Top 10 Best Ergonomic Office Chairs 2018

Back pain, cramped hips, and tight shoulders are seriously distracting when you’re trying to get work done. If you spend the majority of your day sitting in an office chair, it’s important to have something that provides you with comfort and support. Making the investment in an ergonomic office chair is more than worth it, as your back, hips, and shoulders will thank you.

There are a few things to keep in mind when searching for an ergonomic office chair. Finding a chair with adjustable components is the most important. Because every body type is different, having a chair that can be adjusted to fit your shape is key. Fabric and padding is another thing to consider, as you want something that is made for prolonged sitting and is also breathable. The actual shape of the chair is also important, as a curved back and/or seat can give your body the exact lift you need for a lengthy work session. While there are office chairs available in a wide range of prices, you can usually find a pretty good chair in the $150-$200 range.

All of the office chairs below are ergonomic office chairs, and they are broken down by type of office chair.

1. Best Task Chair: Mid-Back Swivel Task Chair

The Mid-Back Swivel Task Chair comes with the option of either a black mesh seat, or faux leather. The back is composed of breathable mesh material, and it is curved to provide lower lumbar support. If you prefer to work with no armrests, the arms on this chair can be flipped up so that they are out of the way. Equipped with dual-wheel casters, this chair can easily be rolled between your desk and filing cabinets so that you never have to leave your seat. There is also a tilt lock mechanism and pneumatic adjustment lever so that you can tilt and adjust the seat to best fit your height.

Price: $98.66

Pros:

Breathable mesh material

Dual-caster wheels provide easy movement

Seat can be tilted and adjusted for height

Armrests can be flipped up

Cons:

Armrests cannot be adjusted for height, only flipped up

Some reviewers note that the joints were difficult to line up when assembling

2. Best Chair With Headrest: Argomax Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair (EM-OC002)

This chair provides an extra level of support, as it has a headrest on top of the back of the chair. The headrest, backrest, arms and seat can all be adjusted up and down to fit your body shape perfectly. The breathable fabric will keep you comfortable throughout the work day, and the chair itself is very sturdy. When it’s break time, you can just lean back as the backrest will support you in a tilt position as well.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

All components can be adjusted to fit your body type

Breathable mesh material

Headrest provides an additional level of support

Cons:

Headrest may be too short for anyone over 5′ 9″

Backrest can recline but will not lock in that position

3. Best Cheap Office Chair: BestOffice Mesh Ergonomic Office Chair

Ergonomic doesn’t have to mean expensive. This chair provides all of the support you need at an inexpensive price. If you are looking for a way to brighten up your office space, order the chair in white or red to really make a statement (black is also available). A lever is provided to adjust the seat height between 19 and 23 inches, so you can set the seat to whatever is most comfortable for your height. The chair has a curved back for lumbar support, and can swivel 360 degrees. If you decide you would like multiple chairs, you can order them in packs of two, three, four, and five.

Price: $44.99 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to other office chairs

Multiple color choices available

Height of chair can be adjusted

Breathable mesh material

Cons:

Seat height is the only component that can be adjusted

Due to the seat height and weight limit (250 lbs.), it’s not recommended for large or tall people

4. Best Padded Office Chair: Serta Air Health and Wellness Executive Office Chair

With deep, ergonomic body pillows and Air kinetic lumbar support, this chair is like sitting on a cloud. The shape adapts to your body movements, so you are constantly being supported no matter how you sit in the chair. There are cable levers on the side for convenient height and tilt adjustments to best fit your height and desk requirements. Soft arm pads sit atop the stylish armrests, providing extra comfort while at your desk typing all day. There is also the option to lock the chair in place, so that you don’t have to constantly adjust the seat. As opposed to the typical black office chair, this chair is available in light gray and would complement any office with a softer decor.

Price: $211.15

Pros:

Back cushion moves with you and is very comfortable

Both seat height and tilt are adjustable

Adjustments can be locked into place

Cons:

Armrests are not adjustable

Seat can be narrow for some body types

5. Best Wide Base Office Chair: Office Factor Executive Ergonomic Office Chair

Nothing is worse than sitting down in a chair and feeling like you’re going to tip right out of it. Thankfully, you won’t have that feeling in this chair, as it has a bigger base with double casters that make the chair very sturdy. The back of the chair can be tipped back and locked into position, so you don’t have to constantly adjust anytime you wish to kick back a little bit. Available in black or gray, the chair also has armrests that can be flipped out of the way so that you can get extra close to your desk. The height of the chair can also be adjusted, and the curved backrest naturally aligns with your back for additional support.

Price: $149.90 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wide base for added stability

Backrest can be locked into position

Available in two colors: black and gray

Arms can be flipped up out of the way

Cons:

Some reviewers note that the seat can get hot after awhile

Some reviewers note that the height of the chair is not suitable for really tall people

Armrest height cannot be adjusted

6. Best Colored Office Chair: Modway Articulate Mesh Office Chair

Brighten up your office space with a bold colored office chair. Available in red, orange, green, blue, brown, gray, black, and black vinyl, this chair would be a great addition to any home office. With a breathable mesh back and a sponge seat covered in mesh fabric, there is plenty of airflow. You can also adjust the back, armrests and height of the chair to best align with your back and hips. The lumbar support adds additional comfort, so you can settle in for a long work day.

Price: $126.81 and up (depending on color)

Pros:

Multiple color choices

Breathable mesh material

Backrest, armrests and seat height are adjustable

Ability to lock chair after making adjustments

Cons:

Back material starts to loosen over time

Not as sturdy as other office chairs

Seat is firm, which some people find uncomfortable

7. Best Big Office Chair: AmazonBasics Big & Tall Executive Chair

They say go big or go home, and this chair is definitely big. With a chair height that can be adjusted up to 47 inches, this chair is meant for a larger desk space. It also has a weight capacity of 350 pounds, so it’s very durable and sturdy. The high back provides both lumbar and upper back support, and the lumbar support can actually be adjusted to your liking. The curved arm rests are padded, and the thick cushioned seat and back are covered in brown bonded leather. If you like to tilt back in your chair to chat on the phone or take a break, you can recline and then lock into place. The large nylon base provides great stability, and can easily roll on a smooth surface.

Price: $159.99

Pros:

Great for taller users

High back support

Weight capacity of 350 pounds

Tilts and swivels

Cons:

Leather material can get warm over time

Only one color choice

8. Best Luxury Office Chair: Herman Miler Classic Aeron Task Chair

Don’t let the price of this chair turn you away. Yes, it’s on the spendy side…but you definitely get what you pay for. This chair is available in multiple sizes and colors, and every chair has adjustable arms, lumbar support, tilt and seat angle. The biggest bonus with this chair is that Herman Miller offers a 12-year warranty, so if you ever have any issues, you can get a replacement piece. The tilt can be set in upright, mid-recline, or full-recline position, and you can also adjust the tension to control the amount of effort you want to put into reclining. The base of the chair is equipped with casters that can be rolled on carpet, so the chair will work on any office floor.

Price: $929 and up, depending on size and color

Pros:

Multiple sizes and colors available

All components are adjustable

12-year warranty

Cons:

More expensive than other office chairs

Some reviewers note that they received broken pieces

9. Best Massage Office Chair: HOMCOM Executive Ergonomic Massage Office Chair

Warning: with this chair, it might be hard to actually get any work done. This executive style, ergonomic office chair comes equipped with massage and heat features, so you can enter full relaxation mode while you work. A light vibrating massage is available in six different settings to loosen achy muscles, and the heat function will ease any tension you might carry in your back and shoulders. You can also adjust the seat height for optimum comfort. The brown chair is made with an eco-friendly recycled leather, and it comes with a remote to control the massage settings. This chair is a great addition to any home office.

Price: $193.88

Pros:

Six different massage settings

Heat function to loosen up back muscles

Adjustable seat height

Cons:

Chair must be placed near an outlet

Leather material is not as breathable as mesh

Armrests are not adjustable

10. Best High Back Office Chair: AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Chair

Available in black or brown, this high-back chair has a contour back and padded seat for all day support. The seat height can easily be adjusted with the pneumatic control handle, and the chair can be tilted and locked into place, or made to not tilt at all. The smooth-rolling casters along the base are good on any floor surface, and you can swivel a full 360 degrees. AmazonBasics provides a one-year limited warranty, so if you happen to have any issues, you can send it back. Assembly is very easy, as all of the pieces come well packaged and labeled, along with easy-to-read instructions.

Price: $109.99

Pros:

Available in black or brown

Adjustable seat and tilt

One year limited warranty

Easy to assemble

Cons:

Seat padding is firm and can take awhile to break in

Leather material can get warm over time

Maximum weight capacity is only 250 lbs.

