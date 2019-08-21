11 Best Massage Recliners: The Ultimate List

When you’re after a true therapeutic massage, sometimes you require a longer massage time. While most chairs only offer 30 minute programs, the Kahuna Hubot doubles that with up to 60 minutes per session. This 3D massage recliner offers zero gravity positioning for the ultimate in relaxation, allowing your muscles and joints to fully respond to the treatment.

Whether you’re looking for a robust full body massage or something gentler to just help you relax, you control the intensity with up to five different setting options. The chair features an HSL-track system- an advanced system has an additional ergonomic curve in the lower back area with a longer range of track. That means you’ll get more benefit from neck to hips. Even the spine specialists at Spine-Health.com agree that massage chairs like this can be super beneficial in lieu of regularly seeing a massage therapist.

Double size high elasticity massage balls protrude from the chair to reach all your tender areas with a human-like touch, while vibration and air cell movement promote increased blood circulation and muscle relaxation. We like how this chair has lots of flexibility, depending on body size. It offers seven different leg extension settings, and to keep your tootsies perfectly happy, it also has three intensity settings for your feet.

With more than 100 different air cells to provide both compression and manipulation, and massaging rollers, this chair can be customized to your needs or you can utilize one of the 17 different programs already provided. This chair even offers head and temple massage to ease away the strain of the day, which is unique compared to most massage recliners that don’t adequately work on your head and neck.

You’ll also love that the Kahuna offers heat therapy in both the upper and lower back, as well as legs and feet. The chair comes with premium Bluetooth speakers and an easy to understand mobile app for the ultimate in control. It can easily accommodate humans up to 6’1″ and has a 300 pound weight capacity. Get it either black or champagne. While it’s among the most expensive, we think it’s definitely worth the price.

If you’re looking for many of the same qualities, but can’t pop for a $5K+ massage chair, Kahuna has a new space saving model at about half that price with many of the same excellent features, sans the head massage, and it has 12 programs as well as manual adjustability.