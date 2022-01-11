7 Best Mushroom Teas for Your Wellness Journey

Mushroom teas have overtaken the wellness world. Mushroom tea benefits may boost your immunity, gut health, cognition, and more.
Functional mushrooms are complex, so we interviewed Danielle Ryan Broida, the National Educator at Four Sigmatic. You’ll find her advice below — along with the best mushroom teas available right now.
(Or, if you love coffee, check out our guide to mushroom coffee!)
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $16.99
Shop now
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $40.00
Shop now
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $27.00
Shop now
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $29.58
Shop now
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $8.47
Shop now
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $13.98
Shop now
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $14.99
Shop now
1. Best For Supporting Gut Health: Four Sigmatic Chai Latte with Turkey Tail & Reishi
Price: $16.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Studies suggest Turkey Tail mushrooms can help your immune system, particularly your digestive organs
- Coconut milk powder gives this Chai a "latte" vibe (while still vegan and plant-based)
- Also includes warming spices traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine (ginger, black pepper, etc.) to further aid digestion
- Single-serving packets are easy to use
- Mushrooms are already extracted, so you don't necessarily need to mix with hot water (iced chai, anyone?)
- Caffeine-free chai, because the black tea traditionally used in chai recipes is replaced by mushrooms
- Not everyone loves the taste (some Four Sigmatic fans say this product's flavor isn't their fave)
- Due to FDA regulations, it's hard for companies to say exactly what these mushrooms can do for you
- May have sweeter taste than most Four Sigmatic blends
This Four Sigmatic Chai Latte with Turkey Tail & Reishi stands out because it’s formulated to support your gut health.
It includes Turkey Tail, a less common functional mushroom that is believed to support immunity, particularly in your digestive organs.
It’s also “one of the best-studied types of medicinal mushroom,” according to The Guardian. “Studies in humans and animals suggest that a component of turkey tail […] may stimulate the immune system,” The Guardian reports. “In clinical trials, the supplement appeared to improve survival for people with gastric or colon cancer.”
But due to FDA regulations around what supplement companies can and can’t say, Danielle was very careful, in our interview, not to overstate any health benefits of Four Sigmatic’s products, including this chai.
“It’s a great after-meal or evening option,” she said. “We like to say this one is like a ‘sweet belly rub’.”
Four Sigmatic’s Chai Latte also includes classic Ayurvedic spices (like black pepper, ginger, clove, nutmeg). These warming spices can further aid your digestive system, helping you break down whatever is in your belly.
Like all Four Sigmatic products with the word “latte” in the name, their chai latte contains coconut milk powder. This gives the beverage a “latte” feel — while still vegan and plant-based.
Most chai varieties contain caffeine, because chai is traditionally made with black tea. But in this blend, black tea is replaced by the turkey tail and reishi mushrooms, so it’s completely caffeine-free.
A chai you can drink before bed to help your digestive system? Yes, please.
Find more Four Sigmatic Chai Latte with Turkey Tail & Reishi information and reviews here.
2. Best Mushroom Tea for Your Skincare Routine: Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha (with Tremella Mushroom)
Price: $40.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Contains extract of fruiting bodies of Tremella mushrooms, which have been used to aid skin complexion for thousands of years
- Also contains vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid
- Moon Juice has inspired a cult following based on their adaptogen-packed "dusts"
- More expensive than Four Sigmatic (This matcha is about $4 per serving)
- Contains other mushrooms, besides Tremella, but the company does not specify whether those species are from fruiting bodies
- General public (outside the wellness community) often likes to make fun of Moon Juice
This Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha stands out because it includes vegan collagen, in addition to a less-common mushroom extract believed to fight signs of aging in your skin.
Taking care of your skin from the inside out is a growing trend in the beauty world. Moon Juice has been at the forefront of this movement, with their herbal “dusts.”
Collagen supplements, too, have exploded in recent years — but they’re generally made from bovine products. This collagen is unique because it’s vegan.
This product contains extract of the Tremella mushroom, which has been used for thousands of years in some Asian cultures, largely because it is believed to promote youthful skin and beautify the complexion.
Today, tremella (also known as “snow mushroom”) can be found in trendy topical beauty products.
“It’s even praised for its ability to boost skin hydration when ingested,” Glamour reports.
In the beautifying matcha blend, Moon Juice only uses the fruiting bodies of the Tremella mushroom. If you’re wondering why that’s important, scroll back up the “Reishi elixir” review above — or check out our post on mushroom coffees, which explains the difference between fruiting bodies and mycelium in more detail.
Find more Moon Juice Cosmic Matcha (with Tremella Mushroom) information and reviews here.
3. Best New Bedtime Ritual: Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir (20 Packets)
Price: $27.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Perfect nightime ritual (Reishi is known to promote relaxation and restful sleep)
- Slightly bitter (I added cacao and almond milk, and it tasted great - and, more importantly, made me fall asleep)
- Four Sigmatic uses only the "fruiting bodies" of the mushrooms (This matters! See review for details)
- Also includes Tulsi, an adaptogenic herb known to support a healthy stress response
- You might never go back to your normal nightcap routine (although, just to be clear, this is non habit-forming)
- Due to FDA regulations, it's hard for companies to say exactly what these mushrooms can do for you
- Some people say Reishi makes their skin feel itchy
This Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir stands out because it’s formulated to help you relax and get a good night’s rest.
I drank this in bed the other night, and fell asleep immediately. Which might not sound that impressive. But nighttime is usually when I start having lots of ideas (and feeling compelled to get out of bed and write them down — which isn’t exactly conducive to a great night’s sleep).
So if you love sleeping, and just wish it wasn’t so hard sometimes, this Reishi elixir could be perfect for you.
Full disclosure: I added some cacao powder to make it taste more like hot chocolate. But that wasn’t totally necessary. It’s not like it tasted bad before. It’s just that I like hot cocoa.
Try it with cacao and almond milk. You might be surprised. Go nuts: Add honey. Maybe some cayenne, if you’re into hot cocoa with a kick.
Each packet contains 1,500mg of organic reishi mushrooms. This blend also contains Tulsi, an adaptogenic herb known to provide stress relief.
Four Sigmatic is careful about ingredient sourcing. They only use only Reishi mushrooms grown on logs, just as nature intended. They’re also committed to using the fruiting bodies of the mushrooms. Which is actually pretty important, when you’re choosing your medicinal mushroom supplier. As functional mushrooms become trendier, newer companies have entered the space — but they don’t all use fruiting bodies, Danielle told me.
You might be wondering: What the heck is a fruiting body?
Fruiting bodies are one part of the mushroom. Another part, called “mycelium,” grows below the surface, as a trailing network of cells.
“In the last 10 to 20 years, we’ve seen a growing trend of using mycelium in functional mushroom products, instead of the fruiting body,” Danielle explained.
Mycelium can be grown in a lab, on a medium like rice or oat. This allows companies to cut costs. They simply grind up the growing medium and the mycelium, and put it in their products. There’s no way to know how much of the mushroom is in there — or how much is just the substrate it was grown on.
Today, many companies only use mycelium, Danielle told me. These companies can still advertise their products as containing the same species — without ever using the fruiting bodies.
But research shows that the fruiting bodies contain much higher concentrations of the beneficial compounds (called beta-glucans and terpenes). So while a competing product could be marketed similarly (1500mg of reishi!), it wouldn’t necessarily provide the same benefits.
This is a major problem in the world of functional mushrooms. It’s frustrating to experts like Danielle.
“I hate it because I’ll hear people say, ‘I tried a functional mushroom product and it didn’t do anything for me,’” she said. “And it’s possible that the product they tried was either myceliated grain that hadn’t been extracted.”
In that case, the person wouldn’t have absorbed any of the mushroom’s beneficial compounds. They basically just got some fiber.
So in this list of the best mushroom teas, we’ve only included companies that use fruiting bodies.
Find more Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir (20 Packets) information and reviews here.
4. Best for Brain & Cognitive Support: Gaia Herbs Mind Spring Mushroom and Herb Powder
Price: $29.58
Pros:
Cons:
- Made with turmeric and the fruiting body extract of Reishi and Lion's Mane
- Herb blend formulated to support brain function and memory
- Organic, vegan, and non-GMO
- Great mixed with almond milk! (I tried it.)
- Not ideal for anyone who doesn't like turmeric
- Not formulated for flavor
- Does not contain Chaga, one of the antioxidant-packed superstars of the functional mushroom movement
This Gaia Herbs Mind Spring Mushroom & Herbal Powder stands out because it’s made with turmeric, a potent-anti-inflammatory, along with the fruiting body extract of Reishi and Lion’s Mane. (This list only includes blends that explicitly say they use fruiting bodies.)
It also includes a blend of herbs formulated to support overall cognitive health, brain function, and memory. The blend includes Gotu Kola, Holy Basil Leaf, and Gingko. It’s also vegan, organic, and non-GMO.
And it doesn’t taste half-bad. I received a free sample of this product from the company, which suggests you mix it with the milk or smoothie of your choice.
Mixed with almond milk, it basically tastes like any of those “golden lattes” that are so in vogue today.
So while it might be an acquired taste for some, if you’re already on the turmeric train (and honestly, who isn’t?), you’re unlikely to mind the flavor.
Turmeric is enjoying its turn in the wellness spotlight thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. But studies show that the anti-inflammatory molecule in turmeric, called curcumin, is best unlocked when consumed with black pepper. (It’s kind of similar to how experts believe CBD is most effective when consumed with other cannabinoids, in full spectrum hemp extract.)
So I checked the label on my Gaia Herbs bottle. Sure enough, the mind spring blend also includes black pepper.
If you take one teaspoon a day (the recommended dosage), this jar will last you about a month and a half.
Find more Gaia Herbs Mind Spring Mushroom and Herb Powder information and reviews here.
5. Teeccino Mushroom Herbal Tea – Mushroom Adaptogen Tea Sampler
Price: $8.47
Pros:
Cons:
- Compostable tea bags make it easy to brew
- This Teecino sampler pack includes six flavors/blends of mushrooms and adaptogens
- Full of prebiotic fiber
- Tastes surprisingly great (I tried it)
- Pairs great with a dash of dairy-free milk (or your add-in of choice)
- Caffeine-free energy
- Wtih a tea bag, you may not get as concentrated a dose of mushroom extract
- Doesn't say if the mushrooms are "double-extracted," like many other brands
- Also doesn't specify if it's the mushroom's "fruiting bodies" or mycelium (many experts recommend looking for brands that do specify - see our other reviews for details)
Teeccino’s mushroom teas stand out because they’re easy to brew and that have fascinating, tasty, complex flavors.
Unlike many mushroom teas (which come in powdered form), Teecino’s teas come in a biodegradable tea bag.
Along with the mushrooms, their recipe includes adaptogens. These teas can help you boost your energy levels (without caffeine!), while supporting your immune system.
I received a free sample of Teecino’s teas, and I was pleasantly surprised — and fascinated — by their flavors. They’re rich and tasty like chocolate or coffee without being quite like either). This is not what I was expecting to result from steeping a tea bag.
Teecino’s teas also contain inulin, a prebiotic fiber. Today, most wellness experts recognize that probiotics alone are not enough to give you a healthy gut. We also need prebiotics, which feed the healthy bacteria in our gut.
These Teecino teas are jam-packed with prebiotics — as well as healthy flavors.
6. Best For Experimenting With Each Functional Mushroom Individually: Four Sigmatic Mushroom Elixir Mix Pack (2 Each of Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps)
Price: $13.98
Pros:
Cons:
- Includes individual mushroom elixirs (2 packets of each of the major medicinal mushrooms)
- This makes it easy to tailor your mushroom tea to the time of day (or whatever's on your to-do list)
- All of Four Sigmatic's mushrooms are dual-extracted, and they only use fruiting bodies (not mycelium)
- All Four Sigmatic's ingredients are USDA-certified organic, vegan, and paleo
- Due to FDA regulations, it's hard for companies to say exactly what these mushrooms can do for you
- These elixirs are not formulated with other major flavors (Four Sigmatic's coffee, chai & matcha blends may have more flavor)
- These elixirs can taste too bitter for some (but add your own sweetener or nut milk!)
A variety pack is a great option for those new to these types of supplements. This Four Sigmatic Mushroom Elixir Sampler Pack stands out because these single-mushroom elixirs allow you to experiment with each of the four major medicinal mushrooms — sorry, functional mushrooms — individually.
‘Functional mushrooms’ is the new technical term used to describe these species of fungi.
“We call them functional mushrooms,” Danielle explained, “because some people may associate ‘medicinal mushrooms’ with psychedelics, similar to how people associate ‘medicinal herb’ with marijuana.”
Just to clarify: These mushrooms are not psychedelic. These mushroom teas will not get you high.
They can, however, support different aspects of your wellness journey.
You can tailor them to the time of day, or whatever’s on your agenda.
“Our philosophy is all about elevating people’s routines,” Danielle said. “So we make these products that are really easy to incorporate into your routine, at different times of the day.”
And there’s nothing easier than tearing open a single-serving packet and mixing it with hot water, for mushroom teas, or mixing it into your smoothie — or even sprinkling it on your yogurt.
Four Sigmatic’s various product lines are designed to help you either “think, chill, or protect,” Danielle said. (And the “protection” is mostly referring to your immune system.)
Lion’s Mane, for example, can help with your mental focus, while Reishi can help you relax. Chaga supports your overall immune system, while Cordyceps can provide mental energy.
I’ve tried the Four Sigmatic Reishi Elixir in this sampler pack (and it did help me sleep — I reviewed it above).
Find more Four Sigmatic Mushroom Elixir Sampler (2 Packets Ea.) information and reviews here.
7. Best for Getting Chaga's Immune Support: Siberian Chaga Mushroom Tea (20 Servings)
Price: $14.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Made from Chaga wild-harvested in Sibera
- Chaga conks used in these tea bags were grown on birch trees (from which they get a lot of their beneficial compounds)
- These unbleached tea bags are easy to use
- Some reviewers complained of tea tasting like "dirt"
- Multiple reviewers were concerned that theirs didn't taste *enough* like dirt (so they weren't sure if it was really helping0
- There is some debate about the sustainability of wild-harvesting Chaga
This Chaga tea stands out because it’s from wild-harvested Chaga that grows on trees in Siberia.
This is easy to use because it’s encased in unbleached tea bags. You just pour boiling water on it, the way you brew normal tea.
Chaga is known for being packed with antioxidants. Several studies show that Chaga can slow and prevent cancer growth.
And now you can take your Chaga with all the ease of a tea bag.
Find more Siberian Chaga Mushroom Tea (20 Servings) information and reviews here.
Why is this list so heavy on Four Sigmatic products?
When researching for this article, we interviewed Danielle Ryan Broida, the National Educator at Four Sigmatic. She shared SO much information about how to choose the right functional mushroom products. (We also learned to call them "functional mushrooms," not "medicinal mushrooms.")
One valuable piece of information she shared was that you should always look for "fruiting bodies" in your functional mushroom supplements. Some other mushroom companies use "mycelial biomass," which isn't nearly as effective.
So in this guide, we've only included products that specifically contain "fruiting bodies" of mushrooms.
Click on the Four Sigmatic product reviews above to learn more about what Danielle had to say!
