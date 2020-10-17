11 Best Office Chairs for Any Budget

They say that the work you do is only as good as your office chair. Okay, maybe they don’t say that, but there’s definitely some truth behind it. Whether you sit at a desk all day for work or just here and there to pay bills or some other task you don’t really want to do, a comfortable chair can make work a little more inviting. Below, discover the best office chairs listed roughly in ascending order of required investment. No matter your budget, big or small, you can find an office chair that will work best for your budget and office situation.
2. Smugdesk Mid-Back Mesh Computer ChairPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great chair for the price
- Sturdy build quality
- Wide seat for maximum room
- No armrest adjustments
- Assembly somewhat tricky
- Some units ship with faulty hydraulics
Smugdesk has a full range of office chairs that rate pretty well, but their cheapest is this mesh-back, padded seat design. I worked in an office that brought a bunch of these in as conference room seating and by the end of the first week, some folks had swapped their desk chairs for these.
They’re fairly barebones, but do offer lumbar support and very strudy armrests. The seat is also quite wide for this price point at 18.5 inches. Material quality isn’t on par with pricier models, but by pairing back to the essentials, they’ve created a relatively robust low-cost option.
The best part by far is the ventilation. Both the material covering the seat cushion and the mesh back keep things cool even after many hours of work. These are great for a bulk buy if you need reliable seating for cheap in your office, but in my experience, some may prefer them to more expensive offerings.
In terms of alternatives, BestOffice offers a competitor that isn’t as robust, but is a bit cheaper and available in eight colors. You could also upgrade slightly within the Smugdesk lineup with this option that has a thicker padded seat.
Find more Smugdesk Mid-Back Mesh information and reviews here.
3. Gaiam Classic Balance Ball ChairPrice: $69.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exercise ball encourages core strengthening and proper posture
- Wheels lock into place to prevent rolling
- Additional back support included
- Chair sits a little low, so it will not work well with a tall desk
- Chair height cannot be adjusted
- Can take awhile to get used to sitting in this type of chair for long periods of time
Finding ways to stay fit when you work at a desk all day can be tricky. With an exercise ball chair, you can stay at your desk while strengthening your core, which means double the productivity.
While exercise balls by themselves tend to roll around when you sit on them, this chair keeps the ball stationary and even has wheels that can lock the chair into place. The back is designed to give you extra lumbar support, though for the most part, you’ll be sitting up instead of leaning against it.
There are a few variations on this from Gaiam, as well. That includes a backless model, an ultimate model, and an adjustable model.
Find more Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair information and reviews here.
4. Dragonn Ergonomic Kneeling ChairPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick cushioning for long work shifts
- Height adjustable
- Unconventional form factor may solve back issues
- Takes some getting used to at first
- Some packages arrive with parts missing
- Wheels could be better
While these kneeling chairs take a considerable amount of retraining to get accustomed to them, those struggling with back pain may want to consider them as an alternative. Alleviating pain sometimes requires a change in habit or routine and these chairs certainly offer that.
This particular model is made up of a solid metal base with padded contact surfaces that are much thicker than some alternatives. Specific comparisons are made to the Sleekform Alpharetta, which some find less comfortable. The Dragonn variant allows for overall height adjustment between 21 and 28 inches with a fixed angle, whereas the Sleekform allows you to change the seat angle but may take more dialing in to get exactly right.
Both are priced roughly similarly, toward the lower end of the pricing spectrum for office chairs. If you’re dealing with back pain and don’t want to consider pricier ergonomic options, these are a good alternative to try. They’re also compact on the whole, so if you’re working in tight quarters, these might offer another advantage in that case, as well.
Find more Dragonn Ergonomic Kneeling information and reviews here.
5. Best Tall Office Chair: AmazonBasics Big & Tall Executive ChairPrice: $198.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 350 lbs. weight capacity
- Multiple adjustable features
- One year warranty
- Armrests are not adjustable
- Some reviewers note the cushion flattens over time
- Good for the price, but may not last as well as other options
With a high back and supporting up to 350 lbs., this chair is made for those of taller stature. There are multiple adjustable features with this chair, as the tilt, lumbar support, and seat height can all be set to your liking.
The chair also has a 360 degree swivel and is set on rolling casters, so you can move about your office space with ease. Upholstered with bonded brown leather, this office chair has an executive feel without the executive price.
Other similarly-rated options around this price include the OneSpace Commodore II and the sportier OFM Essentials Racing Style SofThread Leather High Back Office Chair, while the Flash Furniture Hercules is rated for up to 500 pounds.
Find more AmazonBasics Big & Tall Executive Chair information and reviews here.
6. Alera Neratoli High Back ChairPrice: $175.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple color choices available
- Adjustable seat height and tilt tension
- Five year limited warranty
- Armrests are not adjustable
- Some reviewers note the white is more of an off-white
- Some reviewers mention the fabric scuffs easily
Clean lines and a stylish profile make this chair the perfect addition to a modern office space. This Canadian-made chair balances aesthetics and function with the high-end stitched leather look.
The waterfall seat will keep the circulation flowing in your legs, and the seat height and tilt tension can be adjusted. Available in black, white and red, the chair has a five-star base with casters to easily move around your office.
Since office chairs have a high usage rate, you may opt for this simply because Alera furniture is also backed by a five year limited warranty. The build quality is already quite a bit better than the average option, but the peace of mind is nice to have, as well.
If you’re looking for something similar but a bit higher ened, you might try the Laura Davidson Furniture Soho Tall Management Chair. If, on the other hand, the price is too high, you could consider the Tuoze High-Back Leather Desk Chair, but it’s not nearly as comfortable.
Find more Alera Neratoli High Back Chair information and reviews here.
7. Best Comfortable Office Chair: La-Z-Boy Bellamy Executive Leather Office ChairPrice: $332.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable height and tilt
- Padded headrest for additional support
- Very durable
- Shipping time can vary considerably
- Arms cannot be adjusted
- No tilt tension lock function
Ever wish that you could bring your recliner to your office? If the minimalist, meshy modern office chairs won’t cut if for you, La-Z-Boy has an office chair with the plush cushioning you’ve grown to love in your favorite chair.
This leather office chair is executive style and is made with a firm memory foam that keeps you supported while conforming to your body shape. For additional body alignment, you can adjust the seat height and tilt.
The padded head rest will give you a little extra support when you sit all the way back in the chair, and the wood components paired with the coffee brown leather make the chair perfect for a more professional setting.
Find more La-Z-Boy Bellamy Executive Leather Office Chair information and reviews here.
8. Furmax High Back Executive Office ChairPrice: $83.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick padding, even on armrests
- Tilt tension control
- Inexpensive option for plush executive chair
- Doesn't breathe as well as mesh
- Short seat depth may not work for some people
- Manufacturing quality hit or miss
If you’re looking for a full leather-look executive office chair but don’t want to go over budget, this option from Furmax could be a good option for you. At this price, this is faux leather, but it looks the part and provides good padding on all surfaces.
The chair back is designed with lumbar support and features tilt tension adjustment so you can set it perfectly for your use. The arms are sturdier than a lot of other options on modern computer chairs, using a heavy duty frame that attached in four places as opposed to other styles that just bolt underneath the seat and tend to bow out.
The anti-scuff caps on the five-point base are a nice touch, as well. The biggest knock on this chair is that the quality control can be lacking, so units often arrived cosmetically damaged. Customer service is quite responsive, however, and you should be able to rectify any issues quickly.
This is only offered in black, but if you were looking for brown or white, try the Homall version, which is very similar.
9. Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair with HeadrestPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully adjustable - headrest, armrests, lumbar support, tilt tension
- High back and headrest ensure full support
- Durable and quiet rollerblade-style wheels
- Pricey
- Wheels may not be carpet friendly
- May not be quite as durable as other options
If you’re looking for a full-coverage chair that is fully adjustable, this option is worth a look. Everything on this chair is adjustable: headrest height and angle, lumbar support placement, armrest height and depth, and tilt tension.
Other nice touches include the mesh back for good circulation and the use of rollerblade-style wheels, which are quieter and roll more smoothly than the typical plastic office chair casters. The weight capacity is 330 pounds and the seat is heavily cushioned and lightly molded.
Assembly is relatively easy, though the many adjustments may mean a bit more dial-in time to be fully comfortable.
For more options in this vein, consider the Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair, which is a bit paired back comparatively but still offers many of the same adjustments, or the Smugdesk Ergonomic Office Chair, which still has a headrest, but far fewer adjustments.
Find more Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable information and reviews here.
10. Clutch Chairz Shift Series Alpha Gaming ChairPrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent breathable material
- Full body support
- Four-directional armrest adjustment
- Pricey
- Design a bit loud for some offices
- Lumbar pillow may be too big
If traditional computer and office chairs have yet to impress you, it might be time to consider a chair designed for gaming. Hardcore gamers, particularly streamers and esports participants, spend hours upon hours in these chairs, so they’re developed with long sessions in mind.
This is most comparable to a high-back executive chair, though gaming chairs tend to take a slimmer profile and, generally speaking, breathe a bit better. Support on this model includes a removeable lumbar pillow and pillow headrest, which allows you to choose the setup that works best for you.
The armrests also offer considerable adjustment capability. The standard up and down and forward and backward movements are available, as are ten degrees side-to-side rotation. There’s also a tilt lock if you tend to always sit at a certain angle.
True, the colorway may seem a bit out of place in particularly staid office spaces, but if no one cares or you work from home, a gaming chair can provide a level of comfort basic office chairs usually don’t. It’s a slightly different design philosophy for a slightly different crowd, and one worth considering.
The other advantage to considering gaming chairs is that there are many, many options to choose from. A cheaper option modeled on a racing seat is the Homall Gaming Chair, which is available in seven colors. If you need more options, consider Heavy’s list of the best PC gaming chairs.
Find more Clutch Chairz Shift Series Alpha information and reviews here.
11. Herman Miller Aeron Task ChairPrice: $1,615.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes and styles available
- Multi-function adjustment for the perfect fit
- 12 year warranty
- Very expensive
- Some reviewers received broken pieces upon delivery
- Mesh seat can feel a bit flimsy
Ready to make an investment on an office chair? The Herman Miller Aeron Chair is (much) higher in price, but you truly get what you pay for. If you’re sick of other office chairs that cause backaches or just start to feel shoddy after relatively limited use, this is the one for you.
There are three different sizes available: A, B, and C. For reference, size B is designed for people between 5’5″ and 6’2″ and weighing between 150 and 230 lbs. As if that wasn’t custom enough, the arms and seat height are adjustable, and there is a tilt mechanism that allows the chair to move with your body.
Both the seat and backrest are made with breathable mesh, and the chair arrives fully assembled. Throw in the 12 year warranty, and you can be sure this chair is money well spent.
After years of searching for the correct chair, my wife broke down and bought the previous-generation Classic version of this chair, which doesn’t have the PostureFit SL backpiece that that this one has, which further enhances ergonomics. Remarkably, I believe it’s worth every penny for people who work upwards of 10 hours a day at a computer and who have otherwise struggled to find office chairs that can stand up to the rigors of daily use.
You can also further customize this to your needs by adding the Atlas Headrest, which as specifically designed for this chair.
If you have even more to spend and want something high-back, you could also consider the Herman Miller Embody, which is available in a wide array of colors.
Find more Herman Miller Classic Aeron Chair information and reviews here.
When looking for an office chair, be sure to think about what features are most important to you. If you work from home or spend multiple hours every day working in your office chair, you may want to make an investment on a more expensive chair that has additional features to keep you comfortable through a long work session.
If you suffer from back and hip pain issues, an office chair that has ergonomic features may be a good choice. If you want your office chair to make a statement, choose a bright color or a chair with a unique design.
Price is the most pressing concern for most, which is why our list is in order of price as of the time of this writing. If durability is a concern for you, you might look for BIMFA compliant, a third-party tester of durability and materials quality. You may also need a certain size of chair to fit perfectly in your workspace.
Whichever criterion you prioritize, our list covers a spectrum of possibilities with alternatives suggested for each.
Which office chair is best for your back?
With so many products being referred to as ergonomic these days, especially the proliferation of ergonomic office chairs, it can be difficult to sort out what actually qualifies under this definition. There is a body assigned to this, called the International Ergonomics Association, which defines it as, "[T]he scientific discipline concerned with the understanding of interactions among humans and other elements of a system..."
Basically, as ThoughtCo. puts it, it's the intersection of comfort and work efficiency. Or, if you prefer the succinct Market Business News definition: "Ergonomics aims to ensure that designs complement our strengths and abilities. It also aims to minimize the effects of our limitations."
To that end, while "ergonomic" could be seen as a marketing term, the best chair for your back is the one that works the best for you, given the other factors of your body size and desk setup. Unless you have time and money to trial many different chairs over a potentially long period of time, maximal adjustability is more likely to ensure that you will be able to work for hours on end without back pain.
To that end, Harman Miller chairs are very likely the best option for your back. Whether you opt for the Aeron on this list or the high-back Embody, you'll get a hugely adjustable and robustly built office chair that is very likely to ease your back pain.
That said, it's also hugely expensive. It's designed to a specific end after a lot of research and warrantied for 12 years, but the price reflects that. Naturally, there are many other options on the market and you may just find one that isn't quite so pricey, too.
Once you decide on an office chair, be sure to check your office chair setup, which involves taking some basic measurements that will help ensure success.
How does an office chair cylinder work?
Virtually every office chair on the market allows you to change the height of the seat with a simple adjustment. This is most often accomplished with the use of a gas spring.
There's an in-depth explanation as to how this works, but the gist is that the cylinder in your office chair is a sealed pump full of nitrogen. In any position other than fully raised, that gas is compressed. When you want to raise it again, the gas in the chamber equalizes and the pressure raises the seat.
As a note, though there are a few stories about these exploding, this is incredibly, exceptionally rare. As a commenter on Quora notes, the sheer volume of office chairs in the world and the rarity of these stories should put you at ease.
Will an office chair ruin the carpet?
In a word: yes. They'll ruin your wood floors, too, if you give them enough time. The vast majority of office chair wheels are hard plastic that are meant to wear slowly and put up with years of abuse. Daily use means that they will certainly damage the surface beneath the chair.
Chairs with rollerblade-style wheels like the Duramont Ergonomic Chair on this list may cause damage a bit more slowly than the hard plastic wheels, but they'll still flatten the carpet in spots. In order to avoid this, you should certainly buy yourself a chair mat.
There are many different models out there, but a decent chair mat will pay for itself in time. For deeper pile carpets, you'll want something like the Doublecheck Products Heavy Duty Carpet Chair Mat, which is available in both rectangular and tabbed shapes.
Some prefer bamboo chair mats that can roll up, like this Anji Mountain model, which can be used on low pile carpets or hard flooring. If you want a super high-end approach, try this Vitrazza Glass Chair Mat, which looks very nice and has a lifetime warranty.
There are also flat PVC models for hard surfaces such as the Ilyapa Offic Chair Mat, which is available in a few different sizes.
In addition to saving your flooring, these mats will improve your mobility as the wheels easily glide over the surface.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.