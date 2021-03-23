7 Best Outdoor Fridges For Backyard Kitchens: Your Buyer’s Guide

When setting up your outdoor kitchen, a few appliances are necessary for some star-quality entertaining: a built-in grill, a backyard pizza oven, and an outdoor fridge with room for the essentials: sodas, beer, wine, snacks, and more.
Available in a variety of sizes and designs, an outdoor refrigerator is unique in that it’s rated specifically for outdoor use – meaning it’s durable and tough enough to withstand the weather. Offering up cool features and conveniences for those who want to grill & chill and watch the big game on their outdoor TV, an outdoor fridge really is the perfect addition to any backyard entertaining space. To find the best fridge for your outdoor oasis, read on.
- Spacious interior that features 4.6 cubic feet of storage space
- Scalloped bottom is designed for wine
- Comes with three adjustable glass shelves
- Features door racks and a door lock
- Door is reversible; attach to either the right or left side
- Stainless steel finish only on the front
- Scalloped bottom is advertised for wine but some reviewers commented that bottles are too long for the design
- Some users experienced issues with lighting
With 4.6 cubic feet of interior storage space, a gorgeous stainless steel finish, a weatherproof design, and a security lock on the door, Summit’s 24-Inch Outdoor Rated Compact Refrigerator is an excellent choice for any backyard entertaining space. Featuring three adjustable glass shelves, door racks, and a scalloped bottom for summer-fun rosé’s, champagne, and whites, there’s more than enough room for the essentials – and then some.
Engineered with an automatic defrost system that combats unwanted ice build-up, a digital thermostat that’s easy to monitor and adjust, and an interior lighting system for all-day use, this commercial-grade outdoor refrigerator has all the bells and whistles you need in a compact design. You can also either build this into an outdoor kitchen island or set it up as a freestanding appliance. The door is also reversible so you can either attach it to the right or left side.
Dimensions: 23.63″ wide x 25.38″ deep x 34″ high
Cut-Out Dimensions (built-in): 24 1/8″ wide x 27 3/8″ deep x 34 1/4″ high
Weight: 95lbs
Find more Summit 24-Inch 4.6 Cu. Ft. Outdoor Rated Compact Refrigerator information and reviews here.
- 5.1 cubic feet of interior storage space
- Made from heavy-duty 304 stainless steel
- Can either be installed in a cabinet system or used as a freestanding appliance
- Door has food/can racks
- Fault system alerts you if the temperature falls outside of the normal range
- More expensive option
- Door can only be used on the right side
- No wine rack
The DCS compact outdoor fridge offers homeowners and cooks a generous 5.1 cubic feet of interior storage space. As one of the larger compact models on our list, it’s perfect for all kinds of food and beverages. Constructed from durable 304 stainless steel, this outdoor fridge is ready for the weather. It also features a right-side hinged door, an active fault system that sounds an alarm if the interior temperature falls outside of the normal range, an interior lighting system, two and a half shelves, can racks, and a large bottom space for bigger items.
Here’s the other cool thing about this outdoor mini fridge: it has digital electronic controls located at the top for easy access and adjustments. This model can also be easily built into any outdoor cabinet system or be used as a freestanding model.
Dimensions: 23.87″ wide x 24.12″ deep x 34″ high
Cut-Out Dimensions (built-in): 24″ wide x 24″ deep x 34.5″ high
Weight: 120lbs
Find more DCS Outdoor Refrigerator w/Right Hinge information and reviews here.
- This is the one of the most budget-friendly outdoor mini fridges on the market right now
- Easy to install; designed to be flush with outdoor cabinet system
- Customizable storage that even offers a drawer for fruits and vegetables
- Only weighs 63lbs
- Spacious storage capacity
- Door is reversible
- Door in not lockable
- Not as technologically advanced as other models
- Not as durable as other fridges
This outdoor mini fridge from Bull Outdoor Products might be a less expensive model, but it’s a quality choice for anyone planning on an outdoor kitchen. Featuring 4.5 cubic feet of storage space, a durable stainless steel design, and a convenient beverage dispenser that can hold five 12oz cans at once, this outdoor refrigerator has more than enough room for the grilling & chilling essentials.
Here’s what we like about this option: versatile storage. Not only does it come with two adjustable shelves, but there’s a drawer on the bottom for fruits and vegetables. It’s also easy to clean and easy to install. The door is also reversible so you can change up the direction of the opening depending on where it’s positioned.
Dimensions: 19.875″ wide x 20.5″ deep x 32.75″ high
Cut-Out Dimenions (built-in): 20.5″ wide x 20.75″ deep x 33″ high
Weight: 63lbs
Find more Bull Outdoor Stainless Steel Front Panel Refrigerator information and reviews here.
- While the drawer design is more expensive, it's a popular style for the convenience and accessibility it provides
- Can either be built into outdoor kitchen island or used as a freestanding appliance
- Adjustable internal dividers
- Alarm goes off if interior temperature goes above the recommended range
- Drawer design is more expensive
- Not as spacious as other outdoor mini fridges
- Some reviewers don't think the quality matches the price
Appliance drawers are a popular style these days. From drawer microwaves to drawer dishwashers, the convenience and accessibility these uniquely designed kitchen necessities provide is unmatched. So, Summit’s outdoor-rated drawer fridge system is definitely worth a look for those setting up outdoor kitchens and entertaining spaces.
Featuring 3.4 cubic feet of storage capacity and a weatherproof design, this model is a real winner. Suitable for either built-in or freestanding use, this outdoor fridge has a digital thermostat along with an external readout for accurate temperature control, an automatic defrost system to combat unwanted build-up, adjustable internal dividers for a more customized user experience, and LED lighting for all-day use.
Here’s something else that’s cool, too: a temperature alarm. This fridge will sound the alarm when the interior temperature goes above the recommended range. It also has memory functionality, retaining your settings in case of power failure.
Dimensions: 23.63″ wide x 25″ deep x 34″ high
Cut-Out Dimensions (built-in): 24″ wide x 25 5/8″ deep x 34 1/4″ high
Weight: 106lbs
Find more Summit Built-in Drawer Refrigerator information and reviews here.
- One of the most budget-friendly outdoor mini fridges on the market today
- 4.4 cubic feet of versatile storage space
- Freestanding model that can be set up anywhere in the backyard that has access to power
- Made from weatherized pieces and materials
- Door hinge is reversible
- Not designed to be installed in an outdoor kitchen island
- Shelves are better for cans not bottles
- A good fridge for the money, but lacks some of the robust features and technology found with other models
If you’re looking for a freestanding outdoor mini fridge, this one from Danby is a well-rated and reviewed choice. With a contemporary design and 4.4 cubic feet of storage capacity, this appliance is perfect for small gatherings on the deck or patio. Featuring waterproof electrical housing, UV-protected plastics, as well as other outdoor-rated parts and pieces, this model is weather-ready and rust-resistant. It’s even great in tropical environments, too.
This outdoor mini fridge is also EnergyStar certified and has a unique interior storage design. With space for tall bottles, adjustable shelves, and a drawer for fruits and vegetables, there isn’t much this fridge can’t hold. The interior also features LED lighting, the door is reversible, the fridge is on lockable wheels, and the price is hard to beat.
Dimensions: 21.31″ wide x 20.75″ deep x 33.06″ high
Weight: 68lbs
Find more Danby 4.4 Cu.Ft. Outdoor Mini Fridge information and reviews here.
- Forced cooling technology keeps beverages, meats, and snacks evenly cooled from top to bottom
- Features 5.2 cubic feet of storage space
- Adjustable shelves offer customized storage experience
- Reversible and lockable door
- Some reviewers experienced issues with durability
- A few reviewers don't believe it's worth the expense
- More expensive option
Featuring fan-forced cooling technology, this outdoor fridge from Blaze does an excellent job of keeping your beverages, meats, and snacks evenly cooled from top to bottom. With 5.2 cubic feet of storage space, this is one of the larger models on our list, and with three removable and adjustable shelves, you can truly customize the interior. Featuring a durable construction, stainless steel cabinet, reversible and lockable stainless steel door, and a full-length professional-style handle, this option has a sleek and stylish aesthetic. Ready for all kinds of weather, this model can either be installed in an outdoor kitchen island or used as a freestanding fridge.
Dimensions: 23.63″ wide x 22″ deep x 34″ high
Cut-Out Dimensions (built-in): 24.5″ wide x 32.5″ high
Weight: 85lbs
Find more Blaze Outdoor Rated Compact Refrigerator information and reviews here.
- Door can be installed on the right or left side
- 5.49 cubic feet of storage space; can hold 124 12oz cans at once
- Can be installed in an outdoor kitchen island or used as a freestanding option
- Door locks
- Primarily designed to be just a beverage cooler
- Door doesn't close well
- Shelves are difficult to adjust
A more budget-friendly option, this outdoor fridge from Edgestar is a solid choice for any backyard. Primarily used as a beverage cooler, this appliance features 5.49 cubic feet of storage space and can hold 142 12oz cans at once. Suitable for installation in an outdoor kitchen or positioned as a freestanding model elsewhere in the backyard, this is a versatile and durable appliance that can withstand changing weather patterns.
Fully encased in stainless steel and featuring fan circulated technology, this outdoor refrigerator is effective at keeping beverages cool. The door is also reversible so you can change hinge directions, a digital temperature control panel is easily accessible and easy to use, LED interior lighting illuminates the fridge when opened, and the auto defrost function combats unwanted ice build-up. Glass shelves are included.
Dimensions: 23.5″ wide x 24.75″ deep x 33.5″ high
Weight: 97lbs
Find more EdgeStar 24 Inch Built-In Outdoor Beverage Cooler information and reviews here.
Indoor vs. Outdoor Refrigerators
While similar in look and feel, there are significant differences between outdoor and indoor fridges. Sure, they both perform the same tasks and are designed for the same purpose, but when it comes to engineering and overall durability, the similarities end.
Indoor fridges are designed to exist in a consistent environment. What does that mean? On average, a comfortable living temperature in a house floats anywhere from 68-degrees F to 76-degrees F. Depending on the time of year and your personal preferences, that range might change, but not by much. Indoor fridges can handle that. They are built and designed to function within that moderate range. They are not, however, designed for significant changes in temperature. Everything from seasonal changes to the difference between day and nighttime hours to crazy and unexpected weather patterns, all make for an unsafe environment for these appliances.
An outdoor fridge thrives in those drastic changes. Engineered for all-seasons and constructed from durable materials, these outdoor kitchen appliances are suitable for fluctuating temperatures and weather. Designed to maintain a consistent temperature no matter the season, an outdoor fridge is long-lasting and offers home cooks and barbecue aficionados a year-round outdoor cooling option for meats, snacks, and beverages.
These are some other common outdoor refrigerator features: these appliances are usually compact in size, weatherized, feature lockable doors, and are made with heavy-duty stainless steel. An outdoor fridge can also be installed in an outdoor kitchen island or positioned as a freestanding option elsewhere in the backyard.
Due to the design and overall construction of these particular appliances, they can be, unfortunately, a more expensive option.
Can You Install An Indoor Fridge In An Outside Kitchen?
Thanks to great price points, it's tempting to want to install an indoor fridge outside. However, it's not recommended. Sure, you can totally put an indoor fridge in your backyard, but because of the design and durability of indoor appliances, you run the risk of seriously damaging them.
As mentioned above, indoor fridges are unable to function properly outside of a certain temperature range. An outdoor fridge, on the other hand, is designed for year-round weather changes and is engineered to keep consistent internal temperatures no matter the season. So, if you're looking to install a fridge in the backyard, make sure it's an outdoor-rated model. While more expensive, they are completely worth it.
Unique Outdoor Appliances
If you're setting up an outdoor kitchen, chances are you've been dreaming of built-in grills, pizza ovens, patio furniture, outdoor dining sets, and refrigeration systems. But, if you're looking for some other wow-worthy appliances sure to impress any guest, check out these two unique beverage must-haves:
Kegerators - nothing says "it's a party!" like a freshly tapped keg. Perfect for big shindigs and larger outdoor kitchen spaces, these appliances can either be built into an island system or positioned elsewhere as a freestanding model. The EdgeStar 15" Built-In Outdoor Rated Kegerator is an excellent choice for smaller kegs, and the EdgeStar Full Size Tower Built-In Outdoor Kegerator and the DCS Kegerator are excellent options for full-size kegs.
Wine Coolers - if you love wine nights and prescribe to the "rosé all day" lifestyle, a built-in wine cooler is just the thing for your outdoor kitchen or entertaining space. Available in a variety of sizes and capacities, these wine coolers are engineered for outdoor use, ensuring your wine maintains the correct temperature no matter the weather. They also lock - bonus. With many options available, you can't go wrong.
See Also:
