11 Best Touchless Kitchen Faucets to Buy in 2022

Whether you’re looking purely for ease of operation or you’re hoping to avoid bacterial cross-contamination while you’re prepping meals, a touchless kitchen faucet has become an indispensable asset for many modern homes. Whether you opt to invest in a smart faucet that allows you to give instructions with your voice, or you’re simply looking for one that allows you to get water with the wave of a hand, there are faucets available at nearly every price point.

These touchless faucets operate via motion sensors that know when you’re close and deliver a flow of water. They all offer pulldown sprayers that, depending on what you want, have a variety of features including power spray that cleans away food debris in a flash.

If you’re moving toward a smarter kitchen, you might also want to add a touchless soap dispenser to keep your sink areas in both kitchens and baths clean and germ-free. That’s on all of our minds right now, isn’t it?