Daron Dylon Wint: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Domino’s pizza ordered to a Washington, D.C., home where four people were held hostage, and later killed before the house was set on fire, has led police to the possible killer.

Daron Dylon Wint was identified as a suspect in the brutal quadruple homicide using DNA he left behind on pizza crust, according to the Washington Post.

Wint was taken into custody without incident Thursday night, police told NBC Washington, about 24 hours after his name was made public.

Wint, who also goes by the names Steffon Wint and Dillion Wint, was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder in the deaths of Savvas and Amy Savopoulos, their 10-year-old son Philip, and their housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa, police said in a press release.

The victims were found dead after the Savopoulos’ multi-million dollar home was set on fire on Thursday, May 14. The mansion is in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive NW, a wealthy neighborhood not far from Vice President Joe Biden’s residence

Police believe that the family and Figueroa had been held in the home since the day before, as the suspects tried to get Savvas Savopoulos to give them money. Sources told WUSA that Philip Savopoulos was tortured while they tried to get his father to give them cash.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Deliveryman Left the Pizza Outside the Home & Was Paid By Cash Left at the Door

Police sources told the Washington Post they matched DNA found on pizza left behind in the house to Daron Dylon Wint. The pizza was ordered May 13 and delivered to the home by Domino’s.

The deliveryman said he left two pizzas at the front door, according to Fox 5 DC. An envelope filled with cash was left for him outside the door and he didn’t interact with anyone inside the home.

The warrant, issued by DC Superior Court, charges Wint with murder one while armed, police said.

Authorities believe Wint worked for one of Savvas Savopoulos’ companies, according to The Associated Press.

Police were searching Wint’s last known address Wednesday night, not long after his name was released:

Three of the victims died of sharp, blunt force trauma, according to My Fox DC. Police did not say how the fourth victim was killed. The deaths of all four were ruled as homicides, police said.

Figueroa was a native of El Salvador, where her children still lived, according to WUSA-TV. She had been working for the family for four years and had recently said she wanted to retire soon and return home.

Wint, of Lanham, Maryalnd, has gone by several other names, including Dillion Wint, Steffon Wint and Darin Dylon Wint, according to court records and social media.

A $25,000 reward has been issued for anyone who provides information that leads to

an arrest or conviction, police say:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to all police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

2. Wint Previously Threatened Violence Against His Own Family

Wint’s own father and a housemate, along with two other people, petitioned for restraining orders against him about 10 years ago over threats of violence, the Washington Post says court records show.

He was ordered to stay away from his father for a year in 2005.

Wint’s father said his son, “stood in the street in front of the house and continued to threaten me and my wife. I also have an 8-year-old child who was terrified.”

He also had a dispute with a housemate over loud music and another person about a car parked on private property without tags.

“Mr. Wint became very violent and said he will drop us one by one,” the woman threatened in that incident said, according to court records.

The Associated Press reports that Wint was convicted in 2009 of second-degree assault and served 30 days in jail. He was charged with burglary in 2010, but pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property. A protective order was also issued against him that year, the AP reports.

The Washington Post reports that he threatened a woman he’d been out at a nightclub with in 2010, saying he was “good with a knife” and not afraid of police. Another woman accused him of assault and a sex offense in 2010, saying he punched and groped her at a bar, but she did not pursue the case and the charges were dropped.

Also in 2010, Wint was arrested after sitting behind the dumpster of a gas station near American Iron Works with a two-foot long machete and a pellet gun in his backpack. He pleaded guilty to holding an open container of beer and spent a day in jail, the Post reports.

New York court records revealed that he was arrested in 2006 near Syracuse and charged with stabbing a man. He was arrested on assault charges at least three times in New York, the newspaper reports.

He is originally from Georgetown, Guyana.

Wint tried to join the U.S. Marines in 2001, and attended basic training, but did not complete the training and separated from the Marine Corps that year, the Post reports.

3. A Package Containing $40,000 In Cash Was Dropped Off at the Home Before It Was Set on Fire

Police believe the killers accessed the home Wednesday and kept the victims bound, threatening them, until Thursday, NBC Washington reports. Investigators believe Savvas Savopoulos gave the culprits what they were looking for on Thursday.

Savvas Savopoulos’ personal assistant dropped off a package at the home containing $40,000 on Thursday, a few hours before the house was set on fire, according to the Washington Post.

According to the Post, the assistant was helping his boss finish getting ready for the opening of a new martial arts studio in Virginia. It’s not known if he made contact with anyone inside the home when he delivered the money, the newspaper reported. According to police documents, the assistant was at a hardware store near the new martial arts studio from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday and was still in Virginia when 911 calls were made that afternoon about the fire. The studio, in Chantilly, is 30 miles away from the Savopoulos’ DC home.

The newspaper reports that police documents show Savvas Savopoulos made several calls – to his bank, accountant, personal assistant, a construction company executive, and his American Iron Works company – from 7 a.m. to just before noon, about an hour before the fire was reported.

Police sources told My Fox DC that first responders found a “savage, bloody and obvious crime scene,” when they arrived at the scene.

Savvas and Amy Savopoulos and Figueroa were found on the second floor, in chairs, and had been doused with gasoline. Philip Savopoulos was found in his bed.

Police Chief Cathy Lanier said at a Friday news conference that the fire was intentionally set. She said they haven’t found evidence of random or forced entry into the home. She said it’s hard to know if the house was ransacked because of the fire damage.

Firefighters were called to the house at about 1:15 p.m. It took about 30 minutes for the fire to be extinguished.

A neighbor, Joe Carregal, told the Washington Post he saw smoke pouring from the upper-story windows of the house and man knocking on the front door to try to get the family out. Fire trucks soon arrived and firefighters broke windows, deployed ladders and climbed onto the roof. Carregal said he saw them pull three victims from the house.

An American Iron Works employee told the Post that Savvas had last been seen at about 6 p.m. on May 13 at his Chantilly, Virginia martial arts studio. The grand opening of the studio was planned for May 15.

Nelitza Gutierrez, another housekeeper for the family, told the Washington Post that she received a text message from Amy Savopoulos Thursday morning telling her to not come to clean the house, which is her usual routine.

“I am making sure you do not come today,” the text message read. The text message came at about 9 a.m. Gutierrez tried to call Savopoulos about an hour later, but she did not answer.

Gutierrez, who worked for the family for 20 years, told the newspaper that Philip Savopoulos was staying home from school while recovering from a go-kart injury. She also said that Savvas Savopoulos had left a voice mail Wednesday night.

“It was something very suspicious because I felt his voice was really tense,” Gutierrez told the Post. “And it was different than what he had said to me before.”

She said he had originally told her that Amy planned to go out, but then said she was home sick in bed. He also told her that Figueroa, the other housekeeper, would be staying over, but her phone had died and he asked Gutierrez to pass that message on to her family.

“Never, never did she stay over,” Gutierrez told the Post.

4. The Family’s Porsche Was Abandoned & Burned in Maryland After it Was Seen Leaving the House

A person of interest has been identified after the family’s Porsche was seen being driven from the house and was later found burning in a Maryland parking lot.

The Porsche was seen leaving the home at about 10:30 a.m.

“The person of interest was possibly operating a blue 2008 Porsche 911 sports car that was located abandoned in the 8000 block of Annapolis Road, in New Carrollton, Maryland,” police said in a statement. “Anyone with information about the person of interest, or who observed the vehicle being operated between Wednesday, May 13, 2015 and May 14, 2015, is asked to call police.”

The person of interest can be seen in surveillance video (watch it above) wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Police also included photos of the Porsche in the video.

Police would not say if they believe the person seen in the video is Wint.

5. The Family Moved Into the Home About 10 Years Ago & Were Active in the Community

The family was very involved in the community, friends and neighbors told the Washignton Post.

“The community where they lived really loved them,” a friend, Colo Palomeque, told the Post.

Amy Savopoulos was stay-at-home mom and was involved in her children’s schools and local charities.

Savvas Savopoulos was the CEO of American Iron Works, according to the company’s website.

The company is the “leading integrated manufacturer of highly-engineered, custom-manufactured building products and provider of installation services for specialty metals and structural steel in the Washington, DC, Metropolitan region.”

He was also the chairman of the board of Sigma Enterprises Ltd., an international trading firm, and had recently accepted a job with a Puerto Rico-based company.

Philip Savopoulos was a fourth grader at the prestigious St. Albans School in DC.

The couple’s two daughters, 19-year-old Abigail, and 16-year-old Katerina, were not home because they were at boarding schools.

Abigail was set to graduate soon from Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania, while Katerina is a student at Peddie School in New Jersey.

Abigail had left her mother a touching Mother’s Day tribute on her Facebook page, according to the Washington Post: