11 Best Bug Out Bags: Your Ultimate Guide

Traditional emergency kits are wonderful to own, but you never know if you’ll be able to remain in your home during a disaster or even be able to utilize your vehicle to escape to safety. A well-designed bug out bag that you can throw over your shoulders and evacuate within a moment’s notice is without a doubt the best approach for ensuring your party’s safe passage out of the danger zone.

Preparing for unknown disaster scenarios is difficult, to say the least – having a well thought out backpack full of rations and survival essentials is the best you can do for more or less every situation.

In the event of an emergency scenario in which you and your family need to evacuate your home and move elsewhere, owning a mindfully put together bug out bag is absolutely crucial to ensuring everyone’s health and overall safety.

How To Select A Bug Out Bag

Selecting a bug out bag, or putting one together has everything to do with what challenges you expect to endure in the event of an emergency. Carefully consider your local climate, community, and landscape in order to come up with the best assortment of survival tools.

If you have to run out of the house with essential survival equipment, here are a few general questions you ought to ask yourself in order to be best prepared:

-Will you be needing specialized gear for mostly wilderness or urban persistence?

-Is there an abundance of free-standing water you can filter on your way to safety, or will you need to pack your own water supply?

-Is the climate generally warm, or cold, and what kind of shelter, clothing, and bedding does it call for in an evacuation scenario?

-How long of a trek do you anticipate to reach your designated "safe-zone", and what kind of equipment is necessary for keeping one foot in front of the other?

-Is it wise to include tools for self defense?

-Don't forget to consider where you will store your bug out bag(s) and who will be carrying them - it's important to specialize every person's pack within your party so nobody ends up with unnecessary items and weight.

Bug Out Bag Specifications

While building your bug out bag is made easy by selecting one of the pre-made, thoughtfully designed options above, there are still a few general guidelines and specifications you ought to be mindful of.

Here are a few details to consider when it comes down to the nitty-gritty of setting up the perfect bug out bag:

-You need food and water for a minimum of 72 hours for each member of your family/party. If you want to really trim pack weight and make the most of each bag's packing space, then calculate how many calories of food and liters of water each individual needs for X amount of time based on their body weight.

-Assuming you are in average physical condition, your bug out bag should weigh no more than 25% of your body weight to ensure that you can carry it long distances. Keep this number in mind as you add items to your personal pack and those of your family members and make sure your maximizing everyone's gear load without over-packing.

-Don't forget personal essential items like medication and health devices - nobody will make it far without their inhaler, prescription glasses, insulin, or other important health tools and meds.

Building Your Own Bug Out Bag

While we recommend at least starting with a pre-made bug out bag from our top list, we understand that many preppers prefer to start from the ground up when it comes to their safety and that of their family.

Below, we've highlighted some of the best options for each essential category of your personal bug out bag so you can upgrade or fill in the blanks left by some pre-made options, or go ahead and start from scratch!

High Capacity, Weight-Bearing Backpacks

While the contents of most pre-made bug out bags are brilliantly conceived by in-the-know experts, oftentimes the included backpack that houses all of the essential equipment and rations is sub-par at best.

You may have noticed that many of the listed kits above are not particularly well rated for their weight-bearing ability or their capacity for additional essential gear. While the included bags are certainly suitable, those who anticipate longer treks and heavier gear loads will be wise to pair their bug out bag supplies with a higher quality, more performance backpack with greater durability, a higher degree of organization, and most importantly - less required exertion when it comes to carrying it long distances!

Some of our favorite high-capacity backpacks that are built to take a beating and remain comfortable for even the longest of treks include:

Food & Water Kits

Your food and water supplies are the most important component of your kit in most survival scenarios.

When adding rations and hydration supplies to your bug out bag, ideally you select options that are low weight and pack particularly compact, while offering a whole lot of caloric content.

Your food rations ought to be selected based on the included energy vs. the packed weight/occupied space. When camping and backpacking, there are many delicious freeze-dried meal brands that pack great, but an emergency scenario calls for rations with even greater portability. Typically, calorie bars and tabs are the best routes to go when it comes to bang for your caloric buck - so we've leaned into the following options for bug out bag applications:

Water, of course, has a fixed weight, so there are no corners to be cut there, but you can, however, choose soft, rather than hard-bodied vessels for containing your water supply that will pack more compact than a bottle, canteen or jug. Some of our favorite picks for pre-packaged water and water vessels to fill on your own include:

Portable Water Filters

While having a water supply packed within you bug out bag is wise, if you know there is bountiful free-standing or running water in the landscape you plan on evacuating through, you ought to have a reliable portable water filter on hand.

A water filter can trim your pack weight immensely by replacing a few liters or gallons, so every in the know prepper should own one.

Our top picks include the Sawyer Mini and the LifeStraw, but make sure to check out our post on the best portable water filters for all the top options!

First Aid Kits

Your first aid supplies are of monumental importance when evacuating your local surroundings. Sustaining an injury on your way to safety could be the difference between life and death, so be sure to have some tools to keep you going in the event of an accident.

Selecting your medical supplies is just as much about the potential injuries/afflictions you can't think of, as much as it is about preparing for the usual first aid suspects. This means including at least a few versatile items that can be implemented to treat some more 'outside of the box' type injuries or ailments.

For example, band-aids and tweezers are great, but what about a leg splint or ankle brace for staying on your feet in the event of a bone break or sprain?

While most premade bug out bags offer exceptional first aid components, check out the following specialized medical supplies and fully inclusive fist aid kits for some particularly great emergency options:

Survival Equipment Kits

Every well thought out bug out bag should contain some survival equipment for persisting outdoors. Whether you live in a greatly urban or suburban environment or within a complete and total wilderness, there are some particularly practical tools for staying comfortable and safe in a survival scenario.

Many pre-made bug out bags offer an assortment of survival tools that are just plain sub-par when it comes to overall quality. A survival situation is not the time to struggle with mediocre gear, so be sure your more technical tools are up to par with the challenges you expect to endure.

The main details to think about when considering tools/equipment that maintain your well-being are as follows:

Shelter and bedding

Fire making and cooking

Cordage

Communication with others/staying informed

Navigation

Light and power supply

Here are just a few of our favorite kits and tools to get your gears turning that we've found to be the most relevant for bug out bag inclusion:

Self Defense

While conflict with others while fleeing an emergency scenario is an awful thought, responsible preppers ought to have this detail covered somewhere in their bug out bag.

If you are a gun owner, then choosing a backpack with an adequate, on-hand firearm carry system and some space to stash ammo is a wise tactic for staying alert and ready to engage potential threats.

If you are not a gun owner or would simply prefer to employ non-lethal tactics rather than implementing your firearm, there are many reliable and effective self defense tools for directly engaging threats that don't require you to use a gun.

Paintball guns, mace and pepper spray devices, stun guns, and many other non-lethal alternatives to firearms exist, so make sure to check out our post on non-lethal home-defense tools for some guidance selecting an option that you feel safer having on hand than not, as well as comfortable using.

