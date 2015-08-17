Waukesha Juvenile Center Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a juvenile center in Wisconsin. The incident happened in the afternoon on August 17 at the Waukesha County Juvenile Center, just west of Milwaukee. The attack happened in the jail facility where young boys are held before the face a judge at the courthouse, which is part of the same complex.

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. Fox 6 reports that the investigation is being headed by the Waukesha Police Department.

2. A 34-year-old man from Hartland was shot by a 44-year-old deputy in the shooting. Bret Lemoine with Fox6 tweeted that there was a struggle between the two, in which two shots were fired. The deputy is a 16 year veteran. The victim is expected to survive, reports WISN. He’s being treated at Froedtert Hospital.

3. The incident began when a man attempted to disarm a bailiff, reports NBC Milwaukee. The Waukesha County Sheriff said that the suspect “rushed” the deputy.

4. TMJ4’s Steve Chamraz reports that the incident occurred in the common area of the court room. The suspect was there for a hearing that was not his.

5. The juvenile center is located within the same complex as the Waukesha County Courthouse, at 521 Riverview Avenue in Waukesha, Wisconsin.