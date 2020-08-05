10 Best Under Desk Bikes For Staying Active At Work

Staying active can be a challenge for those of us who spend long hours working behind a desk. Keeping your body moving, and avoiding long stints of sitting with poor posture is pivotal to maintaining good health – both physically and mentally, and furthermore can be a wonderful productivity booster!
Implementing a desk bike at your office space or work from home desk is sure to be a game-changer when it comes to keeping your body and mind sharp – our top list has tracked down the best options in every style for improving the quality of both your physical wellness and mental workflow!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $167.35 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $146.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $264.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $138.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. DeskCycle Under Desk CyclePrice: $189.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patented magnetic resistance mechanism features 8 calibrated resistance settings
- 5 function LCD display shows speed, time, distance, calories burned and scan
- Removable display can be placed right onto your desktop to watch and track progress
- Works with low desks as low as 27 inches
- Includes a roughly 10 foot extension cord for easier setup
- Quiet operation on all resistance settings
- Adjustable velcro foot straps
- Fairly expensive
- Pedal height is fixed and unable to be adjusted
- Some may not like the aesthetic of this machine - it looks a bit like a physical therapy device
The DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle is a simple and straightforward option for the office or your own living space that’s built with the utmost quality, as well as integrated with some highly practical features.
This is machine is built to last over many years of use, so rest assured you’ll own and utilize this option for quite some time. A patented magnetic resistance mechanism features eight calibrated resistance settings, while a five function LCD display shows speed, time, distance, calories burned and scan.
The Desk Cycle is therefore not only a device for adding some activity and exercise to your daily work routine, but also a fitness-tracking tool you can use to keep a pulse on your “workouts”. The data and readings the device displays during use makes setting goals, and achieving them, that much more feasible.
Fortunately, the Desk Cycle is impressively quiet even on the highest resistance settings, so if you share your workspace with others they won’t be bothered by your pedaling – just jealous.
As far as desk bikes go, this option is fairly cumbersome and heavy duty, yet it’s still compatible with tight spaces and desks as low as 27 inches. The orientation of the pedals furthermore does not force your knees to lift too high, so effectively utilizing this device won’t make you look like you’re training for a triathlon (unless you choose to really break a sweat!).
The brand even includes a roughly 10 foot extension cord for easier setup, enabling you to place this desk bike wherever you see fit – a simple, but underrated feature.
Find more DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle information and reviews here.
-
2. DeskCycle 2 Under Desk CyclePrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Patented magnetic release resistance mechanism offers 8 different calibrated resistance levels
- 6 function LCD display shows speed, strides per minute, time, distance traveled, calories burned and scan
- Removable display can be placed right onto your desktop to watch progress
- Exceptionally quiet operation on all resistance settings
- 10 foot extension cord allows for easier setup in your office space
- Adustable velcro foot straps
- Pedal height is adjustable from 10 inches to 9 inches to give you more desk clearance
- Works with low desks as low as 27 inches
- Fairly expensive option
- Users with particularly large feet (size 13 or greater) may have an issue with their heels touching the floor while pedaling
- Some may not like the aesthetic of the machine
The DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Cycle is without a doubt one of the highest overall quality, most feature-inclusive desk bikes on the market that’s a perfect fit for essentially anyone interested in owning a desk bike.
Whether you’re seeking a personal workout station that you can really turn up the heat with, or are simply interested in owning a desk bike that you can pedal on low resistance in order to keep your legs moving and awake during long work weeks, this unit is bound to be right up your alley.
Quite comparable to the original DeskCycle previously listed, the DeskCycle 2 has incorporated a few additional features that might be worth springing for depending on who you are. The main difference is in the machine’s memory – able to track up to 160 hours of activity as opposed to the original model’s 16. Another brilliant added feature is the adjustable pedal height – able to quickly convert between 9 and 10 inches in order to better accommodate a wide array of users.
As with the original model, the LCD screen display is removable, enabling you to place it on your desktop rather than being forced to crane your head underneath your desk in order to check your activity stats or progress.
The brand has built both models of the DeskCycle to last, so whichever option you settle on will remain a work-companion and exercise motivator for many years to come.
Find more DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Cycle information and reviews here.
-
3. TODO Pedal Exerciser with Digital LCD MonitorPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works well as an exerciser for your legs or arms
- Adjustable resistance knob enables you to choose from a wide spectrum of pedal resistance
- 5 function easy reading LCD screen displays time, distance, count (number of turns), total count and calories burned
- Anti-slip rubber foot pads ensure stable and solid operation
- Smooth and quiet pedal motion
- Reinforced steel frame can hold upwards of 400 pounds
- Very reasonable price point
- Height of the machine might make it difficult to place under lower desks
- Resistance knob control offers a wide spectrum of pedaling difficulty, but it can be challenging to relocate your exact desired resistance setting to recreate workouts
- Reading the LCD monitor from your desk can be difficult
The TODO Pedal Exerciser with Digital LCD Monitor is one of the most reasonably affordable options on the market worth buying, and is furthermore a wonderful exerciser for your arms as well!
Featuring an adjustable resistance knob enabling you to choose from a wide spectrum of pedal settings, a five function easy reading LCD screen, anti-slip rubber foot pads, and an inherently smooth and quiet operation, this machine gives you quite a bit of bang for your buck.
Able to display and track time, distance, count (number of turns), total count and calories burned, the TODO Pedal Exerciser contends with the industry-leading desk bikes when it comes to keeping a pulse on your activity levels.
The fact that this device can also be utilized as a pedal exerciser for your arms adds some awesome versatility. Bi-directional rotation with added resistance is a great way to strengthen your arm muscles, limber up sore or stiff joints, promote recovery post-injury and more. Using a pedal exerciser for your upper body offers essentially all of the same physical and mental benefits you experience when pedaling with your legs, so it’s pretty handy owning a machine that can do it all!
Anti-slip rubber foot pads ensure the TODO Pedal Exerciser stays firmly planted no matter how you apply it, so if you choose to really exert yourself while working, or strictly exercising, rest assured the machine will remain solid and stable.
Find more TODO Pedal Exerciser Stationary Medical Peddler with Digital LCD Monitor information and reviews here.
-
4. Exerpeutic 900E Bluetooth Exerwork BikePrice: $167.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14 Levels of magnetic tension resistance
- Bluetooth Smart technology with free My Cloud Fitness app available on iOS and Android to track your workouts
- Tracks and displays time, distance, speed, calories burned, RPMs and also features 3 workout goal settings of time, distance and calories
- Extendable chair hook eliminates frustrating sliding while pedaling
- Office chair wheel holder can be extended to accommodate taller users and to prevent knees hitting the desk while pedaling
- Features a carrying handle for easy relocation and integrated wheels for easy moving under desks
- 10-inch lowest pedal height
- Compatible with Exerpeutic Bluetooth body fat weight scale (not included)
- Fairly expensive option
- No LCD monitor to display your activity in real time - must pair to your phone using the app
- Higher profile of the machine may be difficult to place underneath lower desks
The Exerpeutic 900E Bluetooth Exerwork Bike is a unique option that connects to an app on your smartphone enabling detailed tracking information on your activity and workouts, while also being loaded with awesome ergonomic features for particularly comfortable and user-friendly operation.
Featuring 14 levels of magnetic tension resistance, and the capabilities to track and display time, distance, speed, calories burned, and RPMs , this is an impressively equipped and capable desk bike for the price point. The Exerwork Bike also features three workout goal settings of time, distance, and calories, adding even greater versatility.
Featuring a carrying handle for easy relocation and integrated wheels for easy moving/repositioning underneath desks, this machine is a breeze to deploy when you want to break it out. Thoughtful design modifications such as the office chair wheel holder can be utilized to accommodate taller users and to prevent the knees from hitting the desk while pedaling, making this option all the more user-friendly.
Perhaps best of all, the extendable chair hook can be used to effectively grasp your seat while pedaling more aggressively – eliminating the frustrating sliding and slipping that can be characteristic of some desk bikes under certain contexts.
Some users might prefer to view their activity levels directly on their machine (the Exerwork Bike has no LCD display), but it should be noted the amount of informational depth the required app provides is absolutely superior to the simple integrated metrics offered by most other options. Those seeking a desk bike with the intention of putting together some more serious workouts and/or setting some exercise goals and tracking their progress, will therefore find a friend in this style of activity tracking.
Find more Exerpeutic 900E Bluetooth Exerwork Bike information and reviews here.
-
5. YOSUDA Under Desk Bike Pedal ExerciserPrice: $146.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 Adjustable magnetic resistance levels
- High quality samarium cobalt magnet provides ample load for smoother, particularly quiet pedaling
- Great as both a leg, and arm exerciser
- Easy-read monitor tracks time, distance, speed, and calories
- Integrated carry handle
- Anti-slip rubber pads on the feet stop the device from slipping when pedaling on higher resistances
- Fairly expensive option
- Monitor may be difficult to read while sitting at your desk
- Height of the machine may be a tight fit underneath lower desks
The YOSUDA Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser is an excellent value option featuring whisper-quiet operation, eight different resistance speeds, and great compatibility for both leg and arm workouts.
Integrated with a carry handle for easy setup and relocation and anti-slip rubber pads on the feet for stopping the device from slipping when pedaling on higher resistances, the YOSUDA Pedal Exerciser is ergonomically designed and exceptionally user friendly.
The machine is built just a bit taller than many other alternatives in order to better accommodate arm pedaling, so it might be a bit tight underneath particularly low desks. That being said, this option is barely any more cumbersome than the competition, so unless your desk space is really cramped you shouldn’t have to think twice about this one.
The high quality samarium cobalt magnet provides ample load for smoother, quiet pedaling, so rest assured you won’t generate a lot of noise even during higher levels of activity.
The easy-read monitor furthermore tracks time, distance, speed, and calories, so those who like the idea of closely monitoring their exercise progress will find this desk bike suitable for the task.
All things considered, YOSUDA has engineered a wonderfully affordable desk cycle that offers impressive versatility for the cost with this one!
Find more YOSUDA Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser information and reviews here.
-
6. FLEXISPOT Home Office Standing Desk Exercise BikePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Both a standing desk and an exercise bike!
- 8 adjustable resistance levels
- Integrated desk surface is large enough to accommodate a laptop, notebooks and your mobile phone
- User-friendly pneumatic adjustment lever accommodates users of all heights and moves the desk bike seat up or down with a gentle press
- LCD screen displays time, speed, distance, calories, scan, RPMs, and more!
- Easy, five-minute assembly
- Integrated wrist pads for enhanced comfortability
- All-directional wheels enable easy moving around of the desk
- Available with or without the integrated desk, and in multiple color options
- Expensive option
- This machine will require some floor space for setup and will therefore be challenging to utilize in smaller office spaces
- Desktop space is ample, but none the less limited for those who tend to have a cluttered desk space
The FLEXISPOT Home Office Standing Desk Exercise Bike is a wonderful solution for those who are interested in owning both a desk bike and a standing desk, while also being a versatile tool for all sorts of other work and play applications!
This option essentially pairs a traditional exercise bike with an effective work space, enabling you to sit atop what feels like an actual bicycle while working at your desk. You can walk around the backside of the adjustable-height desktop and utilize it as a standing desk, or remove the desktop and use the machine solely as an exercise bike. This is truly one of the ultimate options for those who are serious about both their work productivity and personal fitness.
Featuring eight adjustable resistance levels and an LCD screen displaying time, speed, distance, calories, scan, RPMs, and more, the functionality of the FLEXISPOT Exercise Bike contends with the best.
A user-friendly pneumatic adjustment lever accommodates users of all heights, moving the desk bike seat up or down with a simple gentle press. The desktop is also adjustable.
The integrated desk surface is large enough to accommodate a laptop, notebooks and your mobile phone, so you should have plenty of working space unless you’re the type who keeps a sprawled, cluttered desktop. Added wrist pads are also present for enhanced comfortability typing.
The bike assembles quick and easy, taking just five minutes, so despite its fancy, modern workout-equipment aesthetic, it’s a breeze to setup. All directional wheels furthermore ensure it’s easy to move around your working or living space.
Available with or without the integrated desk, and in multiple color options, there’s bound to be a FLEXISPOT Exercise Bike that’s suited perfectly to your needs!
Find more FLEXISPOT Home Office Standing Desk Exercise Bike information and reviews here.
-
7. Fit Right 8 Level Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike DeskPrice: $179.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 different adjustable resistance levels
- Integrated desk top features a non-slip laptop surface and a built-in cup holder
- LCD monitor tracks exact exercise time, speed, distance, and calories
- Silent belt drive is super quiet during operation
- Two step folding design and transportation wheels enable easy storage and relocation (folded dimension is only 30 by 7 inches)
- Sturdy steel frame can support up to 285 pounds
- Adjustable desk and seat positions can comfortably accommodate users from 5'2'' to 6'5''
- Large leather seat cushion is well rated for comfort and long sits
- Multiple color options available
- Fairly expensive option
- Footprint of this desk bike might be a bit tight fir for smaller office spaces
- Some might not like the aesthetic - it looks like an exercise machine more than a work station
The Fit Right 8 Level Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Desk is a particularly affordable option when it comes to this style work station that offers a high comfort rating, and compatibility with a wide range of users.
If you like the idea of an all-in-one exercise work space at a reasonable price point, look no further. Featuring eight different adjustable resistance levels and an LCD monitor tracking exact exercise time, speed, distance, and calories, this unit is built to accommodate anyone and everyone.
An integrated desktop features a non-slip laptop surface and a built-in cup holder, providing the perfect sized space for minimalist workers. Just like the FLEXISPOT Bike previously listed, you can also, of course, utilize the desktop while standing on the other side of the bike seat in order to use this device as a standing desk.
The sturdy steel frame can support up to 285 pounds, while the adjustable desk and seat positions can comfortably accommodate users from 5’2” to 6′ 5”. The large leather seat cushion is furthermore well-rated for comfort and long sits.
The two-step folding design and transportation wheels integrated here enable easy storage and relocation (folded dimension is only 30 by 7 inches) when it’s time to either move, or pack up the Fit Right Bike. This makes it both a wonderful option for the office, as well as the home – even if you’re already cramped for space. The silent belt drive is super quiet during operation, so neither your office mates or your roommates will be bothered by your pedaling.
Available in multiple color options, you can even select a Fit Right Exercise Bike in the aesthetic of your choosing!
Find more Fit Right 8 Level Magnetic Resistance Exercise Bike Desk information and reviews here.
-
8. DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk EllipticalPrice: $264.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 calibrated resistance settings
- Remote LCD screen can be moved to your desktop and displays tracking, RPMs, time, calories and more
- Ultra-smooth, bi-directional pedal motion is effectively quiet as to not disturb your working environment
- Extra long and wide pedals accommodate any foot size
- Online logging software included enabling you to view your daily, weekly, and monthly activity and even share your footsteps to your FitBit
- Expensive option
- A bit cumbersome and awkward to move around
- Some might find the large foot pedal size to be a bit excessive
The DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical is a particularly silky-smooth alternative to rotational desk bikes that still offers all the same fitness tracking capabilities and ease of setup and operation.
With eight calibrated resistance settings and a remote LCD screen that can be moved to your desktop able to display tracking, RPMs, time, calories, and more, it’s no wonder this option is one of the industry-leading choices of desk ellipticals.
The ultra-smooth, bi-directional pedal motion is effectively quiet as to not disturb your working environment, while the compact size of the machine is compatible with almost any desk space. The elliptical is a bit awkward to move around due to the way it’s balanced, but its dimensions are more than reasonable for use in even tight office spaces.
Extra-long and wide pedals accommodate any foot size. so rest assured this option will suit you just fine if you have particularly large feet.
There’s even online logging software included enabling you to view your daily, weekly, and monthly activity as well as share your footsteps to your FitBit!
Those who think they might prefer a desk elliptical as opposed to a cycle should absolutely start their search, and set their standards here.
Find more DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical information and reviews here.
-
9. Sunny Health & Fitness Fully Assembled Magnetic Under Desk EllipticalPrice: $139.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 adjustable resistance levels
- Integrated digital monitor tracks time, speed, calories, and distance
- Pairs a belt drive mechanism with magnetic resistance in order to enable particularly quiet operation
- Built-in carry handle enables easier moving around of the device
- Non-slip, extra large pedals accommodate virtually any foot size
- Reasonable price point
- LCD monitor is relatively small and may be difficult to view while seated at your desk
- 11-inch height of the machine and the up/down rather than forward/backwards pedaling motion might make it difficult to utilize under lower desks
- Design of the glide wheels and eliptical frame has quite a few moving parts, so be gentle with this one to avoid any potential damage or malfunction
The Sunny Health & Fitness Fully Assembled Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical is a particularly affordable option for those seeking an even smoother alternative to a desk cycle that still offers real-time fitness tracking and whisper-quiet operation.
An integrated digital monitor tracks time, speed, calories, and distance, while eight adjustable resistance speeds allow you to pedal with low effort, or effectively pump up your workout. The Sunny Health Elliptical furthermore pairs a belt drive mechanism with magnetic resistance in order to enable particularly quiet operation, so it’s a suitable exerciser option for shared work spaces.
A built-in carry handle enables easier moving around of the device, while non-slip, extra-large foot pedals accommodate virtually any foot size.
A far more than adequate exerciser option for all sorts of work and fitness related contexts that’s offered at a more than reasonable price point – you can’t go wrong with this killer value choice!
Find more Sunny Health & Fitness Fully Assembled Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical information and reviews here.
-
10. Cubii Jr Seated Under Desk Elliptical MachinePrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 adjustable resistance levels
- Display monitor tracks real time, calories, RPM, strides and distance
- Smooth gliding motion is very easy on the legs on lower resistance settings for those seeking a particularly passive activity device
- Low profile design is compatible with lower height desks
- Exceptionally quick and easy assembly
- Particularly stable base keeps the device nice and planted during periods of more intense activity
- Sharp, clean aesthetic will complement any office space
- Expensive option
- Integrated LCD monitor is small, and may be difficult to view from your desk
- Not particularly quiet under-desk elliptical compared to many other available options
The Cubii Jr Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine is a brilliant option for those seeking a particularly passive desk bike or elliptical that’s very easy on the legs on lower resistance settings.
Like most other desk ellipticals and cycles, the Cubii Jr offers eight adjustable resistance levels, as well as a display monitor that tracks real-time, calories, RPMs, strides, and distance. There is also a Pro version of this desk elliptical that features compatibility with enabled Bluetooth tracking apps if you’re the type who appreciates even greater detailed metrics and personal data.
The smooth gliding motion of this device is very easy on the legs on lower resistance settings for those seeking an especially passive activity device, but the Cbii Jr can also crank up the difficulty when you want to break a sweat. Unfortunately, it’s not rated for being quite as quiet as a lot of the competition (user experiences vary), so it may not be the best option if you work in a shared office space.
The low profile design is compatible with lower desks while a particularly stable base keeps the device nice and planted during periods of more intense activity. The sharp, clean aesthetic furthermore will complement any office space!
Find more Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine information and reviews here.
-
11. Stamina Inmotion EllipticalPrice: $138.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tension knob allows you to select from a full spectrum of resistances
- Can be utilized either seated or standing, making this a great bi-directional option for both traditional and standing desks
- Sturdy steel construction can support up to 250 pounds
- LCD monitor displays exercise time, calories burned, total number of strides, and strides per minute
- Well rated for quiet operation in any workspace
- Multiple color options
- Device has exposed moving parts and wheels, so be careful not to damage any of the components during transport/setup
- LCD monitor is quite small and may be difficult to view in real time from your desk
- Some users might find that the tension-adjustment knob is frustrating to relocate your desired resistance setting(s)
The Stamina Inmotion Elliptical is a reasonably affordable under desk elliptical option featuring impressively quiet operation, as well as the ability to exercise from either a seated or standing position, making it compatible with both traditional style and standing desks.
If you already own a standing desk with the intention of getting up and moving in the workplace but like the idea of adding some further exercise to your routine, then this could be the perfect choice for you! The machine runs smoothly and quietly whether you’re sitting or standing, so its versatility of applications is not hindered by noise.
A tension knob allows you to select from a full spectrum of resistances, so can you find just the right sweet spot as opposed to having to select from a numbered set of difficulties. An integrated LCD monitor displays exercise time, calories burned, total number of strides, and strides per minute – the brand has hit all the bases with this one!
The sturdy steel construction can support up to 250 pounds, so this option is compatible with most users. There’s even a few color choices to select from allowing you to personalize your machine a bit!
Effectively quiet, capable of monitoring and tracking your activity, and suitable for both seated and standing activity/workouts, this option by Stamina has a lot to offer for its more than reasonable price point.
Find more Stamina Inmotion Elliptical information and reviews here.
Why Own a Desk Bike?
The physical and mental benefits of utilizing a desk bike are well worth the investment - especially if you log a lot of hours at your desk each work week.
Cycling while working, even if you're hardly exerting yourself, will increase your blood flow, keep your legs limber, and even burn some calories all while maintaining your productivity. These devices can be used both in formal or informal office contexts, as well as for cardio and strength training, so their versatility is impressive, to say the least!
According to exercisebikereviewer.com, utilizing a desk bike offers an array of benefits including, but not limited to:
- Strengthening muscles
- Increases in metabolism
- Burning of fat/Weight loss
- Sleep pattern improvement
- Mental health benefits
Depending on who you are, moving your legs and bumping up the resistance on your desk bike intermittently throughout the day can truly keep your head in the game and your mind sharp. Lots of first time users report huge increases in work-productivity after adding a desk bike or elliptical to their routine - everyone's brain processes and nuisances are different, and some folks find some exercise in the workplace is game-changing!
Desk Ellipticals vs. Cycles
You might be wondering what the pros and cons of owning an under-desk elliptical vs. a cycle might be. The pros and cons depend entirely upon the user - it's simply a matter of preference and/or what type of motion/exercise your body responds to best.
Desk ellipticals can be even lower impact on your legs and joints than desk bikes, so particularly stiff individuals might prefer the smoother, more fluid motion.
Desk bikes or cycles can create higher strain and muscle activation on higher resistance settings, so those seeking an actual workout while at their desk rather than a tool to simply stay active and moving at work might gravitate this direction.
The fact of the matter is both styles are quite comparable with potential for both intense workouts as well as more passive desk activity.
See Also:
- Best Work From Home Desks: Compare & Save
- Best Blue Light Glasses: Which Is Right For You?
- Best Products to Beat the Heat
- Best Non-Lethal Home Defense Tools
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.