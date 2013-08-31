President Obama to Ask Congress to Vote on War With Syria

#Obama, @VP #Biden in Rose Garden as Obama says will seek Congress backing for strike pic.twitter.com/vFksqi88QU — Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) August 31, 2013

U.S President Barack Obama told the nation from White House Rose Garden that: “we are prepared to strike whenever we choose.” The president went on to say that he has already spoken to congressional leaders about the potential for war with Syrian despot Bashir al-Assad. Putting it clearly, the president said:

I will seek authorization for the use of force.

Going on to say:

What message will we send if a dictator can gas hundreds of children to death in plain sight and pay no price?

According to a Fox News poll, 79% of citizens believe the president is right to seek the approval of congress. The president pleaded with the members sayings:

To all members of Congress of both parties, I ask you to take this vote for our national security.

A government source told The Washington Post:

We’re continuing to weigh our options. We’re confident in our analysis that the United States and our allies can handle any contingencies that come as a result of military action should it be chosen by the president.

BREAKING Obama to seek congressional authorization for strike on Syria delaying action. #Syria — David Gregory (@davidgregory) August 31, 2013

