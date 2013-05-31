London Police Arrest Two More Men in Connection With Woolwich Murder

42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of supplying illegal firearms by officers investigating the murder of Lee Rigby #Woolwich — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 31, 2013

Second man, 46ys, arrested in east London this afternoon on suspicion of being involved in the supply of illegal firearms #woolwich — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 31, 2013

According to the London Metropolitan Police in a statement, via ITV:

A 42-year-old man was arrested in north London this morning and a second man, aged 46, was arrested at an address in east London this afternoon. They have both been taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.

This brings the total to 12 people arrested in the horrific machete murder of British soldier Lee Rigby in London on May 22, including the men suspected of carrying out the murder, Michael Olumide Adebolajo, 28, and Michael Oluwatobi Adebowale, 22, who were apprehended at the scene.

Of the ten arrested subsequently, six have been released on bail, two more were not charged.

This follows a wide range of arrests as police look for answers in the horrific murder of Lee Rigby. On May 26, the BBC reported:

A 29-year-old man, arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been bailed to return pending further inquiries. Two women, aged 29 and 31, also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Thursday, were released without charge on Friday.

The following day three more men, aged 21, 24 and 28, were arrested on conspiracy to murder charges, all three were released on bail.

Then on May 29, the BBC reported:

A 50-year-old man arrested in Welling, south-east London, on Monday was “bailed to a later date pending further enquiries” on Tuesday.

Police have entered 10 homes with search warrants – seven in south London, one in east London, one in north London and one in Lincoln.

Specialist search officers and forensic experts have been working at the scene of the attack and have recovered a “number of items”.