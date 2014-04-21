Meb Keflezighi, Boston Marathon Men’s Winner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Meb Keflezighi, a 38-year-old man born in Eritrea but not an American citizen, made history when he won the Men’s Elite Division in the 2014 Boston Marathon.

1. He Finished the Marathon At Around 2:08

After a stressful and close home stretch, and with Wilson Chebet just behind, Meb Keflezighi of the United States has won the marathon with a staggering time of 2 hours, 8 minutes, and 27 seconds. That’s a pace of about 4.88 minutes a mile for the entire 26.2 miles of the race.

2. He Became a Naturalized American Citizen in 1998

After his birth in Eritrea, his family lived in Italy before coming to the United States in 1987. He officially became naturalized as an American citizen in 1998, the same year he graduated from UCLA/

3. He Won a Silver Medal for the Men’s Marathon in the 2004 Olympics

In the 2004 summer Olympics in Athens, Keflezighi came in second place with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 29 seconds. Today he beat that time by exactly 3 minutes.

4. He Won the New York City Marathon in 2009

One of Keflezighi’s biggest moments in his incredible marathon-running career came in 2009 when he wont the New York City marathon. He Became the first American to win that race since 1982. He set an incredible time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 15 seconds.

5. An American Man Hasn’t Won the Boston Marathon Since 1983

Keflezighi is the first American to win the Boston Marathon since Greg Meyer won in 1983 with a time of 2 two hours and 9 minutes.