11 Best HEPA Vacuums for Allergies

From common allergens to dander left behind by pets, the Bissell 2999 MultiClean’s HEPA Sealed Allergen System captures almost all particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air. Features such as an anti-tangle brush roll and a one-touch emptying bin make the MultiClean a favorite among pet owners.

It’s not quite as convenient as a self-emptying robot vacuum, but this Bissell MultiClean machine is an economical investment for general cleaning around your home.

Not only does this HEPA vacuum come with several pet-specific tools, they’re also stored on-board for your convenience. You’ll find a two-in-one dusting brush and crevice tool along with a TurboEraser tool for pet-specific messes. There’s even an extended quick-release wand for above-ground cleaning.

This Bissell vacuum is designed for nearly any surface around your home, including carpets, rugs, stairs and hard floors. You can even clean your pet’s bed. While its seven-amp power rating might seem tame, the MultiClean has a generous 13-inch wide cleaning path and MultiCyclonic suction power for maximum results.

Most traditional upright vacuums simply aren’t as nimble as many stick vacuums. However, the Bissell MultiClean is a relatively lightweight 15.7 pounds and features swivel steering for improved maneuverability. There’s even a carrying handle for transporting the vacuum up and down stairs.

One advantage of this bagless vacuum is that it won’t lose suction power, as some bagged vacuums can when full. Not only does this ensure more dependable performance, it also means you won’t have to worry about finding replacement bags.

The MultiClean pet vacuum has a nine-foot hose and a 30-foot power cord for your whole-home cleaning needs.