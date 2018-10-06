15 Best Halloween Candy Bags: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Unless you plan to go the pillowcase route, your trick-or-treater will need a vessel in which to amass their candy haul. A Halloween candy bag should be roomy enough to fit several full-size candy bars and at least a couple pounds of the standard treat sized bars. Ideally, you want a durable candy bag to be able to cart around a heavy take of candy, but also to last more than just one year. These bags also make excellent party favors if you’re planning on throwing a monster mash of your own.
Burton & Burton Witch Halloween Tote Bag
This charming trick or treat bag has a three-dimensional element to it with dangling witch legs and skirts. It measures close to 14 inches tall by over 10 inches wide, which should be more than enough room for your trick-or-treater to fit plenty of candy.
Hallmark Pop Up Jack-o’-Lantern Trick or Treat Bag
Most of us recall the plastic jack-o'-lantern buckets that were so popular for trick-or-treating. This is a modern update to that idea, taking the form of a pop-up lantern bag. When not in use, it can be folded down flat for easy storage, which is an improvement over the aforementioned buckets. When fully extended, It measures nine inches wide by seven inches tall by nine inches deep. That should get you through a neighborhood or two.
Princeton Wares Lighted Halloween Nylon Tote Candy Bag with Extra Bright Flashing LED Safety Light
Another newer adaption on the familiar jack-o'-lantern design is this option which combines two handy modern features. The first is once again the ability to fold up flat, fitting into a smaller bag measuring only four by three inches. When fully open, it measures an enormous 16 by 24 inches, which should just about rival all those pillow cases some kids will be carrying.
The other feature is a super bright LED, which not only acts as the jack-o'-lanterns candle but enhances trick-or-treating safety. It's a small touch, but a nice one.
Lillian Vernon Pumpkin Personalized Halloween Treat Bag
The last of our jack-o'-lantern inspired halloween candy bags (for the moment) is this plush pumpkin. Like the Burton & Burton witch bag, this offers some 3D detailing and measures a healthy 10.5 inches by 10.5 inches at the widest. In addition, this also offers the ability to add up to 12 characters of customization. This is a great choice if you have a few kids and want them to have their own special bags, or if there's likely to be any arguing about which bag what candy came from. There are other designs available, as well, including a spider and a Frankenstein's monster.
Fun Express Pirate Tote Bag
A number of selections on this list are tote bags. They're an excellent size and form for hoarding a ton of candy. This one is straightfoward enough, measuring 15 by 17 inches and emblazoned with a Jolly Roger for all those who plan to go out as pirates. In fact, if you need ideas in that arena, we have a post dedicated to pirate costumes for men, women, and children here.
Party Supplies Mummy Tote Bag
Like the pirate bag, this is a close up on a spooky face of a sort, only this time it's a mummy face. This one also measures 15 by 17 inches, which is good for more than a few full sized candy bars if you know which neighborhood to visit.
CrystalRus Trick or Treat Halloween Rhinestone Tote Bag
Maybe you need a little bling in your Halloween candy bag. This handcrafted option from the U.K. has bling in spades, spelling out the famous phrase in glass crystals. The red one goes for the price listed, though for some reason the white version is almost twice the price. EIther way, you get a 13 by 14 inch bag, which is only a touch smaller than the other options on this list.
I Heart Art and Baby Halloween Tote Bag
From one handmade option to another, this lovely tote bag is screenprinted in New York with a spooky Halloween scene. It's not going to scare anyone, for sure, but it definitely sets a vibe. It measures 15 by 16 inches and is made of durable cotton canvas for many years of huge Halloween candy hauls.
Hallmark Large Trick or Treat Halloween Canvas Bag
Another option from Hallmark, this is a heavy duty cotton canvas bag with extra sturdy handles for dragging home tons of candy. It also happens to be a Prime exclusive, so Amazon Prime members can grab this for close to half the price of similarly-durable Halloween totes. The measurements on this one are 13.5 by 13.75.
Mud Pie Halloween Canvas Tote
This option from Mud Pie is actually three different choices to pick from. First is this charming Happy Halloween design, with various Halloween elements forming the letters of Happy. The other two designs are variations on witch themes for all the little witchlings out there. All of them are made of heavy duty canvas and measure 15 by 14 inches.
Jolly Jon Halloween Trick or Treat Bags
Like the Mud Pie option, this is also not one but seven different options. Each are bucket-style tote bags measuring 7.75 inches tall. We've featured the classic Halloween colors here, but personally, my vote would go to the bats or skull and crossbones patterns.
Partay Shenanigans Halloween Tote Bags Three Pack
While a few of the other options on this list offer three different designs, this option packs them all together into a single three pack. Great for multiple trick-or-treaters or to give as gifts. These are slightly novel in that they offer drawstring closures to keep prying goblin hands out of the candy stash while trick-or-treaters venture from house to house. They measure 14 by 17 and are made of polyester.
KI Store Trick or Treat Halloween Candy Buckets
This multi-pack of Halloween candy bags takes the form of buckets with felt designs on them. The buckets measure almost seven inches tall and taper from just under seven inches across at the top to just over five inches at the bottom, good for a capacity of 3.2 gallons. (Can you measure candy in gallons? Sure, why not.) Because they'll stand on their own, you could also use these to decorate your house with candy offerings for a Halloween party.
Vowol Halloween Trick or Treat Candy Bags Four Pack
Our last two options are multi-packs of reusable plastic bags like you might get from the supermarket. In this pack, you get four bags of various spooky Halloween designs, each measuring 10 by 12 inches. If that's a little small for your prolific trick-or-treater, at least you'll have four bags to let them fill up, but we think it'll more than do the job.
Earthwise Halloween Trick or Treat Bags Six Pack
Our last pick provides excellent value for money, offering a six pack with each bag costing roughly $2.17 at the time of this writing. There are only three designs, but nevertheless, this could make an excellent option for households with many kids or large groups of roving trick-or-treaters. You could also give these as party favors, if you wanted. Each bag measures 10.5 by 9.5 inches.