9 Best CBD Capsules: Your Buyer’s Guide

CBD capsules may be the easiest way to take CBD. (It’s hard to find anything easier than CBD patches — but for many of us, taking a pill might be the simplest option.)
Read on to discover the best CBD capsules available right now.
-
1. Best from Beloved Colorado CBD Brand: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules (750 mg)Price: $74.99Pros:
Cons:
- Charlotte's Web is one of the most famous and longest-operating CBD companies on the market today
- 30 capsules; 25 mg each (other sizes/potencies available, too)
- Contains full spectrum whole-plant hemp extract blended with olive oil
- Vegan
- CO2 extracted, USA-grown hemp
- Charlotte's Web declined to share third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) with us, unlike almost every other reputable CBD company we've contacted
- Instead, they release internally-prepared reports *based* on third-party lab data
- Some longtime customers missed this product's earlier version (the discontinued capsules were not liquid-based)
These Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules stand out because they’re made by Charlotte’s Web, one of the most well-established CBD companies operating today. And because I tried these capsules myself, and found the effects palpable within hours.
Each capsule contains 25 mg of full spectrum CBD, and this bottle contains 30 capsules total.
Unlike many CBD softgels and capsules, these contain hemp extract blended with olive oil, instead of MCT coconut oil.
Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a full sample to test out. I loved them! They’re easy to take, and lead to a more relaxed state of mind.
Some of Charlotte’s Web’s longtime customers were reportedly unhappy with the company’s switch from powder-based capsules to these liquid capsules. But I did not have any issues with the fact that they contain olive oil in liquid form. I mean, the oil is contained in a capsule anyway, so I don’t know why this would make a big difference.
My only issue was that Charlotte’s Web does not release copies of their third-party COAs. Instead, they prepare their own reports, based on third party lab data.
Charlotte’s Web may be the only CBD company we’ve ever contacted which swears they do conduct third-party lab testing, but declines to share the third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) with us. A Charlotte’s Web representative informed us that the COAs contain proprietary information.
Although we normally never include products without reviewing their third-party lab data, we decided that in this case, reports based on third-party data could suffice. Because Charlotte’s Web products are beloved by CBD customers across the company — and have been for many years. (Plus, we felt the effects of their products firsthand, so we can totally vouch for these being legit.)
Find more Charlotte's Web CBD Oil Capsules (750 mg) information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Cheap CBD Capsules: “Five CBD” Full Spectrum CBD Gel Capsules 25mg (30 Capsules)Price: $34.99Pros:
Cons:
- Full spectrum hemp extract with CBD, THC, CBG, and CBC
- Affordable price, with free shipping on all orders
- Third-party lab tested for potency, heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and microbials
- I tried them and loved them (see review for details)
- Each capsule contains 25 mg total cannabinoids, but 23 mg CBD (and around 2 mg minor cannabinoids)
- Hard to use their lab results to verify the 5:1 ratio of CBD to minor hemp compounds (see review for details)
- Not vegan
These Five CBD Full Spectrum CBD Capsules stand out because of the company’s unique claim about their products.
Five CBD doesn’t just sell full-spectrum hemp CBD products. They sell CBD products with a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other hemp compounds (including THC, CBG, and CBC).
Plus, these are very affordable, and they come with free shipping.
Also, I tried them — and I love them.
When I received a free sample of these to test out, I found them to be effective. Plus, they’re as tasteless and easy-to-consume as anything else in gelcap or capsule form.
I loved all of the Five CBD products I tested. I was particularly surprised by their “Daily Buzz” gummies, which do provide an actual “buzz,” as the name implies. Like the capsules, they contain the legal levels of THC allowed in hemp and CBD products (below .3%) — but nevertheless can be felt more acutely than most CBD edibles. I chalked this up to Five’s namesake 5:1 ratio of cannabinoids, working its magic in my body.
(For more information about my experience with their gummies, check out our guide to the best CBD gummies available now.)
Compared to their gummies, this brand’s capsules have effects that are less noticeable. But they do provide a general sense of well-being, and they’re easy to take as part of your daily wellness routine — especially if you’re used to taking other capsules as supplements.
And if you don’t want to feel “buzzed” from your daily CBD supplement, but you still want to make sure you’re getting a well-rounded full spectrum dose of CBD, these gelcaps could be perfect for you.
The namesake 5:1 ratio in this product’s “spectrum” includes terpenes and flavonoids, as well as minor cannabinoids.
We found this claim difficult to verify independently, because terpene testing is not conducted on each batch.
Instead, Five CBD conducts the terpene testing on the bulk distillate, before turning it into their signature products, as a Five representative explained to us.
(We had contacted Five CBD because we were confused: When you look at the test results for the latest batch of these capsules, it looks like the ratio of CBD to minor cannabinoids is closer to 10:1, because each capsule contains about 23 mg CBD, and about 2.4 mg of other cannabinoids.)
The representative who spoke to us even offered to get terpene testing done on a specific batch, to verify the 5:1 ratio.
Either way, for every batch, you’ll find third-party lab results for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants. We love to see CBD companies that are responsible and transparent!
And the lab results show small amounts of THC, CBG, and CBC, proving that this is truly full-spectrum hemp extract. And each capsule contains 25 mg of cannabinoids.
And you’d be hard-pressed to find such legitimate full spectrum CBD products at such a low price anywhere else.
Find more Five CBD Full Spectrum CBD Capsules 25mg (30 Count) information and reviews here.
-
3. Best THC-Free Option: CBD Capsules Joy Organics (10mg Each; 300mg Total)Price: $39.95Pros:
Cons:
- Joy Organics makes batch-specific lab results easily accessible on their website
- They use organic hemp, and their CBD oil will be USDA-certified organic soon, according to a representative
- Nano-emulsion technology means these CBD particles are smaller and may be easier to absorb
- 10 mg per capsule (or you can buy the 25 mg version at checkout)
- THC-Free
- Not vegetarian
- (Contain bovine-derived gelatin)
- Zero THC (these are *broad-spectrum* CBD softgels, so if you're looking for *full-spectrum," check out other capsules in this guide)
These Joy Organics THC-Free CBD Softgels stand out because of their organic ingredients and nano-emulsion technology.
Joy Organics uses nano-particles, which means their particles of cannabinoids are about 20 times smaller than in standard CBD products. Smaller particles equal greater surface area, which means these particles should be easier for your body to break down and absorb.
Joy Organics sent me a sample of these capsules to test out. Although I normally recommend full spectrum CBD (to anyone who isn’t worried about minor psychoactive effects), these THC-free broad-spectrum softgels have helped convert me to a Broad-Spectrum Believer.
I usually find the effects of full-spectrum CBD to be more noticeable, but when I took these capsules, I felt the positive mood boost I normally associate with the best CBD products. (Maybe the tiny nano-particles made all the difference!) It sounds cheesy, but I started thinking Joy Organics’ products might live up to their name: they foster joy, and they’re organic.
Right now, 90% of Joy Organics’ ingredients are USDA-certified organic, according to a representative who spoke to us.
They are currently pursuing USDA organic certification.
All their hemp is already grown organically in the US.
Plus, test results for every batch are available on Joy Organics’ website. Unlike some companies that post batch-specific lab results, you don’t have to wait until you have the product in your hand (and can see the batch number on the packaging.) Instead, the company publishes all their batch-specific lab data, in an easy-to-search database.
Find more Joy Organics THC-Free CBD Softgels information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Certified Glyphosate-Free: RE Botanicals Coconut Oil Capsules (15 MG Each; 900 MG per Bottle)Price: $59.99Pros:
Cons:
- Certified free of glyphosate (a carcinogenic herbicide found in soils and plants across the globe)
- RE Botanicals posts third party lab results for every batch, so it's easy to look up the batch your bottle came from
- This is full spectrum CBD (so it contains a small amount of THC)
- Sourced from USDA-certified organic hemp
- Full spectrum hemp extract blended with extra virgin coconut oil
- Vegan capsules
- RE Botanicals test for solvents, pesticides and other contaminants, as well as cannabinoid content
- Capsules can take longer to be absorbed by the body than CBD tinctures
- Slightly more expensive than other CBD brands
- Not available on Amazon
These RE Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Capsules stand out because they’re certified “glyphosate residue free” by the Detox Project, a nongovernmental European certification body.
Glyphosate is a chemical herbicide that’s better known by the brand name Roundup. It’s the most widely used weedkiller in the world.
It also causes cancer, according to an agency of the World Health Organization.
But glyphosate is everywhere. It’s so ubiquitous that it turns up in rainwater and animal tissue across the globe.
And hemp plants are “bioacummulators,” so they absorb nearly everything from the soil where they grow. Their roots can absorb heavy metals and chemicals — including glyphosate.
Don’t want this carcinogen in your CBD?
You’re in luck. RE Botanicals is committed to providing certified glyphosate-free CBD products.
They also source all their hemp in the U.S. and they use only USDA-certified organic hemp. They also post all their lab test results online. (These capsules includes the advertised amount of CBD, as well as a small amount of THC, making them “full spectrum hemp extract.”)
They even post the lab results by batch number, so you can easily view certificates of analysis for the exact batch number that correlates with your bottle of tincture. The lab tests for heavy metals, solvents, and pesticides, as well as cannabinoid potency. (None of these tests are legally required, and most CBD companies who conduct any lab testing at all limit theirs to cannabinoid potency results.)
This further establishes RE Botanicals as a leader in transparency in the CBD industry.
The company also donates one percent of its profits to support regenerative agriculture. If you buy these full spectrum hemp oil capsules, you can feel good about supporting an ethical company — while also feeling good thanks to your high-quality CBD. That’s a win-win.
Find more RE Botanicals CBD Oil Capsules (15 MG Each; 900 MG per Bottle) information and reviews here.
-
5. Most Sustainable, Organic & Cleanest CBD Capsules: Endoca 50 MG CBD Capsules (30 Count)Price: $129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Endoca uses what may be the cleanest CO2 extraction process around
- Endoca, a German family-owned company, breeds and controls their own hemp seed bank, and lab tests their hemp seeds
- They conduct ISO-certified lab tests for cannabinoids, heavy metals, microbials, and levels for nearly 300 pesticides (none detected)
- Completely organic product
- Lab also tests their capsules for terpene content (this is uncommon in the CBD industry)
- Their test results are reported differently than those of other brands we review (see full review for details)
- Unclear exactly how much THC is in this product (but it's less than, or equal to, .2 percent, according to lab report)
- More expensive than some brands
These Endoca Extra Strength Raw Hemp Oil Capsules stand out because they’re produced by a fascinating company. Endoca is based in Germany, where their extraction lab is located “deep in the forest.” Check out the video of their state-of-the-art hemp oil lab below.
In the video, you’ll see Endoca founder Henry Vincenty, whose family has been growing hemp in Europe for several years. His passion for super-clean CBD products is palpable. “This is art,” he says, gazing lovingly at his gleaming, fully-automated CO2 extraction facility.
Endoca controls every part of the process, from breeding hemp seeds to testing their organic finished product for quality assurance.
Endoca’s extraction process involves capturing carbon dioxide from clean air (presumably also from the deep forest). In the high-pressure extraction tanks, the liquified CO2 “washes” the CBD from the plant matter. So your CBD is extracted without solvents, Vincenty explains; your CBD touches “nothing but air.”
But this super-clean technology isn’t the only reason Endoca stands out in the crowded field of CBD brands.
Their mission is much larger. It’s nothing short of reversing the damage of the industrial revolution. “Just like the industrial revolution transformed the world,” their website reads, “so will the green revolution.”
Okay. A lot of companies make grandiose mission statements.
But according to Endoca’s website, they’re for real. As a small company, they have no shareholders, so they’re reinvesting all their profits into research, improving production standards and “making CBD available to those who can’t afford it.”
It’s unclear where they are on the road to “creating the world’s largest charity organization” (one of their stated company goals). But they list some pretty impressive practices they’re already using. For example, their harvesting equipment is powered by waste oil from the food industry.
The most impressive thing on Endoca ‘s website is their statement about their waste materials. Waste from hemp processing is sometimes called the industry’s “dirty secret” — but Endoca uses their waste as cattle feed. (The cows eat trace amounts of CBD, lowering their need for antibiotics — combating one of the most alarming problems in the global food system.) The waste that can’t be used for cattle feed is converted into biofuel.
In short, Endoca’s commitment to sustainability is blowing my mind. If I have any complaints about this company, it would be that I’m still slightly confused about their third-party lab results.
They do release batch-specific lab reports, which puts Endoca at the forefront of transparency: A very small percentage of CBD companies publish batch-specific lab data.
The reports appear to be produced by Endoca staff, but an Endoca representative told me their internal results are regularly vetted for accuracy by a third party lab called Fundación CANNA. As an example of the results for this product (which may vary slightly from batch to batch), I received these test results. Unlike most full spectrum hemp extract lab data, they do not specify how much THC they contain. The data shows THC levels “less than or equal to 2 mg per gram.” This is much higher than the limit of detection normally used for cannabinoid potency results. So why not just say how much THC is in there?
Maybe because they provide worldwide shipping, and their product must cross international borders. (They have a shipping location in California for US orders as well.) Maybe it’s helpful to be vague.
This is a very minor complaint. I’ve asked the company for clarification on their test results, and I’ll update this review when we have more information.
What’s clear is that Endoca puts more care and vision into their CBD production — and their global vision — than almost any CBD company on Earth.
Find more Endoca Raw Organic Hemp Oil Capsules (50 MG Each) information and reviews here.
-
6. Best with Batch-Specific Lab Results: Receptra Full Spectrum CBD Capsules (750 mg)Price: $69.99Pros:
Cons:
- Each bottle comes with a batch number, so you can look up third-party lab results specific to your batch
- 30 gelcaps; 25 mg CBD in each
- Full spectrum CBD gelcaps (they contain a small amount of THC)
- Derived from Colorado-grown hemp
- Lab results include terpene profile
- Not vegan (contain bovine gelatin)
- Lab does not appear to test for pesticide residues
- Bottle says "for daytime," although it's unclear why these would not be good for nighttime use
The Receptra Full Spectrum CBD Capsules stand out because Receptra includes batch numbers on the bottom of each bottle of product they sell. The packaging also includes a QR code. When you scan the QR code, you’re taken to their database of third-party lab results.
Full Disclosure: I haven’t tried these “Relax” capsules from Receptra, but they did send me a sample of their “Relax” tincture to test out. I entered my batch number, and was able to view test results from DB Labs, the first ISO-accredited cannabis testing lab in Nevada.
These lab results confirmed that Receptra’s “full spectrum” products are truly full spectrum: they contain trace levels of other cannabinoids, including THC.
The lab also tested for terpenes, the flavor and scent molecules that may impact how you experience different cannabis effects. Not many CBD companies test for terpene content!
The lab did not appear to test for pesticides.
These are not vegan, because the capsules contain bovine gelatin.
Find more Receptra Full Spectrum CBD Capsules (750 mg) information and reviews here.
-
7. Best 30mg CBD Softgels: CBDistillery Full Spectrum Softels (30 Count Bottle)Price: $60.00Pros:
Cons:
- CBDistillery makes all lab results for every batch of products publicly available in searchable database
- CBDistillery has obtained U.S. Hemp Authority seal
- Lab results confirm 29.6mg CBD per capsule, along with other full-spectrum cannabinoids
- Mixed with coconut oil
- Not vegetarian
- (Includes gelatin, which is derived from skin, cartilage, and bones from animals)
- Contains small amount of THC, which not everyone wants
These 30mg Softgels stand out because they’re made by CBDistillery, a company certified by the US Hemp Authority. They’re also very affordable, for a bottle with 900 milligrams total CBD.
The US Hemp Authority is a non-governmental industry entity whose certification program is geared to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation to ensure that hemp products are safe.
The organization hopes to help existing CBD companies be prepared for stricter regulations, as the organization’s president, Marielle Weintraub, explained to me. They hold applicants to the strictest standards set forth for nutritional supplements. (The strictest standards are set forth by the State of California, so the US Hemp Authority encourages all CBD companies to meet these standards.)
To earn this seal of approval, CBDistillery has conducted this additional testing, which is not yet required by law. To achieve even greater transparency, they’ve made their results publicly available in a giant user-friendly online database.
You can check out this massive database, and search for an exact batch number or product.
You can order these 30mg softgels in a bottle of 30 capsules or 60 capsules. For each batch, you can view not only cannabinoid potency results, but also results for Pesticides, Residual Solvents, Heavy Metals, Microbials, Terpenes, and Mycotoxins.
These full-spectrum CBD softgel potency results, provided by Botanacor Services, confirm that the softgels contain 29.6mg of CBD. (Close enough!) In this test, the lab also found .8mg of THC, and .3mg of CBG.
The cannabinoids are present only in trace amounts, but their presence confirms that this is truly full-spectrum hemp extract. These cannabinoids could be critical to unlocking the CBD’s maximum efficacy, in a phenomenon scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.”
Other ingredients include fractionated MCT Coconut Oil, Lecithin Sunflower Oil, and gelatin.
Find more CBDistillery 30 Full Spectrum Softgels (30mg Each) information and reviews here.
-
9. Best CBD Capsules 25mg: Eco Sciences ECOGels CBD Gelcaps (30 per bottle)Price: $64.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lab test results from respected lab facility confirm 34mg CBD per capsule
- Lab results also confirm presence of THC (not enough to get you high, but enough to activate "entourage effect")
- EcoSciences uses CO2 extraction, which is considered cleanest extraction technology
- Mixed with fractionated coconut oil
- The company does not test for terpenes, which may also play a role in entourage effect/bioavailability of CBD
- They also don't test for residual solvents (they are not required to test for this)
- They also don't test for pesticides (they are not required to test for this)
EcoSciences’ “EcoGels” Gelcaps are advertised as each containing 25mg CBD, but according to lab test results sent by a company representative, each gelcap actually contains 29mg CBD. (That’s 4mg of bonus CBD per capsule!)
The testing was completed by SC Labs, one of the longest-operating cannabis testing laboratories in California.
When you click to view this product, you’ll be able to choose between convenient packs of two capsules (“travel packs”), or a container of 30 gelcaps (over 750mg total CBD per bottle).
The lab test also found 1.1mg THC in each capsule.
That means these CBD capsules are truly full-spectrum CBD: they contain a naturally-occurring “spectrum” of cannabinoids.
And those additional non-CBD cannabinoids — 3mg in total, according to the lab results — might be critical to the efficacy of CBD in your body.
If you consume CBD that’s been isolated from all the other plant compounds which accompany in nature (ie. “cbd isolate”), you may not get the full benefit. This is due to what scientists have dubbed “the entourage effect.”
According to this theory, the different compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants can work together synergistically in our bodies.
The pathways taken by cannabinoids in our bodies are still poorly understood, as decades of research have been stymied by federal prohibition.
But emerging research suggests the value of lesser-known cannabinoids, which could be critical to unlocking the CBD’s maximum efficacy.
These are made with vegetarian capsules, which are comprised of vegetable cellulose and water. (Most capsules are made with gelatin, which is derived from animal products.) The full-spectrum hemp extract is also mixed with coconut oil.
Find more Eco Sciences ECOGels CBD Gelcaps (25mg each) information and reviews here.
What are full spectrum CBD capsules?
Full spectrum hemp extract includes all the cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant compounds that occur alongside CBD in nature. Hemp plants naturally contain small amounts of THC, so full spectrum hemp extract must also contain small amounts of THC.
We never call anything "full spectrum" unless we've personally reviewed the third-party lab results, and verified trace amounts of THC.
Of course, while THC may be the most famous cannabinoid, several others exist in true full spectrum hemp oil. Some lab reports indicate low levels of CBG, CBN, and CBC.
What's different about CBD capsules by Joy Organics?
You can see we've ranked Joy Organics CBD Capsules really high in our authoritative guide. They stand out because they're THC free, which some consumers actually do want.
(Many prefer to consume CBD with small amounts of THC, so most of the capsules we've included here are full spectrum. But if you're looking for broad spectrum, or THC free, then Joy Organics is perfect for you.)
For more information, check out our detailed review above.
What are the best 100mg CBD capsules?
CBD capsules with 100mg are uncommon. That's a lot of CBD. And when you see CBD oil products listing a very high amount of CBD, it's smart to exercise caution. (And you should definitely request lab results.)
When you see a milligram label that seems oddly high, it's likely to be a scam. (Many of the "hemp oil" products on Amazon list thousands of milligrams, but when we asked for test results, they refused.)
But if you believe you need 100mg of CBD, you could check out the 30mg CBD capsules reviewed above. Or try an extra-strength CBD tincture!
Should I take CBD pills for pain?
If you're living with severe and/or chronic pain, you should probably speak to a medical professional. On the internet, you'll find tons of anecdotal stories about people managing their chronic pain (or reducing their need for painkillers) with CBD.
But everyone is different. What worked for your neighbor's pain might not work for yours. You may need to experiment to discover the perfect dose for you. You could start a CBD journal, to gauge whether your condition responds best to full spectrum CBD capsules or CBD isolate.
Many people who use CBD for pain say that it can take some time -- and consistency -- for CBD to work. Others swear by high doses.
This is another reason why you want to buy third-party tested CBD. Taking large doses over a sustained period of time can get expensive -- and you want to make sure you're not throwing your money away on scam CBD.
What are the main CBD capsules effects?
Again, the effects of CBD on your body and well-being can vary by person. CBD capsules benefits can also depend on the brand, their hemp sourcing, and whether they use full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate. It can also depend on how long -- and how consistently -- you take your CBD. Most experts recommend daily use, as they do for many herbal supplements.
Check out the CBD capsules review above for more information about which brand might be right for you!
