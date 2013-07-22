‘Career Record Of Keeping People Alive, 1-1′ — Twitter Reacts to Zimmerman’s Car Crash Rescue

George Zimmerman pulled a two parents and their two children out of an overturned Ford Explorer SUV on a Florida highway, less than a mile away from where he fatally shot Trayvon Martin. In light of Zimmerman’s recent acquittal in the death of Martin, social media is exploding with reactions to the event.
#Zimmerman can pull someone from a burning car but he cant push a 17 year old 150 pounds boy off of him. Get… http://t.co/lAi9U5fybS
— #ResistViolence (@resistviolence1) July 22, 2013
George Zimmerman Rescues Man From Car Crash, Bringing His Career Record Of Keeping People Alive To 1-1 http://t.co/PHf9ugINOU via @thegist
— Hank Guzman (@ElHombreGoose) July 22, 2013
#MSNBCTonight #GeorgeZimmerman pulls family from wrecked vehicle after crash but WHY DID HE GET OUT OF HIS CAR???
— jim anderson (@dj19173) July 22, 2013
“But what race was the car crash victim? WHAT RACE?” — journalist, right now. http://t.co/hwAo0pUPLJ
— Mollie Z. Hemingway (@MZHemingway) July 22, 2013
So George Zimmerman helped a a family that had gotten themselves into a car crash. So we are all good now right?
— Simon Lopez (@BowtieRambler) July 22, 2013
George Zimmerman rescued a guy in a car crash that could have died had the jury found Zimmerman guilty and locked him away.. #Godsplan
— ☪ori Samples (@Cori_Samples) July 22, 2013
So you’re telling me out of all people GEORGE ZIMMERMAN comes out of nowhere and saves someone from a car crash?!
— KD (@Supreme_KTA) July 22, 2013
So George Zimmerman saved a family from a car crash? I don’t believe this at all. One word: staged.
— T. Carter (@TCaatah) July 22, 2013
Did yall see that ole boy George saved someone in a car crash or something?!! Zimmerman and that damn hero complex.
— RJ’s Mommy (@Chrissy1002) July 22, 2013
All of a sudden #GeorgeZimmerman is a great person because he saved someone from a car crash #ICallBullShit
— Am ∞ (@Honestly_Amm) July 22, 2013
How great would it be if the guy he pulled out of the car was African American? http://t.co/s0KGEzcfR4
— T.J. Vilardi (@teejvilardi) July 22, 2013
What’s more real, George Zimmerman rescuing people from a car crash or The Real Housewives of New Jersey?
— Juan Dirección (@JOHN__JUAN) July 22, 2013