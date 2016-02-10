Ramada Inn Stabbing in Staten Island: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 24-year-old mother and her daughter are dead while two of her other young daughters are in critical condition after a stabbing at a Ramada Inn hotel in Staten Island.

The attack happened at around 10 a.m. on February 10. NYPD officers are searching for the mother’s boyfriend in relation to the crime. He has been named as Michael Sykes.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Children’s Mother Was Pronounced Dead Shortly After the Attack

Search is on for person who stabbed 4 people at Staten Island Ramada Inn including 3 children. @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/G09SSRepHm — Marc Santia (@MarcSantia4NY) February 10, 2016

The children are described as being in “critical condition,” reports Pix 11. The mother’s condition was initially described as “life threatening.” An hour after the attack, the mother was pronounced dead. Slightly after, one her children was reported to have died. The ages of the children has not been made public. ABC New York reports that one of the victims is a 2-year-old girl.

2. The Mother’s Boyfriend Michael Sykes Is Being Hunted by the NYPD

The NYPD does not have a suspect in custody. A massive police response has descended on the hotel. Staten Island Live reports that authorities are looking for a male suspect, the mother’s boyfriend.

Staten Island: 535 Gannon Ave. Mother & her 3 kids stabbed. Mother is likely, 3 kids in serious condition @NYPD121Pct canvassing for suspect — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) February 10, 2016

3. The Hotel Provides Shelter to Staten Island’s Homeless Community

The hotel is one of four in Staten Island that is used to house homeless people, reports Staten Island Live. The newspaper further reported on February 2, that the facilities used to house the homeless during the winter were rife with building code violations.

4. The Hotel Has Had Carbon Monoxide Problems Recently

Here's the scene at the Staten Island hotel stabbing that left a mom dead and 3 young kids in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/6uKorJx2a5 — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) February 10, 2016

The hotel is located at 535 Gannon Avenue North, close to the College of Staten Island. According to the Ramada Inn website, it has a 3 and a half star rating. On February 4, Staten Island Live reported that the FDNY had been called to the hotel over reports of a carbon monoxide leak.

5. The Children Are Being Treated at Staten Island University Hospital

Breaking: Mom killed and 3 kids hurt in Staten Island hotel stabbing. Police searching for male suspect. pic.twitter.com/8rJ4US8Z7V — Rick Boone (@RickBooneNews) February 10, 2016

Two of the children are being treated at Staten Island University Hospital, reports CBS New York. The youngest girl is at Richmond University Medical Center.