9 Best CBD Capsules: Your Buyer’s Guide

CBD capsules may be the easiest way to take CBD. (It’s hard to find anything easier than CBD patches — but for many of us, taking a pill might be the simplest option.)

What are full spectrum CBD capsules?

Full spectrum hemp extract includes all the cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant compounds that occur alongside CBD in nature. Hemp plants naturally contain small amounts of THC, so full spectrum hemp extract must also contain small amounts of THC.

We never call anything "full spectrum" unless we've personally reviewed the third-party lab results, and verified trace amounts of THC.

Of course, while THC may be the most famous cannabinoid, several others exist in true full spectrum hemp oil. Some lab reports indicate low levels of CBG, CBN, and CBC.

What's different about CBD capsules by Joy Organics?

You can see we've ranked Joy Organics CBD Capsules really high in our authoritative guide. They stand out because they're THC free, which some consumers actually do want.

(Many prefer to consume CBD with small amounts of THC, so most of the capsules we've included here are full spectrum. But if you're looking for broad spectrum, or THC free, then Joy Organics is perfect for you.)

What are the best 100mg CBD capsules?

CBD capsules with 100mg are uncommon. That's a lot of CBD. And when you see CBD oil products listing a very high amount of CBD, it's smart to exercise caution. (And you should definitely request lab results.)

When you see a milligram label that seems oddly high, it's likely to be a scam. (Many of the "hemp oil" products on Amazon list thousands of milligrams, but when we asked for test results, they refused.)

But if you believe you need 100mg of CBD, you could check out the 30mg CBD capsules reviewed above. Or try an extra-strength CBD tincture!

Should I take CBD pills for pain?

If you're living with severe and/or chronic pain, you should probably speak to a medical professional. On the internet, you'll find tons of anecdotal stories about people managing their chronic pain (or reducing their need for painkillers) with CBD.

But everyone is different. What worked for your neighbor's pain might not work for yours. You may need to experiment to discover the perfect dose for you. You could start a CBD journal, to gauge whether your condition responds best to full spectrum CBD capsules or CBD isolate.

Many people who use CBD for pain say that it can take some time -- and consistency -- for CBD to work. Others swear by high doses.

This is another reason why you want to buy third-party tested CBD. Taking large doses over a sustained period of time can get expensive -- and you want to make sure you're not throwing your money away on scam CBD.

What are the main CBD capsules effects?

Again, the effects of CBD on your body and well-being can vary by person. CBD capsules benefits can also depend on the brand, their hemp sourcing, and whether they use full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate. It can also depend on how long -- and how consistently -- you take your CBD. Most experts recommend daily use, as they do for many herbal supplements.

