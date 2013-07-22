‘Career Record Of Keeping People Alive, 1-1′ — Twitter Reacts to Zimmerman’s Car Crash Rescue

‘Career Record Of Keeping People Alive, 1-1′ — Twitter Reacts to Zimmerman’s Car Crash Rescue

  • Published
  • Updated

george zimmerman, trial, not guilty

George Zimmerman leaves the courtroom a free man after being found not guilty. (Getty)

George Zimmerman pulled a two parents and their two children out of an overturned Ford Explorer SUV on a Florida highway, less than a mile away from where he fatally shot Trayvon Martin. In light of Zimmerman’s recent acquittal in the death of Martin, social media is exploding with reactions to the event.

Read More From Heavy

George Zimmerman Saves Car Crash Victims in ‘Heroic’ Rescue

tweet

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read More
, , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook