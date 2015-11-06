Top 10 Best Grow Cabinets for Growing Cannabis

One of the things that cannabis growers often struggle with is providing a uniform environment for their plants to grow in. Cannabis requires a very specific growing environment when it comes to maintaining the proper environment for your plants, including fans for ventilation, lighting, watering schedule, temperature and humidity. You can be successful if you grow outdoors with strains that are accustomed to your climate, or with the correct equipment you can grow any strain indoors. You may be able to dedicate an entire room or closet for your grow op, depending on how much space you have available. Enclosed spaces with good ventilation are perfect for grow ops, such as closets, spare rooms, garages, etc. You can purchase all of your equipment separately for a custom operation, or can even find ready-made hydroponic growing systems with everything you need to set up your grow op in less than a day.

If you cannot dedicate a closed space, you might suffer in yield or quality when it comes time to harvest because you were not able to keep the environment consistent. Grow tents are the most popular option for solving this problem. They are easy to set up and take down and are lightweight, so they can be moved to a new location quickly and easily.

If you are looking for a more professional and discreet option, grow cabinets are the way to go. Grow cabinets essentially create a miniature closet that allows complete customization of the environment inside. This way you can meet the specific needs of your cannabis strains throughout their entire growing cycle. The great thing about grow cabinets is that they are discreet, lockable and extremely durable. There are a number of grow cabinets available online to choose from. For your convenience, in this list we have selected the top five that are most suitable for home or professional growers.

1. Multiple Small Sizes: Dealzer Cash Crop 5.0

The Cash Crop 5.0 is a great basic grow box from Dealzer. It comes in two sizes, either two feet tall or three feet tall. This grow box comes with everything you need to grow six plants except for the clones – From LED ligghts and filtered exhaust sistem to nutrient solution reservoir, air hose and nutrients. It is made of durable steel with a strong and lockable door. The LED light is suitable for both flowering and vegetative growth stages, and does not put out very much heat so you do not have to worry about burning your plants. The box is lined on the inside with reflective mylar sheeting for maximum lighting coverage. It comes in discreet packaging with easy to follow set up instructions to get you started. This cabinet could easily fit into any living space for a low key grow op. It even comes with a lifetime warranty and technical support.

Dimensions: 24″ x 19″ x 13″ or 38″ x 19″ x 13″

Price: $595 for 2′ height, $649.98 for 3′ height, with free shipping



Watch a video about the Dealzer Cash Crop grow box here.

Pros:

Comes with a lifetime warranty

You can lock the door for more security

Comes with lights, fan and grow tray

One of the least expensive grow cabinets on this list

Very discreet and does not take up a lot of space

Cons:

Does not come with very much nutrient solution for watering your plants after the first crop.

On the smaller side, only holds six small plants

The fan that is included is loud

2. Space Saver: Dealzer Grandma’s Secret Garden

Grandma’s Secret Garden by Dealzer is a fully automated hydroponic grow system with room enough for nine plants. You can easily grow high yields of cannabis in this compact grow box, which is around the same size as a mini fridge and could fit into similar areas of your home or office. The system utilizes a Deep Water Culter hydroponics design and comes with Mars Hydro LED lights, which are suitable for all stages of plant development. It also includes an air pup and stone, net pots and all of the other supplies needed to get set up right away and start growing. The lighting system can be raised and lowered inside the secure box as your plants grow. This system also comes with an air pump and bubbler for your reservoir, and an inline fan with carbon filter. In order to maintain secrecy, this system uses top of the line reflective sheeting, air filters to prevent odors, and a built in timer. As with all Dealer products, there is a limited lifetime warranty and this system is made by hand in the USA.

Dimensions: 36″ x 20″ x 16.5″

Price: $784.98

Pros:

Compact and secure but still large enough for 9 plants

Comes with fan, filter and lighting

Lifetime tech support included

Cons:

Does not come with rockwool, grow pots, etc. that are needed to grow cannabis

Reviewers mentioned that the fan is loud

Charcoal filter does not eliminate odor 100%

3. Supersized Grow Cabinet: Dealzer Growzilla 3.0

The Growzilla is Dealzer’s most advanced, and largest, grow cabinet. This super sized cabinet looks like two cabinets stacked on top of each other, but inside it is one tall growing chamber. This grow box is great for beginners or even experienced growers who want to have a larger crop than average sized grow cabinets can provide. It comes in two sizes, Standard which is 48″ tall or Deluxe which is 68″ tall. The hydroponics system used is deep water culture, making it very easy to use and maintain. The powerful LED light included is on a yo-yo system so that you can easily adjust the height to bring it closer to your plants and then taller as your plants mature. Also included is infared blocking technology reflective film for greater canopy penetration, water pump and air stone, hydroponic nutrients, and lockable latches on the door. This grow cabinet is able to grow a full nine pounds of dried bud per year. This grow box also comes with a lifetime warranty through Dealzer.

Dimensions: 40″ x 20″ x 16.5″ or 68″ x 20″ x 16.5″

Price: $995 for the 4′ system, $1,190 for the 5′ system, with free shipping

Pros:

Extra tall grow chamber

Can produce 9lbs per year

Comes in two sizes

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

Some growers consider deep water culture an inferior hydroponics system

May be too big for some homes

Large size means it is more difficult to filter odors

4. Best Deal: Unique Hydroponics Lowryder Hydroponic Grow Box

This super compact grow box from Unique Hydroponics is perfect for growing six plants at a time. This is one of Unique Hydroponics’ most popular models due to the ease of use and how discreet it is. It is perfect for cloning, vegetative growth, or autoflower strains. Because it is so small, it is not great for flowering stages of growth in regular strains unless you only have a few plants. This box comes with a lifetime warranty and has been a customer favorite since it came on the market in 2008. It comes with everything you need to grow, including a six month supply of nutrients, separate light bulbs for vegetative and flowering, deep water culture hydroponic system and grow cubes for your seeds or clones. There is also an intake and exhaust fan for air flow. This box uses snap down latches to keep light from escaping.

Dimensions: 24″ x 16″ x 9.5″

Price: $299.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very discreet and compact

Includes lights and fans

Less expensive than other options

Lifetime warranty

Cons:

Fan does not filter odors

Does not work well for flowering

Only ships to USA

5. Best Soil Garden: SuperCloset Deluxe 3.0 HPS Soil Grow Cabinet

Hydroponics is not the only method available for indoor grow ops, and lots of growers choose to grow indoors using soil. The materials you need are slightly different, with no need for a nutrient reservoir and different nutrient solution or fertilizer. The SuperCloset Deluxe was SuperCloset’s first grow cabinet and has only gotten better over the years. The 3.0 system has all of the most advanced features you need to grow great weed in soil discreetly. This two chamber closet allows you to grow both vegetative/flowering buds as well as clones. The main chamber comes equipped with eight one-gallon soil pots and the germination chamber comes with a mini-greenhouse for germination and smaller soil pots for transplanting your seeds. This system also comes with a fully turnkey ventilation system with filters to reduce any odors. The doors are also lockable to keep your buds safe. This system comes with a lifetime warranty and 7 days a week customer service.

Dimensions: 36″ x 20″ x 16.5″

Price: $2,600 with free shipping

Pros:

Classic design, a customer favorite for years

Comes with fan, filter and lighting

Lifetime tech support included

Cons:

Does not come with nutrients

Not many customer reviews online

Charcoal filter may not eliminate odor 100%

6. Top Of The Line: SuperCloset SuperLocker 3.0

SuperCloset’s Grow Box system is the top of the line in grow cabinets. It is made of 16 gauge steel and is completely secure, lockable and fireproof. It comes equipped with LED lights in 12 band “perfect spectrum” lighting and supplemental T5 side lighting as well, which is great if you will be cloning your own cannabis plants. as well as fans, filters, a starter kit of nutrients, and all of the equipment you need to easily set it up as a fully automated grow op. You can use this cabinet to grow seedlings and clones, or you can grow flowering plants just as easily. The manufacturers claim that the set up is so easy, you can start growing within one and a half hours of receiving the discreetly packaged box in the mail. It also comes with a three year warranty and lifetime technical and grow support.

Dimensions: 66″ x 15″ x 24″

Price: $1,990 with free shipping

Watch a full review of the SuperCloset here

Pros:

Includes everything you need to get started on your grow op – lights, fans, nutrients, etc.

Comes with state of the art LED lighting

Free supplemental T5 lighting for cloning cannabis plants

3 year warranty and lifetime tech and grow support

Cons:

More expensive than other grow cabinets

The cabinet is tall and not as easily hidden as others

The nutrients included are not organic

7. Fully Turnkey & Compact: Supercloset Superbox

This compact system from Supercloset is a great option if you want top of the line quality with a much smaller footprint. This grow box is made of 16 gauge steel and is fully lockable and fireproof. You can fit it in any room, closet or corner in your house without anyone ever knowing what is inside. You can grow up to 10 cannabis plants in this system using the included red spectrum 200 watt fluorescent light. The lights are in a standard socket, so if you choose to change to another type of CFL or HID light it is super easy.. This kit comes included with everything you need to get started, including fans, filters, nutrients, TDS meter, rockwool cubes and hydroton rocks. You can get this system set up and growing within 90 minutes of receiving your package.

Dimensions: 30″ x 18″ x 24″

Price: $989 with free shipping



Watch an unboxing video of a SuperBox here.

Pros:

Quick and easy set up

Secure and discreet, fits in any room in your house

Smaller footprint than other systems

Comes with everything you need to get started growing right away

Cons:

The lighting included is only red spectrum

Some reviewers claim the box seems cheaply made

Some reviewers had their kit arrive with broken light bulbs

8. Best Cloning & Growing Cabinet: SuperCloset LED SuperStar Grow Box

If you want to make your own clones for growing cannabis, this grow box from SuperCloset will be a valuable addition to your grow room. This grow box is a complete, automated system with award winning design and construction for maximum privacy and durability. It utilizes the latest hydroponic technology in two separate areas so that you can clone in the bottom chamber and grow adult plants on top. You can go through all life stages in this grow box, from germination or cloning through vegetative and flowering. The cloning chamber has 14 sites, for either cloning, germination or even early vegetative growth. The system includes a ready to go germination kit, including a humidity dome and seedling tray. The cloning chamber also has two 24w T-5 CFL lights You can grow up to 16 plants inside the main chamber, making this perfect for personal use or small commercial operations. The main chamber features a 12 bandwidth, full spectrum LED light , full ventilation system designed with cross airflow, and fully automated controls. The meter is on the back of the system so that the front remains looking like a regular cabinet on the outside.

Dimensions: 60″ x 24″ x 24″

Price: $2,298 with free shipping

Pros:

Grows up to 16 mature plants

Full spectrum LED light included

Cloning chamber can be used for germination, cloning or early veg

Good size without being too large or too small

Cons:

Add ons sold separately

Does not include nutrient solution

Relatively expensive

9. SuperCloset SuperNova LED Grow Box

This grow cabinet by SuperCloset is the same design as the SuperNova listed above, but set up for hydroponics instead of growing in soil. This complete automated system has all of the parts you need to grow great weed in your own home, with no need to purchase extra parts or materials. This system takes all of the guesswork out of growing great weed. With the separate chambers for cloning and growing, you can produce your own plants from seed through germination or cloning all the way into vegetative and flowering growth stages. This system has a 50-site SuperCloner system for germination and cloning, and an exclusive Mamaponics system to grow stocky clone-bearing mother plants for future grows. The shelf on top of the cloning chamber is adjustable so that you can also grow plants in their early vegetative stages. The main vegetative and flowering chamber features enough space to grow a dozen plants at once, a SuperPonics watering system that will not clog the drippers, and a 15 gallon reservoir for your nutrient solution. The LED light included with this system comes on a yo-yo pulley so it can easily be lowered or raised depending on your plants’ height. This system also comes with custom options and a lifetime warranty.

Dimensions: 24″ x 36″ x 72″

Price: $3,798 with free shipping

Pros:

Grows 12 full sized plants

Includes LED light and inline fan

Separate cloning chamber for germination, cloning, and early vegetative growth

50-site SuperCloner in the cloning chamber

Cons:

Customization costs extra

Nutrients not included

Very expensive

10. SuperCloset SuperTrinity LED Grow Cabinet

The SuperTrinity grow cabinet is definitely the biggest, highest quality cabinet on this list. This is a three chamber, two cabinet system that allows you to have a constant supply of clones, vegetative and flowering plants at one time in order to have continual harvests all year long. Each chamber holds up to 12 plants, and both cabinets include full spectrum LED lighting and full ventilation systems. This grow cabinet also has the patented SuperPonics watering system that allows you to grow plants faster and healthier by maximizing the efficiency of your water and nutrient circulation. This system will give you the maximum output of any grow cabinet, and while it has a hefty price tag you can make the cost back within a few grows. You can harvest every month of the year with the SuperTrinity system and never run out of bud again!

Dimensions: 92″ x 24″ x 78″

Price: $6,300 with free shipping

Pros:

Very large with three grow chambers

Allows for continuous harvest every month

Great for commercial growers

Cons:

Any customization costs extra

Nutrients not included

Very expensive

