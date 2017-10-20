9 Best Pencil Christmas Trees: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Christmas trees always take up more space than you expect and, with the small apartments I’ve lived in, having a pencil Christmas tree has been the difference between festive and clutter.

What’s the right size Christmas tree for my space?

Height is important, but it’s the width of the tree that makes life difficult. The best thing to do is block it out. Get some masking tape and a measuring tape and start blocking out the size of the trees you’re looking at to see how they fit into your space.

Pencil trees cut that width in half, at least. You can still get all the height you want, but instead of finding room for a circle with a 5.5 foot diameter for a 7.5 foot tree, you’re looking at 2.8 feet smaller. That’s closer to the diameter of a four foot traditionally shaped tree.

Now let’s take a look at the best pencil Christmas trees of 2018.