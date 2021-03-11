11 Best Outdoor Saunas for Your Money

The great thing about having your own personal sauna in the backyard is that you don’t have to trek to the gym or health club to get your sweat on. Saunas are a great way to release endorphins and unwind after a workout or a long day at work. Adding a sauna to your backyard or patio area will not only improve property value but will keep you feeling great year-round. Check out our helpful list of the best outdoor saunas for your money.
-
1. 3-Person Hemlock Corner Infrared SaunaPrice: $2,679.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Indoor/outdoor
- Easy setup
- Sturdy construction
- Energy efficient
- Max 3 people
- Unshingled roof
- One color
An outdoor sauna can really change the whole vibe of your house and the land that it sits on. Regardless of if you live in a warm or cooler climate having a sauna at your house is a great feature that doesn’t have to take up a ton of space. Most sauna owners will build one inside their own home for thousands of dollars worth of supplies and remodeling, not to mention labor costs. With a pre-built outdoor sauna, all you have to do is be at home to receive it and mount it in the perfect spot in your backyard.
Made from high-quality Canadian hemlock wood and scratch-resistant glass this outdoor sauna measures 53-in W x 53-in D x 75-in H; Interior dimension: 49-in W x 49-in D x 68.5-in H. It features a built-in stereo system with a CD player and auxiliary hookups for your smartphone. The seven carbon heaters within the sauna are energy efficient and heat up quickly. It fits perfectly in the corner of a room, patio, or deck and is easy to set up and plugin. It also features a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty that covers everything top to bottom.
Find more 3-Person Hemlock Corner Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
2. BZBCabins.com Oval Sauna Kit W2Price: $9,450.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique style
- Porthole window
- Shingled roof
- Up to 8 people
- One color option
- Assembly required
- Weighs 2500 lbs
If you are big into architecture and want to invest in an outdoor sauna that will look great at parties and backyard BBQs then you have come across a great option. Not only is this item a sauna lover’s dream but it is aesthetically appealing too. Add value to your home and yard with this amazing 8 person sauna that you can use year-round. Create your own personal oasis without having to rip apart your house or pay for expensive contractors by purchasing an amazing pre-fab sauna.
This sauna will arrive at your home ready to build and comes with instructions and all materials needed. Even if you have a modest understanding of building materials and construction you can easily assemble this sauna and be using it that same day. It comes with both electric and wood heating elements for that traditional sauna feel. It features L-shape seating for a comfortable fit and its dimensions are 13’2″ Wide x 7’11” Deep x 6’11” High Overall Height:7’1″.
Included with Kit:
Foundation joists, partially pre-assembled wall elements, doors: lockable wooden frame exterior door and tempered glass interior door, one large round window, hardwood sauna benches, nordic spruce changing room bench, 3x stainless steel bands, vent covers, asphalt shingles, hardware package with nails and screws.
Find more BZBCabins.com Oval Sauna Kit W2 information and reviews here.
-
3. Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Infrared SaunaPrice: $3,356.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 9 carbon heaters
- Oxygen ionizer
- Music system
- Vented walls
- Only one color option
- Weighs over 400lbs
- Comes unassembled
This 4 person cedar-built sauna is built for comfort, style and made to last even in a winter climate. Not only is it sturdy enough to withstand any weather it is also a really good-looking sauna that will fit into most backyards and pairs well with most houses. At first glance, this gorgeous sauna looks almost like a shed or garden storage area. You are going to love having this item in your backyard or on your back porch. It is the perfect way to unwind or decompress after a long day of zoom meetings or a tough workout.
The dimension of this beautiful product are Exterior: 71-in W x 40-in D x 75-in H; Interior: 67.5-in W x 35-in D x 68.5-in H. It can fit four people comfortably and works just as great in the summer as it does in the winter. It has 9 heating elements for a complete spa experience. It is constructed with Canadian cedar which is a sturdy wood that won’t chip or splinter after years of being outside. The tempered bronze glass is designed to be safe and handle high winds and even hail. There are chromotherapy lighting and an oxygen ionizer for a completely transformative experience. The sauna arrives with all parts and accessories and is actually quite easy to set up if you follow the instructions. There is also a 7-year warranty on all parts.
Find more Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
4. BZBCabins.com Barrel Sauna Kit Igloo 40Price: $8,950.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beatuiful design
- Shingled roof
- Holds up to 8 people
- Weather resistant
- 90 day lead time
- Assembly required
- 2500lbs
One of the coolest looking saunas on this list, the Igloo 40 will pair well with any kind of home from a modern to a classic look and any backyard decor. If you are going to invest your money in a great sauna why not get something that you will love looking at every time you mow the lawn or tip-toe through the snow to enjoy your own personal spa experience? This item won’t take up too much space in your yard or on your porch. You can easily fit up to 8 people in this sauna so it is great for gatherings and parties or for the whole family.
The sauna is made out of high-quality wood and even features a shingled roof so it will last longer than a sauna with an unshingled roof. Gravity will cause any moisture or snow to just slide off the roof. You can’t tell from the outside but this is actually a 2-room sauna complete with changing room for privacy. The dimensions of this item are 4’4″ Long x 7’2″ Wide x 6’10” High, Sauna Room 6’10” Long x 7’2″ Wide x 6’10” High. The Harvia wood burning heater is one of the most durable and popular heaters for saunas in the world. Instructions are included as well as the hardware. Set up will take more than one person but is super easy.
Find more BZBCabins.com Barrel Sauna Kit Igloo 40 information and reviews here.
-
5. Canadian Outdoor Pine Wood 4 Person Barrel SaunaPrice: $4,895.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pine wood
- Large size
- Holds 4+ people
- Fast shipping
- Flat shipped
- Max 1-year warranty
- One color option
Of all the outdoor saunas and spas out there the most popular currently is the barrel sauna. Its space-saving design and cool looks make it a really awesome purchase for anyone looking to upgrade their home fitness routine. The six-foot length and diameter mean that it fits perfectly into most backyards and its cool design means it will be a popular point of interest to any guest that comes over. It can withstand any weather thrown at it with its sturdy pine wood build and will be a welcomed retreat after a hard workout or long day of homeschooling.
The sauna can comfortably fit 4 or more people and comes with lava rocks and an electronic heating display. While it won’t show up to your home completely built it does come flat packed to cut down on shipping costs and is actually quite easy to put together. Buying an outdoor sauna like this will help save money and labor costs by having one built indoors or on your land. This amazing sauna comes with a one-year warranty and complete instructions to set it up and be sweating out those toxins by dinner time.
Find more Canadian Outdoor Pine Wood 4 Person Barrel Sauna information and reviews here.
-
6. Dynamic “Andora” 2-person Low EMF Far Infrared SaunaPrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Infrared
- Tempered glass
- Low EMF heating source
- Chromo therapy lighting
- 2 people max
- Unassembled
- Cover in bad weather
Depending on how much room you have on your porch or patio and depending on how many people you have using the sauna this is a great option for folks who need something that won’t take up too much space. It can comfortably fit two people inside and can be tucked away on a porch or garage or even on the patio. It is beautifully finished and weather-resistant to withstand any nasty weather and is sturdy enough to stay up even in high mph wind gusts. As one of the more inexpensive options, this sauna is also energy efficient and features a touch panel to adjust heat and moisture within the walls of this amazing item.
The dimensions of this indoor/outdoor sauna are 47 x 43.1 x 74.4 inches and weigh just over 300lbs when completely set up. Made with restored Canadian hemlock wood that won’t splinter or fade over time. it features carbon heating panels for the most effective heating system with the environment in mind. The chromotherapy lighting system uses colors to adjust body vibrations for a feel, unlike most other saunas. The doors and windows are built with clear tempered glass in an effort to make them more durable and to keep the heat inside the walls of the sauna. Assembly is required but it comes with instructions and can be set up in less than a day.
Find more Dynamic "Andora" 2-person Low EMF Far Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
7. SDI Factory Direct Ceramic 4 Person Outdoor SaunaPrice: $3,695.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful design
- Color LED lights
- Shingled roof
- Auxillary input
- One color choice
- Unassembled
- Very heavy
This is a really charming option that will make any backyard look a whole lot more interesting. Built and designed to look almost like a gazebo it is built with a shingled roof for durability and high-grade waterproof hemlock wood. It is specifically designed to withstand anything that mother nature can throw at it and be just as beautiful five or ten years down the road as the day that you bought it. While it is a square shape it does have five sides, one of which is the door. The FIR infrared ceramic heaters perform better over time rather than carbon heaters.
With a state-of-the-art smart control panel, you can control everything from the heat, the humidity, the lights, and the music within the walls of the sauna. The overall footprint of the sauna is 59″ x 59″ which is relatively small in most yards. Enjoy every minute of having this sauna in your backyard or in the corner of your deck. It comes with an easy setup and features a 10-year warranty that will cover everything from the shingles to the windows. On top of having an awesome new sauna in your yard, you will also have peace of mind.
Find more SDI Factory Direct Ceramic 4 Person Outdoor Sauna information and reviews here.
-
8. BZBCabins.com Viking 4 Outdoor SaunaPrice: $12,900.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two rooms
- Front porch
- Weather resistant
- Sound system
- More than 3 week shipping time
- One color
- Assembly required
This option is a beautiful outdoor sauna that is worth every penny you will spend adding it to your home. This standalone sauna is built like a tiny house, in fact, it is bigger than some of the apartments I have lived in. It is 114 square feet on the inside and features 2 rooms, one is the actual sauna and the other is changing room where you can keep clothes and even a chair to sit in after your steam. The sauna has 1″ floor-to-ceiling boards which help with keeping the heat in and the cold and weather out. Rain, snow, sleet even hail won’t hurt this sauna that has a metal roof and convenient front porch. This is similar to a cabana or pool house only it has a relaxing sauna on the interior.
The sauna and changing room can hold between 4-6 people and is made from strong and durable Nordic Spruce. This is a do it yourself setup which will save you a ton of money on labor and materials. Typically 2 adults can easily set this piece up in 2-3 days. The sauna comes with everything you will need to set it up and all the instructions to do it correctly the first time. The overall dimensions of this unit are 15’1″ x 15’5″ and the wall height is 7’4″ with an overall height of 9’7″.
- Kit Includes:
- PT Floor joists, Wall Logs, Floor and Ceiling Boards, Double Pane Doors and Windows, Sauna Benches, Heater Setup, Hardware Package, Bucket w. Ladle and assembly manual with drawings.
Find more BZBCabins.com Viking 4 Outdoor Sauna information and reviews here.
-
9. Radiant Saunas 2-Person Hemlock Infrared SaunaPrice: $1,799.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oxygen ionizer
- Six carbon heaters
- Seven year warranty
- CD player w/Aux inputs
- Extended shipping time
- 2 person max
- Should be covered
If you are looking for a smaller sauna because the kids are out of the house and you want a quiet place to relax then the 2-person model is a great choice. This sauna is a perfect fit for even the smallest porches and backyards. Set up is a sinch and doesn’t require knocking down walls or paying pricey labor costs. Once the sauna is set up you can just plug it in and hop on inside and let the stresses of your day just melt away. The chromotherapy lighting, an oxygen ionizer will revitalize your skin by using colored lights and infrared heat. The sauna also comes with an awesome sound system with aux inputs for your smartphone.
The sauna features 6 specifically positioned heaters to equally and completely heat the interior of the structure. Its dimensions are Exterior: 49″W x 39″ D x 75″H Interior: 43″W x 35″ D x 67″H. With the stained hemlock it is a beautiful piece to compliment your home. The tinted door glass is tempered for safety and to keep the heat inside. If you are worried about construction, don’t be, this sauna can be put together easily and is pieced together with secure buckle connectors. You don’t need to be a professional architect to piece this thing together and if anything happens after you buy it and put it together it has a seven-year warranty that covers every inch.
Find more Radiant Saunas 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
10. Maxxus Corner Canadian Hemlock SaunaPrice: $2,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful design
- Tempered glass
- Tinted windows
- 9 heating panels
- Unshingled roof
- 4 person max
- 390lbs
This is one of the best-looking saunas for outdoors or even indoors that you can buy. It has almost an entire glass front on it which could be a problem if you value your privacy and don’t have high walls or fencing surrounding your backyard. The sauna, like a lot of others on this list, is made with sturdy hemlock wood from Canada. The wood is durable and water/weather resistant. With the corner on the back, it is more for indoor use than outdoor but works great on a screened-in porch OR patio with a roof over it. It can even survive underneath an awning.
The low EMF infrared heating source is not only energy efficient but low maintenance as well. There are a total of 5 heating units including heating under the seats which means you won’t have any cold spots and will be completely surrounded by heat. It operates above 140 degrees which are optimum and a better heating source than your typical hot rocks that you will see in a more industrial sauna. The glass is tempered and slightly tinted which means it can withstand high winds. Its dimensions are 59.1 x 59.1 x 74.8 inches and it weighs just under 400lbs when it is put together.
Find more Maxxus Corner Canadian Hemlock Sauna information and reviews here.
-
11. Dynamic Barcelona Elite SaunaPrice: $1,698.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Curb side delivery
- Hemlock wood construction
- Environmentally friendly
- Low EMF
- Only 2 person
- One color
- Assembly required
The Dynamic Barcelona sauna is beautifully crafted from Canadian hemlock wood which seems to be the most popular wood for sauna construction. While the sauna shouldn’t be left in the back yard uncovered you can put it out there and cover it with a tarp when you aren’t using it. It will look and fit great in the corner of a porch, patio, garage, or rec room if you don’t want to put it outdoors. It has some insanely cool details from the siding to the handle on the door. This is a sauna you can buy and brag about and be proud of. It is durable and made to last and is one of the most energy-efficient home saunas you can buy.
While it will fit 2 people comfortably it is really a solo sauna with a little extra room. Its overall dimensions are 39 W x 36 D x 73 H inches which means it will fit nearly anywhere you want to have it. The 6 ultra-low carbon EMF heaters mean you will spend less on your energy bill than with most other saunas. It plugs into any dedicated 15 amp 110-volt outlet so you don’t need to rewire or destroy your walls setting this thing up. It features a built-in control panel and a Bluetooth smart speaker so you can relax and listen to tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks.
Find more Dynamic Barcelona Elite Sauna information and reviews here.
The Health Benefits of Routinely Using a Sauna.
Using a sauna on a regular basis has been linked to healthier people who live longer lives. Typically working out and eating right go hand in hand with people that enjoy a nice sauna, but reports from Havard Medical School say that frequent sauna users are less likely to suffer cardiovascular disease and stroke. Even as little as 14 minutes a few times a week can significantly increase a person's health not to mention the way they feel. Saunas can even lower blood pressure and are great for a person's blood vessels.
A healthy lifestyle can also improve someone's health and is a great addition to a solid workout routine and healthy diet. The great thing about adding some sauna time to your life is now easier than ever. The home sauna is increasing in popularity all over the world. People are adding them to their basements, garages, patios, screened-in porches, empty bedrooms, or backyards.
If you are looking for something aesthetically pleasing then you have hit the jackpot. There are some really great options on this list that will not only improve your health but will improve your yard and home. These saunas range in sizes and are all sturdy enough to survive winters in the northeast and summers in the southwest. Depending on how much space you have to spare you can put some of these indoors and outdoors as to not cut down on your overall square footage. You are going to absolutely love having your very own sauna on hand for post workouts, long stressful days, or after a long day at the office.
Which Saunas Will Work Both Indoors and Outdoors?
There are a few saunas on this list that are a bit too big to put inside your house, which is totally fine. We have options that will fit anywhere on your property and are going to be the talk of every pool party and BBQ that you host. With sizes ranging from 2 people to 8 or more people, you can make the most of each and every one of these and even break them down and move them from spot to spot or house to house. All of them are made from quality wood and are a sinch to setup. But which are the best for both indoors and outdoors? We've got the information you will need to make the best decision for your home below.
The three-person corner sauna made from hemlock wood is a great option if you are planning on moving the sauna from indoors to outdoors. The back of the piece comes to a 90-degree angle and can fit into most rooms, saving as much space as possible. You also don't need to knock down walls or call a contractor to work on your existing home with a great-looking and fitting sauna like this one. If you've got a screened-in porch or a home gym, this could be a really nice addition to either.
The Dynamic "Andora" 2-person sauna has a similar build to a big phone booth. The rectangular shape makes it ideal for either indoors or outdoors. Add it to a basement or porch or spare bedroom during the winter if you are worried about how it will hold up in the winter weather. You don't need to worry though as this sauna was designed and built for outdoor weather, year-round, in any climate. It is also perfect for people that are looking to leave a small footprint and are environmentally conscious. Just because you are investing in a new sauna doesn't mean you need to waste energy or be inefficient. This will be a welcomed addition to any home.
Which Sauna Will Help Improve the Overall Value of Your Property?
From barrel saunas to your typical rectangular options there is definitely something for everyone on this list. If you are looking for a stylish option then I have to suggest the Igloo 40 from BZBsaunas. This is one of the coolest options you can buy and it is big enough to hold 8 or more people but not too big that it takes over your yard. It has a shingled roof which will keep rain and ice and snow off of it in the winter and will help with longevity and insulation. It has a great look to it, it looks like an igloo and a barn and will for sure catch the attention of both your neighbors and your friends. You are going to love having this on your property not only for its health benefits, but it also has the potential to be your own personal oasis. Anyone with a home gym needs a home sauna too. Make sure you are taking care of your ENTIRE body by investing in your own health.
The four-person hemlock sauna in the shape of a square looks a lot like a gazebo but your guests and family and even neighbors will be shocked to find out it is your own personal heaven. The shingles on the roof and strong construction with tempered windows and large door are a really cool look. This sauna is state of the art and is designed and built by SDI Factory Direct. It comes unassembled but you can put it together in no time with the easy-to-follow instructions. Once you place the floor all you have to do is raise the walls and add the roof and you are ready to enjoy your brand new sauna.
