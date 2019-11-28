8 Best Black Friday Music Deals on Amazon (2019)

Having a portable audio recorder on hand is a good idea for recording musicians, and this Black Friday sale on a Roland R-07 can get you into a decent one for cheap money.

Depending on the color you pick, the price and discount varies. The black and white versions are both $99.99, with the black one saving you 47 percent or $90 from MSRP. The white one is discounted $60 or 38 percent, but we think that might be an error with the original entry of the MSRP. The red one is on sale for $70 off at $129.99, but obviously unless the color is important, you should opt for the black or white.

This unit features integrated stereo microphones and a 1/8 inch input, which can encode simultaneously in MP3 and WAV up to 96kHz/24-bit. You can play recordings back via the built-in speaker, 1/8 inch out, or Bluetooth. The Bluetooth connection can also be used for control, even via an Apple Watch.

Runs on USB power or two AA batteries and supports SD card memory, which you’ll need to pick up separately.

If you want another option, the Zoom H6 is also $40 off right now.