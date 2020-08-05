10 Best Under Desk Bikes For Staying Active At Work

The DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle is a simple and straightforward option for the office or your own living space that’s built with the utmost quality, as well as integrated with some highly practical features.

This is machine is built to last over many years of use, so rest assured you’ll own and utilize this option for quite some time. A patented magnetic resistance mechanism features eight calibrated resistance settings, while a five function LCD display shows speed, time, distance, calories burned and scan.

The Desk Cycle is therefore not only a device for adding some activity and exercise to your daily work routine, but also a fitness-tracking tool you can use to keep a pulse on your “workouts”. The data and readings the device displays during use makes setting goals, and achieving them, that much more feasible.

Fortunately, the Desk Cycle is impressively quiet even on the highest resistance settings, so if you share your workspace with others they won’t be bothered by your pedaling – just jealous.

As far as desk bikes go, this option is fairly cumbersome and heavy duty, yet it’s still compatible with tight spaces and desks as low as 27 inches. The orientation of the pedals furthermore does not force your knees to lift too high, so effectively utilizing this device won’t make you look like you’re training for a triathlon (unless you choose to really break a sweat!).

The brand even includes a roughly 10 foot extension cord for easier setup, enabling you to place this desk bike wherever you see fit – a simple, but underrated feature.