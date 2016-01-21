What Are the Powerball Winning Numbers for January 20?

Tonight’s Powerball drawing for $50 million will happen at 10:59 pm Eastern. The winning numbers for January 20 are:

5 – 39 – 44 – 47 – 69 and Powerball of 24

If only one person wins, the “lump sum” will be worth $31.8 million, before taxes. On Saturday, the Powerball jackpot was $40 million, which is the amount it resets to every time someone wins a jackpot. No one won the jackpot, so the pot is growing. However, 953,074 people did win something on Saturday, ranging from $4 all the way up to $2 million.

How do you know if your numbers won? If you match all five white balls in any order and match the red Powerball number, then you’ll win the jackpot. But there are additional ways to win. If you matched some of the numbers and are wanting to know if you won, please read the article at this link.

There were three winners for the recent huge $1.5 billion jackpot, from California, Florida, and Tennessee. You can read more about the winners here. To see the numbers for Powerball’s historic drawing on January 13, please see this story.

The chances of winning are just a little better than 1 in 300 million. And yet at least three people defied those odds on Wednesday and walked away winners. That $1.5 billion pot will be split among the jackpot winners.

To watch the winning numbers for tonight as they were drawn, see this video below:

To learn more about the Powerball, please see these stories: