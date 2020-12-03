7 Best Oscillating Tools: Your Easy Buying Guide

Oscillating tools are ideal for remodeling activities such as removing caulk and grout or making fine cuts in drywall. Need to trim material to fit cabinets around your workbench or new flooring into an existing space? That multi-tool will suddenly be your new best friend and doubly so with old houses that are looking for some upgrades. Any do-it-yourselfer should have one of the oscillating tools on our list below.

Most power tools are designed for one job unique to itself; table saws are used for cutting pieces of lumber, drills are used for making holes in things, and so on. But oscillating tools are a little different. Also known as multi-tools, oscillating tools are tailor-made for many tasks that require finesse, especially in tight spaces.

What is an Oscillating Tool?

Oscillating tools, also known as multi-tools, are great for cutting, scraping, and sanding jobs in unusual spaces with little to no room for an ordinary power tool. They’re also incredibly useful for mundane tasks that would normally make anyone run for the hills; think caulk or grout removal.

Need to make a fine cut in drywall? Need to trim material to help you fit cabinets or flooring into an existing space? That multi-tool will suddenly be your new best friend and doubly so with old houses that are looking for some upgrades. The tool will help you undercut door jambs, make removal cuts in baseboard trim, cut notches in flooring, make surgical cuts in drywall or, worse, lath and plaster.

Oscillating tools function through the use of a gearbox that converts the force of a strong horizontally orientated motor by 90 degrees. That force then vibrates the tool head back and forth slightly. Attachments in the form of scrapers, sanders, and blades secured to the tool head take it from there to get the job done.

Blades typically have fine teeth that provide clean, smooth cuts into wood or metal or a combination of both. Need to install a new electrical box into some lath and plaster? Have your shop vacuum at the ready and plunge that oscillating tool blade into the wall (make sure to check for electrical lines first). Zip, zap, done. It’s so much easier than a framing square and a utility knife!

Sanding attachments are triangular in shape to allow access into tight areas while grinding pads, putty knife blades and so many more varieties can remove thinset, grout, and even tile if needed. When faced with a tile replacement job, I was grateful to have an oscillating tool to get it done without any trouble. My wife had expected more of a mess so didn’t believe that I had done anything until I pointed out the newly installed tile.

What Can I Do with an Oscillating Tool?

They’re good for so many cutting and scraping jobs that you’ll wonder what you did before you had one besides sweat and curse a lot. An oscillating tool’s ability to get into spaces you never thought possible will have you doing backflips, after your job is finished, of course.

So what all can you do with a multi-tool? Plenty. While they can handle a huge variety of jobs, they can’t do much without fresh blades so make sure you have some on hand. Oscillating tools provide an amazing amount of versatility with those small jobs normally taken care of with a small handsaw or utility knife.

First up is most likely the reason everyone needs an oscillating tool: making flush cuts. Whether you need to slice pipe even with a floor or wall or even trim shims after installing a door, you’ll never want to give up your multi-tool. Is there a nail poking out and you need to remove it without messing up the surface around it? Well, there you go.

Have you ever installed wood or vinyl flooring? Then you understand that cutting out floor vents for registers within tolerances can be a real challenge. With your oscillating tool, just lay the floor, mark a line where your duct is, and plunge cut that baby out using a half-round blade.

I’ve done a lot of remodeling and the one thing that still gives me night sweats is making drywall cutouts for electrical boxes in newly installed drywall. Oscillating tools make that task clean and simple with a rounded blade. Not only will you get the job done but the blade will hold up to nails or screws you can’t see.

Let’s say you have a piece of tile that falls out in your shower area. Hey, it happens. Use a carbide-grit grinding pad to remove the mortar from the wall and piece of tile, then spread a fresh coat of thinset and reapply. You can use a carbide-grit blade to cut out grout to freshen it up or if you have a bath remodel job. That same blade can even cut tile if you need to.

Making cuts in carpet remnants has never been easier than with a multi-tool. Set the speed to high and you’ll throw out all of your utility knives in the garbage. It’s so fast that your head will spin. If you’ve never done this, you owe it to yourself to schedule a time to do it in the future.

Painting isn’t really about painting, it’s about the prep work before the paint. Use a scraping blade to remove loose paint on your material. Switch out to the triangular sanding head to take care of rough corners, smooth over messed up areas from scraping old paint, and sand down wood filler.

Speaking of sanding, all those little bits and pieces on furniture, molding, trim, shutters, and more have nooks and crannies that an oscillating tool can sand down with ease. Long stretches of reveals can be smoothed a lot easier with a multi-tool than a palm sander or even a mouse sander.

Finally, making plunge cuts on baseboard, trim, and molding is what oscillating tools were made for. Cutting doorjambs and trim to make room for new flooring is completely easy with your new multi-tool. Installing new cabinets or modifying old ones? Use a saw blade to take care of your modifications quickly, easily, and cleanly. There are so many oscillating tool blades and attachments now available that you will be able to find the exact one for your job with no problem.

