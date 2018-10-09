What’s the Best Halloween Candy?: 15 Favorites Kids Love

Our Review

Did you dream of finding the house that gave out full-size candy bars? Did you co-conspire with other trick-or-treaters to figure out which neighborhood you might have to haunt to find them? I know I did. My brother and I trekked a great distance to the one neighborhood where two houses were giving them out. Be the hero this year and go full-size. This variety pack includes eight Snickers bars, seven Twix bars, six M&M Peanut bags, five M&M Peanut Butter bags, and four 3 Musketeers bars. Other variations are available, as well, like this Skittles and Starburst box. It may be pricey, but it lights kids up.