25 Best Beach Games for Summer Fun

When you’re hitting the lake or shore with friends and family, a great day gets even better when you bring along some fun beach games to play together. Whether you want something low-key or competitive, there are a ton of games to play at the beach on our list. So read on and make your summer the best it can be by grabbing a few for your next trip.
There’s a reason Kan Jam became insanely popular so fast. Whether you’re picking it up for kids or adults, it’s a game that really anyone can play. The rules are simple. Scoring is easy to follow. Setup is a breeze. And it’s easy to transport thanks to its basic design. You can get a game going on the beach in literally seconds yet have fun for hours.
Like Kan Jam before it, Spikeball is becoming the new hotness in fun beach games. Though it takes considerably more effort, the game is incredibly fun for both casual and competitive players. It can be played essentially anywhere, but the ability to dive in the sand makes it one of the best games to play at the beach. And it’s super easy to pack up, set up, and transport thanks to its lightweight design and included carrying bag.
Shaka Ball is an awesome game that pits up to four opponents against each other in a paddleball-based game. The set comes with a large ring that you place in the sand, with quadrants then lined out for each player to defend. Try your best to ensure the ball doesn’t land in your “slice”. Keep it up long enough and you may just win. It’s super fun to set up. Easy to learn. And can be as competitive or relaxed a game as you want it to be.
When you hear bocce ball, some might think of a game designed for older folks. But really, bocce ball is one of the best beach games for adults out there. You can play with a large group of people. There’s little to no learning curve. And it’s as simple to set up and pack up as beach games come. There are even sets with soft rubberized balls that make it a great beach game for kids too. A bag even comes included to keep storage a non-issue.
As classic as outdoor games come, cornhole is beloved by both kids and adults alike. Every home should have a cornhole set ready so that a game can break out at a moment’s notice. And these sets from GoSports offer you a variety of sizes and styles. Each is crafted from solid MDF material. Eight all-weather regulation bean bags are included. And a carrying bag is included so that you can easily transport the set. But if you’re looking for something a bit cheaper and lighter that’s more ideal as a game to play at the beach, there are options for that too.
Like cornhole and washers, ladder ball is one of those fantastic tailgating games that translates well as a fun beach game. The soft rubber bolos won’t hurt anyone when thrown, so even the least experienced players need not worry. Setup is simple thanks to its pre-glued PVC components. Score trackers are built-in. And it comes with a carrying case and rule set to round out the package. This PVC set is reasonably priced, but if you’re looking for something a bit fancier, check out this model to get your ladder ball set to the next level.
This washer set from Franklin Sports is one of the simplest, yet fun, games to play at the beach. It’s just two goals and 6 washers, making it the simplest beach game to set up and play. The washers included with this set are designed with a bottle opener in the middle, making them valuable on another level to keep your refreshments in hand. Just make sure you don’t confuse this washer set with these portable washers – though they could be convenient for beach trips too.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Throw Throw Burrito is one of the most intense card games to ever exist. To put it simply, the game is essentially a combination of a match 3 card game and dodgeball rolled into one. Though, instead of dodgeball, you’re throwing adorable foam burritos at your friends in an attempt to take points away from their overall score.
From the creators of the fantastic Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito is a high-paced game that sees you and your adversaries drawing cards from the face down piles in an attempt to rack up as many sets of three as possible. However there are no turns, you pull and discard as fast as you can, ultimately raising everyone’s stress level at the table.
Some sets of three might reference comical characters such as Barky Sharky, Logger Dogger, or Goth Sloth. Though it’s the burrito cards that you really have to worry about. Scattered throughout the deck are Burrito Brawl, Burrito War, and Burrito Duel varieties. And should a player collect and drop a matching trio of these, the burritos begin flying depending on which set is played.
The end result is a hectic, yet utterly enjoyable card game that will get you up from the table and roaming around the house as you dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. I’d actually recommend taking the game outdoors, even perhaps the beach, on a nice day or evening. That way you won’t have to worry about breaking anything inside, nor have to worry about cleaning up after that one friend who always pees themself in laughter.
If you’re looking for a fun beach game that has a sense of humor to it, Bung Hole Toss is it. It’s essentially cornhole or washers designed for the beach, but “bung hole” themed. It claims to be the “funniest beach game of all time” and “reeks of fun” for all ages. And it’s easy to carry around thanks to its small setup and included carrying bag.
TidalBall is a bit like bocce ball, cornhole, and horseshoes. Two teams each get three balls and have a member on each side. You use the included scoop to dig a hole for scoring. And to also dig a half-circle trench that scores players points too. The balls float, so you don’t have to worry about losing them. It all comes in a convenient mesh bag. And a pair of TidalBall koozies are included to keep your beverages cool.
Bottle Bash may look simple, but it’s trickier than it seems. You’ll dig its aluminum poles into the sand at distances of 20, 30, or 40 feet depending on skill. The objective is to knock your opponent’s bottle off of the pole with the included frisbee. But again, it’s harder than it looks. You can play one or one or as teams. And because of its simplicity, it’s a great beach game for kids too.
Kubb is a unique beach activity that you may not have seen before. Essentially, the gist is to toss your baton at your opponent’s pieces in an attempt to knock them over. Knockdown the kubbs first, then go for the king. GoSports’ Kubb Viking Clash Toss Game Set is one of the more higher quality sets out there. It touts knot-free hardwood, engraved Viking designs, and a storage case to easily to your Kubb game on the go.
Discet is a pretty simple disc-based sport that serves as a perfect game to play on the beach. The goal that sits atop the PVC frame can be adjusted. Meaning that you can angle it in a variety of ways to make scoring more of a challenge. The Discet set comes with six flying discs and quite a few different game modes that you can try out. And it’s easy to set up and take down which is always convenient.
Tossing a football around in the water and sand is as traditional a type of beach game as it comes. The Wave Runner Grip It Waterproof Football is designed perfectly for just that. It’s an inexpensive product that’s designed to hold up against the elements. It sports a special grip pattern so that you can easily control your throws. It’s double laced so that you can always throw that perfect spiral. And hey, who doesn’t like football?
Frisbees at the beach are as classic as it comes. Activ Life’s Flying Rings are perfect for adults and kids alike as they’re said to be “the world’s easiest flyer to throw and catch.” These flying rings are about 80% lighter than typical frisbees, ensuring you won’t have to worry about hurting anyone’s fingers when catching. They fly straight so you won’t have to chase down errant throws. And they float in water too.
If you’re a volleyball fan, playing a game amongst friends on the beach is about as awesome as it gets. The Baden Champions Volleyball Set makes getting a match going as simple as possible. The set includes a regulation volleyball net, a ball and pump, weather-resistant boundary lines, and 1.5-inch adjustable steel poles that are easy to put up and takedown. There’s even a carrying bag included too so that it’s as easy as possible to transport between sites.
You can enjoy your favorite card games everywhere with this Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards set. These cards are standard size sporting a cool clear design. Shuffling is just as easy as with a regular deck of cards. And, of course, they’re entirely waterproof and washable so that moisture is never a threat to their design.
There are a ton of beach games with balls that require different-sized nets. This Boulder Portable Net Set ensures you’re equipped to enjoy all of them. Thanks to adjustable heights and a hassle-free setup, you can enjoy nearly limitless sporting options like volleyball, tennis, pickleball, badminton, soccer, and more. And thanks to its rust-resistant steel poles, the net set will hold up to rough conditions for quite a while.
Party beer pong, part cornhole/washers, BULZiBUCKET can easily be utilized as a great beach game for adults. But it’s a bit more complex than those games as you can score with the hacky sacks by throwing, assisting, or kicking said sacks. The collapsible buckets make setting up and taking down a breeze. It floats so you can enjoy it in the pool. And it comes with a carrying case so you won’t have any issues taking it to and from parties.
If you’re a fan of beer pong style games, BucketBall is a must-have game to play at the beach. It comes with a dozen buckets – six for each team. And it even comes with three different styles of balls to use for a variety of different locations. You can fill them with water or sand for stabilization. They’re designed with a reinforced rim to prevent tipping. And a carrying bag comes included so you can pack everything up nice and neatly as you come and go.
If you have a large group of children heading to the shore, tug of war serves as one of the best beach games for kids out there. Kids, teens, and even adults won’t stop laughing as they drag or be dragged by the opposing team through the sand. It’s a great communal game or even serves as a fantastic beach game for adult team building.
You know what’s better than Yahtzee? Yahtzee on the beach. This Giant Yard Dice Game Set from Win SPORTS allows you to do just that. It takes the classic dice game and bolsters the die into 3.5-inch wooden blocks. It comes with plenty of score sheets and a couple of markers to keep track too. It’s a great family beach game that will keep everyone entertained for hours on end.
The Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game is one of the best beach games for kids on our list. But adults are sure to love it too! The game is super simple as you’re just taking the various rigs and aiming to land them on the wooden pegs. But adults can appreciate the game’s competitive opportunities as different wooden pegs are worth different amounts of points. Making for skill to be rewarded and strategy to be encouraged.
It may seem basic, but beach paddle ball is tried and true. This Surfminton Classic Beach Tennis Wooden Paddle Game Set comes with a pair of paddles, two PVC balls, two TPR balls, and a carrying case to conveniently travel with. The plywood paddles have textured handles so they won’t go flying out of your hand. And everything floats on water so you won’t lose things to the waves.
Parents taking young children to the beach will find huge value in the Hapinest Find and Seek Scavenger Hunt set. Included are 35 Find and Seek cards, a pair of instruction cards, and a nice drawstring bag to keep it all organized. It’s designed for ages three and up, making it an excellent beach game for kids. And because of the Find and Seek cards that are included, it serves as an education beach game that will have children learning as they have fun in the sand.