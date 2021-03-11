11 Best Outdoor Saunas for Your Money

The great thing about having your own personal sauna in the backyard is that you don’t have to trek to the gym or health club to get your sweat on. Saunas are a great way to release endorphins and unwind after a workout or a long day at work. Adding a sauna to your backyard or patio area will not only improve property value but will keep you feeling great year-round. Check out our helpful list of the best outdoor saunas for your money.

The Health Benefits of Routinely Using a Sauna.

Using a sauna on a regular basis has been linked to healthier people who live longer lives. Typically working out and eating right go hand in hand with people that enjoy a nice sauna, but reports from Havard Medical School say that frequent sauna users are less likely to suffer cardiovascular disease and stroke. Even as little as 14 minutes a few times a week can significantly increase a person's health not to mention the way they feel. Saunas can even lower blood pressure and are great for a person's blood vessels.

A healthy lifestyle can also improve someone's health and is a great addition to a solid workout routine and healthy diet. The great thing about adding some sauna time to your life is now easier than ever. The home sauna is increasing in popularity all over the world. People are adding them to their basements, garages, patios, screened-in porches, empty bedrooms, or backyards.

If you are looking for something aesthetically pleasing then you have hit the jackpot. There are some really great options on this list that will not only improve your health but will improve your yard and home. These saunas range in sizes and are all sturdy enough to survive winters in the northeast and summers in the southwest. Depending on how much space you have to spare you can put some of these indoors and outdoors as to not cut down on your overall square footage. You are going to absolutely love having your very own sauna on hand for post workouts, long stressful days, or after a long day at the office.

Which Saunas Will Work Both Indoors and Outdoors?

There are a few saunas on this list that are a bit too big to put inside your house, which is totally fine. We have options that will fit anywhere on your property and are going to be the talk of every pool party and BBQ that you host. With sizes ranging from 2 people to 8 or more people, you can make the most of each and every one of these and even break them down and move them from spot to spot or house to house. All of them are made from quality wood and are a sinch to setup. But which are the best for both indoors and outdoors? We've got the information you will need to make the best decision for your home below.

The three-person corner sauna made from hemlock wood is a great option if you are planning on moving the sauna from indoors to outdoors. The back of the piece comes to a 90-degree angle and can fit into most rooms, saving as much space as possible. You also don't need to knock down walls or call a contractor to work on your existing home with a great-looking and fitting sauna like this one. If you've got a screened-in porch or a home gym, this could be a really nice addition to either.

The Dynamic "Andora" 2-person sauna has a similar build to a big phone booth. The rectangular shape makes it ideal for either indoors or outdoors. Add it to a basement or porch or spare bedroom during the winter if you are worried about how it will hold up in the winter weather. You don't need to worry though as this sauna was designed and built for outdoor weather, year-round, in any climate. It is also perfect for people that are looking to leave a small footprint and are environmentally conscious. Just because you are investing in a new sauna doesn't mean you need to waste energy or be inefficient. This will be a welcomed addition to any home.

Which Sauna Will Help Improve the Overall Value of Your Property?

From barrel saunas to your typical rectangular options there is definitely something for everyone on this list. If you are looking for a stylish option then I have to suggest the Igloo 40 from BZBsaunas. This is one of the coolest options you can buy and it is big enough to hold 8 or more people but not too big that it takes over your yard. It has a shingled roof which will keep rain and ice and snow off of it in the winter and will help with longevity and insulation. It has a great look to it, it looks like an igloo and a barn and will for sure catch the attention of both your neighbors and your friends. You are going to love having this on your property not only for its health benefits, but it also has the potential to be your own personal oasis. Anyone with a home gym needs a home sauna too. Make sure you are taking care of your ENTIRE body by investing in your own health.

The four-person hemlock sauna in the shape of a square looks a lot like a gazebo but your guests and family and even neighbors will be shocked to find out it is your own personal heaven. The shingles on the roof and strong construction with tempered windows and large door are a really cool look. This sauna is state of the art and is designed and built by SDI Factory Direct. It comes unassembled but you can put it together in no time with the easy-to-follow instructions. Once you place the floor all you have to do is raise the walls and add the roof and you are ready to enjoy your brand new sauna.

