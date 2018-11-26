5 Best Cyber Monday Movie Deals on Amazon

These days we tend to stream most of our media but that doesn’t mean that DVDs and Blu-Ray have no value. Physical copies are ours to keep and won’t disappear from month to month, don’t need an internet connection to enjoy, and come with exclusive content. At the same time, because they don’t have the same exclusive hold on the market as they used to DVD tend to go on steep sales this time of year so check out the best Cyber Monday movie deals and get the most out of your money.
Last Updated: 11:27 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.
$47 Off – Lighting Deal – Sleepy Hollow Box Set
Our Review
This box set contains the entire Sleepy Hollow series, seasons one through four, and is 50 percent off all Cyber Monday.
Amazon is also running a Lighting Deal on this for the next two hours that is 60 percent off this box set which brings the price down to #31.99 if you grab it now before the deal ends.
60% Off -Lightning Deal- Scooby-Doo Where Are You? Box Set
Our Review
Today this box set of the complete Scooby-Doo Where Are You? series is 50 percent off bringing it to 24.96.
That's already a great deal but for the next four hours, Amazon is running a Lightning Deal of 60 percent off so you save $30 off the set, bringing the price down to $19.99. This Cyber Monday movie deal is already 33 percent claimed so jump on this quick.
55% Off Mad Max High Octane Collection
Our Review
Originally $79.99, this box set comes with all four of the Mad Max films: Mad Max, The Road Warrior, Mad Max Beyond, Thunderdome, and Mad Max: Fury Road. It also has more than three hours of bonus materials and an introduction by director George Miller.
This makes a great gift for any Mad Max fan, plus with Cyber Monday movie deals you're saving $44.
$25 Off Blu-ray Terminator Anthology
Our Review
For Cyber Monday this anthology set is 50 percent off. The anthology includes four films: The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation. Plus it's packed with extras like deleted scenes, director's cuts, featurettes, and HBO TV specials.
30% Off – Lightning Deal – Serial Experiments Lain Set
Our Review
This box set containing the entire Serial Experiments Lain series on Blu-ray (with DVDs included) is only on sale for Cyber Monday for the next two hours so act fast. The Lightning Deal brings the set down from $22.99 to $16.09. This is a great, nostalgic gift for anyone who loves classic anime.