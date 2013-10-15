Westboro Baptist Church to Picket Adrian Peterson’s Son’s Funeral

Then why didn’t he do his duty to that child?! http://t.co/V4ZPSJzqbT #PicketFuneral MT @TMZ: @AdrianPeterson DNA Test Proved He Was Dad. — Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) October 15, 2013

They’re at it again. The monsters at the Westboro Baptist Church have tweeted that they will picket the funeral of Adrian Peterson’s 2-year-old son. Peterson’s son died in tragic circumstances on October 11, just two days after being viciously attacked. The boy’s mother’s boyfriend, Joseph Patterson, has been arrested in relation to the crime.

But Westboro’s members don’t care about any of that, they’re concerned as to why Peterson “didn’t do his duty to that child.” Perhaps they’re referencing the confusion of the identity of the child and why Peterson hadn’t made the existence of the child public knowledge.

When it was first reported that Peterson’s young son had been assaulted, many in the media immediately thought the victim was Adrian Peterson Jr., who had been seen at Minnesota Vikings preseason training. Later it emerged that Peterson had a secret son in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, of whom he had only recently learned. It was this son that had been violently attacked and, sadly, passed away on October 11.

The Westboro Baptist Church, which has made its name in protesting the funerals of victims of tragedies — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.