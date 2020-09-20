23 Best Lift Chairs for the Elderly: The Ultimate Guide

If you’re searching for gifts for the senior on your list, a power recliner can be one of the cornerstones that helps them to continue living independently. Lift chairs for elderly folks are also beneficial for anyone of any age who has trouble getting up or sitting down due to mobility issues. They’re also ideal right after surgery who might not be able to easily get out bed during their recovery.

A lift chair is a recliner with a powered tilting mechanism that pushes the entire chair up from its base and assists the user to reach a standing or sitting position without straining their hips, back, or arms. While there are showrooms full of costly lift chairs, we’ve found a wide array of affordable, sturdy, and comfortable models, many of which include free shipping, meaning comfort and relief for a reasonable price.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is a power lift chair?

A power lift chair is a reclining chair that has a small motor in it that pushes the chair up from its base to assist the sitting person in standing. Each chair comes with a remote control (or it may have controls on the armrest), and a simple push of the button will cause the chair to lift to a slight incline that helps to push the person into a standing position so they can get vertical with ease.

It can also be lowered, so the user can get into the chair while standing, and then slowly lower it until they’re sitting.

Who needs a lift recliner?

A lift recliner can be an incredible asset for anyone with mobility issues due to setbacks like age, disability, or recovery. They’re great post- surgery as it can be challenging to get up out of a chair when you’re recovering.

Also perfect for the elderly and nursing women too, these chairs take the strain off joints when they’re getting up or sitting down.

You don't need to be elderly or disabled to use this chair, either; intense loungers will love it, too!

How much should lift chairs cost?

There are some lift chairs out there for under $500 and they're of reliable quality. You don’t have to break the bank just to get a beautiful and functional chair. You can certainly spend much more for added features, finer fabric finishes, and amenities.

A lift chair is an excellent idea for anyone with mobility issues. Just be sure to check whether or not the chair can be used with a Pacemaker, as some cannot.

The chairs reviewed in this article are not only the best on Amazon, but they are also priced extremely reasonably. Medicare may cover some of the cost of a lift chair, but it’s best to contact your Medicare provider to make sure the chair you choose will be covered.

If insurance doesn't cover the cost, or the person you're shopping for doesn't have insurance, most of the prices here are low enough that you’ll still be able to afford lift chairs for elderly people you love and those with rehabilitative needs.

How Can You Pick the Best Power Lift Recliner for Your Space?

There are a few things you will want to think about before choosing your power lift recliner. First, where are you going to put it? You have to make sure that the chair is near an outlet since it has to be plugged into an outlet to work. If it's not near an outlet, at least make sure you have an extension cord on hand that can be tucked out of the way (otherwise, it's a serious trip hazard.)

Distance from the wall is also something to consider, especially if you choose a recliner that can recline all the way flat. Some chairs have a wall-hugging design, which means that they can be placed closer to the wall and still have space to recline, so keep an eye out for those chairs if you are short on space.

Do You Have Someone to Help With Your Lift Chair Assembly?

Assembly is also something you will need to consider, as none of these chairs arrive pre-assembled. Most chairs have easy assembly as all you have to do is slide the back on to the base of the chair, however, the chairs can be heavy so make sure you have someone there to assist or set it up for you.

What other considerations make lift chairs a smart choice?

If you're not sure which power lift recliner is best for you, here are a couple of guidelines. Some power lift recliners have the full lift option but only recline back slightly, while others can lay completely flat. If you plan on using the power lift recliner all throughout the day and need something that you can also sleep in, a chair that reclines all the way back to full prone position is the best option for you.

Another thing to think about if you'll be using the chair for extended periods of time is the convenience of easily reaching what you need. Some chairs come with cup holders in the arms and storage pockets on the sides of the chair, which means you can have your drinks, remotes, and magazines at arm's length.

If you also use devices, consider a power lift chair with built-in USB ports so you can keep them charged ongoingly.

Whether your lift recliner is a short term fix or a long term solution to mobility issues, look for one that delivers ample comfort and support. If you're elderly, also look at the fabric coverings as some can feel rough on skin as it thins with age.

Another reason to consider a lift recliner is to make home health care simpler for the patient and their caregivers, per WebMD.

The benefits of aging in place are undeniable, as older people thrive better in the surroundings they're most familiar with, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Read more:

Best Walkers for Seniors

Best Lightweight Wheelchairs

Best Canes for Stability at Any Age

Best 70th Birthday Gifts: Your Ultimate List