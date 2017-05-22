Donald Trump & Reuven Rivlin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

President Donald Trump on Monday will meet with Reuven Rivlin, the president of Israel.
This comes as a part of President Trump’s first foreign trip, and it is the first time that Trump and Rivlin will meet. Trump on Monday will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he met in February 2017.
So what the relationship been like between Donald Trump and Reuven Rivlin? Here’s what you need to know.
1. During the Campaign, Trump Met With Benjamin Netanyahu But Not Reuven Rivlin
Donald Trump has not yet met with Reuven Rivlin.
Trump did meet with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, during the campaign, however. Originally, Trump and Netanyahu were scheduled to meet in December 2015, but Trump canceled the trip after Netanyahu criticized Trump’s proposed Muslim ban.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu rejects Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Muslims,” Netanyahu said in a statement at the time. “The State of Israel respects all religions and strictly guarantees the rights of all its citizens. At the same time, Israel is fighting against militant Islam that targets Muslims, Christians and Jews alike and threatens the entire world.”
At the time, there was some speculation that Trump might meet with Reuven Rivlin, as Rivlin was about to visit the United States. However, Rivlin ended up meeting with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, and no meeting with Trump occurred.
Trump has since met with Benjamin Netanyahu several times.
2. After Trump Won the Election, Rivlin Said That the U.S. is the ‘Greatest Democracy’
Reuven Rivlin released a statement on November 9th congratulating Donald Trump on winning the election, and in this statement, he complimented the United States as the greatest democracy in the world.
“I want to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump, his family, and all the American people who have once again showed the world it is the greatest democracy,” he said.
Rivlin went on to say that the next U.S. president faces many challenges, and Israel is ready to assist Trump in tackling these problems.
“Israel, your greatest ally, stands by you as your friend and partners in turning those challenges into opportunities,” he said. “I hope together Israelis and Americans can grow our innovation and cooperation, with are the fruits of liberty and equality.”
3. In January, Rivlin Invited Trump to Israel
In January 2017, as Donald Trump was inaugurated and became the 45th president of the United States, Rivlin invited Trump to visit Israel.
“Mr. President, as a longstanding friend of the State of Israel, you now stand as leader of the free world, and of Israel’s most important and closest ally,” Rivlin said, according to Times of Israel. “The alliance between our states and our nations is not solely based on friendship. It is rooted in our shared values and longstanding commitment to freedom, liberty, and democracy — the foundation stones of our societies.”
Rivlin concluded the letter by officially making the invitation to President Trump.
“On behalf of our people, I wish you and your administration much success, and take this opportunity to extend to you an invitation to visit the State of Israel and be our guest in Jerusalem,” Rivlin said.
4. An Adviser of Trump’s Met with Rivlin in March
Although Donald Trump and Reuven Rivlin have not yet met, Trump did send an adviser to meet with Rivlin in March.
Rivlin at the time met with United States Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt. During the meeting, the two talked about a variety of issues including peace between Israel and Palestine.
In a statement, Greenblatt thanked Rivlin for their “in-depth and wide-ranging discussion, and for sharing his views on how Israel and the Palestinians could live in peace and security,” according to the Times of Israel. “Both men reiterated that the security of Israel and its citizens is of fundamental importance.”
Rivlin also thanked Greenblatt for meeting with him and said that he is “ready to assist on any issue as requested in order to promote advancement between Israel and the Palestinians.”
5. Rivlin & Trump Will Meet at Rivlin’s Residence
Donald Trump and Reuven Rivlin are expected to have a sit down meeting at Rivlin’s residence on Hanasi Street at 1:00 p.m, according to The Jerusalem Post.
Reuven Rivlin is also expected to join Benjamin Netanyahu in greeting Trump as Trump lands in Israel.
In a statement earlier this month, the White House said that Trump and Rivlin will “discuss a range of regional issues, including the need to counter the threats posed by Iran and its proxies, and by ISIS and other terrorist groups. They will also discuss ways to advance a genuine and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.”
Also on Monday, Trump will lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center. On Tuesday, he will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.
THE REAL CRUX OF ISLAM
.
.
Revelation 19: 11-16 reads…
.
11) Now I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse. And He who sat on him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and makes war. 12) His eyes were like a flame of fire, and on His head were many crowns. He had a name written that no one knew except Himself. 13) He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called The Word of God. 14) And the armies in heaven, clothed in fine linen, white and clean, followed Him on white horses. 15) Now out of His mouth goes a sharp sword, that with it He should strike the nations. And He Himself will rule them with a rod of iron. He Himself treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. 16) And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. [New King James Version]
.
.
Preface
.
.
The REAL CRUX of Islam, is the Muslim/ Islamic CONFUSION over who Muhammad actually was, and WHY he introduced his “DOCTRINE” to the world! And!… if properly assessed and addressed, and our P-R-O-O-F-S of/ for the basis of/ for this confusion communicated to Muslim/ Islamic peoples through our global institutions!… and, likewise, to the rest of our inquiring communities worldwide!… our planet would realize a remarkable change!
.
This matter of “RADICALIZATION”, is– to me!– a R-E-A-L PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE!… when an entire “faith population” on our planet is living under the DELUSION that a would-be, self- styled “faith leader’s” “religion”, IS SANCTIONED BY GOD! And, it’s akin to our populations centuries ago, when millions of people believed the world was flat! And it was NO LESS a PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN back then, than what the global Muslim/ Islamic “PISTIOPATHY (from the Greek word, Pistis)” is today! Simply put, when people around the world began to realize that the earth was indeed round, then the societal worldview began to evolve for the better!… and the “para-dogmas” structured around the old way of seeing the world, no longer had value, and social acceptance!
.
ALL OF US ARE STUPID OF MANY THINGS!… and, if we could– somehow– learn of that of which we are inherently stupid, our lives would improve!… dramatically!!
.
The ensuing personal findings, and resolve, are– I suggest!– the “T-A-C-T-I-C-A-L F-R-O-N-T L-I-N-E” that the “international community of interests” should be employing and deploying in their respective, and collective campaign/ s, re Muslim/ Islamic indoctrination!… AND!… for use against the likes of ISIS! And– I suggest!– should be used in place of any anticipated Trumpian and GOPic “REACTIONS” to any ISISic aggressions! And, in the process of REACTING to such, causing further “COLLATERAL DAMAGE”!… and continued impetus for the “PSEUDOCAUSE” of “PSEUDO-MUSLIM/ PSEUDO-ISLAMIC” EXTREMISTS, AND THEIR EXTREMISM!!
.
And so… for those who may wonder about Islam… and its place in the world!… I offer you the following…
.
.
Jesus Christ and Muhammad
.
.
In an attempt to ascertain the Biblical TRUTH concerning the veracity of the “claims” attributed to the said prophet Muhammad (by whomever, and whenever), and afterupon my examination of both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, and the Quran, I happened upon a couple of remarkable Chapters, and their Verses, within the New Testament’s Book of Luke (although, found elsewhere, within the New Testament!), attributed to Jesus Christ!
.
In Chapter 16, Verse 16, we read:… “The Law and the Prophets were proclaimed UNTIL (my emphasis) John (i.e., John the Baptist!).”… and… within the Book of Luke, Chapter 7, Verse 28, we read:… “I say to you, among those born of women, there is NO ONE GREATER (my emphasis) than John (i.e., John the Baptist!)”! [Gideons Translation]
.
Simply stated, if the claim on page 8 of the book titled, The Quran Translated: Message For Humanity, is correct (and, which reads:… “… Being the last of these Prophets, Muhammad was to be God’s FINAL Messenger!…”… and thus, ULTIMATE Messenger!), then, the words attributed to Christ within the Book of Luke, Chapter 7, Verse 28 are UNTRUE! And so!… revealing Christ as “CONFUSED”– at best!… or worse!… A LIAR! But!… if the words of Christ within the Book of Luke, Chapter 7, Verse 28, and within Chapter 16, Verse 16, are TRUE!… then!… not only was Muhammad NOT the greatest of the Prophets, he (Muhammad!)– AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY!– COULD NOT HAVE BEEN A PROPHET, A-T A-L-L (i.e., as such are described within the pages of the Holy Bible!)! For!… and apart from Christ’s words in Luke 7: 28 (extolling praise, glory, and the SEAL OF FINALITY on John the Baptist!)… how could the Law and the Prophets be up UNTIL John, yet– nevertheless!– a subsequent prophet (and yea!… supposedly!… THE GREATEST PROPHET!) is revealed some six hundred years after the fact, of the time of Christ (see, Quran, CH 33: 41… and note: With the exception of Ahmadi Muslims, “Khatamu ’n-Nabiyyīn”– “Seal of the Prophets”!– is interpreted by Muslims to mean, that Muhammad was the last of the prophets sent by God!… i.e., the God, of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob!)?
.
And thus, the “battle”… then!… OBVIOUSLY!… is between the claims PROFFERED by this self-styled prophet of God (Muhammad!), and the claims CLEARLY ATTRIBUTED to Jesus Christ! And as for the said appearance of Archangel Gabriel to Muhammad to bestow upon Muhammad a SPECIAL PROPHETIC DISPENSATION (as outlined in the work, The Quran Translated: Message For Humanity!), such an act by Gabriel (something not mentioned in the Bible!) would put Gabriel in conflict with the words, and will, of Jesus Christ!… and– ultimately!– in conflict with GOD! And so, I-F the said prophet Muhammad did in fact receive a visit from an Angel, I’d strongly assert that that Angel, was someone OTHER, than Gabriel!
.
And so!… there can be only ONE!… C-L-E-A-R!… resolve to this “epistemologic dilemma”!:… either Jesus Christ, or Muhammad, was “CONFUSED”!… or!… A LIAR! For!… God is not “confused”!… and God is not a liar! But!… as there is O-V-E-R-W-H-E-L-M-I-N-G E-V-I-D-E-N-C-E for the veracity of the claims put forward by Jesus Christ (e.g., the scientific evidence found at, h-t-t-p-s://www(dot)youtube(dot)com/watch?v=eCtDqCuhWNM), the “CONFUSION”!… or, DISHONESTY!… ISN’T CHRIST’S! As 1 John 2: 22 states (a verse, prepared 600 years before the “advent” of Muhammad!):… “Who is the liar? It is W-H-O-E-V-E-R D-E-N-I-E-S that Jesus is the Christ. Such a person is the A-N-T-I-C-H-R-I-S-T!– denying the FATHER, and the Son.” [NIV] And further, Acts 4: 12 states (a further verse prepared 600 years before the “advent” of Muhammad!):… “Salvation exists in NO ONE ELSE, for there is NO OTHER NAME under heaven given to men (and including the name, Muhammad!) by which we must be saved.” [Berean Study Bible]
.
.
GOP Radicalization
.
.
But with regard to the “CHRISTIAN CONSERVATIVE R-E-A-C-T-I-O-N” to Islam, generally!… and regarding the view of the “self-avowed/ averred” “CHRISTIAN RIGHT (and its supporters… e.g., the said, ‘Christian Right-wing GOP’!)”, that T-H-E-S-E have a “DEVINE/ SACROSANCT DISPENSATION (i.e., one ‘blessed by God’!… AND YEA, ‘A RIGHT AT THE HEART OF THE TEACHINGS OF JESUS CHRIST’!… leaving aside for the moment, those claiming a ‘SACROSANCT HUMAN RIGHT’!– in deference to the non-Christian, Humanist members of the GOP!)” to bare arms in defence of themselves (e.g., against the likes of ISIS!)!… and, IN “DEFENCE” OF THE DOWNTRODDEN OF THE WORLD!… such– I suggest!– is S-U-S-P-E-C-T! And!… begs the question:… “IS THEIR ‘DEVINE POSTURE’ AND ‘DEFENSIVE POSITION’ JUSTIFIED THROUGH JESUS CHRIST?” Well… let us examine (i.e., those who profess Christ!… but!… etc.!) a few further New Testament passages, to find out!
.
In Matthew Chapter 05, Verse 38, Christ states: “You’ve heard that it has been said: ‘An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.’ But I say to you, THAT YOU NOT RESIST (PHYSICALLY CONTEND WITH!) EVIL: WHOSOEVER SHALL HIT YOU ON ONE CHEEK, TURN TO THAT ONE, ALSO, THE OTHER.” In Matthew Chapter 10, Verse 16, Christ states, “Be aware!… I send you out AS SHEEP, in the midst of wolves; therefore, be as wise as serpents, BUT HARMLESS, AS DOVES.”
.
Next, the ensuing is a question put to Christ from a Pharisaic lawyer… in an attempt to catch Jesus in some act of pompous pontification, and religious sophistry! In Matthew, Chapter 22, Verse 36, the Pharisaic lawyer asks: “Master, which is the GREAT COMMANDMENT in the Law?”; V37) Jesus said unto him, “YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL, AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND”; V38) “THIS IS THE FIRST AND GREAT COMMANDMENT”; V39) “AND THE SECOND IS LIKE UNTO IT!… ‘YOU SHALL LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR, AS YOURSELF'”; V40) “ON THESE TWO COMMANDMENTS, H-A-N-G A-L-L T-H-E L-A-W, A-N-D T-H-E P-R-O-P-H-E-T-S!”
.
Next, are the words of Paul to the Ephesians, concerning the Christian’s struggle with evil: In Ephesians Chapter 06, Verse 12, Paul states: “FOR WE (CHRISTIANS!) W-R-E-S-T-L-E N-O-T A-G-A-I-N-S-T F-L-E-S-H A-N-D B-L-O-O-D; BUT, AGAINST PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF THE DARKNESS OF THIS WORLD, AGAINST SPIRITUAL WICKEDNESS IN HIGH PLACES.”
.
Next, in advance of His anticipated sojourn to the Garden of Gethsemene, Jesus sought to convey an important message to His entourage– and, to all others who might bear witness (then, and in the future!)!– about the error of physically resisting/ contending with evil, in an effort to vanquish it! And!… in His preparation!… set in motion the ensuing means, whereby, His message to be told, could be manifest!
.
In Luke, Chapter 22, Verse 36, Christ states to His entourage:… “But now let the one who has a moneybag take it!… and likewise, a knapsack! And let the one who has no sword, sell his cloak, and buy one (a sword!)”; V37) “For I tell you, that this Scripture must be fulfilled… in Me: ‘And He was numbered with the transgressors.'” “For what is written about Me, has its fulfillment”; V38) And they said (those with Christ!): “Look, Lord, here are two swords.” And He (Jesus!) said to them: “It is enough”; V39) And when Jesus came out, He went (as was His custom!) to the Mount of Olives; and His disciples followed Him.
.
Subsequently, and upon completion of His efforts in the Garden of Gethsemene, Jesus stood ready to confront the evil advancing upon Him and His followers. In Matthew, Chapter 26, Verse 46, Jesus states: “Rise, let us be going. See… My betrayer is at hand”; V47) While He was still speaking, Judas came (one of the original twelve disciples!)… and, with him, a great crowd… with swords, and clubs… from the Chief Priests… to the elders of the people; V48) Now the betrayer had given them (those with Judas!) a sign; and, saying to them (those with Judas!): “The one I will kiss, is the man… seize Him”; V49) And he came up to Jesus, at once, and said: “Greetings, Rabbi!”… and he (Judas!) kissed Him (Jesus!); V50) Jesus said to him: “Friend, do what you came to do.” Then they (those with Judas!) came up, and laid hands on Jesus… and seized Him; V51) And suddenly, one of those who were with Jesus stretched out his hand, drew his sword (i.e., Simon… Peter… see, John 18: 10)… , and struck the servant of the High Priest… cutting off his ear; V52) Then Jesus said to the one (Peter) who drew the sword: “PUT YOUR SWORD BACK INTO ITS PLACE. F-O-R ‘A-L-L’ W-H-O U-S-E T-H-E S-W-O-R-D, W-I-L-L P-E-R-I-S-H B-Y T-H-E S-W-O-R-D”; V53) “DO YOU THINK THAT I CAN’T APPEAL TO MY FATHER?… WHO WILL, AT ONCE, SEND ME MORE THAN TWELVE LEGIONS OF ANGELS!”; V54) “BUT HOW, THEN (if God were to do this!… Jesus continued!) SHALL THE SCRIPTURES BE FULFILLED?”… THAT THUS, IT MUST BE SO (i.e., that the prophesied events should happen in the manner, as was prophesied!)?”
.
An interesting response to His disciples– to say the least!… and, after having compelled them to buy, and bring the weapons, in the first place! And!… at a time, of the greatest physical threat to the life of Jesus!… that would lead to His very crucifixion! But!– and as it turned out!– to teach them (and all who would eventually receive these actions, and words!), an important lesson:… VENGENCE IS GOD’S PREROGATIVE!– NOT MAN’S!; VENGENCE IS NOT THE RESERVE OF THOSE CLAIMING CHRIST!; AND, IT IS NOT TO BE METED OUT, IN THIS WORLD! And!… Jesus adds an additional reinforcement, in the Book of John…
.
In John, Chapter 18, Verse 36, Jesus states: “MY KINGDOM ‘IS NOT’ OF THIS WORLD!… IF IT WERE, MY SERVANTS ‘WOULD HAVE FOUGHT (and I’ll add here… when Judas, and his gang, met Christ!)’, THAT I MIGHT NOT BE DELIVERED OVER TO THE JEWS!…”
.
In other words, THE SERVANTS OF CHRIST WERE NOT TO PHYSICALLY RESIST EVIL!… EITHER TO SAVE CHRIST, OR THEMSELVES!… AND!… MOST IMPORTANTLY!… WERE COMMANDED BY CHRIST, NOT TO DO SO!
.
And so, are we (who profess Christ!) to adopt the view… today!… in 2017!… that THIS WORLD (the world that Christ declared was NOT His Kingdom!), IS TO BE MADE HIS KINGDOM!… IS TO BE MADE “OUR” KINGDOM!… THROUGH BLOODSHED?… AND NUKES? AND!… AS IF!… CHRIST’S SECOND COMING, AND HIS HEAVENLY SPIRITUAL KINGDOM, HAD ARRIVED!
.
And further… and in a perverse– SATANIC-BACKED!– attempt to subvert the simple story of the AGAPE LOVE of Jesus Christ for God, and for mankind, the following Bible passage is often cited as some kind of “DEVINE SUPPORT” for the position, that “CHRISTIANS” should “BATTLE EVIL THROUGH THE FLESH”!
.
In John, Chapter 15, Verse 13, Christ states: “GREATER LOVE HAS NO ONE, THAN THIS: THAT ONE LAY DOWN ONE’S LIFE, FOR ONE’S FRIENDS!”
.
The questions to be asked here, are these: “Is the ‘laying down’ of one’s life for one’s friends (AS A CHRISTIAN!), the same as TAKING THE LIFE OF ANOTHER, OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS, IN ONE’S DEFENCE OF ONE’S FRIENDS?” “And, if so, how can/ does such a parity remain CONSISTENT, with the totality– AND CLEAR!– teachings, of Jesus Christ?”
.
Simply put, given all of the aforenoted Scriptures (and those unstated!), there can be ONLY ONE INTERPRETATION of/ for John, Chapter 15, Verse 13… and that is: “OUR ‘LAYING DOWN’ OF ONE’S LIFE FOR A FRIEND– I.E., AS A TRUE CHRISTIAN, AND IN THE SPIRIT OF GOD!– MUST BE IN THE MANNER, OF JESUS CHRIST (I.E., ‘W-I-T-H-O-U-T’ T-H-E S-H-E-D-D-I-N-G O-F T-H-E B-L-O-O-D, O-F A-N-Y O-T-H-E-R)!”
.
Nevertheless!… if we– as professing Christians!– have acted violently in defence of a friend, we have Christ as our propitiation for our sin!… i.e., upon our repentence of our respective impassioned thoughtless act! Otherwise, we invite God’s wrath!… A-N-D C-E-R-T-A-I-N J-U-D-G-E-M-E-N-T, A-N-D R-E-T-R-I-B-U-T-I-O-N!
.
IN MATTHEW 7:21-23, WE READ:… 21) “NOT EVERYONE WHO SAYS TO ME, ‘LORD, LORD,’ WILL ENTER INTO THE KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, BUT HE WHO DOES THE WILL OF MY FATHER WHO IS IN HEAVEN WILL ENTER.” 22) “MANY WILL SAY TO ME ON THAT DAY (I.E., AND, IN PARTICULAR!… ON THE DAY THAT PROFESSING CHRISTIANS WILL STAND BEFORE GOD– FIRST!– AND GIVE AN ACCOUNT OF THEIR COMMISSIONS AND/ OR OMISSIONS!):… ‘LORD, LORD!… DID WE NOT P-R-O-P-H-E-S-Y IN YOUR NAME, AND IN YOUR NAME C-A-S-T O-U-T D-E-M-O-N-S, AND IN YOUR NAME P-E-R-F-O-R-M M-A-N-Y M-I-R-A-C-L-E-S (AND I WILL ADD HERE:… ‘…AND IN YOUR NAME, P-E-R-F-O-R-M-E-D M-A-N-Y A-C-T-S O-F W-A-R?’)?'” 23) “AND THEN I WILL DECLARE TO THEM:… ‘I N-E-V-E-R K-N-E-W Y-O-U; DEPART FROM ME, YOU WHO PRACTICE L-A-W-L-E-S-S-N-E-S-S (i.e., L-O-V-E-L-E-S-S-N-E-S-S!).'” [NIV]
.
IN OTHER WORDS, THERE WILL BE MANY WHO WILL HAVE SHOWN “S-I-G-N-S” OF HAVING FOLLOWED GOD!… AND TRUTH!… BUT!… WHO– I-N R-E-A-L-I-T-Y!– N-E-V-E-R K-N-E-W G-O-D!… NEVER ACCEPTED THE TRUTH!… AND NEVER TRULY ACCEPTED GOD’S LOVE, NOR THE A-G-A-P-E L-O-V-E OF HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON, JESUS CHRIST! AND YEA!… INDEED!… WERE REVEALED AS HAVING DESTROYED OTHERS WHO WERE FAITHFUL TO THAT LOVE!
.
.
All You Need
.
.
Terrorists, and Terrorism, A-R-E N-O-T “THE PROBLEM”!… A-R-E N-O-T OUR “TARGET”! They’ve never been “THE PROBLEM”!… nor, will they ever be “THE PROBLEM”!
.
However distasteful one might find– and for example!– what I’ll term, ISISic Muhammad_Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy (or ISIS-MSBP!)… and ISIS-born Marahiq-Muhammad_mujahidization (i.e, and a.k.a., Preteen-Muhammad_mujahidization!) of Marahiq-Muhammad_mujahideen/ Preteen-Muhammad_mujahideen suicide bombers!… what’s WORSE, is the PREMEDITATED “POLITICORADICALIZED COLLATERAL MURDER” OF RADICALIZED CHILDREN, as a “REACTIONARY TREATMENT” of the “SOCIAL SEQUELAE” of “ISISic RADICALIZATION”, generally!
.
The key question to ask ourselves today, in the aftermath of Trump’s “win”, is:… Will ISIS’ reaction be greater to Trump, than such would have been to Clinton? And let’s not be confused!… terrorists watch the news!… and these have heard the claims, and the hyperbole!… and have gauged the rhetoric! H–l!… ISIS was using Twitter!… i.e., until the “plug was pulled”! These have assessed how Trump may respond to their campaigns… versus how Hillary may have responded! And!… these are preparing for their “counter retaliatory responses” to any Trumpian measures to be effected in the future! And!… these respond most agressively when they are under threat! It’s what they do!… it’s who they are!
.
And don’t forget… it was the George W. Bush fashioned collateral damage against innocent lives over there… wherever!… that G-A-L-V-A-N-I-Z-E-D otherwise non-aggressive souls into others’ worst nightmares!… wherever! And… it remains to be revealed, to what extent the “tactical offensives” mounted against the “bad guys (AND, SUBSEQUENT COLLATERAL DAMAGE!)” by the military minions to Barack Obama, will fare any better in our histories to be told (i.e., have “c-o-r-r-e-c-t-e-d ‘THE PROBLEM'”!)! And so… the long, and the short of it, is:… Will Americans favor Trump’s “body-bag detail (wherever!… however!… of whomever!… and whenever!)”≠?… or, what would have been that, of Hillary Clinton’s≠? Because… let’s face it!… the terrorists haven’t quit!… and they’re on their way! And although Trump appears… to some!… to be a kind of “stalwart defence (though, perverse!)” against the “DARK ARTS” of “you know who”, is his “defense” more of the “same old, same old” of yesteryear (i.e., a repeat of the evils of by-gone years!… a repeat of history!)≠? In other words, will Donald Trump become, “Mr. Deja Vu”≠?
.
“THE PROBLEM”, reader, is S-I-N!… AND, IN PARTICULAR, T-H-E L-A-C-K O-F T-H-E A-G-A-P-E L-O-V-E O-F J-E-S-U-S C-H-R-I-S-T!… WITHIN WHOMEVER!… AND WHEREVER! AND UNLESS THIS SIN OF L-O-V-E-L-E-S-S-N-E-S-S IS ADDRESSED, T-H-E-R-E I-S N-O H-O-P-E F-O-R A R-E-S-O-L-V-E T-O T-H-E V-I-O-L-E-N-C-E I-N T-H-E W-O-R-L-D! A-N-D!… N-O W-E-A-P-O-N W-I-L-L E-F-F-E-C-T A-N E-N-D T-O T-H-A-T L-A-C-K, S-A-V-E T-H-E W-E-A-P-O-N O-F T-H-E S-P-I-R-I-T O-F T-H-E L-I-V-I-N-G G-O-D, T-H-R-O-U-G-H H-I-S L-I-V-I-N-G A-N-D L-O-V-I-N-G S-O-N, J-E-S-U-S C-H-R-I-S-T!
.
T-H-E-R-E W-I-L-L B-E N-O J-U-S-T-I-F-I-C-A-T-I-O-N B-Y G-O-D F-O-R T-H-O-S-E W-H-O P-R-O-F-E-S-S C-H-R-I-S-T, F-O-R T-H-E-I-R H-A-V-I-N-G A-B-A-N-D-O-N-E-D T-H-E M-E-S-S-A-G-E O-F J-E-S-U-S, T-H-A-T T-H-E-S-E (C-H-R-I-S-T-I-A-N-S!) C-O-N-T-I-N-U-E T-O L-O-V-E O-N-E A-N-O-T-H-E-R– A-N-D Y-E-A, T-H-E W-O-R-L-D!– D-E-S-P-I-T-E T-H-E E-V-I-L-S C-O-N-F-R-O-N-T-I-N-G T-H-E-M!!
.
As 1 Corinthians 13: 1- 3 states: 1) If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have L-O-V-E, I have become a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal! 2) If I have the gift of prophecy, and know all mysteries and all knowledge; and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have L-O-V-E, I am n-o-t-h-i-n-g! 3) And if I give all my possessions to feed the poor, and if I surrender my body to be burned, but do not have L-O-V-E, it profits me N-O-T-H-I-N-G!
.
As a footnote– AND P-L-E-A!– to our B-E-L-O-V-E-D Islamic brothers and sisters, and to the Global Muslim Community (leaving aside, for the moment, those who are of other faiths!)!… remember!… Islam attests to the existence of the person of Jesus Christ; however, the Old Testament (the Testament and Bible of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob!… and, to which, Islam subscribes!) D-O-E-S N-O-T A-T-T-E-S-T T-O T-H-E P-E-R-S-O-N O-F M-U-H-A-M-M-A-D! And a Testament, and Bible, that preceded the birth of Jesus Christ!… and, that preceded His New Testament!
.
One can only speculate (save, God’s intercession, and revelation!) as to why Muhammad/ Muhammadism/ Islamism/ Muslimism emerged! Possibly the encroachment of Judaism!… and possibly the additional encroachment of the Roman Catholic movement (the latter of which, St. Paul… in tears!… warned the 1st century Christians, would arise! And!… which took the lives of many Christians, and non-Christians, alike! And!… in the name of God, and Christ!)! But!… whatever the reasons!… the words of Christ are clear!… John the Baptist, was THE ONLY FINAL!… AND GREAT!… PROPHET OF GOD!!
.
Please!… no emails!