11 Best Gas Masks for Your Money

Whether you are an end of the world prepper or you are a first responder a gas mask can be an invaluable asset to your gear. The original gas mask was invented in 1847 and while there have been a few tweaks since then, the foundation remains very similar to the original model. You have a lot of other things on your mind so we have done all the research to make your gas mask shopping so much easier.

Our Unbiased Reviews

When it comes to purchasing your gas mask there are a few options that you have to choose from. There is a full-face version and a half version that just covers the nose and mouth. Both have their plusses and are designed to prevent poison gasses and dust particulates from getting into your respiratory system. As we stated earlier the first gas mask was constructed in 1847 but the one we use today was first designed to fight against German chemical warfare in the early 1900s.

If you are interested in a brief history of the gas mask you can check that out here. There are lots of cool facts and information about the masks you are about to purchase. With regards to filters, there are a few choices the most popular being a bayonet filter and the other being RD40, both have a special thread connection and are equally effective. The bayonet is more widely used and can be found in the masks of military service members, first responders, and is the filter of choice for end of the world preppers. If you are purchasing for end of the world prep then you might want to check out a list full of emergency food rations.

What are the Best Gas Masks for First Responders?

Firefighters, EMTs, police officers, and all other first responders should have a gas mask in their gear kit. Firefighters will most likely have station-assigned gas masks but if you are looking for a more custom, more specific mask then this list is going to be extremely valuable for you. There are also multiple links directing you to additional filters that are both cost-effective and OSHA-certified.

Our editor's choice gas mask is a great pick for a number of different jobs. Whether you are on the front lines or you work in a factory or as a painter, this gas mask is going to be one of the most important pieces of equipment you will invest in. The mask itself does not come with filters, but that just gives you more freedom to buy filters that fit your budget and need. Make sure you check out our comprehensive selection of gas mask filters.

Most folks look for popular brand names when they are shopping for something new. Well, one of the most popular brands in the world is 3M and they make one heck of a gas mask. This mask is industrial grade and can protect you from gas, debris, sawdust, paint fumes, and anything in between. The mask is both comfortable and lightweight and has a ton of amazing reviews to back up its dependability.

Drager makes a pretty impressive mask that will definitely check all of the boxes on your list. As far as gas masks for sale go, this one is near the top of the list. The large field of view and anti-fog lens make this mask easy to wear for long periods of time. You will know you have a gas mask on, but its level of comfort will have you caring far less than if you were wearing another mask. Make sure you purchase the correct filters to go with this mask as they are not included in the purchase.

What are the Most Comfortable Gas Masks for Sale?

Comfort is probably second on the list of importance when it comes to buying your gas mask. The first item is obviously protection, which all of these masks have in spades. You are going to want to find a silicone or neoprene build with your new mask. These materials flex and move with your body's natural movements so they don't dig into your scalp and face as much as cheaper options. Luckily for you, there are no cheaply made options on this list.

One of the other important attributes of a gas mask that people search for is how heavy the mask is. Compared to the original design that featured a long hose connecting to a heavy backpack and filtration system, the new age gas masks are all pretty lightweight. The last thing you want is a mask that makes it harder to complete the task at hand. Also, if the end of the world comes and you find yourself wearing a gas mask more often than not, you want to be able to move around without hindrance.

MIRA Safety has a gas mask that not only has special vents for airflow it also comes with a drinking system that attaches to the mask so you really never need to take it off. The drinking system is a special kind of canteen that screws into the mouth slot and provides fresh drinking water while wearing the mask. The straps on this mask also make it extremely comfortable and give it the ability to be worn for 12 hours straight with little issue.

The half mask is pretty popular with folks that work in an industrial setting. The combination of safety goggles/glasses with the ventilation system of a nose and mouth mask is what makes it crazy comfortable. Also, if the mask is bothering you or the glasses are bothering you, you can remove them separately and remain partially protected. This is a great option for specific occupations as it is easy to clean and easy to wear.

Because so many of these masks feature adjustable straps and are "one size fits all" some folks find them not as comfortable. This featured mask from Syine is designed with straps that don't hug the ears but rather rest on the top of the head covering more surface area and taking some of the stress off of certain spots on the head. This mask is a fan favorite because of the added comfort and performance.