastic Covers
Find more Half Face Cover Gas Mask with Safety Glasses information and reviews here.
SYINE Organic Vapors Full Gas MaskPrice: $73.97Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with free carry bag
- Large field of view
- Anti-fog lens
- Lightweight
- Budget friendly
- Filters not included
- Only one color choice
- One size
As far as full-face gas masks go, this one is the best combination of price point and performance. This means, it is budget-friendly and does everything you possibly need it to do if you are working with chemicals, a painter, or a first responder. The reusable mask should save you a good amount of money over time rather than buying new masks every week or month or year.
The full-screen design gives the wearer better a clearer vision because the lens won’t overheat or fog up during the course of the day. The silicone straps and seals are also more comfortable than other options which are hugely important to folks that will be wearing this mask for longer durations of time. Buy this mask and the manufacturer will throw in a bag designed to carry this mask.
Find more SYINE Organic Vapors Full Gas Mask information and reviews here.
Trudsafe 6800 Reusable Full Face Gas MaskPrice: $39.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lab tested
- Comfortable
- Heavy duty
- Multiple filter types
- Anti-fog lens
- One color
- Requires special filter for gas protection
- Does not come with filters
Trudsafe makes an industrial gas mask that is meant for painters, warehouse personnel, assembly, and mechanical technicians and a list of other occupations. The mask features adjustable straps that make it one of the most comfortable masks on the market. What is really impressive about this mask is the amount of testing that it goes through before being sold to the public. You can rest assured that if you buy this mask, no matter what you are using it for, it has been tested for hundreds of hours before hitting your shopping cart. That is the kind of peace of mind that doesn’t come with every product.
Find more Trudsafe 6800 Reusable Full Face Gas Mask information and reviews here.
M50 Airsoft Tactical Face MaskPrice: $33.99Pros:
Cons:
- Designed for fun
- Tactical for airsoft and paintball
- Comfortable
- Features a fan
- Price point
- Not a gas mask
- One color
- Does not prevent poison or gasses from being breathed in
This mask is for airsoft or paintball use only. This mask will not protect against harmful gasses or chemicals. The mask does feature something extremely cool. It has a fan over the mouth to help keep the air cool inside the mask and keep the wearer from overheating. There are also canisters available that won’t prevent toxic fumes or gas but will keep the air fresh and pure while wearing it.
The mask is comfortable and is designed to be worn for hours at a time. The eye and cheek sponge pads on the interior of the mask will keep the person wearing it comfortable. No digging or jabbing the skin with this awesome mask. While it isn’t your typical gas mask to be worn by firefighters and first responders but still has its place among the airsoft and paintball and cosplay communities.
Find more M50 Airsoft Tactical Face Mask information and reviews here.
When it comes to purchasing your gas mask there are a few options that you have to choose from. There is a full-face version and a half version that just covers the nose and mouth. Both have their plusses and are designed to prevent poison gasses and dust particulates from getting into your respiratory system. As we stated earlier the first gas mask was constructed in 1847 but the one we use today was first designed to fight against German chemical warfare in the early 1900s.
If you are interested in a brief history of the gas mask you can check that out here. There are lots of cool facts and information about the masks you are about to purchase. With regards to filters, there are a few choices the most popular being a bayonet filter and the other being RD40, both have a special thread connection and are equally effective. The bayonet is more widely used and can be found in the masks of military service members, first responders, and is the filter of choice for end of the world preppers. If you are purchasing for end of the world prep then you might want to check out a list full of emergency food rations.
What are the Best Gas Masks for First Responders?
Firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and all other first responders should have a gas mask in their gear kit. Firefighters will most likely have station-assigned gas masks but if you are looking for a more custom, more specific mask then this list is going to be extremely valuable for you. There are also multiple links directing you to additional filters that are both cost-effective and OSHA-certified.
Our editor's choice gas mask is a great pick for a number of different jobs. Whether you are on the front lines or you work in a factory or as a painter, this gas mask is going to be one of the most important pieces of equipment you will invest in. The mask itself does not come with filters, but that just gives you more freedom to buy filters that fit your budget and need. Make sure you check out our comprehensive selection of gas mask filters.
Most folks look for popular brand names when they are shopping for something new. Well, one of the most popular brands in the world is 3M and they make one heck of a gas mask. This mask is industrial grade and can protect you from gas, debris, sawdust, paint fumes, and anything in between. The mask is both comfortable and lightweight and has a ton of amazing reviews to back up its dependability.
Drager makes a pretty impressive mask that will definitely check all of the boxes on your list. As far as gas masks for sale go, this one is near the top of the list. The large field of view and anti-fog lens make this mask easy to wear for long periods of time. You will know you have a gas mask on, but its level of comfort will have you caring far less than if you were wearing another mask. Make sure you purchase the correct filters to go with this mask as they are not included in the purchase.
What are the Most Comfortable Gas Masks for Sale?
Comfort is probably second on the list of importance when it comes to buying your gas mask. The first item is obviously protection, which all of these masks have in spades. You are going to want to find a silicone or neoprene build with your new mask. These materials flex and move with your body's natural movements so they don't dig into your scalp and face as much as cheaper options. Luckily for you, there are no cheaply made options on this list.
One of the other important attributes of a gas mask that people search for is how heavy the mask is. Compared to the original design that featured a long hose connecting to a heavy backpack and filtration system, the new age gas masks are all pretty lightweight. The last thing you want is a mask that makes it harder to complete the task at hand. Also, if the end of the world comes and you find yourself wearing a gas mask more often than not, you want to be able to move around without hindrance.
MIRA Safety has a gas mask that not only has special vents for airflow it also comes with a drinking system that attaches to the mask so you really never need to take it off. The drinking system is a special kind of canteen that screws into the mouth slot and provides fresh drinking water while wearing the mask. The straps on this mask also make it extremely comfortable and give it the ability to be worn for 12 hours straight with little issue.
The half mask is pretty popular with folks that work in an industrial setting. The combination of safety goggles/glasses with the ventilation system of a nose and mouth mask is what makes it crazy comfortable. Also, if the mask is bothering you or the glasses are bothering you, you can remove them separately and remain partially protected. This is a great option for specific occupations as it is easy to clean and easy to wear.
Because so many of these masks feature adjustable straps and are "one size fits all" some folks find them not as comfortable. This featured mask from Syine is designed with straps that don't hug the ears but rather rest on the top of the head covering more surface area and taking some of the stress off of certain spots on the head. This mask is a fan favorite because of the added comfort and performance.
