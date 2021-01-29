15 Best Meat Grinders For Home Use: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’re looking to make an impact at your next barbecue, make your own sausages , or just want to get creative with your recipes, read on. There’s something on this list for everyone.

Our list of the best meat grinders features 15 fantastic appliances perfect for any home. We’ve got it all: manually-operated machines, powerful electrics, large-capacity grinders, small-batch wonders, and budget-friendly options – you name it, we found it. There are even meat grinders on here that do more than grind meat – talk about cool kitchen gadgets .

Who’s ready to get back to the grind? Whether you’re an avid hunter, professional chef , experienced home cook, or a novice in the kitchen, grinding your own meat is fun, recipe-inspiring, and a total game-changer. Seriously.

Why Buy A Meat Grinder?

Much like making your own sausages, grinding your own meat is well worth the effort. Between lowering your weekly grocery bill and the control you have over your food, there are a lot of benefits to buying your own grinder and making your own burger patties.

Taste - you know that ground meat you buy at the grocery store? Full disclosure: it's not typically made by your friendly neighborhood butcher. On the other hand, your butcher most likely cuts the meat you find in the glass display every day. By buying your meat from the butcher's cuts you're actually getting fresher protein, and fresher meat is almost always guaranteed to taste better. By grinding your own meat, your burgers, tacos, and anything else you're planning on whipping up will taste better, too.

Health - when you control your food you control your health. Want free-range chicken burgers? Make them yourself. Want to limit the amount of sodium and fat in your taco meat? Make it yourself. Grinding your own meat has a lot of health benefits worth considering. And, let's not forget about the recalls on ground meat products in the last few years. A good way to avoid those added health concerns is by grinding your own meat.

Tip: don't be afraid of a little fat. Fat adds flavor and keeps your burgers nice and juicy. The perfect blend is 80/20 - 80% meat, 20% fat. That might seem a little high on the fat content, but remember, it will render out.

Cost - chances are you'll be able to lower your weekly grocery store bill by grinding your own meat. By buying your own cuts you're able to buy what you want at the price point you're comfortable with. See a special on beef, pork, or chicken? Might be a good time to stock up and do a bulk grind.

Creativity - ground meat options are fairly limited at the grocery store. Heck, most chains only recently started selling ground chicken and lamb. By buying your own electric meat grinder - or manual meat grinder - you'll be able to get creative with your protein selections and blends.

What Kind Of Meat Grinder Is Best?

Deciding which meat grinder is best for you really depends on two factors: what are you planning on using it for, and, how often do you plan on using it. Our list of the best meat grinders includes a wide range of available options, including electric and manual machines. You can't go wrong with any of these, but here are a few shopping tips:

Manual vs. Electric - a manual meat grinder is more work, however, the motor on an electric meat grinder might lose some steam over time.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments - if you own a KitchenAid stand mixer and are planning on processing small batches only, you'll want to look at the food grinder attachments on this list. Both are highly-rated and well-loved by KitchenAid owners. They also grind more than meat - bonus!

Hunters - the best meat grinders for avid hunters need to be heavy-duty and electric with a good motor. Chances are you'll be processing a large quantity of meat and you'll need a machine that can keep up with your load. We've included many options on this list that are perfect for such a thing.

Home Cooks - for both experienced and casual home cooks, you'll need a machine that best fits your intent. If you're just starting out in the world of home-ground meat and are unsure if it's something you really want to do long-term, the best meat grinders for you might be of the manual variety - options that are small, inexpensive, and perfect for newcomers. For someone who's committed to grinding their own meat and wants the process to be fast and easy, an electric meat grinder with some motor power should fit your needs well.

Is Grinding Meat At Home Hard To Do?

Not at all! Grinding your own meat at home is incredibly easy! With many tutorials available online, you'll be cranking out homemade burger patties in no time! Bonus! It's also an incredibly fun and engaging culinary project to tackle with your family.

