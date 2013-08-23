Standoff With Suspect in Pawn Shop Full of Guns

A man has fired shots in a pawn shop in Spokane, Washington, reports The Spokane Review. Despite reports that the man had hostages, Spokane’s Police Chief Frank Straub has said this is not the case.

Here’s what you need to know…

1. It’s Not Believed to be Related to the Murder of Delbert Belton

@spokanePD officer tells me situation on 1st & Haven is NOT related to #DelbertBelton @KHQLocalNews appears to be some sort of standoff. — Dylan Wohlenhaus (@DylanWohlenhaus) August 23, 2013

The shooting is not thought to be related to heinous murder of 88-year-old World War II veteran Delbert Belton, which occurred in the city on Wednesday.

2. The Man ‘Wants to Make a Media Show’

According to police reports, the man “wants to make a media show out of it.” He’s alleged to have fired a full-round of an AR-15 rifle.

3. There Are No Hostages

The man is reported to have taken hostages in the store. According to the Double Eagle Pawn website (above), the store says it has: “4,000 feet of guns.”

One employee told KHQ that “everyone is safe.”

4. A Massive Police Response is Underway

There are no reports of injuries or dead yet.

Swat just arrived at 1st & Haven. Armed officers around every block in area. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/flXRW3QOCf — Dylan Wohlenhaus (@DylanWohlenhaus) August 23, 2013

5. The Suspect is Described as a White Male

According to The Spokane Review:

The gunman is described as a white male in his 20s, 6 feet tall, who is wearing a beanie and a blue shirt.

The man is reported to have been looking at golf clubs when he leaped over the counter and armed himself.