7 Best Mushroom Teas for Your Wellness Journey

This Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir stands out because it’s formulated to help you relax and get a good night’s rest.

I drank this in bed the other night, and fell asleep immediately. Which might not sound that impressive. But nighttime is usually when I start having lots of ideas (and feeling compelled to get out of bed and write them down — which isn’t exactly conducive to a great night’s sleep).

So if you love sleeping, and just wish it wasn’t so hard sometimes, this Reishi elixir could be perfect for you.

Full disclosure: I added some cacao powder to make it taste more like hot chocolate. But that wasn’t totally necessary. It’s not like it tasted bad before. It’s just that I like hot cocoa.

Try it with cacao and almond milk. You might be surprised. Go nuts: Add honey. Maybe some cayenne, if you’re into hot cocoa with a kick.

Each packet contains 1,500mg of organic reishi mushrooms. This blend also contains Tulsi, an adaptogenic herb known to provide stress relief.

Four Sigmatic is careful about ingredient sourcing. They only use only Reishi mushrooms grown on logs, just as nature intended. They’re also committed to using the fruiting bodies of the mushrooms. Which is actually pretty important, when you’re choosing your medicinal mushroom supplier. As functional mushrooms become trendier, newer companies have entered the space — but they don’t all use fruiting bodies, Danielle told me.

You might be wondering: What the heck is a fruiting body?

Fruiting bodies are one part of the mushroom. Another part, called “mycelium,” grows below the surface, as a trailing network of cells.

“In the last 10 to 20 years, we’ve seen a growing trend of using mycelium in functional mushroom products, instead of the fruiting body,” Danielle explained.

Mycelium can be grown in a lab, on a medium like rice or oat. This allows companies to cut costs. They simply grind up the growing medium and the mycelium, and put it in their products. There’s no way to know how much of the mushroom is in there — or how much is just the substrate it was grown on.

Today, many companies only use mycelium, Danielle told me. These companies can still advertise their products as containing the same species — without ever using the fruiting bodies.

But research shows that the fruiting bodies contain much higher concentrations of the beneficial compounds (called beta-glucans and terpenes). So while a competing product could be marketed similarly (1500mg of reishi!), it wouldn’t necessarily provide the same benefits.

This is a major problem in the world of functional mushrooms. It’s frustrating to experts like Danielle.

“I hate it because I’ll hear people say, ‘I tried a functional mushroom product and it didn’t do anything for me,’” she said. “And it’s possible that the product they tried was either myceliated grain that hadn’t been extracted.”

In that case, the person wouldn’t have absorbed any of the mushroom’s beneficial compounds. They basically just got some fiber.

So in this list of the best mushroom teas, we’ve only included companies that use fruiting bodies.