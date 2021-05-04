25 Best Beach Games for Summer Fun

There’s no doubt in my mind that Throw Throw Burrito is one of the most intense card games to ever exist. To put it simply, the game is essentially a combination of a match 3 card game and dodgeball rolled into one. Though, instead of dodgeball, you’re throwing adorable foam burritos at your friends in an attempt to take points away from their overall score.

From the creators of the fantastic Exploding Kittens, Throw Throw Burrito is a high-paced game that sees you and your adversaries drawing cards from the face down piles in an attempt to rack up as many sets of three as possible. However there are no turns, you pull and discard as fast as you can, ultimately raising everyone’s stress level at the table.

Some sets of three might reference comical characters such as Barky Sharky, Logger Dogger, or Goth Sloth. Though it’s the burrito cards that you really have to worry about. Scattered throughout the deck are Burrito Brawl, Burrito War, and Burrito Duel varieties. And should a player collect and drop a matching trio of these, the burritos begin flying depending on which set is played.

The end result is a hectic, yet utterly enjoyable card game that will get you up from the table and roaming around the house as you dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge. I’d actually recommend taking the game outdoors, even perhaps the beach, on a nice day or evening. That way you won’t have to worry about breaking anything inside, nor have to worry about cleaning up after that one friend who always pees themself in laughter.