7 Best Outdoor Fridges For Backyard Kitchens: Your Buyer’s Guide

Available in a variety of sizes and designs, an outdoor refrigerator is unique in that it’s rated specifically for outdoor use – meaning it’s durable and tough enough to withstand the weather. Offering up cool features and conveniences for those who want to grill & chill and watch the big game on their outdoor TV , an outdoor fridge really is the perfect addition to any backyard entertaining space. To find the best fridge for your outdoor oasis, read on.

When setting up your outdoor kitchen, a few appliances are necessary for some star-quality entertaining: a built-in grill , a backyard pizza oven , and an outdoor fridge with room for the essentials: sodas, beer, wine, snacks, and more.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Indoor vs. Outdoor Refrigerators

While similar in look and feel, there are significant differences between outdoor and indoor fridges. Sure, they both perform the same tasks and are designed for the same purpose, but when it comes to engineering and overall durability, the similarities end.

Indoor fridges are designed to exist in a consistent environment. What does that mean? On average, a comfortable living temperature in a house floats anywhere from 68-degrees F to 76-degrees F. Depending on the time of year and your personal preferences, that range might change, but not by much. Indoor fridges can handle that. They are built and designed to function within that moderate range. They are not, however, designed for significant changes in temperature. Everything from seasonal changes to the difference between day and nighttime hours to crazy and unexpected weather patterns, all make for an unsafe environment for these appliances.

An outdoor fridge thrives in those drastic changes. Engineered for all-seasons and constructed from durable materials, these outdoor kitchen appliances are suitable for fluctuating temperatures and weather. Designed to maintain a consistent temperature no matter the season, an outdoor fridge is long-lasting and offers home cooks and barbecue aficionados a year-round outdoor cooling option for meats, snacks, and beverages.

These are some other common outdoor refrigerator features: these appliances are usually compact in size, weatherized, feature lockable doors, and are made with heavy-duty stainless steel. An outdoor fridge can also be installed in an outdoor kitchen island or positioned as a freestanding option elsewhere in the backyard.

Due to the design and overall construction of these particular appliances, they can be, unfortunately, a more expensive option.

Can You Install An Indoor Fridge In An Outside Kitchen?

Thanks to great price points, it's tempting to want to install an indoor fridge outside. However, it's not recommended. Sure, you can totally put an indoor fridge in your backyard, but because of the design and durability of indoor appliances, you run the risk of seriously damaging them.

As mentioned above, indoor fridges are unable to function properly outside of a certain temperature range. An outdoor fridge, on the other hand, is designed for year-round weather changes and is engineered to keep consistent internal temperatures no matter the season. So, if you're looking to install a fridge in the backyard, make sure it's an outdoor-rated model. While more expensive, they are completely worth it.

Unique Outdoor Appliances

If you're setting up an outdoor kitchen, chances are you've been dreaming of built-in grills, pizza ovens, patio furniture, outdoor dining sets, and refrigeration systems. But, if you're looking for some other wow-worthy appliances sure to impress any guest, check out these two unique beverage must-haves:

Kegerators - nothing says "it's a party!" like a freshly tapped keg. Perfect for big shindigs and larger outdoor kitchen spaces, these appliances can either be built into an island system or positioned elsewhere as a freestanding model. The EdgeStar 15" Built-In Outdoor Rated Kegerator is an excellent choice for smaller kegs, and the EdgeStar Full Size Tower Built-In Outdoor Kegerator and the DCS Kegerator are excellent options for full-size kegs.

Wine Coolers - if you love wine nights and prescribe to the "rosé all day" lifestyle, a built-in wine cooler is just the thing for your outdoor kitchen or entertaining space. Available in a variety of sizes and capacities, these wine coolers are engineered for outdoor use, ensuring your wine maintains the correct temperature no matter the weather. They also lock - bonus. With many options available, you can't go wrong.

