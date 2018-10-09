What’s the Best Halloween Candy?: 15 Favorites Kids Love

Halloween is an amazing day for kids. You don a costume and walk up to strangers’ houses, where they give you free candy. As an adult, you’ll want to have killer candy on hand to delight all the children who dressed up for the occasion. This list is filled with all the classic heavy hitters so you can easily decide which house you want to be on Halloween night. Here are our picks for the best Halloween candy favorites kids love.
Mars Chocolate and More Favorites Halloween Candy Variety Mix 250-Piece Bag
This Halloween pack includes a mix of classic fruity and chocolatey candies. Among the 250 pieces, you'll get original Starburst, original Skittles, 3 Muskateers, Snickers and peanut butter Snickers. At this time of this writing, you can take an extra dollar of this price with an Amazon coupon.
Nestle Assorted Halloween Chocolate & Sugar Candy 285-Piece Bag
This mix focuses on the crunchier side of candy in a few different iterations. The chocolate offerings are Nestle Crunch and Butterfinger, while the fruity options are grape Nerds, strawberry Nerds, and Gobstoppers. Okay, so maybe that last one only gets crunchy at the end, but you get the idea.
Brach’s Sweet & Sour Halloween Candy Kiddie Mix Trick or Treat Variety Pack 305-Piece Bag
This is kind of an off-beat pick for kids that prefer to blend sweet and sour flavors. This relatively inexpensive package offers a more varied mix compared to a lot of other options out there. This includes both original and chewy Lemonheads, Smarties, Warheads, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Jaw Busters, Now & Later and just to round it all out, Super Bubble. I always appreciated these candies for giving me a break from the standards when I was a kid.
Skittles & Starburst Sweet & Sour Halloween Candy Fun Size Variety Mix 150-Piece Bag
The second of three sweet and sour mixes on this list, this mix keeps it simple. You get original and sour Skittles, both of which just about everyone loves. You also get Starburst Mini Sours and Starburst FaveReds, which contain only strawberry, fruit punch, watermelon, and cherry -- the most popular flavors. I think the package design is pretty amusing on this one, too.
Sour Patch Kids & Swedish Fish Trick or Treat 115-Piece Bag
The last of our sweet and sour combo packs includes one of my all-time favorite candies, Sour Patch Kids. Here they pair them sensibly with Swedish Fish in a variety pack kids of all ages will love. A perfect size if you expect a small number of trick-or-treaters or if you want to mix a little sweet and sour into a bigger bowl of candy.
Mars Chocolate Halloween Candy Variety Mix 400-Piece Bag
Our second Mars pick again includes Snickers and 3 Muskateers, since they're evergreen. They're joined in this very large pack of candy by Milky Way, M&Ms, and Twix. Of these, I have the fondest memories of Twix from childhood, but all of them are classics. At the time of this writing, there's a $1 off coupon for this pack.
Jolly Rancher Hard Candy 360-Piece Bag
If you only want to give out small candy pieces or you just want to augment a larger bowl, it's hard to go wrong with Jolly Ranchers. Nothing tastes quite like them. Even as an adult, I occasionally reach for an apple flavored Jolly Rancher. Easy to give out a handful of these for trick-or-treaters.
Hershey’s Halloween Candy Assortment 335-Piece Bag
Speaking of Jolly Ranchers, you'll probably want to give out more than just those on Halloween night. The traditional Jolly Rancher Halloween offering is actually the stix version, which is included here, along with Kit Kats, Reese's Miniatures, and Twizzlers Pull'n'Peel. It's an established fact that Pull'n'Peel Twizzlers are, in fact, more fun to eat.
Reese’s Snack Size Peanut Butter Cups 60-Piece Bag
The undisputed Halloween candy champion and the holy grail of many a household. I had to pay my mother a Reese's tax every year for letting me go trick-or-treating at all. Barring peanut allergies, almost everyone loves Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and with good reason. They're very good as it is, but if you want to up the ante a bit, for for either the Reese's bats or Reese's pumpkins.
AirHeads Chewy Mini Bars 320-Piece Variety Pack
Airheads make a great Halloween candy. I recall them being somewhat rare when I was young, so you might just be able to stand out on your street by offering these. This is a four pack of 80-piece bags, for a total of 320 pieces. Flavors include grape, cherry, watermelon, orange, blue raspberry, and White Mystery flavor. As a bonus, theses are free of all eight major allergens, if that's a concern.
Mars Chocolate Full Size Candy Bars Variety Pack 30-Piece Box
Did you dream of finding the house that gave out full-size candy bars? Did you co-conspire with other trick-or-treaters to figure out which neighborhood you might have to haunt to find them? I know I did. My brother and I trekked a great distance to the one neighborhood where two houses were giving them out. Be the hero this year and go full-size. This variety pack includes eight Snickers bars, seven Twix bars, six M&M Peanut bags, five M&M Peanut Butter bags, and four 3 Musketeers bars. Other variations are available, as well, like this Skittles and Starburst box. It may be pricey, but it lights kids up.
Kit Kat Halloween Spooky Miniatures 130-Piece Bag
Not only is the bag dressed up for Halloween, each individual candy piece has a costume. I loved these as a kid. They really seemed unique and special and I looked forward to them every year. Go for the festive approach that will delight kids with these.
Nestle Assorted Halloween Chocolate Bag 80-Piece Bag
Although Reese's is the king of the heap when it comes to peanut butter candy, there's a challenger lurking in this mix. It's the Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups, which introduce a crunchy texture. Every trick-or-treating haul ought to result in one of each so you can try them next to each other and declare a winner for yourself. This mix also includes the undersung hero 100 Grand, as well as Nestle Crunch and original Butterfinger. This bag is on the smaller side and the price reflects that.
Nestle Halloween Candy Assorted Sugar Mix-Ups 200-Piece Bag
This mix contains a candy that until I was an adult, I wasn't sure existed outside of Halloween. Bottle Caps are, in actuality, not that rare at all, but it was one of the candies I relished seeing handed out just because it's a little off-beat. Also included in this mix are Nerds, Laffy Taffy, and SweeTarts. The last of these is a candy I still unapologetically love today.
Hershey’s Kisses Halloween Spooky Milk Chocolates 220-Piece Bag
Like the ones that come out at Christmas, these Halloween Hershey's Kisses are done up especially for the holiday. Giving out a handful of these to trick-or-treaters will, like the Kit Kats on this list, seem just a little bit special. All three designs are pretty great, but I have to give the edge to the ghosts.