8 Best Black Friday Music Deals on Amazon (2019)

Music gear is expensive, whether you’re creating it or just listening to the creations of others. We’ve collected the best Black Friday music deals on Amazon to help you save money on gifts or necessities for your own home studio.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When considering gifts for musicians, anything that helps them record makes a good choice, so this bundle that includes a microphone, interface, headphones, and DAW software makes a good option. Bundles save you money to begin with, and this one is discounted nearly another quarter for Black Friday.
The bundle includes the PreSonus AudioBox iTwo USB 2.0 Recording Bundle interface, of course, as well as the PreSonus HD7 monitoring headphones, PreSonus M7 microphone, Studio One 3 Artist DAW, as well as a USB and mic cable.
Add in a microphone shield and they’ll be ready to setup their own desktop recording studio.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sennhesier has several options for wireless headphones on sale this Black Friday, with the largest discount coming on these Bose QuietComfort 35 II competitors. Indeed, the MSRP on both units is the same, but the deal on the PXC 550s saves you over $170.
These feature adaptive noise cancelling via their NoiseGuard technology, as well as NFC pairing, smart pause, automatic shut-off and convenient collapsing for travel. On a single charge, they’ll play for 30 hours and they look quite smart, too.
Sennheiser is also offering their HD 4.40 Bluetooth Headphones for 30 percent off, and their old-school style wireless RS 175 RF headphones for $80 off. At the time of this writing, there’s also a Lightning Deal on the Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones that saves you $150 per pair.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Roadie is a super easy and accurate way to tune your guitar, especially to alternate tunings in loud environments, and it’s almost a quarter off the normal price this Black Friday.
It uses vibration to determine the pitch of the string and then the automated peg winder tunes it properly and quickly. In addition to the over 40 presets for tunings, you can program your own or download others. It works on electrics, acoustics, banjos, mandolins, and ukuleles. Makes a great gift for guitar players.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in the market for a dual-deck DJ controller, the Mixtrack Pro 3 is at the lowest historical price for Black Friday. It’s 35 percent off, saving you $80.
It’s compact yet fully-featured, with two headphone outputs, plug and play compatibility with Mac and PC, and even a multifunction touch strip, like a MacBook Pro (which is also incidentally about $450 off at the moment).
The Mixtrack Pro is absolutely worth the money, but you can get a smaller discount on the Mixtrack 3 standard version, which is $50 off for Black Friday.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Content creators of all kinds can benefit from having a wireless system for recording, and this sale on a Samson system will get you into a smartphone-focused system for relatively cheap.
Both the lavalier system and the handheld mic system are 25 percent off for Black Friday, a savings of roughly $50 each. They both feature a receiver that mounts and plugs directly into your smartphone so you can record easily anywhere you are.
These probably won’t cut it for vocal sessions on music tracks, but for demo videos, spoken word, or field recording, they could be just the thing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Having a portable audio recorder on hand is a good idea for recording musicians, and this Black Friday sale on a Roland R-07 can get you into a decent one for cheap money.
Depending on the color you pick, the price and discount varies. The black and white versions are both $99.99, with the black one saving you 47 percent or $90 from MSRP. The white one is discounted $60 or 38 percent, but we think that might be an error with the original entry of the MSRP. The red one is on sale for $70 off at $129.99, but obviously unless the color is important, you should opt for the black or white.
This unit features integrated stereo microphones and a 1/8 inch input, which can encode simultaneously in MP3 and WAV up to 96kHz/24-bit. You can play recordings back via the built-in speaker, 1/8 inch out, or Bluetooth. The Bluetooth connection can also be used for control, even via an Apple Watch.
Runs on USB power or two AA batteries and supports SD card memory, which you’ll need to pick up separately.
If you want another option, the Zoom H6 is also $40 off right now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bluetooth speakers make great stocking stuffers, and I’m a big fan of these Anker models, which are 27 percent off today. That’ll put eight bucks back in your pocket for an easy-to-give gift that almost everyone can use.
Anker’s real strengths lie in both battery life, as this can play 24 hours on a charge, and volume for the size. I think these sound great and are well worth putting anywhere.
Their Soundcore Flare Mini is also 20 percent off, if you prefer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for an alternative to AirPods? Sennheiser makes some of the best headphones on the market, and that expertise carries over to their Momentum earbuds, which are on sale for $93 off for Black Friday.
These play for four hours on a charge, while the charging case can recharge them twice before needing to be recharged itself. The clarity and comfort of these far surpasses most other wireless earbuds out there.
Alternatively, you could go to the cheap end of the market and pick up a pair of Soul Electronics St-XX Wireless Earbuds, which are 27 percent off, as well. They can’t touch the Sennheisers, but the price is right.