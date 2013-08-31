President Obama to Ask Congress to Vote on War With Syria

President Obama to Ask Congress to Vote on War With Syria

  • Published
  • Updated

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

U.S President Barack Obama told the nation from White House Rose Garden that: “we are prepared to strike whenever we choose.” The president went on to say that he has already spoken to congressional leaders about the potential for war with Syrian despot Bashir al-Assad. Putting it clearly, the president said:

I will seek authorization for the use of force.

Going on to say:

What message will we send if a dictator can gas hundreds of children to death in plain sight and pay no price?

Obama Congress Voting on Syria War

(Getty)

According to a Fox News poll, 79% of citizens believe the president is right to seek the approval of congress. The president pleaded with the members sayings:

To all members of Congress of both parties, I ask you to take this vote for our national security.

Read More From Heavy

Chemical Weapons In Syria: A Timeline of Media Reporting

A government source told The Washington Post:

We’re continuing to weigh our options. We’re confident in our analysis that the United States and our allies can handle any contingencies that come as a result of military action should it be chosen by the president.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read More
, , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook