15 Best Pergolas for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save

Now is the time to hop on the plethora of beautiful and easy to install pergolas for sale. Pergolas, whether made of vinyl, wood, metal, or a combination, are transformative to any outdoor space, adding both an element of decor and reprieve from the hot summer sun. If you’re looking for the best items to turn your backyard into a mini oasis , a pergola should top your list.

Why Should You Buy a Pergola for your Yard?

Pergolas are the perfect solution for a super sunny yard where you need some morning or afternoon shade to better enjoy your outdoor space. They also add a beautiful decorative element. While pergola kits come with cut pieces that need to be assembled, many of them have a custom look to them. You can set a dining table, an outdoor conversation set, or even a grill or hot tub under them. The options are endless. Most of them come with all of the necessary hardware for installation and can be put together in a day or less. You can choose from wood, vinyl, or aluminum depending on your aesthetic preference and the type of climate you live in.

What Are the Best Wooden Pergolas?

Wood pergolas are a great option if you like the look of real wood or want to paint or stain your pergola since you can't do that with a metal or vinyl pergola. This 10x10 cedar pergola is a top-seller and highly rated.

What Are the Best Metal Pergolas?

Aluminum is the most common type of metal used for metal pergolas due to the rust-free property and the fact that it's super lightweight making it easier to assemble. They're also the type of pergolas most common to come with a fabric canopy, rather than the slotted design of wood or vinyl. Metal pergolas also tend to be the least expensive. This top-rated aluminum pergola is a top pick.

What Are the Best Vinyl Pergolas?

Many people opt for a vinyl pergola because there is limited maintenance. Unlike wood, it won't warp or rot and unlike metal, you don't have to worry about rust. Vinyl is very easy to care for, although not as strong and sturdy as wood or metal. Many Vinyl pergolas need to be cemented to the ground during assembly to keep them in place. Vinyl pergolas are traditionally white and offer a clean, traditional aesthetic that adds a beautiful element of decor to any yard. This pergola is a top pick from the New England Arbors Store.

What Is the Difference Between a Gazebo and a Pergola?

While a gazebo typically is round or octagonal, a pergola is usually square or rectangular. The biggest difference is in the top, or roof, as a pergola is usually slotted or has a canopy, where a gazebo typically has a hard, full roof.

