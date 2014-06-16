Fabian Johnson: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

He may be from Munich, but Fabian Johnson is very ready to put his heart into the US team’s fight against Ghana Monday at the World Cup.

Read on to find more about the Munich-born star.

1. He’s the Son Of a Basketball Player

Johnson’s father, Charles, is an American serviceman and basketball player who played in Germany. He played for Bayern Munich and was a U.S. serviceman stationed in Manheim, which is where he met his wife (and Fabian’s mom) Sylvia. As a teen, Fabian worked as a ballboy in Munich’s Olympic Stadium.

Fabian also owes his fluency in English to his father– he only speaks English to his dad. When Johnson decided to side with the U.S. professionally, his parents were completely supportive.

I told them that Jurgen wants to invite me in and they said congrats.

2. He’s Ready to Play Right Back

Since the 23-man U.S. roster was released, the question has become what coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s lineup will be. In the last day of camp at Stanford University, Johnson was seen playing right back, and admitted that he was ready for the position.

I played right back in all of the scrimmages, so I’m ready for this position.

According to MLSSoccer.com, Johnson was used frequently during the World Cup qualifying in 2013, but he was used mainly as left midfield or left back.

3. He’s A Dual Citizen

In August of 2011, Klinsmann called Johnson to ask him to play against Costa Rica and Belgium. Johnson, though, wasn’t able to play because he’d need a one-time FIFA switch from Germany to the U.S., which required paperwork that was still in the works.

Since then FIFA has approved the switch. His first game with the U.S. was in November 2011, when the team lost to France. His debut as a starter was in November of 2011 in a 3-2 U.S. win over Slovenia.

4. He Had a $3.5 Million Transfer From Munich

Soccer America reported on Johnson’s transfer from his second division 1860 Munich team to Hoffenheim. The team plays in Bundesliga, Germany’s top league.

Johnson said that his father’s advice has informed all his decisions in soccer.

My dad just always told me to work on my weaker foot, so I’m almost full-footed. My father also always told me to do my best at every position the coach wants me to play. That’s what I do. Trying to do my best.

5. He Recently Scored His First International Goal

Johnson scored a perfectly well executed goal against Turkey in their World Cup warm-up match two weeks ago. The assist was made by Michael Bradley, who lobbed the ball into the goal seamlessly. Johnson clearly proved to be a key player in the friendly against Turkey, and will hopefully come in just as handy in their match on Monday against Ghana. Pro Soccer says,

The versatile defender has been deployed all around the pitch under Jurgen Klinsmann, and it’s just that versatility that will likely earn Johnson a start in Brazil.

Johnson is an extremely versatile player, and versatility is just what the US will need to move forward this summer in the World Cup.