15 Best Meat Grinders For Home Use: Your Buyer’s Guide

Who’s ready to get back to the grind? Whether you’re an avid hunter, professional chef, experienced home cook, or a novice in the kitchen, grinding your own meat is fun, recipe-inspiring, and a total game-changer. Seriously.
Our list of the best meat grinders features 15 fantastic appliances perfect for any home. We’ve got it all: manually-operated machines, powerful electrics, large-capacity grinders, small-batch wonders, and budget-friendly options – you name it, we found it. There are even meat grinders on here that do more than grind meat – talk about cool kitchen gadgets.
If you’re looking to make an impact at your next barbecue, make your own sausages, or just want to get creative with your recipes, read on. There’s something on this list for everyone.
1. STX Turboforce II “Platinum” with Foot PedalPrice: $199.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- STX is a quality brand known for making excellent kitchen appliances
- Electric motor makes this appliance easy to use for the home cook
- Multiple attachments enable you to grind meat, stuff sausages and make a variety of other meat products
- Powerful 2000w motor
- "Air Quad Cooling" technology extends the life of the machine
- Comes with: 3 Stainless Blades, 6 Grinding Plates, 3 Sausage Stuffing Tubes and Kubbe Attachment
- Foot pedal is optional and removable
- Some reviewers say the machine is loud
- Better at grinding meat than stuffing sausages
- Some reviewers question if motor as powerful as advertised
What STX International is calling “Beauty and a Beast,” the Turboforce II “Platinum Edition” is one heck of a meat grinder, guys.
Beautifully designed with a powerful 2000w beast-list motor, this electric meat grinder comes has all the bells and whistles: an optional foot pedal, three operating speeds, six grinding plates, three cutting blades, three sausage stuffing tubes, one kubbe maker, one burger press, and meat shredding claws. It also features STX’s patented “quad air cooling” system that doesn’t allow the motor to overheat and essentially doubling the life of the machine.
This machine brings everything you need to the meat grinding party and we like it. Definitely on our list of the best meat grinders for a reason.
Find more STX Turboforce II "Platinum" with Foot Pedal information and reviews here.
-
2. LEM Products Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder #32Price: $739.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LEM produces quality meat processing equipment
- This machine grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- Powerful motor that churn out 17lbs of meat per minute
- Quality meat grinder but at a high cost
- Only comes with two grinding blades
- Not ideal for casual home cooks
Durable, heavy-duty, powerful – the LEM Big Bites Electric Meat Grinder #32 is for real deal hunters, chefs, and home cooks who want to grind up a lot of meat. Featuring a 1.5HP motor, this model is definitely the strongest of the LEM Big Bites line and will churn out 17lbs of meat per minute – that’s 1,020lbs of meat per hour. Wow!
This all-stainless-steel grinder features all-metal gears with roller bearings, a heavy-duty handle for easy handling, a permanently lubricated motor, two grinder plates for coarse and fine grinds, and sausage stuffing accessories. Like all Big Bites meat grinders, this one also comes equipped with a large meat tray so you can grind longer and faster.
-
3. KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, 2.5 lb, SilverPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- KitchenAid is known for making quality kitchen appliances and attachments
- The mixer does the work for you and the components disassemble easily for a proper cleaning
- Combination appliance that grinds meat and makes sausage
- Not strictly a meat grinder, you can also make bread crumbs, grate cheese and grind/grate fruits and vegetables
- All components store easily in a storage case
- Some reviewers commented on food getting stuck in the grinder
- Not all components are dishwasher safe; refer to user manual for cleaning and care instructions
- KitchenAid stand mixer is required
Fun fact: KitchenAid stand mixers do more than just assist you with your baking game. With dozens of attachments available, you can turn your mixer into a bonafide multi-functional kitchen appliance.
If you own a KitchenAid stand mixer and are looking to make your own ground meats, sausages, fresh bread crumbs, and grated cheese, KitchenAid’s food grinder attachment is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Simply attach this device to the power hub of your stand mixer – sold separately, unfortunately – and let the mixer do the work for you! Pretty cool, huh?
Featuring three grinding plates (fine, medium, coarse) and two different sausage stuffing funnels (9.5mm, 19mm), this dual-action attachment is made of quality metal and comes highly recommended.
While not the largest capacity electric meat grinder on this list, this is a great tool for any home cook who owns an iconic KitchenAid stand mixer.
Please note that some parts are hand wash only and others are dishwasher safe. Please refer to the user manual for cleaning and care instructions.
Find more KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment information and reviews here.
-
4. LEM Products Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder #12Price: $613.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LEM produces quality meat processing equipment
- This machine grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- Advanced technology makes for a better initial grind, second grind and sausage stuffing
- Large tray to accommodate large amounts of meat
- Fast and efficient, cuts grind time in half
- Quality meat grinder but at a high cost
- Only comes with two grinding blades
- While most reviewers love this machine some say it's not worth the expense
LEM is known for creating quality meat processing equipment and they certainly deliver with this electric meat grinder.
Designed to be fast and efficient, the #12 grinder from LEM’s Big Bites collection features all-metal gears with roller bearings, a heavy-duty handle, a permanently lubricated motor, newly improved grease formula to reduce noise, and a built-in circuit breaker. It also comes with a large meat tray, stainless steel grinding plates (fine, coarse), three sausage stuffing funnels, and a meat stomper.
While this appliance is definitely a splurge item, it’s highly rated for a reason. LEM’s advanced Big Bite technology cuts the grind time in half, improves the second grind, and makes stuffing sausages easy.
Find more LEM Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder information and reviews here.
-
5. Weston Butcher Series #22 Electric Meat GrinderPrice: $545.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weston makes quality meat processing equipment for the home cook
- Easy to operate electric grinder
- Commercial-grade machine perfect for home cooks and hunters
- Can process 9-12lbs of meat per minute
- 5-year limited warranty from Weston
- Multi-functional: meat grinder and sausage stuffer
- Smaller design fro easy storage
- More expensive option but a quality machine
- As with all meat grinders, food may get stuck
- Some reviewers reported receiving a crooked meat tray
Whether you’re a foodie looking to make your burger patties from scratch or a hunter needing to process your game, Weston makes high-quality meat processing equipment for all of your culinary projects.
The Weston Butcher Series #22 meat grinder is heavy-duty, durable, and commercial-style. Designed to process 9-12 pounds of meat per minute – nice! – this machine comes with a powerful permanently lubricated air-cooled 750-watt motor.
Featuring two stainless steel grinding plates for medium, and coarse grinds, and a sausage stuffing kit with four funnels (10mm, 20mm, 30mm, 40mm), this is an all-in-one machine with some serious wow-power. It also has a 5-year limited warranty.
Find more Weston 575 Watt Electric Heavy Duty Grinder, Silver information and reviews here.
-
6. LEM Products Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder #5Price: $422.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This machine grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- LEM produces quality meat processing equipment
- Advanced technology makes for a better initial grind, second grind and sausage stuffing
- Large tray to accommodate large amounts of meat
- More expensive option with less powerful motor
- Only comes with two grinding blades
- While most reviewers love this machine some say it's not worth the expense
LEM creates quality meat processing equipment and they certainly deliver with the Big Bite #5.
Designed to be efficient, the #5 grinder from LEM’s Big Bites collection features all-metal gears with roller bearings, a heavy-duty handle, a permanently lubricated motor, newly improved grease formula to reduce noise, and a built-in circuit breaker. It also comes with a large meat tray, stainless steel grinding plates (fine, coarse), three sausage stuffing funnels, and a meat stomper.
While only featuring a .35 HP motor, it’s not as robust as some of the other meat grinders on our list, it’s still a quality device for home cooks and smaller projects.
-
7. STX Turboforce Cadet Electric Meat Grinder, Vegetable Slicer & Sausage StufferPrice: $124.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- STX is known for making quality meat grinders
- Home cooks are able to grind meat, stuff sausages, and slice/shred/grate vegetables, cheese, nuts and chocolate
- Fast processing speed allows you to grind 120-180 pounds of meat per hour
- Not as powerful as other STX models
- Some reviewers noted this machine overheats
- More of a grinder and not a sausage stuffer
Unlike the other STX meat grinders on this list, this one does more than grind meat. The Turboforce Cadet is the complete package when it comes to kitchen appliances.
Featuring four meat grinding plates, three sausage stuffing funnels (1/2″, 5/8″, 3/4″), and one Kubbe maker, this machine also allows you to slice, shred and grate vegetables. Included with this appliance are the following blades: one for slicing, two for shredding, and one for grating. Perfect for potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, and a variety of other vegetables, these attachments also work well with hard cheeses, chocolates, and nuts.
Boasting a high capacity meat tray and 1200-watt motor, you can easily grind 120 to 180 pounds of meat per hour with this machine.
Find more STX Turboforce Cadet Electric Meat Grinder information and reviews here.
-
8. Weston Pro Series #12 Meat Grinder – 1 HPPrice: $474.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a quality machine made by a quality manufacturer
- Commercial grade electric meat grinder that's ideal for home cooks with a lot of meat to grind
- Processes 540 pounds of meat per hour
- Grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- More expensive option
- Not intended for casual home cooks
- Only comes with two grinding plates - coarse and fine
If you’re looking for a heavy-duty, commercial-grade, meat grinder, this one’s it.
Great for hunters and home cooks with lots of meat to grind, the Weston Pro Series Electric Meat Grinder can grind up to 540 pounds of meat per hour – that’s 9 pounds per minute. Equipped with two grinding plates – fine and coarse – four sausage stuffing tubes, and a solid meat stomper, you’ll be grinding up meat and stuffing sausages quickly and efficiently.
Find more Weston Pro Series #12 Meat Grinder - 1 HP information and reviews here.
-
9. LEM Products Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder #8Price: $419.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LEM produces quality meat processing equipment
- This machine grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- Large tray to accommodate large amounts of meat
- Quality meat grinder but at a high cost
- Only comes with two grinding blades
- Not as robust at the other LEM electric meat grinder on our list
This is one powerful electric meat grinder.
Designed and manufactured by LEM, a leader in meat processing equipment, this all stainless-steel grinder features all-metal gears with roller bearings, a heavy-duty handle for easy moving, a permanently lubricated motor, two grinder plates for coarse and fine grinds, and sausage stuffing accessories. The bit bites model also comes equipped with a large meat tray so you can grind longer and faster.
While this option might not be as robust as the other electric LEM meat grinder on our list, it’s a great meat grinder, perfect for processing large game a couple of times a year.
Find more LEM Products Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder information and reviews here.
-
10. KitchenAid Food Grinder AttachmentPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- KitchenAid is a leader in the appliance world and this stand mixer attachment is ideal for the home cook
- Versatile food grinder that works with vegetables, fruits and cheeses
- Design is simple and easy to use
- Doesn't require much storage space
- Just a grinder with no other attachments or parts
- Lacks a large meat tray
- Some parts are dishwasher safe while others are hand-wash only
- KitchenAid stand mixer is required
Like the other KitchenAid grinder on this list, this one is also powered by your stand mixer. While not as large-and-in-charge as the metal food grinder we’ve included, this one is highly-rated and well-loved for its simplicity and effectiveness. It’s also at a great price point.
With this attachment, it’s easy to transform your KitchenAid stand mixer into a versatile food grinder. KitchenAid stand mixer is sold separately.
Simply attach to the power hub of your mixer, throw in some meat, vegetables, fruits, or cheese, and let the mixer do the work for you. You can even make bread crumbs and combine ingredients to make salsas and dips. Featuring two grinding plates for coarse and fine textures, this grinder is ideal for the home cook looking to do more with an appliance they already have in their kitchen. Easy to use and clean, this is a favorite for a reason.
Please note that some parts are hand wash only and others are dishwasher safe. Please refer to the user manual for cleaning and care instructions.
Find more KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment information and reviews here.
-
11. Aobosi Electric Meat GrinderPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is one of the best selling electric meat grinders online and is well-reviewed
- Three-in-one design: grinds meat, stuffs, sausages, makes Kubbe
- This meat grinder can also grind fish, wheatgrass, garlic, and other vegetables
- Budget-friendly option
- Some reviewers question the quality of the stainless steel body
- Not the best option for heavy duty grinding
- As with any meat grinder or sausage stuffer, some meat may get stuck
If you’re looking for a solid electric meat grinder, this one from Aobosi is a quality machine. Like a few of the other best meat grinders on our list, this grinder not only grinds meat but stuffs sausages, too. It also makes Kubbe’s – a middle eastern dish.
A high-quality grinder that’s well-loved by reviewers, Aobosi blends a great performance with a professional design for a more effective grinding experience. Featuring a quieter engine, stainless steel body, 350w motor, three grinding plates (coarse, medium, fine), and sausage making attachments, this is a great meat grinder for the home cook. And, as a total bonus, you can grind fish, wheatgrass, garlic, and other vegetables with this device.
Find more Aobosi Electric Meat Grinder information and reviews here.
-
12. LEM Products #10 Stainless Steel Clamp-on Hand GrinderPrice: $95.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LEM is known for making quality meat processing equipment
- Manual grinder for those looking for a basic model
- Easy to operate and easy to clean
- Polished stainless steel; rust-resistant
- Sturdy, durable and offers secure fit to work surface with table clamp
- Multi-functional with both grinding plates and stuffing funnels
- Lacks large meat tray
- Manually operated is great for some but does require effort on the part of the user
- Not a lot of bells and whistles
LEM’s #10 meat grinder is a heavy-duty and well-rated manually operated alternative to the electric machines on this list.
Featuring stainless steel construction, a quality hand crank, two grinding plates (coarse, fine), and three stuffing funnels (1/2″, 3/4″, 7/8″), this machine is not only multi-functional but easy to operate and easy to clean. The stainless steel also has a polished finished making it durable and rust-resistant.
Equipped with a 1-1/4″ thick table clamp to ensure a secure fit to just about any work surface, this manual meat grinder from LEM might be considered “basic” but it’s a quality grinder for the home cook. The only real downside to this machine is that is lacks a large meat tray.
Find more LEM #10 Stainless Steel Clamp-on Hand Grinder information and reviews here.
-
13. Altra 3-IN-1 Meat Mincer & Food Grinder & Sausage Stuffer with 3Lb High Capacity Meat TrayPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This machine is multi-functional allowing you to mince and grind meats, fruits and vegetables
- Easy to operate with on/off switch and reverse feature
- Small appliance that doesn't need a lot of storage space
- Ideal for home cook and small batches
- Limited sausage stuffing attachments
- All parts are hand-wash only
- Not as powerful as some the other grinders on this list
This three-in-one electric meat grinder from Altra does more than grind your meat.
Featuring three durable stainless steel grinding plates (fine, medium, coarse), one sausage stuffer, two blades, and a Kibbe maker, this grinder is also made to work with fruits and vegetables. You can even make your own breadcrumbs.
This grinder also comes with a durable and noise-reducing 350-watt engine, enabling you to grind and mince up to three pounds of meat per minute. Easy to operate with an on/off switch and reverse feature in case something gets jammed, this grinder also disassembles easily for a proper wash. Please note, however, that no parts are dishwasher safe.
Ideal for the home cook, this machine doesn’t require much storage space.
Find more Altra Electric Meat & Food Grinder & Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
-
14. Cuisinart Electric Meat Grinder, Stainless SteelPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cuisinart is a well-known brand that makes quality kitchen appliances
- Ideal for home cooks looking to make burgers, meatballs, meatloafs, etc.
- With both grinding and sausage stuffing attachments, you can do it all with this machine
- Easy to use, easy to store
- Not a heavy-duty meat grinder but great for the casual home cook
- Motor is not as fast/strong as the other machines on this list
- Some reviewers have commented on the machine breaking down after long uses
Ideal for the home cook, Cuisinart’s electric meat grinder is perfect for small-batch meat grinding. Great for making burgers, meatloaf, meatballs, sausages, chili, and pâtés, this grinder will up your kitchen game with the push of a button.
Featuring two grinding plates (coarse, medium), two sausage stuffing attachments to make links in various sizes, a 300-watt motor that can grind up to three pounds of meat a minute (that’s 180 pounds an hour!), and a reverse function should meat get stuck, this machine is easy to assemble and use.
While not the most robust machine on this list, Cuisinart is a quality brand known for making top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.
Find more Cuisinart Electric Meat Grinder, Stainless Steel information and reviews here.
-
15. LHS Manual Meat GrinderPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A budget-friendly option
- Ideal for small batches and home cooks
- Simply designed and easy to use
- Small; doesn't need a lot of storage space
- Easy to disassemble and clean; all parts are dishwasher safe
- Some reviewers complain about fat getting stuck in the grinding blades
- Not a heavy-duty meat grinder, made for small batches
- Basic meat grinder, no other attachments included
If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly and manually operated meat grinder, this model from LHS is a great option.
Made with heavy-duty plastic, this hand crank-operated machine features two stainless steel grinding blades for coarse and medium textures, a meat pusher, and a strong suction base that adheres properly to most work surfaces. All parts of the grinder are dishwasher safe and the components disassemble easily for cleaning. The machine’s small size also bodes well for home kitchens as it doesn’t require much storage space.
This appliance is ideal for small batches and the casual home cook who wants to grind meat for burgers, tacos, and sausages.
Find more LHS Manual Meat Grinder information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Meat Grinder?
Much like making your own sausages, grinding your own meat is well worth the effort. Between lowering your weekly grocery bill and the control you have over your food, there are a lot of benefits to buying your own grinder and making your own burger patties.
Taste - you know that ground meat you buy at the grocery store? Full disclosure: it's not typically made by your friendly neighborhood butcher. On the other hand, your butcher most likely cuts the meat you find in the glass display every day. By buying your meat from the butcher's cuts you're actually getting fresher protein, and fresher meat is almost always guaranteed to taste better. By grinding your own meat, your burgers, tacos, and anything else you're planning on whipping up will taste better, too.
Health - when you control your food you control your health. Want free-range chicken burgers? Make them yourself. Want to limit the amount of sodium and fat in your taco meat? Make it yourself. Grinding your own meat has a lot of health benefits worth considering. And, let's not forget about the recalls on ground meat products in the last few years. A good way to avoid those added health concerns is by grinding your own meat.
Tip: don't be afraid of a little fat. Fat adds flavor and keeps your burgers nice and juicy. The perfect blend is 80/20 - 80% meat, 20% fat. That might seem a little high on the fat content, but remember, it will render out.
Cost - chances are you'll be able to lower your weekly grocery store bill by grinding your own meat. By buying your own cuts you're able to buy what you want at the price point you're comfortable with. See a special on beef, pork, or chicken? Might be a good time to stock up and do a bulk grind.
Creativity - ground meat options are fairly limited at the grocery store. Heck, most chains only recently started selling ground chicken and lamb. By buying your own electric meat grinder - or manual meat grinder - you'll be able to get creative with your protein selections and blends.
What Kind Of Meat Grinder Is Best?
Deciding which meat grinder is best for you really depends on two factors: what are you planning on using it for, and, how often do you plan on using it. Our list of the best meat grinders includes a wide range of available options, including electric and manual machines. You can't go wrong with any of these, but here are a few shopping tips:
Manual vs. Electric - a manual meat grinder is more work, however, the motor on an electric meat grinder might lose some steam over time.
KitchenAid Stand Mixer Attachments - if you own a KitchenAid stand mixer and are planning on processing small batches only, you'll want to look at the food grinder attachments on this list. Both are highly-rated and well-loved by KitchenAid owners. They also grind more than meat - bonus!
Hunters - the best meat grinders for avid hunters need to be heavy-duty and electric with a good motor. Chances are you'll be processing a large quantity of meat and you'll need a machine that can keep up with your load. We've included many options on this list that are perfect for such a thing.
Home Cooks - for both experienced and casual home cooks, you'll need a machine that best fits your intent. If you're just starting out in the world of home-ground meat and are unsure if it's something you really want to do long-term, the best meat grinders for you might be of the manual variety - options that are small, inexpensive, and perfect for newcomers. For someone who's committed to grinding their own meat and wants the process to be fast and easy, an electric meat grinder with some motor power should fit your needs well.
Is Grinding Meat At Home Hard To Do?
Not at all! Grinding your own meat at home is incredibly easy! With many tutorials available online, you'll be cranking out homemade burger patties in no time! Bonus! It's also an incredibly fun and engaging culinary project to tackle with your family.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.