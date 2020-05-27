15 Best Pergolas for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save

Now is the time to hop on the plethora of beautiful and easy to install pergolas for sale. Pergolas, whether made of vinyl, wood, metal, or a combination, are transformative to any outdoor space, adding both an element of decor and reprieve from the hot summer sun. If you’re looking for the best items to turn your backyard into a mini oasis, a pergola should top your list.
Shop this roundup of the best pergolas for sale at a variety of price points.
1. Avalon 10′ x 10′ Adjustable Louvered Vinyl PergolaPrice: $2,599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to keep clean. Vinyl can be cleaned with power washer or hose
- Customizeable shade in any direction with three louvered panels
- Sturdy and well manufactured
- Doesn't protect from rain
- Takes some time to assemble
- Some additional hardware might be required
You can easily define any outdoor space, whether it be on a patio or in a yard, with the Avalon 10′ x 10′ Adjustable Louvered Vinyl Pergola. This vinyl pergola has three louvered panels that allow for completely customizable shade in whatever direction the sun is coming from. If you’re struggling to find shade in your outdoor space, this is a simple solution that not only adds shade, but also an element of decor. Like all vinyl pergolas, it simply needs to be hosed down or power washed when it gets dirty.
-
2. Regency 12′ x 12′ Vinyl PergolaPros:
Cons:
- Made of easy to care for vinyl that will withstand weather without rotting, cracking or warping
- Directions are clear and easy to follow. It's easy to assemble
- Clean, white design
- Doesn't come with fabric for shade but can be purchased seperately
- Needs a couple of people to put together
- Product is only available in white
Many people who are looking to purchase a pergola opt for a vinyl finish because of how easy it is to care for. The Regency 12′ x 12′ Vinyl Pergola is a top seller, not only due to the clean, white vinyl but because of how durable it is. The vinyl can easily be sprayed down with a hose when it gets dirty, and the structure itself is strong, made to withstand rotting, cracking, or weather damage. Keep in mind that while the pergola does come with an anchoring system, you might want to consider a stronger option if you live in an area with high winds.
-
3. Freemont 12′ x 12′ Attached Vinyl PergolaPrice: $1,199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Customizeable to any sized house
- Provides a good amount of shade, even without the addition of fabric
- Beautiful, wood design
- Requires a lot of measuring to install correctly
- Might require a building permit, since it is attached to the home
- Hangars could be made of something more durable than PVC
If you’re looking to install a pergola over your patio and don’t want to pay for a custom job, the Freemont 12′ x 12′ Attached Vinyl Pergola will do the trick. The pergola is designed to attach to the house, below the overhang and gutters, and is customizable to fit all sized houses. While this pergola doesn’t include a curtain or fabric, the wood alone provides a generous amount of shade.
-
4. Outdoor Steel Pergola Gazebo 12′ x 10′Price: $445.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable/removeable canopy for shade, which can be changed based on how much shade you want
- Easy to assemble
- Great size for various seating arrangements including dining tables or conversation seating
- Fabric might need to be replaced after several seasons
- Heavy rain can cause pooling of water within the canopy
- Fabric doesn't stay put well in wind
The Steel Pergola Gazebo 12′ x 10′ is not only sturdy but fairly easy to set up. While the instructions suggest four people for setup, it can be done with one or two if they have some building experience. The fabric is adjustable, with the ability to move it up or down depending on how much shade you want. The size of the pergola works for a conversation outdoor seating arrangement or a moderately-sized dining table to fit underneath.
-
5. Coolaroo Aurora PergolaPrice: $494.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes fabric for top and siding for added shade
- Easy to assemble. Instructions are easy to follow and hardware is included
- Durable, treated alumninum poles
- Lightweight and potentially less sturdy than wood
- Aluminum scratches easily
- Fabric portion might need replacing after several seasons
Unlike some outdoor pergolas for sale, the Coolaroo Aurora Pergola includes the breathable fabric to be used for shade on the top and sides of the pergola. It’s easy to install with hardware included and provides a nine-foot square area of shade in your backyard, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The aluminum poles are not only sturdy but coated, so they’ll be sure to last a decade or longer, even in harsh weather.
-
6. Backyard Discovery Cedar Pergola 12′ by 10′Price: $1,894.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble and should take 2-3 people several hours
- Comes pre-stained but you can add an additional layer of stain if you'd like
- Durable, sturdy, and beautiful cedar wood
- Doesn't include vinyl canopy for the top
- Some of the included hardware could be better quality
- Inside dimensions are only 7' x 9'
The Backyard Discovery Cedar Pergola 12′ by 10′ is the perfect middle of the road sized pergola, great for covering a spacious seating arrangement or outdoor dining table. The pergola comes prestained and ready to assemble and is very sturdy and durable, with the ability to secure it to the ground. The assembly takes several hours and two or three people is recommended due to the size, however, the assembly instructions are easy to follow. The cedar wood is not only beautiful and will last for years to come.
-
7. Paragon Outdoor Valencia Pergola 11×11Price: $1,440.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Retractable roof for shade, sun or stargazing
- Looks like wood, but easy to care for
- Can be attached to any ground including concrete and stone
- Assembly takes some time
- Heavy rain may cause water to pool in the canopy
- Additional hardware needed to attach to concrete/stone
The versatility of the Paragon Outdoor Valencia Pergola is what makes it awesome. It can provide shade when needed, but also has a retractable fabric roof that can be removed when you’re okay with a bit of sun. Ground stakes and all hardware for assembly are included and you can also bolt the pergola to a concrete or stone patio. While the frame looks just like real wood, it won’t warp or rot with age and weather.
-
8. Sunjoy Modern Steel Pergola with Flat Top Canopy (10×10)Price: $938.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek and simple design with a white steel frame
- Easy to assemble - should only take 30 minutes to an hour
- More durable than an umbrella and won't blow over
- No siding for addition shade with low angled light
- 10x10 size might not be large enough for some dining tables/seating areas
- Steel frame might show rust after several seasons
If you’re looking to provide a bit of shade on your patio with something that’s simple in design, then the Sunjoy A106005700 Reese 10×10 ft. Modern Steel Pergola with Flat Top Canopy is a great option. It provides the same amount of shade as a big umbrella, but is much more sturdy so you don’t need to worry about it blowing over with a strong gust. Assembly is quick and should take two people about 30 minutes to an hour to get it up and situated. The steel frame has a flat top, with appropriately placed holes for drainage during rain. There’s also an existing hook if you’d like to add lighting or further decor.
-
9. Kozyard Morgan Outdoor 10’x13′ Extra Large Pergola With CanopyPrice: $419.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable canopy is included and is UV and weather resistant
- Made of light and rust-free aluminum
- Extra-large size
- Assembly takes some time
- Lightweight alumninum can be more flimsy then real wood
- Too big for smaller spaces
The gorgeous Kozyard Morgan Outdoor 10’x13′ Extra Large Pergola comes complete with a canopy for the perfect amount of shade all summer long. The aluminum make of this product is great. It’s lightweight so it’s easy to assemble and will not rust. While many pergolas come in a 10×10 or 11×11 square shape, this one has a few extra feet of length for more covered space to enjoy. The canopy is adjustable depending on your shade needs as well.
-
10. Roosevelt 12′ x 12′ Composite PergolaPrice: $2,149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mix of wood and vinyl that looks like wood but is much easier to care for
- Large size that can fit over a dining table or seating area
- Easy to follow assembly instructions
- No canopy included
- No bracket included for attaching to patio
- Higher price point
The Roosevelt 12′ x 12′ Composite Pergola gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to looks and maintenance. While it looks like wood, it has the benefits of maintenance-free vinyl made from a blend of vinyl and recycled wood pulp. The color is beautiful and will really transform the look of any outdoor space. While this can be secured to a concrete or stone patio, an additional bracket is needed. There also isn’t a fabric cover included so if that’s the look you prefer, you can purchase a 12×12 pergola fabric separately.
-
11. Dura-Trel Queensbrook PergolaPrice: $759.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to care for vinyl that will last many seasons in all weather
- Inexpensive price point
- Manageable assembly
- Bases needed for installation on concrete/stone patios
- Under 10 square feet is on the smaller side
- No fabric canopy or siding included
The highly-rated Dura-Trel Queensbrook Pergola is a really nice and inexpensive option for a transformative outdoor decorative piece, providing a nice amount of shade through the flat-top design. The all-vinyl construction is easy to care for, making it a top choice for those looking for a low maintenance option in all weather. All holes are pre-drilled, making the assembly easy. If you do want to put it on a concrete patio, the additional purchases of bases are needed but easy to implement.
-
12. Alcove 8′ x 8′ Corner Vinyl PergolaPrice: $600.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lower price point
- Easy to care for materials
- Great for smaller spaces
- Only 8x8 feet, not ideal for expansive coverage
- Some extra materials needed for assembly
- No fabric included
If you’re working with a smaller space, then the Alcove 8′ x 8′ Corner Vinyl Pergola is perfect for letting you get some shade in a corner of your outdoor space. The smaller size is perfect for a two or four-person dining table, two lounge chairs, or a small sectional, depending on your seating preference. The assemble isn’t all the way hassle-free since you’ll need to spend a small amount on extra materials for assembly, but it’s worth it given the lower price point.
-
13. Regency Grande 12′ x 24′ Vinyl PergolaPrice: $2,444.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large amount of coverage
- Easy to care for vinyl
- Charming New England inspired design
- Requires extra parts for assembly
- No sides for extra shade
- Design of top slats lets a small amount of sun through
Looking to cover a large space with some shade? The Regency Grande 12′ x 24′ Vinyl Pergola is about double the size of a standard pergola an can fit both a dining table and a large seating arrangement underneath, with room to spare. Since it’s made of vinyl, it’s easy to care for which owners will love. It’s also weather-resistant and will last for years to come. The highly-rated pergola is durable, well-made, and a great way to transform any space.
-
14. Elysium 12′ x 12 ‘Attached Louvered PergolaPrice: $2,671.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great quality and made to withstand all weather
- Easy to assemble and comes with clear, easy to follow directions
- Comes with 20 year warranty
- Needs additional parts for assembly
- No wind rating available for this pergola
- Vinyl/PVC pergola is not ideal if you want to paint it
Having a pergola that can attach to your house makes it looks like it’s custom-built rather than a pergola kit. The Elysium 12′ x 12 ‘Attached Louvered Pergola is made from PVC, which might scare some, but you can’t feel confident due to the nearly perfect reviews and the fact that it comes with a 20-year warranty. The top provides tight coverage for more shade than most louvered pergolas.
-
15. Venetian 10′ x 10′ Vinyl PergolaPros:
Cons:
- Highly rated, sturdy, durable
- Easy to install
- Classic, spacious design
- No canopy included
- Needs additional materials for assembly
- 10x10 size might be too small for some
The Venetian 10′ x 10′ Vinyl Pergola provides a classic, maintenance-free, pergola design. While there is a little bit of work that needs to be done to get this assembled, it comes together fairly easily. The design is very sturdy and durable, made of high-quality materials that will last a lifetime. While there isn’t a canopy included, you can purchase one separately for additional shade or side shade. This is one of the highest-rated pergolas and a great option.
Why Should You Buy a Pergola for your Yard?
Pergolas are the perfect solution for a super sunny yard where you need some morning or afternoon shade to better enjoy your outdoor space. They also add a beautiful decorative element. While pergola kits come with cut pieces that need to be assembled, many of them have a custom look to them. You can set a dining table, an outdoor conversation set, or even a grill or hot tub under them. The options are endless. Most of them come with all of the necessary hardware for installation and can be put together in a day or less. You can choose from wood, vinyl, or aluminum depending on your aesthetic preference and the type of climate you live in.
What Are the Best Wooden Pergolas?
Wood pergolas are a great option if you like the look of real wood or want to paint or stain your pergola since you can't do that with a metal or vinyl pergola. This 10x10 cedar pergola is a top-seller and highly rated.
What Are the Best Metal Pergolas?
Aluminum is the most common type of metal used for metal pergolas due to the rust-free property and the fact that it's super lightweight making it easier to assemble. They're also the type of pergolas most common to come with a fabric canopy, rather than the slotted design of wood or vinyl. Metal pergolas also tend to be the least expensive. This top-rated aluminum pergola is a top pick.
What Are the Best Vinyl Pergolas?
Many people opt for a vinyl pergola because there is limited maintenance. Unlike wood, it won't warp or rot and unlike metal, you don't have to worry about rust. Vinyl is very easy to care for, although not as strong and sturdy as wood or metal. Many Vinyl pergolas need to be cemented to the ground during assembly to keep them in place. Vinyl pergolas are traditionally white and offer a clean, traditional aesthetic that adds a beautiful element of decor to any yard. This pergola is a top pick from the New England Arbors Store.
What Is the Difference Between a Gazebo and a Pergola?
While a gazebo typically is round or octagonal, a pergola is usually square or rectangular. The biggest difference is in the top, or roof, as a pergola is usually slotted or has a canopy, where a gazebo typically has a hard, full roof.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.