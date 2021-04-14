11 Best HEPA Vacuums for Allergies

Even a quick vacuuming session around your home can suction up troublesome allergens such as dander, pollen and dust. You don’t have to limit yourself to a specific brand or type of vacuum, either, as there are plenty of high-quality HEPA vacuums out there for allergy sufferers. Whether you’re struggling with seasonal sniffles or year-round symptoms, we’ve reviewed and compared the best HEPA vacuums for your home.
-
1. Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet VacuumPrice: $166.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Swivel steering for easy maneuvering
- Automatic height adjustment on various surfaces
- Easy-empty one-touch tank
- Cord doesn't automatically rewind
- Can't be converted into a handheld vacuum
- Doesn't have a clean filter indicator
From common allergens to dander left behind by pets, the Bissell 2999 MultiClean’s HEPA Sealed Allergen System captures almost all particles and prevents them from escaping back into the air. Features such as an anti-tangle brush roll and a one-touch emptying bin make the MultiClean a favorite among pet owners.
It’s not quite as convenient as a self-emptying robot vacuum, but this Bissell MultiClean machine is an economical investment for general cleaning around your home.
Not only does this HEPA vacuum come with several pet-specific tools, they’re also stored on-board for your convenience. You’ll find a two-in-one dusting brush and crevice tool along with a TurboEraser tool for pet-specific messes. There’s even an extended quick-release wand for above-ground cleaning.
This Bissell vacuum is designed for nearly any surface around your home, including carpets, rugs, stairs and hard floors. You can even clean your pet’s bed. While its seven-amp power rating might seem tame, the MultiClean has a generous 13-inch wide cleaning path and MultiCyclonic suction power for maximum results.
Most traditional upright vacuums simply aren’t as nimble as many stick vacuums. However, the Bissell MultiClean is a relatively lightweight 15.7 pounds and features swivel steering for improved maneuverability. There’s even a carrying handle for transporting the vacuum up and down stairs.
One advantage of this bagless vacuum is that it won’t lose suction power, as some bagged vacuums can when full. Not only does this ensure more dependable performance, it also means you won’t have to worry about finding replacement bags.
The MultiClean pet vacuum has a nine-foot hose and a 30-foot power cord for your whole-home cleaning needs.
-
2. Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Stick VacuumPrice: $299.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful enough for carpets
- Comes with several attachments
- Multi-surface cleaning head
- Battery life isn't the best
- Relatively loud
- Average suction power compared to other Dyson vacuums
Dyson V7 Allergy is a time-tested HEPA stick vacuum cleaner that’s renowned for its powerful suction. As with the other HEPA vacuum cleaners on our list, this Dyson captures nearly all particles down to 0.3 microns.
A dependable Dyson digital motor works seamlessly to pick up stubborn bits of dust and debris on hard floors, carpets and other surfaces. While the vacuum itself is designed for multi-surface cleaning, it comes with several attachments to ensure you can reach into those tricky spaces. You’ll find a crevice tool to clean around edges and a combination tool that seamlessly switches between surfaces.
Dust and debris can collect just about anywhere, and you can handily convert your Dyson into a handheld vacuum with a single click to reach up high. Once it’s detached, you can easily use the handheld portion to vacuum the stairs or inside your car.
Depending on the task at hand, you can use the V7 Allergy in cleaning or maximum mode for extra cleaning power. Max mode only lasts for six minutes but may be just what you need for stubborn messes.
You can expect your Dyson V7 Allergy to run up to 30 minutes without losing suction power. When it’s out of juice, simply stick it on the included docking station to recharge. A touchless dirty emptying mechanism eases concerns about making a mess when it’s time to empty the bin.
The Dyson V11 Animal offers improved performance and suction power, along with updated technology to purify the air around your home. This Dyson vacuum doesn’t have a HEPA filter. Instead, it’s outfitted with an advanced whole-machine filtration system that traps just under 100 percent of all allergens down to 0.3 microns.
-
3. Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind VacuumPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cleaning hose extends up to 16 feet
- Multi-level height adjustment
- Two channels of suction power
- Have to manually adjust brush roll between surfaces
- Lacks fingertip controls
- No LED lights
Considering all that it has to offer, including a durable multi-floor brush roll and a HEPA filter with an odor-absorbing carbon layer, this Hoover WindTunnel vacuum is surprisingly affordable. A sealed allergen system caters to allergy sufferers.
The secret to this Hoover’s powerful suction is in its name. WindTunnel 2 technology consists of two distinct channels for maximum pickup around your home. A 12-amp motor offers dependable performance. This Hoover vacuum also has a multi-floor attachment to tackle carpets and hard floors. However, you’ll need to manually switch between these two modes.
Corded vacuums aren’t as nimble or portable as stick vacuums. However, this Hoover WindTunnel vacuum has a 25-foot power cord and a hose that extends 16 feet to reach tricky areas. You can even clean furniture and ceilings. An automatic cord rewind function automatically draws the cord back into the vacuum.
If you share your living space with a furry friend, you’ll find plenty of pet-friendly features for a cleaner home, including odor-absorbing carbon. There’s even a specific pet attachment, the pet turbo tool, to draw out dander and allergens from just about anywhere. You’ll also receive crevice and pivoting dust tools.
-
4. Kenmore 400 Series Bagged Canister VacuumPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Triple-layer HEPA filtration system
- Extendable telescopic wand
- Multi-surface cleaning capabilities
- Relatively heavy
- Doesn't have LED lights
- Warranty is only one year
Pet dander and allergens are no match for the Kenmore 81414, a colorful canister vacuum complete with an efficient HEPA filter. Kenmore even steps it up a notch by using a triple HEPA filtration system with AllergenSeal technology, which effectively traps 99.97 percent of debris.
With a powerful filtration system at your disposal, you can rest assured that allergens will be captured and contained as you vacuum. A HEPA dust bag prevents even those fine dust particles from escaping into the air.
Kenmore canister vacuums aren’t the flashiest or most innovative machines out there, but they’re renowned for their powerful suction and long-lasting performance. The 81414 features updated styling yet builds on familiar performance cues from its predecessors. For example, dependable motorized suction makes this bagged canister vacuum a solid choice for general cleaning around the house.
Whether you’re tackling a specific mess or picking up lingering dust and dander around the house, you’ll find an assortment of attachments to get the job done. This Kenmore canister vacuum comes with bare floor and crevice tools, along with a combination dust and upholstery brush to target debris in tricky places.
Picking up after pets and allergens can present a unique challenge, but this Kenmore HEPA vacuum has a healthy 12 amps of power and a dual-motor system for maximum performance. You’ll also find user-friendly controls on the handlebar for added convenience.
No two homes are alike, but this canister vacuum is highly adjustable for optimal performance. For example, the telescopic wand extends over nine feet to access tricky spaces. You’ll also find four height adjustments for a more comfortable cleaning experience. A cord rewind feature makes vacuuming less stressful.
While the vacuum’s total weight of 19.4 pounds sounds heavy compared to many lightweight stick vacuums out there, you can still maneuver the vacuum around as needed.
The Kenmore DU2012 AllergenSeal Bagless Upright Vacuum also has a HEPA filter. This vacuum is several pounds lighter and has a slightly longer hose that extends to 10 feet. This vacuum doesn’t have lights, but its 14-inch cleaning width picks up a large amount of debris in a single pass.
-
5. Vacmaster Professional HEPA Certified Wet/Dry VacuumPrice: $199.27Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four-stage certified HEPA filtration system
- Comes with several attachments
- Two-stage industrial motor
- Attachment system isn't very intuitive
- Wheel caps may fall off
- Filter bag tends to limit capacity
HEPA vacuum cleaners come in all shapes and sizes, as this rugged wet/dry vacuum cleaner indicates. Even the most challenging messes are no match for this hefty vacuum cleaner, which features a powerful and efficient two-stage industrial motor. There’s also a four-stage certified HEPA filtration system that captures 99.97 percent of particles down to 0.3 microns.
The Vacmaster Professional 8 Gallon vacuum has a powerful 11-amp motor and a large tank capacity for demanding jobs. You’ll also have a 10-foot hose and a 30-foot power cord to effectively reach difficult spaces.
Several accessories are included to make certain jobs easier. For example, you’ll find a 15-inch floor nozzle, crevice tool and a premium dust brush. This heavy-duty vacuum also has a tear-resistant debris collection bag and a power tool adapter.
Most HEPA vacuums on this list are specifically designed for dry messes, but this combination vacuum also sections up liquids. Components such as a crushproof hose and a foam wet filter make that task easier.
-
6. Oreck HEPA Upright Bagged Vacuum CleanerPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger capacity than a typical upright vacuum
- Two-speed fingertip controls
- Made in the U.S.
- Brush roll needs to be manually adjusted for different floor types
- Doesn't have a swivel head
- Relatively loud
Oreck is perhaps best-known for its commercial appliances, but this HEPA bagged vacuum for home use is worth checking out. A HEPA filtration bag locks in 99.97 percent of particles such as dust and pet dander to keep your air as pure as possible.
This Oreck vacuum also holds nearly four times the amount of debris as an average bagless vacuum, which means you can clean for longer without worrying about emptying the bin.
This upright bagged vacuum has five layers of HEPA filtration to capture and contain nearly all allergens, including pet dander, mold and pollen. A sanitary sealing system prevents dust and debris from escaping when you empty the bag.
You can use this HEPA vacuum to clean carpets, hard floors and tiles. However, you’ll need to adjust the brush roll accordingly depending on the task at hand.
Some Oreck HEPA vacuums are downright hefty, but this corded vacuum only weighs around 10 pounds. In other words, you can easily maneuver it around your home and even carry it up and down the stairs. A 30-foot power cord provides extended cleaning capabilities. This HEPA vacuum also has five LED lights for improved visibility in the dark.
-
7. NEQUARE Stick Vacuum Cleaner (S26)Price: $99.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with an extra HEPA filter
- Efficient five-stage filtration system
- Removable and washable dustbin and components
- Relatively small cleaning width
- Average battery life
- Doesn't have a wall mount
Stick vacuums with HEPA filters aren’t the norm, but the NEQUARE S26 Cordless Vacuum comes with a HEPA filter to keep air around your home as clean as possible. You’ll even receive an extra HEPA filter for added convenience.
While the HEPA filter works its magic to capture and remove allergens and dust, the vacuum also has a five-stage filtration system to prevent small particles from escaping back into the air. You can keep the vacuum in top shape by removing and washing the dustbin and components as needed.
As with a typical non-HEPA stick vacuum cleaner, the NEQUARE is highly efficient and works well for various jobs around the house. For example, it has a durable 280-watt brushless digital motor and a touch control bar with nine distinct suction power levels to optimize output for specific tasks.
An upgraded motorized floor head with stiff nylon bristles digs deep into carpets to retrieve stubborn bits of dust, dirt and debris. Plus, it has LED lights for improved visibility in the dark. The bristles are safe for hard floors and carpets for all-around cleaning.
Battery life is important when you’re shopping for a stick vacuum cleaner. This cordless vacuum has a detachable battery that runs for up to 40 minutes. You can double the run time by using an extra battery.
One of the biggest advantages of a stick vacuum over a canister or traditional upright vacuum is its relatively lightweight construction and maneuverability. This vacuum weighs just three pounds and even stands by itself. A storage rack is included for the attachments.
-
8. Miele Complete C3 Marin HEPA Canister VacuumPrice: $1,198.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Optional Performance Pack includes several genuine filters and bags
- Bumper strip all around the vacuum
- Caster wheels won't scratch floors
- Some find the footswtich settings awkward to use
- Steel wand is relatively heavy
- Vacuum isn't self-propelled
The Miele Complete C3 Marin HEPA vacuum is plenty powerful for heavy-duty cleaning, even on carpets. The optional Performance Pack includes several genuine Miele filter bags, a HEPA filter and pre-motor protection filters. If you don’t need those extras, you’ll save by opting for just the vacuum.
While its 1,200-watt suction power makes this Miele canister vacuum a practical investment for general cleaning, it’s also outfitted with an electrobrush to thoroughly clean challenging surfaces, including thicker carpeting. Between its premium suction power and a height-adjustable brush with LED lights, you’ll find yourself reaching for the Miele to get the job done.
Some vacuums have hard brushes that can scuff your floors. Miele outfitted its Complete C3 Marin PowerLine vacuum with its signature Parquet Twister brush, which contains natural bristles for a gentler cleaning. This brush is durable yet won’t scratch softer surfaces such as tile or wood. It also moves easily to reach into those tricky spaces, as does the telescopic suction wand.
Power is undoubtedly important, as you want to make sure your vacuum is suctioning up even the most stubborn allergens and debris. This Miele canister vacuum also has a HEPA AirClean filter to trap particles and prevent them from escaping back into the air.
Some canister vacuums are relatively cumbersome to move around, but this Miele is a relatively lightweight 10.35 pounds. It also comes with an assortment of attachments for various cleaning needs, including an upholstery tool, crevice tool and a dusting brush with sturdy synthetic bristles. An integrated three-piece accessory set puts necessary attachments within easy reach.
The Complete C3 Marin naturally isn’t as mobile as a stick vacuum, but it features three-point maneuverability and caster wheels that won’t scratch floor surfaces. A bumper strip surrounds the entire vacuum to guard against scuffs in the event of a collision with furniture or other obstacles.
-
9. Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum CleanerPrice: $219.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts over 50 minutes per charge
- Converts into a handheld unit
- Four-stage HEPA filtration system
- Relatively heavy
- Moderate noise level
- Battery life isn't great on maximum mode
Cleaner air is possible even in the middle of allergy season with the Ultenic U11 cordless vacuum cleaner, which has a four-stage HEPA filtration system to trap nearly all dust, dander and pollen. The fully-sealed filtration system captures up to 99.99 percent of pesky particles and allergens for an immaculate home.
With a maximum 25000Pa suction power rating, this HEPA stick vacuum handily picks up dust, dander and other fine particles. It’s also well suited for a variety of surfaces, including carpets, hard floors and tiles. Carpet Boost technology automatically increases suction power as needed for maximum pickup. You can also detach the vacuum to clean your car or stairs.
Most stick vacuum cleaners are highly versatile, and the Ultenic U11 is no exception. This cordless HEPA vacuum converts into a handheld unit and comes with multiple attachments to tackle various cleaning demands. You’ll receive a round brush, roller brush, mini motorized tool and a long crevice nozzle.
Some stick vacuum owners prefer a wall-mounted stand, but this one comes with a floor standing bracket. The floor stand is sturdy enough to hold the vacuum and four attachment brushes.
Battery life is another important consideration when you’re shopping for a stick vacuum cleaner. This vacuum has a powerful eight-cell lithium-ion battery that delivers just over 50 minutes of fade-free suction. It also recharges quickly thanks to advanced charging technology.
-
10. Tineco A11 Hero EX Cordless Lightweight VacuumPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra battery doubles the run time
- Can be converted to handheld unit to clean car interiors and above the floor
- Dust bin can be removed for washing
- Relatively small dust bin
- Battery location makes it top-heavy
- Can't stand on its own
Even the smallest particles down to 0.3 microns are no match for the popular Tineco A11 Hero EX cordless vacuum, which features a four-stage fully-sealed HEPA filtration system. A cyclone system suctions up dust, debris and allergens, then passes through a mesh filter, pre-filter and HEPA filter to successfully trap and contain troublesome allergens. The end result is purified air around your home, even during peak allergy season.
If you’re into numbers, the A11 is equipped with a 450-watt brushless motor that delivers 120 watts of suction power. The Hero EX also comes with an extra battery for double the run time of the A11 Hero. Instead of 40 minutes, you can expect up to 80 minutes of suction per charge. This vacuum can be stored and charged on a wall-mounted charger for your convenience.
In order to keep your home neat and tidy, this Tineco stick vacuum comes with the necessary attachments for various tasks. You’ll receive a mini power brush, crevice tool, two-in-one dusting brush and a hair cleaning tool.
This versatile stick vacuum features three power modes for light to heavy messes. It’s also handy for cleaning above ground. When you’re done, simply detach and wash the dustbin.
-
11. Simplicity Jill Compact Canister Vacuum CleanerPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long 10-foot extending wand reaches into tricky spaces
- Weighs only nine pounds
- Automatic cord rewind function
- Not recommended for carpets
- Relatively loud
- Can be hard to find replacement bags
Simplicity Jill is an affordable canister vacuum cleaner with dual HEPA certification. While the vacuum works its magic around your house with 1200 watts of suction power, the HEPA media bag and filter captures and contains dust, pollen and other allergens. This canister vacuum works best on hard floors and upholstery.
A big part of what makes this vacuum such a solid value is the fact that it comes with multiple attachments and extras. For example, you’ll receive a dusting brush, combination rug and floor tool, crevice tool for edge cleaning and an upholstery tool that effectively targets couches and other furniture. There’s also a tool caddy and a secondary filter.
Dust doesn’t always settle in the most convenient places, but this HEPA vacuum has a 10-foot extending wand and a hose that swivels 360 degrees to reach those tricky spaces. This HEPA canister vacuum weighs just nine pounds, so you can wheel it around or vacuum your stairs that much easier. A bag indicator alerts when the bag is getting full.
When you’re done vacuuming, simply activate the automatic cord rewind function to draw the power cord back into the vacuum. An included tool caddy makes storage a breeze.
What Is a HEPA Vacuum?
A HEPA vacuum has a filter that's specifically designed to capture the most common allergens and airborne particles.
In addition to capturing allergens, a HEPA filter contains them and prevents them from escaping back into the air as you vacuum. The end result is fewer allergens and cleaner air around your home.
Most vacuums on our list have a standard HEPA filter. Several also have HEPA bags. You'll also find several vacuums with multi-layer filtration systems to ensure the air you breathe throughout your home is as clean and fresh as possible.
One of our favorites is the Oreck HEPA Upright Bagged Vacuum Cleaner, which has a five-layer HEPA filtration system.
What Is the Best Vacuum for Allergy Sufferers?
Whether your allergies are seasonal or year-round, it's a good idea to invest in a vacuum that can suction up as many pesky particles and allergens as possible.
The good news is that you don't have to stick to a specific brand name or price point to get the best vacuum for allergy sufferers. In addition to looking for a vacuum with a HEPA filter, here are a few additional tips to help you narrow down the options.
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recommends vacuums that can remove dust from carpets and rugs. Additionally, you'll to look for appropriate accessories to remove allergens from upholstery, carpets and rugs. The same source suggests avoiding vacuums that release particles back into the air as you vacuum or empty the canister.
Do HEPA Filters in Vacuums Work?
HEPA filters in vacuums work very well for filtering out most allergens. These filters are particularly effective at removing particles that are less than 0.3 microns, according to NASA. Generally speaking, this is enough to remove up to 99.97 percent of dust, mold, pollen and other troublesome airborne particles.
A HEPA filter is renowned for its efficiency due to its innovative structure. Each filter has glass fibers that trap small particles in several different ways. These filters become more efficient as they trap more particles.
What Are HEPA Vacuum Bags Made From?
HEPA media filtration bags function the same as HEPA filters. Many HEPA vacuum bags are made of cloth, although some are made of paper.
This type of bag removes 99.97 percent of allergens such as pollen, dust particles and more. As with the HEPA filter, the bag also filters particles as small as 0.3 microns.
